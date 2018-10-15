sdiberar wrote:

dm1985 wrote:

I am certainly interested in publishing my variant as an expansion. I can’t devote any time to it until after the new year though. Shoot me a message with the details on the process if it’s something you and Scott would be interested in doing at some point.

For clarity...I have toyed a bit with making a sort of "Dice of Decision" style scenario generator for Cataclysm. It's not even robust enough for testing yet, eventually it could be published as an article or perhaps expansion if the components demanded it. I wouldn't put this on any schedule, though.We are also working on alternate-history scenarios that would require pieces for two new powers...One of Bill's projects that he has begun work on is a game that covers the end of the 19th century at a scale even bigger than Cataclysm; however I will not be involved as designer or developer (although that's what I said about his WW2.0 project at first, too). It's possible that could connect to a Great War project of some kind, but I doubt it.My personal opinion is that the political system does not work that well with the run-up to The Great War and would need a complete rebuild. I would not stand in the way of anyone else making the attempt, but my suggestion would be to replace or subtract things from the system, rather than just add.In the meantime I am enjoying Phil's storyIn all this I speak for myself and not for Bill or GMT (or Kevin for that matter