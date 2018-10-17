|
The Eastern front sees the most action this summer. In an effort to draw German attention away from the Western front, Russia storms Krakow, and with the help of offensive points, they take the city. Austria-Hungary is in real danger of collapse. Russia has taken Lemberg, Cernauti and Krakow, as well as a resource. In addition, Italy has taken Trieste and another resource. And Serbia is still holding.
Germany has decided to make its major offensive in the east this summer. They do not have too much to worry about in the west. France may as well be allowed to attack (which they must, in order to reduce the morale strain). There is no danger of France being able to retake Paris or seriously threaten the German gains. And they will probably take losses, so why not just let France loose units by letting them attack. The Cw will be forced to try to attack as well, but they only have two stacks, and until another HQ is dispatched to France, the BEF will not be in any position to push the Germans back. And with some luck, a failed Allied offensive will give Germany a chance to deliver a death blow, either pushing the Cw out of France or break the French once and for all.
But the main reason for putting the Western front on hold is the desperate situation for A-H. Germany must make a firm show of force against Russia and give Austria a chance to recuperate. The offensive starts in mid July. New tactics are being implemented, such as the use of gas and infiltration tactics. Under Moltke’s leadership, Offensive points are used to boost two initial attacks. One at Krakow and another to the NW of Krakow. Both assaults are overwhelming successes. The Russians are routed, Krakow retaken and the Russian line in Poland is now off balance. Russia slowly starts to retreat in Poland, and several units have to be left behind. Russia looses a FD HQ, and the command chain in Poland breaks down.
The German push continues in September and October. Warsaw falls, and in November, they take Brest-Litovsk. The Russians have done better against Austria in Galicia, but the German advance in Poland now compromises the Russian position there, and a slow retreat is ordered. Russia still holds Lemberg and Cernauti by the end of the year.
In the West, Germany manages to eliminate the French fortress position west of Metz. The Cw takes Lille in a succesful attack, but they are unable to hold the city. The French army is being gradually reduced turn by turn. France starts to recruit from their colonies, but only 1-2 inf are built each turn. This is only enough to maintain the French Army’s strength on the best of turns, but in reality, the French Army is crumbling.
The Ottomans manage to capture Port Said and advance to the Suez canal. This forces the Cw to redirect their convoys around Africa. But his is more ship-consuming, and British factories are not recieving all the resources they need. Italy and France have first priority on whatever resources that can be shipped in from Asia.
In a masterly executed counterstrike, led by the Royal marines, the Cw bypasses the Ottoman Army in Sinai by a landing outside of Beirut. This forces the Ottomans into a hasy retreat from Suez, as this invasion threatens the supply of their entire army.
In Caucasus, Russia slowly gets the upper hand and pushes the Ottomans out of Batum.
In Italy, the Austrians fail in an offensive aimed at Trieste, even with OPs. But in September, an Italian offensive North of Trieste fails. The Austrians then kill off an Art west of Trieste. Germany sends an expedition from Munich towards Brenner, and the Italians are about to be outflanked. Italy has to retreat from Pola and try to get their forces in Trieste back to Italy. Cadorna, 1 Inf and 1 Eng are in danger of being cut off, only a narrow path along the Adriatic remains open as 1916 starts.
At sea, German raiders continue to sink allied convoys. The German East Africa squadron, reinforced by the East Asia squadron, harrases Cw convoys in the Azanain Sea. In December, Germany also sends a task force past the British blockade and into the North Atlantic. The toll on Cw convoys is serious, but at least most losses are being replaced by new ships. The cw now builds at least 3 Cps each turn, plus the odd French and Italian Cp. And after the Ottoman retreat from Suez, convoys may again sail through the Med, saving precious tonnage. And the Allies also got Norway to provide 5 desperately needed CPs.
And, just to mention the air war, there have been several air battles between Germany and Britain, the only countries with fighters at the front. In December, both countries loose their first pilots, as a German Fighter an Cw Lnd go down in flames with their crew.
So, at the beginning of 1916, the situation is like this: Germany has put an end to the immidiate Russian threat to Austria, and also delivered a heavy blow to the Russian Army. In July/August alone, Russia suffered 41 Bps worth of losses. With maximum expenditure on morale, this «only» resulted i 2 drops, and in December, Russia was able to rise one level. But it will take some time before they may launch major offensives, and Germany should now be able to focus on France, and now with the aim of driving them out of the war, French morale is at 4, so it should not take long.
In addition, Austria and Germany are aware of the weakened Italian position, and will also make attacks aginst them. 1916 could see both France and Italy defeated.
The Allies must come up with some plans to counter all of this from happening. France seems doomed, but the Cw will fight on in France until it surrenders. They will probably also take some offensive responsibility and try to divert German attention to the Middle East by pressing the Ottomans. The remaining German colonies will also be targeted, and a more aggressive naval strategy is needed.
1916 may prove to be the decisive year of this war.
The Gorlice-Tarnow breakthrough, summer 1915:
Autumn:
January 1st, 1916:
Italy, January 1916:
Western frontJanuary 1916:
Middle east, January 1916:
Caucasus, january 1916:
Exciting developmemts! Soon those Russian Caucuses units are going to be needed in the East. Once France goes down it'll be a really bad time for the Russians.
Have the Germans been able to cut off American Trade to the UK at all for that morale impact?
We call that clear hex the Austro-Hungarians are in (in northern Italy) "the hex of death"...
Yes, it's been a fun and exiting game so far. The Allies enter 1916 in fear. It will be a bad year, the question is how bad. Sure, Russia will have a really bad time after France surrenders, I don't expect any Brusilov offensive on the Eastern front.
No, the Cw has SCSs in all sea zones that connect to America, and they always have at least one left after return to base, so that German raiders are unable to seize the trade. But the German war on commerce is a concern, the Cw looses CPs every turn, and has a busy time maintaining their trade routes. The side effect is that this also ties up a lot of Cw ships that could be used to bottle up the Gemrman High seas fleet in Kiel. Right now, Germany is more or less on par with the Royal Navy in the North Sea, and the German fleet has been able to maintain the remaining trade with the US (currently 2 resources). Cw shipbuilding is on track however, and the balance will shift. Germany only builds subs, no SCSs so far. And if the Cw can manage to destroy the German raiders and a lone AUX currently at port in Venezuela, the British will get very strong. But maybe they have no allies by the time that occurs...
Yes, indeed it is. But it's the first impulse of Jan/Feb 1916, and the Central Powers have the initiative. And it's winter, and Italy only has a 2:1 against that stack (there are 2 A/H corps in that hex). If Italy attacks and fails, it will be a disaster. A/H has taken a land action, and is considering an all-out attack on Trieste. If not, those units will be retreated from the "Death Zone" I guess Russia could tell of several daeth hexes in Poland this last summer And did you notice those Germans coming down the southern slopes of the Alps, they aren't there for the spectacular scenery or ski resorts... Question: Trieste is a potential part of Italy. That means it is a primary supply source for Italian units if controlled by Italy, right?
No, just taking Trieste isn't enough. If Austria-Hungary surrenders, then per 14.5 Trieste and South Tyrol become part of Italy, and then Trieste would be a primary supply source.
The grey box text in 2.5.1 seems to suggest if a country controls a hex that is a potential home country hex it is treated as a home country hex. So if Trieste is a potential home country hex for Italy I would think it could be used for supply.
I suspect not; I suspect that 2.5.1 refers to how you treat Alsace-Lorraine and West Galicia if they are formally transferred to France's or Poland's control. (and in any case, Alsace-Lorraine is considered home country of BOTH France and Germany anyway per 13.5.3.1, so that's not quite the same as Trieste)
But it's ambiguous; I'll ping Andrew.
I can see it both ways, so yeah good to get Andrew's input on it. That rule section provides the examples but I read it as there being other areas as well beyond the examples. The term 'controlled' is used and the very next rule section describes how control can change, such as land units occupying a hex.
On the map itself (at least in a quick check of the VASSAL module) the boundary line and notation for Alsace-Lorraine is the same for the Trieste region.
Interesting. I'm leaning towards Steven's interpretation, that 2.4.1 is an example that applies to other regions, like Trieste. Galicia and Alsace are random examples in my opinion ("e.g each hex of Alsace-Lorraine....").
But Andrew will probably give the right interpretation of this.
I've played as if Trieste IS Italian if controlled by them, so that the blue factory is available, it's a primary supply source for Italy, and Italy recieves bonus production for losses in that region. But maybe that is wrong.
I guess there is no use beleaguering the point until Andrew can respond, just my thoughts on those sections.
Correct, every hex controlled in a potential HC is considered HC regardless of if you control all. So Trieste is primary supply (as long as you controlled it from the start of the turn), and reinforcement eligible.
-
|