The Aleutians Campaign» Forums » Sessions Subject: Opening Moves in the Aleutians Campaign



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] Joe H Joe2018) One of the things I really enjoy about Mr. Costello's Aleutians Campaign is the way the game mechanics allow for results that mimic historical events. In this typical opening turn most of the units are placed in accordance with the set up directions. The air reconnaissance units and submarine are placed at the allied player's discretion. I've clumped my detection assets around Dutch Harbor because historically our code breakers had tipped off the U.S. Navy about Japanese plans to bomb the Aleutians, but the precise date was unknown. The Japanese task force always starts in sea area D7. This set up matches the historical opening of this conflict with a Japanese naval air strike on Dutch Harbor. The U.S. air bases on Umnak and Cold Bay were completely unknown to Japanese intelligence.







The Japanese task force is comprised of aircraft carriers Junyo and Ryujo with three air squadrons each, along with two battleships and a destroyer escort. The rules only allow for an air strike on Dutch Harbor in keeping with the historical situation, so the battleships cannot conduct shore bombardment during this turn.







I've moved up the Japanese task force into area C7 even though the Japanese air units have the range to hit Dutch Harbor from the original location because I wanted to demonstrate the detection process which is a key element of this game.







The submarine only detects on a dice roll of 6 but has fairly low odds of inflicting damage, especially compared to the vulnerability to counterattack from destroyers. In this case the U.S. sub saw nothing. If it had detected the enemy task force it could have reviewed the composition and elected to make a torpedo attack on one ship, but in doing so it would have been subject to a counterattack from any destroyers in the TF.







Some allied reconnaissance aircraft have a dice roll modifier of +2 based on better radar and radio capabilities (they are tinted a slightly darker shade of blue). This DRM is added to all detection attempts (except subs) in the area in which the aircraft are locate. Based on heavy fog common in this region during Summer and Fall, all detection attempts (except subs) have a -1 DRM. The PBYs roll 5, -1 for summer fog, +2 for the radar equipped plane, for a total of 6: successful detection! In this case our torpedo armed PBY decides against taking on two enemy aircraft carriers even though it successfully detected them. Based on the rules, at this point the allied player can now see the composition of the Japanese task force. In retrospect it would make game-sense to conduct the low odds attack (probably around 1 chance in 10 of actually damaging a Japanese ship, no chance of sinking it, and almost certain destruction during the attempt). Allied aircraft return the next turn after they are destroyed and there are plenty of other detection assets available to the U.S. side. I normally try to avoid being too gamey when I play solo but if one was playing this game in a tournament it would be worth remembering the fast allied air replacement schedule; there is little to lose in trying.







The Japanese air units divide up to attack both the Dutch Harbor port facility and the AA unit assigned there. In hindsight the Japanese would have been better off combining all available air assets against a single target, probably the port facility, to get a better chance of damage. The allies decide to scramble in-range fighter units to combine their attack strength with the port's built-in air defense value of one.







Since the combined allied defense is four (3 for the fighters and 1 for the port), they roll for damage first. If the attack values were the same both sides figure damage simultaneously. One damage is inflicted on the Japanese attackers.







The Japanese side rolls for damage to the port but just misses. If the Zero squadron had not been damaged earlier, the dice roll of three would have inflicted a disruption on the port, limiting what allied task forces could do there, and costing the allies a supply point to repair the facility. I should point out that a "damaged" marker rather than the "disruption" one I used would be more appropriate, or I could have just removed the damaged air squadron from the board as damaged units are considered lost. For illustration purposes I left it on the board with the marker to better keep track of the steps within each turn.







The Japanese attack the air defense unit but fail to inflict damage, as did the allied AA unit's attempt to return fire.







The damaged Zero marker was removed and the surviving five Japanese air squadrons return to their carriers which head back to the Japanese regional HQ at Paramushiro to reorganize for the amphibious assaults on Attu and Kiska islands.







One might think this was a lot of game-play for a single damage on one group of Zeros, but consider this: during the actual air attack on Dutch Harbor in 1942, little damage was inflicted by either side but a Japanese Zero piloted by LT Koga was damaged during the raid. He attempted to fly to a nearby island where a Japanese sub was stationed to rescue pilots if needed. LT Koga tried to land his damaged Zero on the swampy muskeg but it flipped over and he was killed. Two of LT Koga's fellow pilots escorted him as far as the landing attempt and saw the crash. They were under orders to destroy any damaged aircraft to prevent them from falling into enemy hands. They decided not to machine gun the wreckage because they hoped LT Koga had survived and would burn the plane once he climbed out. The Zero itself sustained almost no damage. It was discovered by American troops shortly thereafter and removed for flight testing and exploitation. Based on the performance limitations gleaned from Koga's Zero, specific combat techniques were developed to help even the odds between our fighters of the day, and what was widely believed at that time to be an unbeatable Japanese fighter.







The black and white photograph on the book cover above is how LT Koga's Zero was found. Some historians consider the recovery of this single enemy aircraft the most valuable wartime contribution of the entire Aleutian Campaign.



I sometimes feel like this game has an unrealistically low casualty rate, but then I find examples where the game reproduces historical outcomes in an almost uncannily accurate way. Well done to the developers; I find playing this game to be a thoroughly entertaining way to learn about aspects of a largely unknown combat theater of WW2.



Posted Mon Oct 15, 2018 7:42 pm

