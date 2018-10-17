garmr wrote:

wifwendell wrote:

We call that clear hex the Austro-Hungarians are in (in northern Italy) "the hex of death"...

Yes, indeed it is. But it's the first impulse of Jan/Feb 1916, and the Central Powers have the initiative. And it's winter, and Italy only has a 2:1 against that stack (there are 2 A/H corps in that hex). If Italy attacks and fails, it will be a disaster. A/H has taken a land action, and is considering an all-out attack on Trieste. If not, those units will be retreated from the "Death Zone"I guess Russia could tell of several daeth hexes in Poland this last summerAnd did you notice those Germans coming down the southern slopes of the Alps, they aren't there for the spectacular scenery or ski resorts... Question: Trieste is a potential part of Italy. That means it is a primary supply source for Italian units if controlled by Italy, right?