Phillip Gooden
United States
Worthington
West Virginia
As I've stated on many occasions, this is perhaps my favorite wargame ever (definitely my favorite WWII game). It's simultaneously simple and in-depth at the same time; utterly fantastic design, but enough of kissing the designers' butts! As it's a rather fluid and somewhat abstract game, that makes it very open to modification and one such modification is a WWI total conversion done by fellow Geek dm1985. I played one game of it already and really enjoy it, it's a great addition to the game.
Of course, playing through World War I allows you to create a very different world in 1933, and that's what I did. Starting in 1908, I played a WWI campaign to see what kind of world I'd end up with (and if it was interesting enough, go to World War II). (Note: Catalcysm also works well with Democracy Under Siege--and its prequel Rise of Totalitarianism--if anyone would like to play out whatever war DUS sets up).
I didn't originally plan on writing this out, so I didn't keep track of all of the events, but I will give try to give an informative rundown.
All-in-all the war actually went fairly similar to history: Germany was the first to declare war and Italy and the Ottomans sided with their historical factions. The main differences were Russian not suffering civil war and Germany's end-war position.
The Western Front slogged on much like it did in real life. That said, other areas didn't change much either. Most countries focused heavily on trenches, which certainly had an impact. The Eastern and Near Eastern fronts had more transfer of territories, but in the end it didn't matter much. As I said, the biggest event (or lack thereof) was probably the lack of a Russian Revolution and civil war. Aside from that, Austria-Hungary surrendered and ended up mostly occupied by Russia.
The rest of the war was decided by politics, as increased commitment and Home Front checks wrecked morale. The only two countries that didn't collapse were Russia and France, which both ended the game at Total War. The outcome was also mostly historical, as the Central Powers ended up on the losing end. As mentioned before, Austria-Hungary surrendered and was dismantled, while the Ottomans collapsed and signed an armistice, along with an Arab uprising in Iraq. Germany was the biggest winner on the CP side, they collapsed but held onto their territories.
Map of the end-war:
By the end of the game, Russia and Germany were the only two still at war (though France was still capable of fighting). I decided that the end of the war would bring an armistice that favored Russia, given their VP lead. In order to fill in the gaps of time (from 1919 to 1933), I used the Random Campaign Generator from the original Totaler Krieg game (also a good WWII game, but a bit complex for me).
I'll give more info on the results of the generator when I post the results of WWII. Unfortunately, I know this wasn't a super eventful war, but I think it'll be interesting to how it all works out in the long run once WWII both starts and finishes.
Devin McCane
United States
-
Phillip,
Awesome write-up! I appreciate the rundown of your playthrough. I’m thinking of doing some major tweaks to the game because I feel Russia is a bit too strong politically (and possibly militarily) and doesn’t collapse very often in most of my playthroughs. In most of my playthroughs, Russia doesn’t struggle as much as they probably should to maintain their stability, so I’m considering reducing their effectiveness to 1 at rearmament instead of mobilization. I’m also considering reducing the number of armies available to most of the major powers and introducing heavy artillery units to each power, which will add a +1 DRM to the side that has the most heavy arty involved in a land battle.
Scott Muldoon
United States
Astoria
New York
-
For the record, I would put Czarist Russia’s effectiveness at 1 all the time.
Kevin Bernatz
United States
Alexandria
Virginia
-
For the record, this may be something we could work as a full GMT-produced expansion (or C3i game) if Scott and Bill are interested and the original designer of the WW-I variant content is willing.
My schedule is booked pretty solid until 2019, but mull it over. Obviously there would be the need for some more extensive testing, and such. And Scott would have to get fully vested, but games/expansions have been made starting with lesser seeds.
Not looking for an answer now, but just planting the thought.
-K (developer, Cataclysm)
Devin McCane
United States
-
I am certainly interested in publishing my variant as an expansion. I can’t devote any time to it until after the new year though. Shoot me a message with the details on the process if it’s something you and Scott would be interested in doing at some point.
Phillip Gooden
United States
Worthington
West Virginia
-
dm1985 wrote:
Phillip,
Awesome write-up! I appreciate the rundown of your playthrough. I’m thinking of doing some major tweaks to the game because I feel Russia is a bit too strong politically (and possibly militarily) and doesn’t collapse very often in most of my playthroughs. In most of my playthroughs, Russia doesn’t struggle as much as they probably should to maintain their stability, so I’m considering reducing their effectiveness to 1 at rearmament instead of mobilization. I’m also considering reducing the number of armies available to most of the major powers and introducing heavy artillery units to each power, which will add a +1 DRM to the side that has the most heavy arty involved in a land battle.
I would agree with this. In both WWI games I've played, Russia ended up pretty well off. I would also agree with Scott's suggestion of putting Czarist Russia at Effectiveness 1 all the time. That definitely makes more sense to me, given how the empire is essentially a ticking time bomb by 1914 (even in the start, 1908, they're just three-years past the previous revolution).
Looking forward to see what you do with this variant in the future.
Phillip Gooden
United States
Worthington
West Virginia
-
The Interwar Years (Part I)
I was going to include the Random Campaign Generator results with the WWII post, but I think there's more than enough to make it its own post. (Also, I don't know why I titled this "Part I." It probably made sense at the time, but now I realize there's no reason to not post all of it in one thread. Is there a way to change it?)
So, as mentioned, I used the Random Campaign Generator from Totaler Krieg (1996) to generate the world of Cataclysm for 1933, based on the results of WWI. Some of the results were deliberately chosen based on the war's ending position, but most of them were rolled normally. (Also, sorry for the length, but I hope there's at least enough flavor to remain interesting.)
The outcome of the Great War was a conditional German surrender that left Europe dominated by France and Russia. Germany was given a seat at the bargaining table, but it was very much a victor's peace. Austria-Hungary had been dismantled by Russia. The Czar didn't want an end to the Hapsburg monarchy, nor the empire itself really, but the forces of nationalism demanded change. Talks of a "Danubian Federation" were dismissed out-of-hand and eventually the French were able to convince Nicholas to allow the creation of various nation-states (under Franco-Russian guidance, of course).
Hungary and Czechoslovakia were carved out as independent republics. The fate of Austria was more in-question, but a plebiscite decided that the Hapsburgs were out and the Republic of Austria was proclaimed. The Provisional Government immediately began talks with Germany over unification. The Polish lands of Galicia were absorbed into the Russian Empire as spoils of war.
The Balkans were somewhat contentious, in the midst of Austria-Hungary's collapse, the Croats had proclaimed their own state, but the King of Serbia was portraying himself as the rightful King of the Slavs. Serbia, Bosnia, and Montenegro ended the war aligned with the Allies and talks began. The populations of all three were receptive to the idea, but Croatian leaders rejected the prospect as no better than Austrian domination. After fierce discussion, it was decided that Serbia, Bosnia, and Montenegro would federate into a new Kingdom of Yugoslavia, but Croatia would remain independent (though, if provisions were put in place if Croatia ever decided to join the federation). A minor Croatian noble was elected King of the Croats as the start of a new Croatian dynasty.
The Ottoman Empire was in a down-slide. The Ottoman enclave in Volga was forced out by the Czar's forces and the Arab revolt in Iraq fell into a stalemate as nationalist fervor spread through the rest of the Middle East, while Ottoman advisers were expelled from Albania. As the Sultan's authority collapsed, French and Russian troops moved into Anatolia to prevent a total breakdown of order and to defend the empire's Christian population, but Arab partisans were gaining massive tracts of land as Arab soldiers defected to their ranks in droves. An agreement was reached between the Arabs and the Allies for the creation of a unified Kingdom of Arabia under the Hashemite dynasty. As the Empire's territory was reduced to the area around Turkey, a Turkish general by the name of Mustafa Kemal marched his troops into Constantinople and forced the Sultan's abdication. The Republic of Turkey was proclaimed and European troops were eventually forced out of the city. (The city's name was then officially changed to Istanbul--a common nickname since before the capture of the city in 1453--paving the way for a mediocre American song 60-years later.)
As mentioned, Germany came out the best of its allies, but France was determined to make sure that didn't last. Going into the Versailles negotiations with an aggressive agenda, France demanded reparations and territorial concessions from the German government. Wilhelm's "cousin Nicky" was allowed to annex the Silesian lands into his empire, in return for his support against French demands. France eventually greatly lowered their monetary demands, but Germany's colonial empire was dismantled and divided between France and Japan. The French also re-took Alsace-Lorraine and occupied the resource-heavy Ruhr (a territory German nationalists would come to call Besetztesdeutschland, "Occupied Germany").
Despite Russia's victory and strong standing, age-old problems remained. Nationalism continued to rise, looking to the Hungarians and Arabs for inspiration, and the Czar's absolution continued to be called into question by liberal and socialist intellectuals who demanded free markets and free unions, respectively. It was increasingly clear something had to be done and an agreement was reached. A new constitution was introduced that promised greater autonomy to the Western nationalities (Poles, Ukrainians, Baltics, etc.) and an elected Duma with the authority to make laws and elect the Cabinet, while the Czar's role as head and representative of the empire was affirmed and he was given sole authority to assemble and dismiss governments.
Meanwhile back in Germany, anger at the Kaiser's failure to win the war continued to boil. Nationalists demanded the Kaiser's abdication in favor of his son, while Communists marched for an end to the monarchy altogether, and liberals demanded a new constitution and freer elections. Imperial troops were called in to crush strikes and demonstrations, which fed the fire. Tensions exploded once members of the Spartakist League toppled the King of Bavaria and proclaimed the Bavarian Commune in Munich (inspired by the failed Paris Commune of 1871). Socialists, Communists, and anarchists marched together through the streets for the first (and only) time, proclaiming that the German Revolution had begun. Imperial forces answered with bullets, and the Civil War was underway.
The late '20s brought the Great Depression and the end of post-war optimism. The political and economic turmoil of the Depression brought a widespread desire for change in Western Europe. Elections in France, Spain, and Italy brought huge returns for socialists. The Italian Socialist Party and the French and Spanish Communist Parties formed governments in their respective countries.
As the Spanish Communists had campaigned on a platform of abolishing the monarchy, a referendum was held months after the election and the results returned a republic. The King would abdicate and the Second Spanish Republic would be proclaimed. Rumors of a coup began almost immediately. Nationalist Spanish generals began organizing plans to overthrow the Communist government and establish an absolute monarchy. The King himself gave a speech declaring the referendum void and dissolving the Parliament. While royalists expected the population to rally around the King, the population was outraged. The move was seen as an act of despotism and cries for the King's abdication multiplied exponentially. The King and dozens of generals were arrested and monarchist parties were banned. The King was given the option of remaining in prison or abdicating, and chose the latter. His titles and lands were stripped and the ex-royal family was forced to leave the country, eventually settling in Sicily on the invitation of the Italian King. The Second Republic was established and hopes of a Putsch were quashed. The Communist Party's popularity soared as defenders of freedom and democracy against the tyranny of royal absolutism.
I've decided to cut this post off here, as it's quite a read already. I'll continue with the rest of it a bit later.
Jim F
United Kingdom
Birmingham
West Midlands
Who knew trench warfare could be such fun?
Ashwin in front of Tiger 131
-
With respect, maybe keep the post limited to how the history affects the game rather than just repeating the history? Interesting though it is.
-
Scott Muldoon
United States
Astoria
New York
-
dm1985 wrote:
I am certainly interested in publishing my variant as an expansion. I can’t devote any time to it until after the new year though. Shoot me a message with the details on the process if it’s something you and Scott would be interested in doing at some point.
For clarity...
I have toyed a bit with making a sort of "Dice of Decision" style scenario generator for Cataclysm. It's not even robust enough for testing yet, eventually it could be published as an article or perhaps expansion if the components demanded it. I wouldn't put this on any schedule, though.
We are also working on alternate-history scenarios that would require pieces for two new powers...
One of Bill's projects that he has begun work on is a game that covers the end of the 19th century at a scale even bigger than Cataclysm; however I will not be involved as designer or developer (although that's what I said about his WW2.0 project at first, too). It's possible that could connect to a Great War project of some kind, but I doubt it.
My personal opinion is that the political system does not work that well with the run-up to The Great War and would need a complete rebuild. I would not stand in the way of anyone else making the attempt, but my suggestion would be to replace or subtract things from the system, rather than just add.
In the meantime I am enjoying Phil's story
In all this I speak for myself and not for Bill or GMT (or Kevin for that matter )
Phillip Gooden
United States
Worthington
West Virginia
-
Ashiefan wrote:
With respect, maybe keep the post limited to how the history affects the game rather than just repeating the history? Interesting though it is.
While I appreciate the feedback, I personally think the actual unfolding of events is way more interesting than just a quick rundown of things. I can definitely see why someone would prefer it that way (admittedly what I typed up is pretty long with a little bit still leftover), but I find the narrative aspect of this game to be extremely important. That's just my preference.
Phillip Gooden
United States
Worthington
West Virginia
-
sdiberar wrote:
dm1985 wrote:
I am certainly interested in publishing my variant as an expansion. I can’t devote any time to it until after the new year though. Shoot me a message with the details on the process if it’s something you and Scott would be interested in doing at some point.
For clarity...
I have toyed a bit with making a sort of "Dice of Decision" style scenario generator for Cataclysm. It's not even robust enough for testing yet, eventually it could be published as an article or perhaps expansion if the components demanded it. I wouldn't put this on any schedule, though.
We are also working on alternate-history scenarios that would require pieces for two new powers...
One of Bill's projects that he has begun work on is a game that covers the end of the 19th century at a scale even bigger than Cataclysm; however I will not be involved as designer or developer (although that's what I said about his WW2.0 project at first, too). It's possible that could connect to a Great War project of some kind, but I doubt it.
My personal opinion is that the political system does not work that well with the run-up to The Great War and would need a complete rebuild. I would not stand in the way of anyone else making the attempt, but my suggestion would be to replace or subtract things from the system, rather than just add.
In the meantime I am enjoying Phil's story
In all this I speak for myself and not for Bill or GMT (or Kevin for that matter
)
Thanks! For what it's worth, I think the system works fine with the WWI scenario (obviously I'm not the designer, but can still offer a player's perspective). I agree some changes could probably be made as well, but as a fan variant, it works pretty well.
Personally, I think it'd be amazing to see a series of games that transitioned through multiple periods of history. Like, say, you control England from the first game in like 1000 AD and carry it through to the modern age. I know Civ-style games exist, but I'm thinking something less abstract. Globalwargame.com tried to do something like this with their Global War games (pretty sure the project's since been cancelled), that would carry a country 1850-2025 through various games (necessitated by the differing warfare and politics of each era). I recognize that it's ambitious, and hard to do, but would sure give hours of fun.
Phillip Gooden
United States
Worthington
West Virginia
-
The Interwar Years (Part II)
Here's the remainder of interwar events.
Inspired by their Spanish comrades, Italian socialists began clamoring for a republic of their own. A referendum was announced. Meanwhile in Russia, Armenians and Georgians united together to declare their independence as the Caucasian Republic. Russian elections returned a Kadet majority in the Duma. The Czar, infuriated at the growing nationalism and the defeat of his Panslavist Party, dissolved the Duma and suspended the Constitution, declaring "God's authority will not be subverted by these anarchists." In return, the Duma declared the Czar's authority illegitimate and proclaimed the Russian Republic. Then, the Bolsheviks under Vladimir Lenin declared both governments illegitimate and stormed the Winter Palace. Kadets, Socialist Revolutionaries, and Mensheviks were arrested in equal number, while Red soldiers ambushed a convoy carrying the royal family to Moscow for security. The convoy was being guarded by members of the Imperial Army rather than Cossacks to appear inconspicuous. One of the soldiers, a republican disgruntled at what he saw as the Czar's betrayal, had tipped off the local Social Democratic Labour Party office. Bolshevik troops captured and arrested the soldiers and the royal family. The Romanovs were transported back to Petrograd where they would be executed. The Bolsheviks proclaimed the Russian Soviet Republic and announced their intention to organize the Empire into a federation of national soviet republics, after which Lenin promptly died of a stroke, leaving the leadership vacuum open to protege Leon Trotsky and friend-turned-rival Nikolai Bukharin. Anarchists in Ukraine under Nestor Makhno declared their independence as the Free Territory of Ukraine.
Our focus now shifts back to Germany, where an unexpected turn of events has since unfolded. Republican forces were deemed too much to handle and the Kaiser abdicated his position, fleeing to Britain with his family. In the ensuing chaos, a previously-unknown politician named Adolf Hitler rallied disillusioned young men from all sides of the political and social strata under his new National Socialist ideology, railing against both "Western plutocrats" and "Jewish Marxists." Just as it seemed the National Socialist German Workers Party would be ruling Germany, Hitler gave a speech declaring the “Nazis” would protect private property--in order to assuage their conservative allies--which ruptured the Party. Ernst Ruhm and his SA broke away, declaring that Hitler had “betrayed the revolution” and defected to Gregor Strasser (the father of Prussian socialism, from whence Nazism derived) and his Black Front. Hitler retaliated by having Gregor’s brother Otto (still a member of the Nazi Party) arrested. The schism broke the Party as the Strasserists declared the Nazis “bourgeois reactionaries” and the Hitlerists shooting back that the Strassers were “perfidious Semites” and Rohm was a “gallivanting homosexual.” As the young regime collapses, troops under the control of the Social Democratic Party march into Berlin, toppling the government. A constitutional republic is proclaimed in the city of Weimar and elections are scheduled while Hitler and his lieutenants are arrested and the Nazi Party declared illegal. After much debate, the Black Front are declared “not Nazis” and will be allowed to continue activities under the condition the SA is disbanded (Strasser complies). The Weimar Republic is born.
Social Democrat Friedrich Ebert is elected Germany’s first President largely off the popularity of the SPD’s coup, while Franz von Papen of the Centre Party is tasked with forming the Republic’s first government. Papen’s first year as Chancellor is full of foreign policy victories, as he negotiates the union of Germany and Austria and the acquisition of the Sudetenland from Czechoslovakia. However, despite some limited rearmament, Germany is wholly unprepared for any future conflict.
The power struggle in Russia has ended, and the outcome is even more unexpected than Germany. An unknown party clerk by the name of Joseph Stalin stunned observers by beating out both Trotsky and Bukharin for leadership. Stalin then immediately begins a campaign of political purges that ends with Bukharin dead and Trotsky in exile. Stalin consolidates his power in the furthest areas of the former Empire and declares the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics and renames the Russian SDLP to the All-Union Communist Party, with himself as the leader of the Third International. Trotsky lands in France under the protection of the French Communist Party and declares the USSR a “degenerated workers state,” as well as the founding of the Fourth International.
A few other notes: Germany withdrew from the Scandinavian countries, which it had occupied during the war. Finland and Poland gained their independence in the breakdown of the Russian Empire. Morocco, under American occupation, was transferred to France and consolidated into French North Africa.
And that's everything. My next post will be a summary of WWII, once I've finished it.
