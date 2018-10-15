|
Kris Vezner
United States
Skokie
Illinois
Played WW with a new player, we played Annus Mirabilis. I gave him France and started him at 4 VP. Pointed out things to him along the way.
1757
Neither of us got reinforcements in the early season. France went heavy into raiding the first year, especially in the south. But I used blockhouses and increased militia to blunt that and he had a hard time getting VP. He moved all his troops from Quebec up the Champlain corridor to help Montcalm attack my forts there.
I decided to eat a siege north of Albany and moved all my troops from New York to Halifax to prep for an amphibious landing at Louisbourg. On his next card play, France could not move any troops to reinforce Louisbourg because Quebec was empty. I did my amphibious landing at Louisbourg immediately after that. No foul weather card, the landing was successful.
The siege of Louisbourg was rough, as soon as I piled up my stack there France hit me with smallpox and depleted I think 5 units. I failed to get any successful rolls with a net -2 DRM on the siege table (-1 Louisbourg and enemy leader tactics 1) and went into late season with no progress on the siege. On the mainland, French raiding continued and Montcalm died while raiding the northern department. Terrible luck! Well I had no real leaders yet either.
Late season I got a better British leader with initiative 2 tactics 1, moved my initiative 3 tactics 0 garbage leader out of Louisbourg and moved this better leader in. With initiative 2 and only a net -1 DRM on the siege table, I was able to raise the siege level at Louisbourg and took the fortress. Winter was fast approaching though and those troops would spend their winter at Louisbourg. I held over an amphibious invasion card for the next year. France got 1 VP from raiding in the south. France did take my northernmost fort in the Champlain corridor, with a surrender card. Without Montcalm and with a decent pile of British troops in the remaining forts, the French pressed no further that year.
I think France ended the year at about 4 VP.
1758
Early season France was kind of stuck. No reinforcements from Europe, big British stack along the Champlain corridor and big British army in Louisbourg. France could not stand up to the Louisbourg force in open battle without emptying the Champlain corridor and so just sent a tactics 1 leader to Quebec to prolong any siege. I immediately performed an amphibious landing downriver of Quebec, then marched to besiege Quebec. Again I had terrible luck with my siege rolls and so wasted my early season on that while also trying to contain the southern raiding. France spent much of its energy on raiding.
Late season I still could not take Quebec, just trash rolls on the siege table. But, my besieging Quebec meant that France could not bring in European reinforcements. At the very end of the season I moved most of my besieging units upriver except for a depleted regular to maintain the siege (lone depleted unit immune to attrition). I then built a stockade, which was enough to shelter my remaining force for the winter.
Late season also saw some fighting along the Champlain corridor, where I tried to move with some big forces and got ambushed twice for it. Twice! I took a lot of step losses, but France's game-long lack of reinforcements meant that the step losses that France suffered also began to tell. And I did keep my lines of retreat open, so I didn't lose whole armies to the wilderness.
France also hit me in the Champlain corridor with 1) reduced assembly support, so I lost some provincials; and 2) smallpox, with another high roll for step losses. So the British machine stalled out, though I did retake and rebuild the fort that France had taken earlier. As winter approached, forces along the Champlain corridor dispersed across their fortifications.
I think France ended the year with 1 VP, again some successful raiding helped.
1759
I got two European reinforcement cards for the early season and hoped to get Wolfe. As French raiding continued, I dropped all my reinforcements into Quebec. My second card I got Wolfe.
I kicked things off in the Champlain corridor by taking Johnson, a ranger and two full-strength regulars and moving against a French fort. The French there had not reformed into a single large force after winter, but a superior force came after me. I avoided battle out to a wilderness space and got caught, then realized that the French attacker had no auxiliaries with him and so ambushed him. Great roll and almost wiped him out, reducing his force to one depleted unit. Now the only other units France had in the Champlain corridor were a pile of depleted, 0-strength Indians and Marine detachments. In one unintended move, I had broken the French upriver of Montreal.
With that Johnson returned up the Champlain corridor and re-besieged the French fort France had chased him away from. Wolfe swept up the St. Lawrence, besieged Montreal and quickly took it. France had a few troops in Montreal, but nothing that could stand up to Wolfe and his larger force. As winter approached and with a few cards left each, we called it as France had no way to retake Montreal and Britain had met its victory conditions. France had spent a lot of energy on raiding this year as well, but I had blockhouses again and it was hard going for France.
Good to get the game out again. My opponent had some bad luck with 1) losing Montcalm and 2) a dearth of European reinforcements before I besieged Quebec, but he did get plenty of Indian recruitment. I thought he did well for a first time player. Look forward to playing again.
Clay Woody
United States
Albuquerque
New Mexico
Thanks for the compelling AAR. They're always welcome.
PS--Your buddy seemed to catch on to the game pretty well.
Kris Vezner
United States
Skokie
Illinois
That he did. WW has many nuances, hard for me at this point to guess how quickly a new player should pick up on them. Pleasant surprise.
