|
-
Tomislav Cipcic
Croatia
Split
-
This article is a part of "Brotherhood & Unity - Designer Blog" series. Previous part can be found here, and part one can be found here. Cards, Counters, Map sections and Rules shown here are from a playtest version of the game, and are subject to change.
Foreign Attitude
No war is fought in isolation. Wherever there is an armed conflict, there are powers from outside changing the balance in their favour. So was the case here, where all the major powers of the world had their individual agendas and influenced the war in one way or another.
That had to be included in the game, and it became obvious during the playtesting. It was shown that the player had to be restricted in some way from overrunning the board. Otherwise, if he had an initiative he would be able to strike and strike again, capturing spaces all over the map. Initial Serbian offensive was stopped with the tenacious defence by the units of Croat and Bosniak armies, but also as a result of public media outcry and international community involvement. And they've kept a close eye on the developments, either using their agents on the field or through the effort of international press agencies.
Capturing villages and towns created a massive wave of refugees, which became a frequent image in the media. People had been deported from their homes, or detained in camps to be beaten, tortured or executed. All of those events were broadcast to the world and the world opinion shifted as a result.
Foreign Attitude track
In the game, there is a special track devoted to this – a Foreign Attitude track. Each player starts with a value of 0 (neutral). When he captures a key space (which represents a larger town or a city) – it escalates the war even further and worsens that player's reputation. If a player keeps capturing towns in close succession – that leads to international response.
First level of response is imposing sanctions (Level 1 Foreign Attitude). This in effect reduces the available fuel and the player must reduce his unit movement by -1 MF. Additionally, his units are not allowed to advance after combat. This was historically the case, since the international community imposed sanctions against Yugoslavia for their role in helping the Bosnian Serbs. That had an effect of reducing available foreign commodities (especially fuel) for the duration of the war.
If a player continues to wage war and capture enemy key spaces, or even worse – to capture UN Safe areas, the foreign attitude worsens even further. When it reaches Level 2 – NATO will conduct Air Strikes against the player. These strikes will damage several of his units each action round, and that can be very detrimental to his position. Historically, NATO waged several air operations over B&H – from air control (Operation Deny Flight), to actual combat support missions (Operation Deliberate Force). As a result, Serbian advantage in weapons and armour was reduced and they were forced to abandon some key areas.
Deliberate Force strategy card
If a player decreases Foreign Attitude to Level 3 - that represents the point of no return. In that case the foreign community would decide to mount a ground operation. That's when the game ends immediately, with the player who reached that level losing the game. The winner is then decided based on higher victory score. Historically this didn't happen. Serbs were instead overrun by Croat-Bosniak alliance, assisted by NATO air operation.
To conclude: this mechanics gives a player a frame within which he has to play. If he goes too hard too fast – he will lose. If he remains in defensive for the whole game - he will also lose. So even if he is in a rush to reach his objectives, he has to choose carefully which objectives are worth his forces and losing reputation. The best historical example for this was Serbian's capture of Srebrenica. When they overrun the UN Safe Area, they have gained an operational victory in eastern Bosnia and freed significant number of units to be used on the other parts of the front. But the atrocities they've perpetrated and the bestiality they've shown had invited a NATO response and had given a green light to the Croatian army to initiate their decisive offensive: Operation "Storm". The resulting victories by Croat-Bosniak alliance forced the Serbs to sign a Dayton peace agreement, and finally ended the war itself.
--------------------------------------
End of part four. Read about new details of the game in the following part of the series. Until then, have fun!
-
-
-
-
Thanks for the update. Looks great. Hopefully you can keep the luck of dice to the minimum.
Looking forward to more details
-
-
-
John Shappy
United States
New Hampshire
-
How close to wider play testing? I’d be interested!
-
-
-
Tomislav Cipcic
Croatia
Split
-
Hi John!
Actually the playtesting phase is over and the game is due to be released in a couple of months. I hope you'll enjoy the game
-
-
-
-
Hello
When is the exact release date?
Are you on Essen spiel this week?
-
-
-
Tomislav Cipcic
Croatia
Split
-
Hi Hans!
I don't know the exact date .. the publisher hasn't decided yet. The plan is to publish sometime during the first quarter of next year.
We're not going to Essen. The team at Compass Games is currently preparing for their yearly convention: Compass Gamess Expo, due in couple of weeks. So you can imagine that they're pretty busy at the moment
Thanks for your interest, and keep following. There's more to come
-
-
|