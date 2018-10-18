|
-
Javier Dropez
Spain
Barcelona
I would rather be here
Auda will come to Aqaba because it is his pleasure...
-
After action report: Head-on Attack against a B17 Box Formation
Solitaire DYO scenario using the latest set of FW rules from Whistling Death.
One Me 109G6 vs. Unescorted box formation of 18 B-17F (open late’43 formation)
Aircraft:
1 Me 109 G6 (basic configuration without extra 20mm cannons)
18 B 17F (loaded)
Set up:
Leading plane from the Lead Squadron is at 22.000 feet
Me 109 pilot is a veteran-ace-hero-crack shot.
Starting hex for Me109: 2653, heading West. Alt. 21.6 feet. Starting speed 7.5. Wings level.
The leading plane of the bomber formation is at 2904 heading East.
I try to recreate a head-on pass against a bomber formation in the type it is described in Heinz Knoke’s book. The plan is to fire from 5 hexes to evade the Collision Risk Range of 4 hexes due to combined speeds (3.5+7.5=11.0, so 4 hexes). After checking the tables, I find that pressing the attack into the CRR is suicidal, even with a veteran-ace-hero-crack shot pilot.
The Me109 starts at the same altitude as its objective, a B17 at 21.6 pertaining to the 3rd Squadron (Low Sqn). So, no maneuvering will be necessary, just straight ahead and fire, crossing the bomber formation.
The bombers are loaded and move at cruise speed of 3.5.
Turn 1: Bombers move at 3.5 and fighter at 7.5
Turn 2: Bombers move at 3.5 and fighter at 7.5 (so, both with 0.5 carry, they move 4 and 8 respectively)
Turn 3: Bombers move at 3.5 and fighter at 7.5
Turn 4: Bombers move at 3.5 and fighter at 7.5 (so, both with 0.5 carry, they move 4 and 8 respectively)
The fighter is still 8 hexes from its objective, bomber number 36 (in the lowest bomber row of the formation). Bombers 20 and 21 from the Lead Squadron are 7 hexes from the fighter (6 plus 1 for the altitude differential) and fire their ball turrets at the fighter (1-4, +25 for combined speeds).
DR: 52= +2. +2+25=+27: No effect.
Image after Turn 4: (Until now I have just moved the fighter the combined speeds of fighter and bombers)
Turn 5: Bombers move at 3.5 and fighter at 7.5.
Nasty surprise for the fighter...After the bombers’ move, the fighter is already into the CRR!!!
I suggest a variant rule: allow the head-on pass against a fixed bomber formation to be executed also at any moment during the bomber’s move, not only during the fighters’move after the bombers have already moved (The game allows the head-on pass attack to be executed at any moment during the fighter’s move after at least one FP is expended)
As long as the fighter cannot avoid the CRR, it decides to fire from three hexes. Pilot passes the pilot determination die roll.
Fire resolution:
The bombers fire with a combined firepower of 45, and inflict 4 hits plus one critical on the fighter. The critical is in the engine, reducing the engine power by one step.
The Me 109 fires at 1.5-1 (-15) using a long burst to maximize the chances to damage the bomber (I cannot find a rule that forbids to use long bursts during head-on passes, so I suppose it is allowed)
The Me inflicts 3 hits plus one critical in the wings resulting in a steady fuel leak for bomber 36.
Collision resolution:
After entering the bomber’s Danger Zone, the Me 109 rolls for collision: DR 92, COLLISION!!! The fighter receives 31 hits with 10 criticals and is destroyed, although the wounded pilot bales out successfully (a minor miracle).
The bomber receives 26 hits and 8 criticals, that seizes engine number 2 and leaves the bomber seriously damaged, basically in engines and fuel tanks. I suppose the A/C Area Hit Table modifiers for deflection are also applied for collisions, right? (In this case, -2 for entering through the 12:00 line besides the -1 for multi-engine)
And this ends the scenario... Not a good result for the fighter. As I supposed, entering the CRR is tantamount to suicide. In the future I will try the already mentioned house rule allowing the head-on pass to be declared at any moment, even during the bomber’s formation move. Otherwise, you have to precisely calculate the hex in the mapboard you have to end in the turn you want to fire at the desired distance from the bomber to evade the CRR.
-
-
- Last edited Thu Oct 18, 2018 9:25 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Tue Oct 16, 2018 9:50 pm
-
-
Mark Drake
United States
Slidell
Louisiana
-
Nice AAR! There was a scenario in one of the old Air Power magazines titled "The Art of Bomber Hunting" which had an Me-109 and and Fw-190,piloted by Klaus Bretschneider,attacking a B-17 box from flank+rear.
-
-
- Last edited Wed Oct 17, 2018 5:00 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed Oct 17, 2018 4:48 pm
-
|