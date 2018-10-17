|
Ryan Wolk
I decided to take a break from my playthrough of the scenarios in Yanks! in order to break out my newly arrived copy of Hatten in Flames and play my first ever HASL scenario. Starting from the beginning, I’m going with the first scenario, Black Day in Hatten. The Americans have already lost ground to the initial German attack and must try to win back seven key buildings in the town (six if they can keep one of their TD’s fully operational). To do this, they get three TD’s and a couple mortars with a lot of WP to cover their infantry, facing a German defense supported by an INF gun.
Unfortunately, the HT map is too big for me to transport between my playing table and the upper-level location where it is out of LOS of my little kids, so I’m going to have to play this one on VASL.
Setup
The Germans set up their infantry across the entire front, with some degree of depth in the stone buildings on the German left. The MMG set up with a -1 leader in the Saint-Michel steeple, hoping to get LOS wherever the Americans chose to attack. The INF gun also set up on the left, near the church in N9, where it can look straight down the Rue Principale. Defenses on the German right were much thinner. The orchards and scattered buildings look much less defensible, and since the Americans have to take nearly all the victory hexes, the Germans can afford to cede some easy territory. A HS did set up in the orchards, hoping to get a clean shot at one of those lightly armored Hellcats.
Considering the layout of the German defense, the Americans decided to attack on the German right, setting up most of their infantry on that side, supported by both mortars with LOS to key German defensive hexes. The Hellcats also set up forward, hoping to get lucky and get off a WP round or two (their already-low smoke depletion numbers are further lowered by HF SSR). I tried to spread out my attackers more than in the past, but, taking an idea from analysis of my last scenario, Rocket’s Red Glare, I did set up a kill stack of three squads with MMG’s and the 9-1 in I14, hoping to get a devastating prep fire on any key defensive position not obscured by my initial volleys of WP. A single 5-4-6 set up next to them to hopefully keep the Germans from sneaking guys around the back to encircle this stack.
Turn 1
American prep started well, one mortar quickly ran out of WP, but the other managed to lay it in both E12 and B11, breaking both German squads. There was, however, a major drawback, as the second TH DR activated the German sniper, who eliminated the 9-1, causing all three squads in his hex to fail their LLMC and break, two of them ELR’ing and one suffering CR. My kill stack was reduced to 2.5 leaderless broken squads before it even opened fire… Two of the TD’s attempted to fire smoke and failed, then opted to move instead. Apart from the sniper, the attack proceeded well up the German right flank, with a platoon pushing deep behind the lines to aim at the H7 hex and beyond, while the rest of the infantry took up positions in the orchards in the north, supported by the Hellcats, read to move on E11.
The Germans then moved one squad down to put pressure on the broken stack, which by now had received help from the 7-0, with the HS managing to rally. The rest of the Germans repositioned to the north to meet the Americans at the new point of attack. The mortar managed to lay WP on the German MG stack in the steeple, but his buddy malf’ed. The Americans did managed to break the squad in E11, setting themselves up to take their first victory hex next turn.
Turn 2
The 8-1 took a squad and tried to reach the I4 hex, but the squad was broken by fire from the MG, even obscured by newly-laid WP from the prolific mortar. This squad, however, was able to rout to the east and end up all the way in E2. The TD-supported force in the north-center advanced into the wooden buildings, taking E11 and threatening G11. A chance to encircle G11 was lost when the Hellcat in the west malf’ed its MA. The HS from the former kill stack was joined by an elite squad, which went fanatic on its rally DR, and encircled the German squad that had been send to try to keep them under DM.
In the German half of the turn, the American squad on the east end rallied, ready to move on I4. My terrible luck with malf’ed MA’s continued, however, as the Hellcat in the west disabled its MA and was recalled. The German squads in J14 and G10 at least were eliminated for failure to rout, although the 8-1 managed to survive and reach the LMG squad in H10. The lonely INF gun, which had broken an American squad but otherwise been completely uninvolved, optimistically acquired the building in J13, hoping to at least scare the Americans out of the hex, and a dummy stack moved up next to the 6-6-6 threatening G11, hoping to draw fire.
Turn 3
My inability to keep my guns in good working order continued as the second mortar malf’ed. The Americans did, however, managed to take the victory hex in the east (I4) and K11, although with the German reinforcements set to enter this turn, the lone squad in I4 looks unlikely to be able to hold its ground. A 6-6-6 and a TD put G11 under encirclement, and, with the help of smoke grenades, a green squad moved into CC with the 4-6-7 guarding the hex, leaving the Americans in control of 3 victory hexes, with a fourth being contested in melee. The final remnants of the ill-fated kill stack managed to rally, and the HS that had rallied back on turn 1 was the unit that crossed the road into K11, while the fanatic squad prepared to help in the flanking maneuver (but was scared off by the acquisition counter in M12). The loss of that kill stack on turn 1 could turn out to be a blessing in disguise, as it caused the Germans to leave that flank basically undefended, and now those stone buildings are wide open for the now-rallied American troops. I did, unfortunately, forget to move one of the Hellcats into position to interdict the German platoon about to enter on the east edge.
The Germans then decided to cede the northern part of the town and withdrew the 8-1/LMG stack to try to retake K11, with help from the 8-0 brandishing a DC. The F12-I6 road was left covered mainly by dummy stacks to try to keep the Americans honest. The reinforcements advanced slowly into the stone buildings on the east edge. I considered having them move as a stack into the end of the row of buildings on E2, but decided to keep them spread out and attempt to break the Americans in I4 in Defensive Fire and, failing that, dash one squad across the road to advance on the position.
Turn 4
Turn 4 continued what seems like a never-ending run of malfs and failed repair dr’s, as both mortars were eliminated by “6” repair dr’s, and the Hellcat in K4 malf’ed its MA. The Americans reinforced the ongoing melee in G11 with a HS to reach 2-1 odds and managed to get 1.5 squads next to the 8-1/LMG stack, knowing they would need to retake K11 after its defenders were broken in the DFPh. A squad with a bazooka and one of the former mortar teams also managed to cross the road into the wooden buildings, where they could also threaten K11. The defenders of I4 held up gamely, breaking but rallying under DM before the Germans could exploit the chance, while a CX HS managed to enter the row of buildings as well, although a 6-6-6 was pinned by MG fire from the church to keep it from further reinforcing the position.
Repair dr’s went from bad to worse in German turn 4, as the second hellcat was recalled (this is starting to feel like my “Attempt to Relieve Peiper” game, in which I managed to recall both StuG’s in the first half of the game. In the east, the Germans managed to get a squad into melee in H3, but were unable to crack the defenders in the I4 victory hex. The MG squad in the church was pinned by the remaining Hellcat (this was the only TD shot that hit anything all scenario…), but the leader crossed the street to help rally broken defenders. In the west, the 8-1/LMG stack broke the American squads next to it and took control of K11, leaving the Americans with control of only three victory hexes.
Turn 5
Going into turn 5 it was not looking good for the Americans. They had two turns to take three more victory hexes (and hold what they already had), four if they lost their last TD. The squad trying to reinforce the east flank was broken, so the 8-1/6-6-6 had to abandon I4 in order to try to dash across to take K5, hoping to be able to lay enough DFF in I3 to keep the German reinforcements from simply taking back I4. This was a very risky try, but K5 had to be taken, since L7 seemed impregnable, and the Americans could only afford to leave the Germans with one victory hex. The squad was pinned before it could reach K5, but the leader made it and took a fourth victory hex for the Americans. In the west, two squads and a leader managed to move up to K11 and somehow survive heavy DFF, while the fanatic 6-6-7/MMG prepared to try to cross the street in the face of the INF gun next turn. The melee in G11 finally ended with the Americans victorious, meaning they now controlled five of the necessary six victory hexes. The final Hellcat, however, was stunned by the German MMG. The Americans had to be extremely careful with this guy for the remainder of the scenario, since losing the last AFV would mean having to take all seven victory hexes, which at this point looked impossible.
German turn 5 saw what looked like the end of the American attack. In the east, a squad managed to retake I4, while the MMG eliminated the 8-1 in CC to retake K5 (the hellcat was staying BU to avoid recall). In the west, the 8-0 and his accompanying squad were broken and eliminated, and the bazooka-toting squad forced to rout away. Going into the final turn, the Americans needed to retake three victory hexes, with only one squad adjacent to any of them. It looked bleak, but I decided to play out the last turn just in case.
Turn 6
In the final turn, some excellent CC results actually made this scenario closer than it looked like it was going to be. The squad in J4 needed to take K5, and managed to break one of the two German squads there in prep fire. The 5-3-6 that had been holding H7 needed to take I4, and the 2.5 squads in the west needed to retake K11. The attack in the west went well, with 1.5 squads getting pinned but since the German squad in K11 had been eliminated for failure to rout, the leader there, who forgot to recover the LMG his squad dropped, couldn’t keep the Americans from moving a squad in and eliminating him in H-t-H CC. In the east, the squad from H7 was pinned in H4, ending the game, as the Americans could no longer take both of the hexes they needed. Just for fun, I finished the turn, which saw the last American squad win another H-t-H in I4, while the American HS in H3 managed to eliminate the German squad it had been meleeing with.
The Germans, of course, would have had another turn to take back one of the hexes if they had needed it, but still, it was an exciting end to the scenario, even after it looked lost for the Americans on turn 5. Once again, I can’t seem to win as the attacker, but at least this time they came somewhat close, and can again blame the loss partially on bad luck with AFV’s, as I once again managed to disable two of my MA’s, while only ONE TD shot scored a hit in the whole scenario (a measly pin result), and despite trying 6 or 7 times, I failed to successfully use my smoke pots even once, meaning the Hellcats accomplished next to nothing in the scenario. On the flip side, I forgot to fire a couple PFs when I had a chance, which could have smoked the last Hellcat and put the Americans in an even deeper hole.
A couple observations on the HT map after my first scenario with this module: The church steeple proved less commanding than I had expected. All those buildings create a lot of blind hexes, and most of the time there will be an orchard hindrance as well. This could change in a larger scenario or CG, where a MG in the steeple might be able to hit something out in the open areas.
Those orchards also allow infantry a lot more freedom of movement than I would otherwise expect. There isn’t a lot of FFMO to be had here with all these hindrances. All those buildings in the middle of this scenario, though, seem a tough nut to crack.
Glad to have my first HASL scenario under my belt, and looking forward to more!
Nice AAR!
Thanks!!
I'm enjoying these very much. Thanks for your excellent AAR's!
Thank you!
It's nice to know people are enjoying these. I'm going to have to take a break soon though, I've played ASL every day for about two months now...
