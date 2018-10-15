|
Willem Boersma
Netherlands
Review Stalingrad Inferno on the Volga
I’ve played the game a handful of times solo now as well as twice face-to-face, i.e. 1 vs 1, and I think I’m ready to share my (initial) thoughts with you now. I will first point out what I like about the game (Direct hits!), then mention the few “dislikes” I have (Off target) , subsequently what I’ve dubbed Missing in Action, meaning things that aren’t there, but could’ve been added, then some miscellaneous comments and finally I will round off with a conclusion. I will not be covering topics such as the map or the components as others have posted videos and pictures which do a great job at showing you what those are like.
Direct hits!
1. Perhaps the greatest merit of this game, unlike a single other game I own, is that it actually makes good on its indicated playing time (30-60m). Of course the first couple of times may well take slightly longer as some time is bound to be spent looking up rules, but by the 4th or 5th time, they practically become second nature. By that time, it will often indeed be possible to have several goes at it in a single evening or to simply pull it off the shelf just to get a quick wargaming fix.
2. Secondly, I’d like to mention the several modes of play this game offers. There’s a solo game (its primary design); a 1 vs 1 game; a co-op variant and a 2 vs 1 player option. I believe these have all been very elegantly done without adding many unnecessary rules. In fact, they are often practically identical to the solo version with a few minor tweaks which indeed make just enough of a difference to justify a different variant.
For example, in the 1 vs 1 version, rather than having to play a card each time they are being attacked or attack themselves, they now get to choose whether they want to “burn” a card in doing so and which one this will be rather than a random one. Also, the Soviet player can choose whether to move or to draw a card. Cards are often obtained quickly enough in the solo version- and hence victory as the Russians win once the deck has been depleted- but tend to come at a much slower pace in the 1 vs 1 game.
What I’m trying to say is, the Russian player gets more freedom, but at the expense of giving the Germans more time to achieve victory. I really like this trade-off. It’s simple yet very elegant and effective!
3. Besides the different modes of play, there are also varying levels of difficulty. Although, as indicated in the rule book, many will start off by playing the standard version of the game, you can make it either easier of more difficult on yourself. This again is very elegantly implemented: just a few extra rules add comparatively a lot of depth, challenges and historicity to the game. If after a couple of games you feel you still have a hard time beating the Soviet AI, you can try the Easy German Level in which you start off with all your leaders; should you ever feel the standard game has become too easy for you, you can try your hands at the impossible German level in which the Soviets start off with their leaders, amongst other advantages, and several infamous locations (areas) in Stalingrad (Mamaev Kurgan, the Grain Elevator etc.) start the game fortified (+1 to hit). A very small rule change with a huge impact, which will undoubtedly make the German task (almost) impossible as they will suffer attrition even more quickly, especially combined with Chuikov (hasty attacks become deliberate attacks+ defensive fire), Zaitsev (two infantry steps lost each time a sniper card is played rather than “just” one) and Kruschev (+1 to hit) being in play right from the start in this variant. There are several more variants, each differing only marginally from the other rule wise, but immensely when referring to how the game feels and plays out.
4. The fourth thing I like about this little gem is its replayability value. Due to the random unit set-up, draws, strength, where rubble appears and when, when Chuikov gets into play if at all – not to mention the great many die rolls- etc. are all variables which make each game truly different.
Some have complained about the game containing too much randomness, a valid point, but it certainly prevents a player from coming up with the way to “crack the code” which may lead to the game offering no more challenges or surprises –or worse the game being considered “broken”-, hence little to no replay value from that moment on.
Especially in this day and age, when “perfect strategies” are found for many games all over the internet, this randomness is something that keeps the game challenging and interesting each time it is played, so in my book it outweighs the negatives that can also be associated with it.
5. I also like the simplicity of the rules. This makes for very straightforward game play. Though the rules are indeed simple, they yet somehow allow for surprising depth. Let me take the Soviet AI-system as an example. It may at first glance appear too simple to possibly be any good, but it actually does a marvelous job of making the Soviets very hard to beat. In fact, I’ve yet to win my first game as the Germans, although I’m getting closer and closer!
Some have complained the AI system isn’t (nearly) as sophisticated as the Conflict of Heroes AI, for example. Well, that’s certainly true. The CoH AI tends to make more realistic decisions and the actions it takes, factor in the actual situation on the board. Great stuff, absolutely! However, I also often have to read the instructions on the cards determining what the CoH AI is to do several times before I think I know what it wants me to do. This leads to really slowing down the game. I tend to spend at least as much time reading the cards and double checking the rule book as I do actually playing. Wait! I actually spend more time doing the former!
As great and immersive a system as it may be, I love to spend my time playing and not cross referencing the rules constantly and second-guessing if I’m doing things right. This is something Ventonuovo as a company does very, very well in all games of theirs I own (Moscow and Leningrad ’41 and Stalingrad Inferno). Of course if I played CoH’s solo expansion more often, I’m sure the “problem” would be mitigated, but still.
Finally, I don’t think it’s a fair comparison. It’s almost as if comparing memoir ’44 to ASL: The CoH designers clearly took a very different approach to its AI system’s mechanics. They went for depth and realistic decisions at the expense of speed of play and simplicity of the rules. What both AI systems achieve, however, is that they are very hard to beat by a human player. In my humble opinion, that’s the most important quality of any AI system and Stalingrad Inferno succeeds at it marvelously well with a bare minimum of rules and complexity. An amazing feat, I would say!
Off target
As you may have noticed by now, I actually like the game a lot, so there aren’t really that many negatives for me to mention. However, there are some (minor) ones.
1. The power of some cards seems to be very, very strong. This may more often than not lead to actual units not having to attack at all, because the support card will have already dealt with all opposition, for example the air support cards. In fact, this is also a point I’ve noticed in Ventonuovo’s Moscow and Leningrad ’41 games.
From my understanding during the battle of Stalingrad German air support really wasn’t all that effective because A it would tend to create rubble only making the Soviet defensive positions stronger rather than weaker and B because of the Hugging the Enemy tactics employed by Chuikov, the Germans would often be deterred from actually using their air (and artillery) support for fear of hitting their own troops. Then again, this is my understanding based on what I’ve read and seen with regard to the battle of Stalingrad. As it is obvious Ventonuovo researched the battle thoroughly, I’ll gladly be proven wrong.
Two more examples of cards which make a world of difference are Chuikov and OKH, both of which, if drawn early, give huge advantages to the Russians.
2. The unlikelihood of creating rubble. In order for rubble to be created, one will need to roll a total of three dice on three d6’s. In other words, all three dice would have to come up a six. Yes, there are (cumulative) modifiers (attacks from multiple hexes at once, number of involved armor/panzer grenadier units in the attack, attacks in urban areas etc., but even then rubble creation remains pretty unlikely and will often still require a die roll of 13 or more. Moreover, the in practice negative die modifiers for the Germans are often relatively easily circumvented by NOT attacking from multiple hexes but using a (powerful) support card instead (see above); NOT using (too many) armor/panzergrenadiers in an attack, but using infantry instead (something perhaps the Germans should have done in real life too in the fight for the city) etc.
In itself this wouldn’t be a problem, but it is my understanding that practically the entire city was reduced to rubble on day 1 of the battle, in other words, soon after the reconnaissance pictures used to create the game map from were taken. Therefore it seems a bit off that in game play it appears so seldom for rubble to be created, obviously other than from a Soviet AA card, which automatically results in rubble being placed in certain hexes.
Having said that, I do like the idea of effectively allowing the Germans to “choose a different strategy” other than bombing the city into rubble –which was undoubtedly a huge mistake- which is implied by not having the game start off with piles of rubble everywhere. Also regarding the above, the Germans can indeed choose NOT to attack from too many hexes at once, NOT to rely too heavily on strong armored and panzergrenadier units etc., i.e. giving the Soviets less protection and making their chances of breaking through bigger.
I assume these options were incorporated into the game deliberately in this way, which actually makes it a Direct Hit perhaps, rather than an Off target. In fact, I strongly suspect, the criticism some have had on the game, is often cleverly incorporated into the decisions one takes or doesn’t take –both in game design and in game play- as in this particular example. Is it a very abstract way of doing this? Of course it is! Then again, there are many other games that may offer a lot more detail-at the expense of much more rules overhead- often only to come up with the same results.
Someone once said, I believe it was here on boardgamegeek, that they used to play games with relatively elaborate rules and a long playing time. Since they now faced the responsibilities and duties of adult life, they no longer had the energy nor the time to play such games. Therefore they find themselves often playing easier games these days. The most striking conclusion this person drew from the experience, and one that has stayed with me ever since, was that no matter how long or detailed a game might be, the final result would almost always be eerily similar to a much shorter and “easier” game on the same subject! Though these weren’t my words, it’s something I can relate to practically to the letter!
Stalingrad Inferno would be one of those “easier” games (rule wise, mind you! I certainly don’t think it’s simplistic!) , but taking it for what it is, it does a marvelous job at it! I have the idea when reading certain comments that some people were expecting the game to be one akin to those with thick rule books and lots of detail (as opposed to greater abstraction) referred to above, whereas a quick scan of the rule book and a viewing of the video posted by Emanuele around Christmas 2017, clearly would have shown that it isn’t one of those games.
3. Relative lack of strategic depth in the game. Though I fully realize this is somewhat contradictory to what I’ve just said above, I do believe there’s at least some merit to claiming the game is very luck dependent (cards, die rolls, random appearance of units at random strength etc.) in so much that any strategy, as “perfect” as it may be, may always fail just because of this. I can therefore perfectly understand some players’ wishes to have somewhat more control over their destiny. Some games allow for this by forcing the opponent to reroll a die in case they possess an advantage marker, have the initiative etc. Perhaps this could have been added as part of the advanced rules or as optional rules.
This last remark quite seamlessly leads me to the next part of this review the Missing in Action, i.e. what isn’t there but could have been.
Missing in Action
1. I wish the (Russian) tanks would add something to the game more than just having the tank silhouette/NATO symbol on them. Other than that, practically the only thing that differentiates them from their infantry counterparts is the fact that they can suffer losses from the Germans playing a PAK card. Admittedly, I’m not quite sure what this addition would have to be, but the way they are, they seem a bit too bland to my tastes. The German tanks, in contrast, can at least potentially cause rubble and may benefit from the Hoth leader card.
2. A player aid or two might have come in handy. Then again, these have by now been made available by fans in the file section, among which is one compiled by yours truly, by the way. Having said that, due to the relatively light rules after just a couple of plays, such a player aid becomes less of a necessity, so I can personally certainly also make do without them (by now).
3. I would have liked for a “historical” scenario to have been present; i.e. units arriving when they did, units positioned where they were etc. I don’t necessarily think the situation would be too easy then for the Germans as this would have had to have been implemented at the same time as ruins being practically all over the urban areas, in addition to the fortification markers.
4. During the kickstarter campaign there was also mention of several scenarios (so not modes of play or difficulty levels) being in the works, but I guess they finally decided against this. Perhaps this has to do with my final point…
5. A more detailed map of the city allowing for (even) more urban combat may have fit the theme more. I’m not quite sure (just yet) what the added value is of the clear hexes on the Russian Steppes where any Soviet opposition is easily brushed aside. A more detailed map, i.e. one that zooms in more on the actual city, might also have resulted in the playing map looking a bit more like the huge collectors’ map edition (Though I certainly would have liked to have acquired this one too, I’m sure I would now be the proud owner of that map at the expense of losing my wife (-;.
Perhaps the choice that was made regarding the map, also partially explains the criticism of some that the game doesn’t feel thematic enough; they say the theme feels somewhat stuck-on. After all, when you think of Stalingrad, one thinks of brutal, close-quarter city-fighting. That is certainly not always the case in SIotV, especially when Chuikov isn’t in play. The Germans are then often able to press on with relatively low losses. Then again, at the beginning of the battle for the city many have argued that its capture was a real possibility for the Germans in which case it would have been swift and have come at a relatively low cost in men and materiel.
The arrival of timely Russian reinforcements and the transfer of Chuikov to the area were, quite literally in this case, game-changers! The above is perhaps also what is –abstractly- represented in the game.
To me personally, the advantages of the level of abstractness and the consequent quick-playing time certainly offset a need for deeper rules which may indeed further instill a sense of fighting the battle for Stalingrad, but at the expense of an undoubtedly large increase in playing time. Though I’m yet to play it, I’ve recently also purchased the game Stalingrad; Verdun on the Volga. This game has deeper rules and a much longer playing time. I think there’s certainly space for both in the wargaming market and I personally also enjoy both types of games, but for different reasons. Though both games cover the battle of Stalingrad, it’s apples and oranges…
6. There are replacements, but no reinforcements. I would have liked the possibility to call for replacements rather than just for reinforcements, i.e. replacing lost steps. Then again, it is my understanding that once the troops were locked in urban combat in Stalingrad, resupplying them was notoriously hard. Again something, which is abstractly, yet superbly implemented exactly by disallowing the possibility to replace lost steps, I assume. The only possibility to strengthen your frontline is to call up fresh troops from the rear, which will then have to enter the fray using two short moves (taking one unit off the frontline and replacing it with the new arrivals).
Conclusion
I believe Stalingrad Inferno on the Volga is a great game! As someone else aptly put it in the comments section, it is fast, fun and furious and that’s a great way to describe the game! In my opinion, its greatest achievement is its very fast playing time, allowing for several sessions in a single evening, while still feeling thematic (enough). Though at times this may seem to come at the expense of depth to the game and perhaps sometimes even a feel of the theme having been stuck on, as some have put it, my personal feeling is that a great many of those concepts are in fact present in the game, but they have all been cleverly implemented in an abstract way.
On my shelf I have, unfortunately, a large number of unplayed games. The fact that I have already played this one about six times in total so far tells me that Ventonuovo must have done something right! I keep coming back to it, and isn’t that what we all want from a good wargaming experience?
On a scale of 1-10 I rate the game an 8.5 at this point in time.
Pyuredeadbrilliant
An excellent review.
Great review Willem, keep up the good works!
Nice review.
I will look into that game.
Good review.
I found your comments on the Luftwaffe attacks on the city interesting as that is what I have always thought as well. However, if you look at the game Pavlov's House the German air force can be downright savage there even costing you the game!
So I plan to look review the book I have on the German air force on the Eastern Front (The German Air War in Russia by Muller) and crack open the book Stopped at Stalingrad to see what I can find there.
