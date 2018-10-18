|
Sheldon White
Australia
Canberra
ACT
For '39 see the previous thread here.
Having lost some of our initiative edge, we give the allies first go. I'm going to need to go first in May June.
Jan/Feb is a continuation of the appalling weather with a weather roll of 10 modified to 12+. It's going to be a short and crappy turn.
We manage to roll a 4 for weather on the second which grants me Snow and Tony a bit of a window.
Tony’s Japanese continued the inexorable drive on Southern China from positions around Canton. While the weather was usually bad in the North Temp, the North Monsoon was fine. Tony ended up taking some losses and failing to capture the second resource hex in the south. Chinese had got their CAP into the air, but only succeeded in waving the ground support through. Tony displayed some historically accurate disunity of command when he sent IJN CVs to the wrong sea area where they were therefore unable to support Army operations in China.
I try Lodz again and fly out into the Bay of Biscay.
At sea it's another combat facing a fighter. My luck has been good, but Greg's is very poor and again I get enough surprise points to neuter his fighter (which clears me through while I abort him). My remaining surprise points allow me to clear out the convoy points. 5 aborted and 5 damaged.
In Lodz I manage to groundstrike both units. At 45:9 the subsequent combat is 5:1 +1 (+2 for flipped and -1 for factory) and a roll of three eliminates one Polish unit. My best roll yet. Yippee! I just need another impulse.
Sadly that wasn't to be. The Allies roll a 7 for weather, mine the Norwegian Coast (one less unit on set up) and end the turn on their impulse. I have resources to cover the the lost Swedish resources for now. Not so sure I will have as much spare in 41 and of course the Italians would want them anyway. I need to consider what to do with the Norwegians.
The Poles have a backed up 6 factor unit with which to reinforce Lodz. So now I'm facing 11 factors. Not sure I can get 5:1 without decent weather any longer.
American Entry: Greg chooses Resources to China. He reveals a 3 point German Chit and 2,2,1 for the Japanese. He started with 3 markers at set-up and has three chits in each entry pool and none in the tension pools.
Given we draw one chit a turn and game events (Bulgarian 3 and Hungarian 3 alignment, declaration of war on Poland 12 and Netherlands 8, Declaration of war on Germany -9, Occupy East Poland -7, Mining the Norwegian Coast -4, Chinese A/C 3t, and Resources to China 4t) he could expect:
0-2 (most likely 0) chits in the Japanese Tension Pool
3-11 (3+3+0.6=6.6 expected, the Axis actions could be expected to generate 2.6 chits and the Allies -2.0)
So he could feel a little hard done by at 6 out of an expected 6.6, but it's not significant. The Japanese chits look like crap though, with an average value of 1.66 against a normal 1939 average of 2.4 dropping to 1.9 in 1940.
With the Commonwealth producing less than France this turn times are tough and the USA has started filling the slipways with merchantmen.
A quick look at the Seigfreid line:
