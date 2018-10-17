|
Adam Parker
Great game design makes the complex simple, replayability maximum, and abstraction credible.
It’s not how well you roll that counts but how well the dice suit the game.
Late last year, I reviewed GMT's redo of 1960: The Making of the President on Facebook. I was so taken with the revamp, I called it my "game of 2017".
My intent in revisiting that review here coincides with the forthcoming GMT Sale but on checking, I see it's already out of print. So alas, these words won't help anyone with an impulse buy!
To me, 1960 is a wargame, as far as all war is politics.
Though intended for two players it also works fine solo if you don’t mind playing both sides hotseat. In other words, it has no solo rules—but Machiavelli is there to mess with both sides for the show.
And here's why it stood out for me from the pile of bona fide wargames I invested in last year:
1. It’s errata-free out of the box.
2. It’s a sophisticated paradigm but its rules are possibly the best I’ve ever read: totally unambiguous, short and without waffle.
3. It has a superb theme with historical grounding and plausible abstraction.
4. It’s a breeze to prep, set-up, and play.
5. It puts no obstacles in the way of solo play. I’ve been running its hands like a COIN game flipping one card at a time. Its initiative and event systems enhance this solo approach well.
Here’s three pics I documented from a solo game of mine last year, to give you an idea:
Things started tentatively (Turn 2 of 9), Nixon tried his hand at actually visiting all 50 States per history.
But Kennedy took an opportunity to intervene in California forcing Nixon back with a vengeance through the Midwest and South (Turn 5).
Come election week (Turn 9), Nixon swung New York State and given the whims of fate (he'd won 2 of the 3 debates including Defense, 4 turns prior) it earned him the Electoral College win.
Kennedy immediately planned a rematch. But the congressional record will show it was fun.
Happy gaming,
Adam.
Stephen Schaefer
United States
Columbus
Ohio
"To me, 1960 is a wargame, as far as all war is politics"
That's an apt description. I've heard 1960 described this way, and i hope I'm saying it correctly: 1960 is a card game for people who like wargames, much like Twilight Struggle is a wargame for people who like card games.
Chad Jacobson
Omaha
Nebraska - NE
The Schaef wrote:
"To me, 1960 is a wargame, as far as all war is politics"
That's an apt description. I've heard 1960 described this way, and i hope I'm saying it correctly: 1960 is a card game for people who like wargames, much like Twilight Struggle is a wargame for people who like card games.
Huh. I much prefer card games to any war games ever. Yet I strongly disliked Twilight Struggle, but own and thoroughly enjoy 1960.
Robert Ahearne
United States
Ayer
Massachusetts
The 2017 GMT version is still available online. It's listing at about $60 at various sites (see the aggregator boardgameprices.com for listings). I just impulse-bought it on the strength of this review.*
*Yes, like many of us, I have a problem.
It is not a wargame, my wife likes it ! ;-)
Adam Parker
Great game design makes the complex simple, replayability maximum, and abstraction credible.
It’s not how well you roll that counts but how well the dice suit the game.
elcoderdude wrote:
The 2017 GMT version is still available online. It's listing at about $60 at various sites (see the aggregator boardgameprices.com for listings). I just impulse-bought it on the strength of this review.*
*Yes, like many of us, I have a problem.
|