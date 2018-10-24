|
Western Front:
Germany has shifted focus west again. The French Army is now in a state of disintegration, and even in winter, the Germans are able to launch high-odds attacks. Attacks continue with increasing devastation throughout the spring and early summer. The main focus of German attacks is in the eastern part of France. By outflanking strongpoints and assaulting weaker spots, the French line is pressed back, For each retreat, Germany is able to free up units for advances through gaps in the French lines, and the process repetats itself. Some French assaults are launched, but more are cancelled as troops refuse to attack. And several units surrender as soon as the Germans approach. The British make heroic and desperate diversionary attacks against Lille, but it’s not enough to averge the disaster. Instead, the RFC is badly mauled as a British Ftr and Lnd along with a pilot are shot down.
In June, the French have had enough. In that turn, France lost 6 corps. 4 of those gave up without a fight. France offers a conditional surrender to Germany, and Germany accepts. In a deliberate show of humiliation, the Germans arrange for the negotiations to take place at German-occupied Versailles, just as in 1871. Germany presents France with demands for reperations, and signals future demands for access to French territory «if the overall military situation demands it». After a victory parade in Paris, the Germans, according to the peace treaty, leave France (with the entire content of the Louvre) and head back home. The victorious units are granted a months leave before being sent off to other fronts. Belgium remains under German «administration», and the Belgian goverment in exile leaves Bordeaux for London. The British, having fought bravely alongside their French allies, evacuate France. France is now at peace, but as a broken nation. A programme to restore patriotic feelings in France is launched by the new government. If France is to return as a major Power, its military must be rebuilt and morale in the population restored.
Eastern front.
Both Germany and Russia attack in the northern sector. The Germans still benefit from the losses inflicted on the Russians the previous summer. But any large scale offensives will have to wait until the war in the west is over. Russia launches some surprise counterattacks, and at least shows that they are still far from beaten.
In Galicia, the Russians hod their new line. The Austrians are focused on Italy, and has postponed plans for the recapture of Lemberg. The Austrians enjoy two turns of no losses, and increase the number of units at the front.
In June, the Russians, in an effort to help the French and Italians, launch an offensive under Brusilov, with OPs to boost the attacking units. The results are disapointing. Although they do kill A/H units, they suffer losses themselves and cannot exploit. But they have reduced the threat of any A/H offensives in this sector.
Italy.
The Austrians press on towards Venice. But any decisive victory against the Italians is not achieved, and Italy is holding, for the moment, and also has some luck with their own, low odds attacks. But the French surrender will spell trouble for Italy as well as Russia, and the British promise to send support under the command of Haig.
Caucasus
Not much to report. Russia has a slight advantage and press the Ottomans back.
Middle east.
The Cw has now built up a substantial force in Egypt, and pursues the retreating Ottomans. In May, Jerusalem is captured, and the Ottoman position in the entire Levant is threatened. Istanbul desperately sends calls for hep to Berlin.
Other fronts.
The Cw takes South West Africa, and also crushes the Maritz revolt. Plans for the capture of the remaining German colonies are drafted, and will be executed by the South Africans, with support from the Royal Navy.
At sea, the German raiders continue to sink merchantmen, but most German ships have to return to base in April, and spend the next turn in port. Two German SCS base in Dutch Guyana, without the Americans taking any notice.
On the diplomatic front, Japan joins the Allies in late April. This is a blow to German plans of keeping her out of the war. Japan will now join the Cw in their hunt for German raiders in the Indian Ocean, and will also send an expeditionary force to East Africa.
That sums up the first half of 1916. The summer and autumn will definetly be difficult for the Russians and Italians, and the Cw will have to support them as best they can.
Military situation in France at time of surrender:
Eastern front, North, early July 1916:
Eastern front, South:
Italy, early July 1916:
The Middle east, early July 1916:
Morale and poliical chart, after May/June 1916: Italy and the Ottoman Empire at 7, Russia at 10. The Cw and Germany are still unaffected by the hardships of war.
Will be interesting to see how Germany can support the 'dead weight' of its allies. Sufficient application of force in Russia will see them start to fall apart I expect. Italy might be next to fall though. Ottomans are in peril, but they can be completely knocked out of the game and the CP can still win by objective count I think, depending on what goes on.
Germany is in a very strong position at the moment. 19 corps, 2 HQs, 2 artillery and 2 divs are freed up and will be relocated next turn. I guess this represents close to one million men, a powerfull force now about to hit the Russians and Italians.
Italy may very well be defeated before Russia, but both will probably be in for a irreversible negative morale spiral. Italy has a shorter and easier front to defend, but just one breakthrugh will doom them. I guess Italy's fate depends on how quickly and effectively the Cw can support them.
On the other hand, the Ottomans are struggling. German support will probably be sent, but they may still break under the Cw pressure. And Austria-Hungary too is in a vulnerable position. But they may be saved by the defeats of Italy and Russia. And maybe germany will increase their economic support of the OE, now that they have one less front to defend.
Side note: After the French surrender, 5 of their on-map Inf were reserve units and had to be removed. And the only reinforcing Garr they recieved in the Jul/Aug turn was also a reserve unit. France's peace time army, in July/August, is made up of 1 HQ and 2 Inf. I don't think France will be able to break the neutrality pact until the 13th turn (Jul/Aug 1918), and that will only be possible if the morale is restored to a decent level.
Andrew Rader


Sounds like the Kaiser should be jumping for joy. What's US entry like? Any chance they will come in soon?
Will a Japanese expeditionary force join the CW in the Middle East and drive on Constantinople?
Andrew Rader


Will also be interesting to see how much the French can build up by JA 1918. This game will probably go into 1919...
arader wrote:
Sounds like the Kaiser should be jumping for joy. What's US entry like? Any chance they will come in soon?
Will a Japanese expeditionary force join the CW in the Middle East and drive on Constantinople?
The Kaiser is goose-stepping with joy. Us entry is at 40, tensoin at 17. that means the US is still not going to join for a while. They just played option 25 (had a hard time getting the required 13 tension). The entry level will, given average luck, be in the 50s or 60s within the next two turns. The tension level is the real challenge, get that into the 30s or higher to ensure a 80%-90% chance of succeeding. The Us is going to play optoins that carry with them guaranteed tension.
The IJEF (Imperial Japanese Expeditionary Force) will be sent to East Africa. The Japanese may also help the British by landing in Arabia and drive the Ottomans out of that area. But a drive on Constantinople is not allowed, since the rules say that Japanese units may not leave the world map, or enter any parts of the Atlantic Ocean. However, the designer COULD state that this rule is to be changed and that Japan CAN leave the world map...but until then, Japan is confined to the East African theatre.
Would Japan be included in a joint allied supreme command, when that is played?
arader wrote:
Will also be interesting to see how much the French can build up by JA 1918. This game will probably go into 1919...
I expect France to have a huge army by July/August 1918. Once they get all their CPs settled, they will get 12 Bps until January/February 1917, when they get 13. The real question is if France will manage to restore its morale. In theory, they could be at 12 (if they increase one level each turn). They may spend a max 5 on morale for the rest of the game. So with no negatives, they should actually be at 12 in 12 turns (5x2=10, one level up)
Would France suffer from war weariness when neutral? If so, that's the only negative.
Found out they don't. So if France spends all tehy can on morale, it should be at 12. That's probably going to be the highest level of any active major powers at that time.
And yes, I expect this game to continue until the last turn of May/June 1919. The important questions at the moment are how long Russia and Italy survive, if the Cw will defeat the Ottomans and how soon the US may be in the war. I see this game at the moment favoring the Central Powers, but that could change (even if I don't really see how right now).
