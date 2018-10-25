Rules



Quatre Bras solo AAR



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] Michael Allen Meeduluk) United Kingdom I have tried Markus Stumptner’s variant rules a couple of times in the past and prefer them to the original Zucker rules, which for me, lack sufficient chrome. However, after these initial games I was left with several rules queries which I intended to post on this website. I thought it might be an idea to post them in context, as the rules are encountered during the course of a game so have presented the queries as part of an AAR. Presenting them this way also shows my interpretations of the general mechanics of the ruleset and would welcome comments as to whether they are the same as readers’ own interpretations. Since the description is a detailed walkthrough of pretty much every aspect of the standard ruleset, the listing is quite long.



All advanced rules were in play but to keep things simpler the only optional rule I included was 20.13 Artillery Opportunity Fire, which I thought was a great bit of chrome that helps lessen the feel of the original SPI I-go-you-go system. I played the historic variant where French I Corps did not reach the field. Note that in the photographs the upside-down units are disrupted (I did not use disruption markers).



Instead of cluttering the AAR with detailed rules questions I will present all the queries at the end as part of a different post. However, throughout the AAR I have referenced specific queries as they appeared during the game, so they can be understood in context.



************************************************



Start



Two French corps commanded by Ney are advancing north up the Brussels road from Charleroi to capture the key crossroads at the Belgian hamlet of Quatre Bras (QB). Doing so will help prevent the Coalition armies of Wellington and von Blücher joining forces.









************************************************



16th June 1400 (Turn 1)



Reinforcement phase. British 5th Division and Brunswick Corps arrive at Q1601.



Command and rally phase. Ney checks via Local Decision to order II Corps, who are currently under March/Probe orders to QB, to March/Attack instead, but fails. However, the II Corps commander Reille does the same and successfully changes his Corps’ order state to March/Attack. Kellerman is happy with his current March/Probe orders to QB, being the de rigueur order for cavalry formations.



Chit preparation phase. Ney rolls for a coordinated action but fails, as does Wellington. The French automatically have the initial action on the first turn.



Formation selection phase.



French II Corps.



Husson and Campi move north and overrun Perponchier and his staff who are gathered on the Brussels road at 1611; the overrun leader survives and is displaced to the nearest friendly unit, Bijlandt at 1512. The Netherlander artillery opportunity fires from the small settlement of Gemioncourt (1711) at the adjacent Husson and Campi to no effect. Jamin and Gauthier also advance up the Brussels road but remain behind the crest, out of LOS of the artillery for opp fire purposes. Husson and Campi continue up the Brussels road, and since units not starting in enemy ZOC can leave enemy ZOCs during their move they make good progress, ending in 1610, two hexes from QB (rules queries 5.4 and 12.2 Attack). Jamin and Gauthier move adjacent to Bijlandt who is in 1512. For the four French brigades which have entered enemy ZOC so far, their orders automatically switch from March to Attack because they are blocked, but this does not yet affect the rest of the Corps who remain on March orders.



Because some of the corps have switched to Attack orders, some of them must assault this turn. In fact, for the French Corps who are in enemy ZOC this is compulsory. Husson and Campi assault the Netherlander artillery with 8 strength in Gemioncourt and destroy it, despite the town defensive mod of -25%. However, the destroyed artillery’s defensive fire is accurate and eliminates Campi (DR 12, even though I forgot to apply the 50% massed target defensive fire mod). Husson’s surviving brigade fails a step loss MC and involuntary retreats south down the Brussels road, automatically disrupted (the rules would not have prevented Husson retreating north, nearer to QB, but this seemed gamey).



With 11 strength Jamin and Gauthier attack Bijlandt (1512) resulting in 7 hits (another DR 12) destroying the unit, displacing Perponchier once again who survives and falls back to Gemioncourt. Defensive fire from Bijlandt has no effect. Jamin and Gauthier both advance after combat which is permissible because they belong to the same division. Although at the time of the assault four French units were in position for a flank attack on Bijlandt, the no ganging up rule prevented Campi and Husson joining in (7.3).



Pire’s Cavalry together with the Corps’ artillery brigade enter the hamlet of Lairalle (1813) to deny the enemy its defensive mod, and compulsory assault Weimar in the open, resulting in 1 hit against the Nassau unit who voluntary retreats towards Gemioncourt. This retreat negates the step loss, though Weimar fails the requisite morale check and is disrupted. Pire advances after combat but the accompanying artillery cannot because they belong a different division.



Netherland N2 Division.



The Netherlanders have Defend orders for the crest line that begins at 1611 and extends west. Weimar’s infantry are locked in combat with the Pire’s cavalry, compulsory assaulting the unit. Being disrupted meant their attack was at half strength and had no effect. Pire’s defensive fire had no effect (cavalry have halved strength in assault). The French artillery in Lairalle would have liked to contribute to this defensive fire with remote support but Weimar is out of LOS on the reverse slope, behind the crest.



French IIIc Corps.



The cavalry head north to engage the enemy. The lead brigade L'Heritier remains within command range of Kellerman (just).



British 5th Division.



Are on March/Defend orders to the HQ, entering the board on the Brussels road and end their move two hexes north of QB (rules query 5.2).



Brunswick Corps.



Are likewise on March/Defend orders to the HQ. The infantry enter the board on the Brussels road behind the British column. The Duke leads the Hussar light cavalry brigade which makes its way through the column and gallops for QB at breakneck speed, arriving in good time to place themselves as a cavalry screen in in 1809 between the approaching enemy column and the hamlet.



(This shows the flexibility of the orders system. Since the Brunswickers have March orders to HQ, and although one would think that the units would travel to HQ without delay, the degree of flexibility allows some reaction to changing battlefield conditions by each unit).



British 3rd Division.



Merlen’s reconnaissance brigade of light cavalry has March orders for HQ. They have fast horses so are able to reach the road at 1709 between the French and QB, to act as a speed bump, potentially slowing the enemy advance (this too shows the flexibility of the orders system).



French Lefebvre-Desnouettes.



This elite unit of Imperial Guard light cavalry has March orders to Ney, meeting up with him just beyond Frasne village. Ney has ridden north with Baudin’s brigade this turn (his MP were halved because he earlier gave an order, but this did not make a difference to his movement. Similarly, the II Corps commander Reille could only spend 3 MP because he too gave an order).





Turn end phase. The disrupted French unit recovers but the N2 unit fails its MC and stays disrupted (rules query 19.2).



Sitrep. The French have made good progress towards QB and early skirmishes have all but destroyed the Netherland Division, who remain undemoralised despite heavy losses. The fact the Netherlander infantry were caught in the open contributed to the severity of these attacks. There is no way to avoid this in the QB scenario with the French automatically having the first activation. The Allied reinforcements have moved south down the Brussels road, and the much-needed infantry relief column will reach QB next turn. The two Allied light cavalry units have arrived just in time to create a cavalry screen to delay the French advance and prevent them from entering QB next turn, if necessary.



If another of the French 5 strength units had been eliminated this turn (as was the unfortunate Campi’s brigade) this would have demoralised the French and lost them the game. If the Allies can do this next turn it would have the same outcome, so Ney may need to play defensively for one turn, which reflects his historical reluctance to engage at the start of the battle.





Rules mistakes/forgotten



• The Dutch artillery could have attacked Campi and Husson with enfilade fire, during opportunity fire as they moved through 1611.

• I also forgot to apply the 50% massed target defensive fire mod during the Dutch artillery’s defensive fire against the Campi and Husson stack.

• Weimar did not have to compulsory assault Pire because N2 are on Defend orders.

• I mistook the road symbol on the map for a trail and had to replay some of the assaults. I also did not realise that road rate negates other terrain e.g. streams (this is hidden in Zucker’s rules), which affected how far the Allied reinforcement column travels on the first turn.

• The Netherlanders were a demoralised division because they had lost 1/3 strength.







************************************************



16th June 1500 (Turn 2)



Reinforcement phase. Alten, 3rd Division commander arrives at Q0103.



Command and rally phase. Wellington orders his HQ to QB, with automatic compliance (he needed to do this otherwise reinforcements will eventually overshoot the hamlet - he should really have done it last turn). Ney fails to order Lefebvre-Desnouettes to Assign to IIIc by local decision. This order is face-to-face so arrives immediately, but has a -1 mod (scenario rule) so he needs a DR ≥ 9 for success. The Netherlander division have taken casualties on their current orders but do not check for confidence because they are an undemoralised formation on Defend orders (error).



Chit preparation phase. There is no initial action or coordinated action for either OC.



Formation selection phase.



French IIIc Corps.



The Corps moves north and forms up, surrounding Weimer, the remaining N2 brigade in 1811 with a flank attack (rules query 7.6). The fact cavalry ignore enemy ZOC enabled them to move into position and attack from two directions. However, cavalry are halved in assault and the Nassau unit suffers only 1 hit, despite the French horse artillery unit supporting the assault. Weimer decides to voluntary retreat and negate the step loss (because their morale is very low at the moment due to disruption and flank attack) but lose a step anyway because they retreat into enemy ZOC. D’Hurbal advances after combat while D’Heritier and the horse artillery occupy Gemioncourt. The Netherlanders’ demoralisation rating is 7; however, this step loss does not mean the Netherlanders are now a demoralised nation due to Weimar being a Nassauer. Note that just prior to their units entering enemy ZOC, IIIc’s orders immediately switched from March to Probe because they were blocked.



British 5th Division.



Wellington and his HQ staff ride down the road to retire to the safety of QB. Picton’s 5th Division pass south through QB to link with HQ which automatically switches their March orders to Defend, targeted on the HQ. They fan out into defensive positions on the reverse slope of the ridge line to the south of QB, the two infantry brigades occupying 1609 and 1709. L'Heritier considers reaction charging one of these moves from Gemioncourt but the British will have a good chance of forming square which would halve his charge strength. Picton and his infantry could not have continued south over the ridge to 1610 and attack Husson in 1611, because at the time the Defend order activated this turn, 1610 was not in Allied control (rules query 12.2 Defend). In any case, this would have exposed them to reaction charge from the cavalry in Gemioncourt, and left them to be outflanked by French infantry later this turn.



Netherland N2 Division.



The remnants of Weimar’s brigade are locked in assault with IIIc so cannot move. They assault the cavalry in Gemioncourt to no effect, defensive fire has no effect. There are no step losses so no retreats.



French Lefebvre-Desnouettes.



Moves with Ney up the Brussels road and halt behind the southerly ridge line at 1612, safe from any potential bombardment.



British 3rd Division.



Merlen moves into QB to fulfil his March order, automatically switching to Defend the HQ. They then move NW into 1508 to protect that flank. They wanted to move to the opposite flank into 1908 but are limited by the Defend order because this was more than 2 hexes away from the HQ (rules query 12.2 Defend). Alten and his staff gallop down the road from Nivelles towards QB. The rest of his division are following some way behind and will enter the board next turn.



Brunswick Corps.



The Duke and 2nd Hussars fall back from their delaying position on the ridge at 1609 towards the rear of the line to make room for Buttler’s infantry. The cavalry will be able to strike from here with charges and reaction charges. The infantry and artillery take up defensive positions with the British behind the ridge at 1609, 1709 and 1808.



French II Corps.



Baudin, Soye, Gauthier and Husson manoeuvre into position to assault the ridgeline at two points, 1609 and 1709. Jamin enters the Bossu woods to cover the west flank. Pire in 1812 would have liked to move east around the lake to outflank the Nassau unit but this would have placed him out of command range (with hindsight Reille could have attempted to give him a divisional order at the start of the turn so he could act as an independent detachment…or, could have given him an Assign order to join IIIc, increasing that Corps’ strength). Pire instead moves forward 1/3 mile to occupy 1811 to threaten Weimer. The Brunswick Hussars behind the Allied line pass the MC to initiate a reaction charge at Gauthier and Husson as they enter 1710. The defenders form square so charge strength is halved, and despite being in the open the charge has no effect. Defensive fire from the French squares is powerful even at half strength and gets two hits which eliminates the Hussars (the Duke survives and displaces to 1709). The French have won the charge so do not retreat. The French had two artillery units within range of this charge so could have opportunity fired at the Hussars had they not been eliminated (rules queries 4.5 and 8.1).



With no further Allied reaction charges, the French columns assault the ridge line. The 1609 Allied stack of Kempt and Buttler suffers 1 hit (the protection of the crest helped prevent further losses), while Allied defensive fire causes 1 hit (because they are the attackers the French cannot claim defensive TEM of the crest so are exposed in the open). The French being the attacker has first choice of voluntary retreat, and decides to absorb the damage and stay put, wanting to keep the pressure on the Allies who also hold their ground, knowing that reinforcements are on their way to replace any losses. Both sides take full losses and lose a step each. The French must throw first for involuntary retreat and pass their MC, as do the Allies, so neither retreat (rules query 2.2).



The 1709 Allied stack of Pack and Specht takes 3 hits and score 2 hits on the French in response. The Allies decide second but will not voluntarily retreat, even if the French hold their ground. If the French decide to stay then all hits become step losses. This would mean that French losses are at 11, which would demoralise them and lose them the game! So they voluntary retreat to mitigate the damage. They fall back into 1711, and because this hex is now overstacked the IIIc units already there are displaced backwards and all units are disrupted. The problem is that because the retreat is through the ZOC of the remnants of the Weimar’s infantry, the French suffer another step loss and exceed their demoralisation rating of 10 anyway. I decided to play on regardless. If they had decided not to voluntary retreat then they would have taken 3 step losses (again exceeding demoralising limits) but would have risked losing yet another step if they had failed their MC and retreated involuntarily. In turn, the Brunswicker Specht in 1709 absorbs the 2 hits and is eliminated. The Allies had artillery within range for possible remote support fire during these combats but the intervening crest meant that none of the enemy were in LOS.



Turn end phase. All disrupted French units recover from demoralisation but Weimar stays disrupted due to low morale (base morale of Nassauers is only 3).



Sitrep. The French are now a demoralised nation but since this game was a rules and tactics shake down I decided to play on with them. I kept them undemoralised otherwise it might affect balance. I should have not closed in with the French for assault this turn and risked demoralisation. I thought it would be difficult for the Allies to score that many hits but with lucky high DR in defensive fire, this was enough to break the French. The low demoralisation rating of 10 for the first two turns forces the French to play historically with Ney being very cautious.



IIIc are not in a position to charge the Allied-held ridge line because there are friendly units in the way, so they cannot try to weaken the defenders by charging prior to the next infantry assault. The French artillery units need to get adjacent to the enemy line to have any effect because the Allies are on the reverse slope, out of LOS for bombardment…or try to fire from the flank to avoid the crest and extend their LOS. They might end up moving adjacent because receiving artillery fire in Assault will drop the defenders’ morale. I am beginning to understand that to make a dent in a well defended position, combined arms is what to aim for, preferably with leaders in the front line to boost morale and help prevent retreats. With the French losses now at 12 and their new demoralisation limit of 25 they will need to protect their attacking forces in these ways to minimise step losses during their attacks and avoid losing the game.



Because French II Corps were activated late in the turn the two Allied cavalry units that moved into position last turn to delay the French advance were not actually needed. The Brunswickers have lost > 1/3 of strength so become a demoralised division (but not yet a demoralised nation).



Rules mistakes/forgotten



• I could have added Jamin to the attack on 1609 but thought being in woods he would bring the morale of the group down, forgetting that the morale of the group is the morale its best morale unit. This would have added 5 strength with no mods.

• The Netherlanders were a demoralised division because they had lost 1/3 strength. Being demoralised from last turn means they should have checked for confidence.







************************************************



16th June 1600 (Turn 3)



Reinforcement phase. The bulk of British 3rd Division arrive at Q0103.



Command and rally phase. Ney once again attempts to order Lefebvre-Desnouettes to Assign by local decision, to nil effect. The demoralised Netherlanders and Brunswickers check for confidence, and hold their nerve.



Chit preparation phase. Both OCs fail their rolls for coordinated action and initial action.



Formation selection phase.



French IIIc Corps.



D’Heritier led by Kellerman in 1611, because they were displaced back last turn by the retreating French infantry cannot charge 1609 because there is a French unit blocking their path. They are too far away to charge 1709 which would have been a more vulnerable target.

D’Heritier instead moves to 1710 to attack Weimar. D’Hurbal is in 1811 and could have charged but it is better if he combines in this assault, despite cavalry units having halved strength. The attack has no effect (DR 5), neither does Weimar’s defensive fire. There are no step losses so no retreats. The horse artillery remains in position in 1611 since the Corps are on Probe orders so should only enter two units into enemy ZOC. The N2 remnants are still a physical impediment and a distraction from the main French attack on the ridge.



French II Corps.



Reille moves to the west to lead Jamin and boost his low morale due to being in woods. The artillery move into Gemioncourt to support the attack on the N2 remnants. None of the Corps’ infantry can move because they are locked in enemy ZOC, and compulsory assault (rules query 12.2 Attack). Gauthier and the powerful artillery brigade assault Weimar from Gemioncourt with 12 strength in the open, causing 2 hits. Defensive fire from the disrupted, demoralised and step reduced Nassau unit into a town is actually successful and scores 1 hit (DR 10). The Nassau do not voluntary retreat because they will be eliminated anyway, and the French do voluntary retreat to negate their step loss, but fail their MC and disrupt. The problematic Nassau are destroyed. Perponchier was displaced to the 1807 stack since he can still boost morale despite no longer having a division to command.



On the ridge, 1610 and 1510 put in a combined attack on Kempt and Buttler in 1609 with 13 strength but score only 1 hit. Defensive fire scores no hits. The Allied stack passes a check for involuntary retreat (base morale is good for British on the defence at 5) and absorbs the hit, eliminating the Brunswicker Buttler (rules query 2.2). Away from the ridge, Pire is south of the stream must move back into command range, entering 1810.



Brunswick Corps (demoralised corps).



The single Brunswicker unit remaining (artillery) moves into position to support Pack on the ridge in 1709.



British 3rd Division.



Enter the map and advance quickly down the Nivelles road towards QB. Merlen holds position off the west edge of QB.



French Lefebvre-Desnouettes.



Holds position with Ney in reserve behind the ridge beyond Gemioncourt.



Netherland N2 Division (demoralised division).



Perponchier moves down the ridge to 1609 to boost the hard-pressed Kempt.



British 5th Division.



Hesse’s artillery move up to the line to 1609 to try to hold the line in this key area. Kempt and Pack on the ridge decide not to attack the French columns otherwise defensive fire could be quite devastating (they would be considered to be in open ground)….and are not compelled to attack due to having Defend orders.



Turn end phase. The disrupted French unit south of Gemioncourt returns to good order.



Sitrep. The French are slowly picking away at the Allied units and reducing their numbers at a greater rate than their own losses (they lost no strength this turn). However, more Allied reinforcements will arrive in QB next turn to help plug gaps although cannot reach the ridge line itself, which is looking vulnerable now with IIIc within charging range. The artillery of neither side has so far played any part in the battle for the ridge. There are no British losses as yet, so no Brit Division is anywhere close to demoralisation. Overall, the Allies are now 6 from their demoralisation rating but this not appear to have any effect in this scenario. Tactically it is becoming clear of the need to plan ahead before attackers move into contact with the enemy because attacking units become locked in place until they retreat or eliminate the adjacent enemy.



Rules mistakes/forgotten



• D’Heritier’s assault from 1710 on Weimar was illegal due to the no-ganging up rule (7.3).

• When Perponchier was displaced due to his Division being destroyed, at that point he was more than 2 hexes away from his Defend target so he should have failed his Defend order, retreated 3 hexes, etc.

• II Corps should have checked for confidence. I thought that with mods it would be impossible to fail the confidence check, but maximum morale is 5 regardless of the mods, do dr 6 will always fail (2.3)







************************************************



16th June 1700 (Turn 4)



Reinforcement phase. British 1st Division arrive at Q0103.



Command and rally phase. Ney checks for the Assign order for Lefebvre-Desnoettes and fails again. Brunswickers check for confidence and pass.



Chit preparation phase. Both commanders roll low and receive a coordinated action. Ney combines II Corps with IIIc, while Wellington combines 3rd and 5th Divisions. No OC gains the initial action.



Formation selection phase.



French Lefebvre-Desnouettes.



Remains with Ney behind the southerly ridge.



Brunswick Corps (demoralised corps).



Would like to bombard the adjacent cavalry in 1710 but they are out of LOS behind the crest. They cannot assault without infantry or cavalry support, and remain in a defensive position in the line.



French coordinated action (French II Corps and IIIc Corps).



IIIc Corps and Pire execute a massed cavalry charge of three brigades at the British infantry and artillery in 1609. The Brunswick artillery is adjacent and opp fires at the cavalry as a massed target (DR 9) which disrupts the stack (rules query 8.1). The infantry form square with the artillery inside the squares which halves the charge strength as well as being halved again for disruption, so the attack has only 3 strength. There is no protection from the crest but the charge inflicts no damage. Defensive fire does not include the artillery unit due to facing other enemy units, and is halved due to the charge to 3 strength: no effect. The British win the charge by default and the disrupted French return to their starting positions.



II Corps are on Attack orders so a unit must enter ZOC each turn or the order fails, and this has been done already during the cavalry change with Pire. Gauthier enters the woods to join up with Jamin and Reille in 1510. The II Corps artillery and the IIIc horse artillery enter Gemioncourt. The two French stacks of four infantry brigades assault 1609 with significant firepower (19 strength)…and throw snake eyes, scoring no hits! Defensive fire including artillery vs. massed target gives 8 strength and scores 2 hits. The French cannot afford to lose casualties so voluntary retreat, though Jamin disrupts because they were the last unit to leave enemy ZOC and failed their MC (rules query 19.1). This reduces the step loss to 1, which eliminates Soye. In the face of heavy pressure the stalwart British defenders continue to hold firm on the west side of the ridge.



Netherland N2 Division (demoralised division).



Perponchier stays leading Kempt’s brigade in 1609.



British 1st Division.



Enter the board travelling down the Nivelles road toward the sound of battle but are held up by 3rd Division who are yet to activate and are blocking the road.



Allied coordinated action (British 3rd and 5th Divisions).



3rd Division’s Halkett and Kielmannsegge continue down the Nivelles road and enter QB. Their leader Alten with Merlen enters the Bossu woods in 1509 to secure the flank and potentially draw fire, since any French units in 1510 would be obliged to attack them instead of 1609 (no ganging-up rule); being cavalry they could withdraw before combat and suffer no losses. Vincke, over on the east flank has yet to see action, and seeing his chance, advances over the ridge to 1809 joined by his divisional commander Picton to threaten 1710 and 1810. The whole Allied ridge line attacks the French cavalry in 1710 who because they previously charged are disrupted so will be quarter strength during defensive fire, therefore making this combat a relatively safe way to try to kill enemy strength points. The Allied stacks in 1609 and 1709 attack with 10 strength and score just 1 hit (the cavalry get the crest mod). The French voluntary retreat into Gemioncourt to negate the loss but displace the two artillery units who give way, retreating back across the stream and are disrupted. The Allies do not advance after combat, instead sticking to the safety of the ridge. Vincke assaults Pire in 1810 with 3 strength and scores no hits, and the cavalry fights back at 1 strength but also misses. Despite the Allies being on Defend orders these attacks are permitted because these hexes were in Allied control when their Defend order initiated (rules query 12.2 Defend).



Turn end phase. Jamin stays disrupted (woods mod), as do Pire and Pelletler, while all IIIc Corps units successfully remove their disruption.



Sitrep. This was a bad turn for the French who committed to a major push on 1609 with 7 brigades but were decisively beaten back, taking losses. To be fair they had very poor dice rolls while the Allies’ dice were hot, e.g. a 2 strength Brunswicker artillery opp fire shot deterred a massed cavalry charge of 3 brigades. The French now have several disrupted units and have lost valuable infantry, so their attacks on the ridge will be far less powerful next turn. One thing I realised about cavalry charges is that they are more effective in the sense that defending units cannot reduce step losses by voluntary retreat.



The Allies now have strong forces in QB to move forward and strengthen the line, and the fact that the French have fallen back from the line should give them some freedom to rearrange the defence, as long as Allied divisions activate first. At one point they too were unlucky not to score more hits with their counterattack on the adjacent disrupted cavalry force. One potential error was moving Vincke forward into open ground, he is now a ripe target for a cavalry charge and perhaps easy VPs for the enemy.



From this point hence I will be recording VP totals. Current victory points: Allies 16 + 3 (QB) = 19; French 19. Note that the side occupying QB at the end of each turn gains 1 VP, and at the end of the game, 5 VP.



Rules mistakes/forgotten



• According to 12.8, 3rd Division’s March order should have partly succeeded when Merlen’s cavalry entered QB in turn 1. The rest of the Division are still under March orders until they are in command range of Alten or have reached HQ. Potentially, the brigades on the road could have gone to Defend orders before reaching QB which means they could have entered the Bossu woods and threatened the French west flank.

• I forgot stacking in woods is halved.

• When the massed cavalry charge became disrupted by opp fire I am fairly sure that they should have still charged at full strength because halved strength for disruption only comes into effect after the segment it is first placed (rules query 8.1).

• I incorrectly assumed that Pire’s charge counted as the requirement when on Attack orders for a unit to enter enemy ZOC, but this only counts for cavalry formations (12.2).

• Perponchier was demoralised do should have checked for confidence.

• II Corps should have checked for confidence.







************************************************



16th June 1800 (Turn 5)



Reinforcement phase. N/A.



Command and control phase. Ney once more fails to Assign the Imperial Guard cavalry (which is quite true to history, since Napoleon insisted that he did not use the unit unless absolutely necessary). The heavily depleted Brunswickers fail their confidence check meaning their Defend order has failed, and the remaining artillery unit together with the Duke immediately retreat 3 hexes north up the Brussels road and become disrupted (rules query 12.9). They assume Fall Back orders. This thins the British line at 1709, and an early French activation could exploit this.



Chit preparation phase. Neither side gets the initial action or a coordinated action.



Formation selection phase.



British 3rd Division.



Having artillery in the front line worked well last turn so Williamson moves forward to the ridge to plug the gap at 1709. Halkett’s infantry brigade moves from reserve in QB into the open at 1809 in support of Vincke to deter any cavalry charge (he is British so his morale on the defence is better than the Hanoverian Vincke). Halkett attacks the disrupted Pire with 4 strength, no hits; defensive fire is twice halved to 1 strength, and despite rolling DR 9 misses. The cavalry unit Pire could not have withdrawn prior to assault because he is disrupted. Kielmannsegge remains in QB as reserve…he would have liked to moved to 1910 to also attack the disrupted Pire, but when his Defend order activated last turn the British were not in control of this hex. Alten stays with Merlen guarding the Bossu woods in 1509.



French IIIc Corps.



The weak point in the line is 1709 so the two brigades charge. The British successfully form square which halves the charge strength. Hesse in 1609 opp fires at the massed cavalry target (+50% mod; rules query 20.14) and with DR 11 disrupts all units in the charge (rules query 8.1). The charge however, is still executed at 5 strength with 1 hit, defensive fire has no effect. The French have won the charge so the British involuntary retreat into QB with Pack losing 1 step, and the newly arrived Williamson is eliminated because foot artillery cannot involuntary retreat. IIIc return to Gemioncourt - they cannot pursue because they became disrupted (rules query 7.7). Despite its strength having been blunted by opp fire the charge successfully bagged 4 VP for the French. If II Corps activate next they could start to pour through this gap in the line at 1709. Seeing this weakness appear in the Allied east flank, the IIIc horse artillery moves over to 1810 in support of Pire. They cannot attack Vincke and Halkett in 1809 because artillery cannot assault without infantry or cavalry support.



British 5th Division.



Pack moves forward back into his original position in the line at 1709, though is reduced and disrupted. Hesse’s artillery move across the line to support Pack, joined by Picton. Vincke falls back across the ridge line due to the arrival of the IIIc horse artillery - he originally planned to attack the disrupted Pire who alone is an easy target, but defensive fire will now be 4 strength.



Netherland N2 Corps (demoralised division).



Perponchier stays in support of Kempt in 1609.



Brunswick Corps (demoralised corps).



On Fall Back orders so move up the road 1 hex towards Brussels.



French Lefebvre-Desnouettes.



Stays in position with Ney behind the ridge at 1612.



British 1st Division.



With some urgency Cook’s elite Division of foot guards march down the Nivelles road ending 2 hexes from QB.



French II Corps.



The vulnerable, disrupted Pire falls back over the stream away from the adjacent Halkett. Pelletler, the II Corps artillery is also disrupted and moves into Pire’s previous location to join the horse artillery. The powerful French infantry brigades of Baudin and Gauthier enter 1710 and together with Pelletler assault the isolated Halkett in the open in 1809 with 19 strength (disrupted artillery still fire at full strength) (rules query 8.2). They considered aiming their major assault this turn at the ridgeline but could not bring nearly as much firepower to bear. They score four hits, but Halkett fires back with 2 hits (DR 12). Halkett is eliminated and the French voluntary retreat to absorb 1 hit with Gauthier taking a step loss; both retreating French infantry brigades disrupt and displace IIIc from Gemioncourt.



Jamin moves adjacent to engage Kempt on the ridge in 1609 and compulsory assaults. Because Jamin is disrupted his strength is halved, and the ridge brings his strength down to 2, scoring no hits. Kempt’s defensive fire scores 1 hit however, and Jamin voluntary retreats to negate the loss.



Turn end phase. The British recover Pack from disruption and the Brunswicker artillery does the same. The French recover all units apart from Jamin (woods mod) and Gauthier (step loss mod).



Sitrep. A good turn for the French with respect to the exchange of losses due to an attack on an isolated Allied unit in open ground, and a successful charge on the ridge, which counts as open ground during a charge. Moving the powerful 6 strength II Corps artillery up made a difference in assault. However, they have still not broken the Allied line and have been thrown back yet again. They cannot afford to lose more casualties than necessary so are unable to stand their ground and absorb hits at present.



Current victory points: Allies 18 + 4 (QB) = 22; French 25. The Allies have reached their Army demoralisation rating of 25 but this has no effect in this scenario. 3rd Division have lost > 1/3 of their strength so are demoralised (they will have to check for confidence next turn). The Allies will get 6 more VP by continuing to occupy QB for the rest of the game, so the French need a 6 strength lead in casualty VPs to force a draw. This means they need to kill 3 more strength (4 to win) with no losses of their own.



Wellington considers going on the offensive to attack the weakened French army but needs to conserve his own losses to prevent a defeat. To do this he should only attack weak forces that can do little damage back during defensive fire, e.g. a hex where all units are disrupted. He has a better chance of victory by staying in defensive terrain and letting the French come to him. He may lose some men, but the chances are the French will lose more because they are attacking. Wellington could instead go all in and try to kill 7 VP and sacrifice his men since demoralisation rating is N/A (however, the disintegration rating is 50, which would mean game loss). But, with high losses his divisions would become quickly demoralised, which means they run the risk of failing confidence checks, retreating from enemy contact, and potentially handing QB to the enemy.



Rules mistakes/forgotten



• When the cavalry charge became disrupted by opp fire I am fairly sure that they should have still charged at full strength because halved strength for disruption only comes into effect after the segment it is first placed (see rules query 8.1).

• IIIc horse artillery’s move into 1810 was illegal because being on Probe orders, more than two units have entered enemy ZOC that activation (rules query 12.2 Probe).

• Perponchier was demoralised do should have checked for confidence.

• II Corps should have checked for confidence.







************************************************



16th June 1900 (Turn 6)



Reinforcement phase. N/A.



Command and rally phase. The Brunswickers automatically switch from Fall Back to Reserve orders because there is no enemy within 2 hexes. Wellington orders the Brunswickers to March/Defend QB. They are within 3 MP so the order arrives immediately and is successfully complied with. British 3rd Division check confidence because they are demoralised and pass. Perponchier also checks for confidence successfully. The Brunswickers do not check for confidence this turn to see if their order has failed because they have not lost steps during the current Fall Back order. Ney again fails to Assign the Guards cavalry.



Chit preparation phase. Wellington gains a coordinated action and combines 1st and 5th Divisions with plans to try to adjust his line.



Formation selection phase.



French II Corps.



Having the first activation before the Allies can reform their lines could prove decisive for the French. The Corps move to attack the Hanoverian Vincke in 1808 at the weak east end of the ridge line. Gauthier and Baudin move to 1809 while Pire and the artillery attack his flank from behind the ridge at 1908, avoiding the crest TEM mod. Jamin moves to attack Pack and Hesse in 1709, otherwise the other two brigades would not be able to attack 1808 due to the no-ganging up rule. The flanking attack on 1808 goes in at 15 strength and scores two hits, defensive fire has no effect (rules query 7.6). Vincke voluntary retreats to 1708 and is step reduced. His base morale is 4 (Hanoverian) reduced to 1 due to flank attack and artillery assault, and he fails his morale check so is disrupted. Baudin and Gauthier both advance into 1808 because despite belonging to a different division, the Corps commander Reille is present. Hesse in 1709 opp fires at this advance with 2 strength (massed target), and with a DR 10 scores one hit, which eliminates Gauthier (cannot retreat to mitigate losses during opp fire).



Brunswick Corps (demoralised corps).



March to QB which switches their orders to Defend, and take up position in 1708 to support the battered Vincke brigade. Pelletler opp fires in reaction to this movement to no effect. Pire checks morale and reaction charges the Brunswickers, who opp fire at Pire when he is at one hex range but miss, as does Hesse who opp fires from 1709. Vincke in the target hex cannot form square because he is disrupted so Pire attacks at full strength (4) scoring 2 hits (rules query 7.9). However, defensive fire is effective (DR 11) causing 1 step loss. The French have won the charge so the Allies must involuntary retreat. Vincke loses a step and is eliminated while the Brunswick artillery is also lost as it is unable to retreat. Pire loses a step, however. He considers charging Pack as a pursuit, but since he will likely form square this would be a weak attack, so returns to his starting hex, disrupted (rules query 7.7). Hesse could not have opp fired at Pire’s return to his original hex because he has already engaged Pire in this activation. Pire’s charge was a success, with a 4 to 1 exchange in VPs. This went some way to mitigating the loss of 6 strength Gauthier.



Allied combined action (British 1st and 3rd Divisions [3rd is demoralised]).



The Allies only need 2 more VP to reach the French demoralisation rating and win the game, so will try to do this before the end of the turn. Cooke’s Guards enter QB which switches their order to Defend QB, but can go no further forward because they are restricted by their Defend order and can only enter enemy ZOC that are presently friendly controlled (I am assuming ‘within the target location’ to be within 2 hexes of QB – rules query 12.2 Defend). 5th Division units are pinned by Jamin so cannot move to make room for the newly arrived Guards, so they decide to assault Jamin across the ridge at 7 strength causing 1 hit, defensive fire causes 1 hit. Jamin retreats into Gemioncourt so neither side loses a step. Note that this attack was legal since 1710 was under Allied control when 5th Division’s Defend order was activated.



Kielmannsegge of 3rd Division moves forward out of QB to assault Baudin in 1807. Merlen’s light cavalry joins them from the west flank. Pelletler opp fires at this movement, no effect. The assault goes in and a DR 9 or more will end the game, but only a 4 is thrown, no effect. Defensive fire has no effect. Pelletler cannot remote support this defence because he opp fired this turn (which I am assuming is a form of bombardment – rules query 19.3).



Netherland N2 Division (demoralised division).



Perponchier holds position in 1609.



French IIIc Corps.



The Corps charge Kempt in 1609. Hesse in 1709 opp fires, no effect. Kempt successfully forms square so the charge strength is halved to 5 and has no effect. British defensive fire however, is once again effective scoring 1 hit (DR 10). The British win the charge so IIIc return to their start hex. Importantly, D’Hurbal is reduced which brings the French losses to their demoralisation rating of 25 and the game ends immediately. The French army withdraws defeated from the field.





End victory points: Allies 25 + 10 (QB) = 30; French 31. Allied win due to French reaching their demoralisation rating of 25.





Rules mistakes/forgotten



• Some British 5th Division units attacked during the combined action (it was not their activation). This had no effect on the overall outcome, however.







************************************************



Postscript



In comparison with the historical battle, during this game the French had things comparatively easy. In reality the Netherlanders were a real thorn in their side for a good part of the battle, occupying the Grand Pierrepont Farm (a chateau in the game) and Gemioncourt Farm, beating back repeated French attacks. The Allies were more aggressive in the actual battle with 1st Division decisively throwing the French out of the Bossu woods. The French made more ground than in the game and nearly took QB itself at one point. As in the game Kellerman’s IIIc cavalry charges proved to be potent on the real battlefield with the cuirassiers responsible for many Allied casualties.



In the game it would be difficult to reproduce the real success of the Dutch division; e.g. since the French have the initial activation they can easily pin the Dutch infantry in 1512 and prevent them reaching the strongpoint of Grand Pierrepont. Also, with the Dutch on Defence orders this meant they were limited in how far forward they could move. The same problem exists when using Zucker’s rules since units have ‘sticky ZOCs’.



Tactically the French could have played better. When Pelletler, II Corps’ 6 strength artillery unit eventually got behind the ridge they were very effective. They should have tried to outflank the ridgeline to the east earlier in the game. The same could be said of Kellerman’s IIIc cavalry, who took far too long to really get into the game. IIIc were busy trying to kill the remnants of N2 instead of trying any flanking move to the east of the ridge. However, N2 were a real distraction, placed as they were in the centre of the French advance, tying units down, stopping lines of command, etc., so had to be dealt with as soon as possible.



I thought the game was enjoyable and reasonably balanced even though the poor start by the French made it feel like they were always playing catch-up. I have played NLB with Zucker’s rules and also enjoyed that experience, as a game at least. As a simulation however, I think the Stumptner rules win hands-down due to their abundance of chrome, which I personally prefer. I have read arguments on this site and elsewhere regarding an attritional model being the more authentic but have no strong feelings either way, though Markus’ rationale does seem on the face of it, a sound one. It perhaps does the Zucker game a disservice to call it an introductory wargame but it does suit folk who are new to the genre, with its low complexity and the fact it is a great learning tool for understanding what actually happened during the campaign, and why.



If you are looking for a moderately complex ruleset that really feels like you are fighting a Napoleonic battle I would recommend the Stumptner variant, with the caveat that you must be prepared to deal with the ambiguities and inconsistencies that currently exist. To be fair, if necessary most could be resolved with house rulings, and will undoubtedly become fewer with each fresh edition of the rules that Markus writes.



************************************************













QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

NLC rules questions (see references in the above AAR).





‘2.2 Morale and Pursuit Rating. British infantry on the defense…have a morale of 5.’



Does this mean when they have Defend orders…or simply when they are the defender during an assault?



************************************************



‘4.5 III. Formation Movement Segment. The units belonging to the activated formation and its leader (except artillery that bombarded and cavalry that charged in this Stage) may be moved according to the formation’s orders.’



Does this prohibition on movement also include artillery that previously bombarded as opportunity fire during an opponent's activation, or cavalry that reaction charged?



************************************************



‘5.2 Terrain. To use the road/trail/bridge movement rate, units move one by one, must have March or Fall Back orders…[t]he hex entered may not contain friendly units under March or Fall Back orders nor may the next hex along the road.’



When on March or Fall Back orders, because units move one-by-one, and the hex entered may not contain friendly units under March or Fall Back orders, does this mean that stacking is one per hex?



************************************************



‘5.4 Exception: Units that enter a ZOC during their move, and units under Fall Back. Reserve, and General Retreat orders (see 20) can leave a ZOC hex by paying +1 MP.’



Does the +1 MP apply to entering a ZOC during their move and units under Fall Back. Reserve, and General Retreat orders, or just the latter case?



************************************************



‘7.6 Flanking: Defender morale is reduced by 2 if the defender is adjacent to at most one friendly stack and adjacent to an enemy unit (attacking or not) that is not itself adjacent to at least one attacking unit.’



Taken literally, this would mean that a single attacking unit could flank a defender which I am sure this is not Markus’ intended meaning. The flanking charge rule describes a situation that seems to me more like a flanking attack, ‘7.10… if defender is

already adjacent to units friendly to the charging units and is charged through a hex not adjacent to some of these friendly units.’ Does this part of the 7.10 flanking rule also apply to 7.6?



************************************************



‘7.7 Cavalry Charges. Charging cavalry is automatically disrupted after the charge...’



Does this include cavalry that has reaction charged? If yes, this would mean that a cavalry unit could only reaction charge once per turn (unlike artillery opportunity fire). Also, if a cavalry unit disrupts during a charge does that mean it cannot pursue, since pursuit is ‘…normal charge resolution’.



************************************************



‘7.9 Reaction charges. Friendly units in the charged hex are ignored for reaction charge resolution; enemy units count.’



I assume that all enemy units in the target hex are attacked by the reaction charge, not merely a unit that has just moved there and caused the reaction.



************************************************



‘8.1 Bombardment Attacks. Foot artillery that bombards cannot move in the Formation Movement Phase.’



Does this include artillery that opportunity fired, which is a form of bombardment (20.13).



************************************************



‘8.1 Bombardment Attacks. The first hit caused by bombardment is always a disruption (the target stack is disrupted).’



Confirm that the entire stack is disrupted? If yes, quite a powerful tactic.



************************************************



‘8.2 Adjacent combat. Artillery can assault adjacent units…only in conjunction with friendly infantry or cavalry.’



Can the friendly infantry or cavalry be in a different hex to the artillery unit? Or does the artillery unit need to be stacked with them?



************************************************



‘8.3 Line of Sight. Only blocked by Forest, Chateau and Town hexes, units, and Crest hexsides (even when it is a hexside of the hex the unit is in and including its endpoints). Blocked if running along a Crest with blocking terrain to the right and left of Crest. Blocked if running between a Crest and other blocking terrain.’



Although this section is highlighted in grey which indicates rules are unchanged from Zucker’s 3rd Ed, there seems to be some changes. The word ‘units’ as blocking terrain means that artillery is unable to bombard over the heads of friendly units, and is a significant departure from Zucker’s rules, which only included Forest, Chateau, Towns and Crest hexsides as blocking terrain. Artillery can no longer bombard from behind the front line, protected by a barrier of friendly units that shields them from assault. Instead they have to be placed on the front line in order to bombard. This makes them vulnerable to enemy assault, and in the case of foot artillery, to being lost as a result of involuntary retreat. On the other hand, the inclusion of ‘units’ as blocking terrain might have been intentional because in Markus’ rules artillery are more powerful, e.g. they are able to opp fire at approaching enemy prior to assault, so deciding to use them in this way means you are risking losing them.



Considering ‘endpoints’ (vertices), the concept of Crests as blocking terrain differs from the Zucker rules which state a crest vertex does not block LOS unless there is blocking terrain on the other side (see 8.34 example picture in 3rd edition). However, if LOS runs along a crest hexspine, or crosses a crest hexside (not just clips the vertex) then it is blocked. The sentence ‘Blocked if running along a Crest with blocking terrain to the right and left of Crest’ might imply that looking along a crest hexspine with clear terrain on either side would not block LOS; however, Zucker’s rules state a Crest hexspine blocks LOS. I think the way this sentence is written might possibly be an error, and it might mean that when LOS runs along the hexspine of Forest, Chateau or Town hexes, LOS is only blocked when both hexes either side are of this type. If you replace the word 'crest' with 'hexside' in this sentence, it makes more sense.



************************************************



‘12.2 Orders…All orders except Reserve must specify a target location. This can be an inhabited location (e.g., town, village, chateau), traffic path (e.g., road, trail), map edge road hex, intersection, crest, stream, or shortest traversable path between two target points)…’



This is less a rule query, more a point for discussion. I was not sure why targets for orders would be limited to these types of terrain. Perhaps it is because they are obvious points on the landscape so in reality a formation commander would be able to find them easily on the ground, removing any ambiguity. I was wondering why other types of terrain such as woods, or even clear hexes, could not be target locations. No terrain, even open ground, is featureless. There might be a lone tree in the middle of a grassy plain that a commander can use as a reference point. Perhaps this would only be relevant with face-to-face orders where the OC can point out these minor features in person, or orders taken by local decision. That said, early 19th Century map reading proficiency would have been be good enough that these orders may not have to be face-to-face, e.g. ‘March west until you are 1 mile from Quatre Bras, then Defend that ground’.



************************************************



‘12.2 Attack: Units (i.e., all units) must move at least one hex closer to attack target until they are at most 2 hexes from enemy units…once units are in enemy ZOC, some units must enter ZOC every turn until the target is occupied or the order is cancelled.’



If units on Attack orders are not yet within 2 hexes of the target but are all locked in enemy ZOC and cannot get closer to the target, does the order fail? (I assumed not because of what the second part of this sentence is implying).



************************************************



‘12.2 Attack…. Units in ZOC cannot exit except by retreat.’



I presumed that a unit on Attack orders entering an enemy ZOC during the movement segment ignores this ruling and can continue moving as per the exception given in 5.4. A different query is since the rules for Attack also apply to Probe, does this statement mean that once cavalry on Probe orders enter enemy ZOC they cannot exit? I interpreted it as not, and that 5.4 takes precedence (cavalry ignore ZOC effects for all purposes except assaulting).



************************************************



‘12.2 Probe…the number of units in ZOC is limited to at most two…’



Does a Probe order fail if enemy units move forward so more than two of the units under Probe orders are in enemy ZOC? There is a session report on BGG where the player interpreted the rule as only applicable to units on Probe orders which voluntarily enter more than two enemy ZOC, so enemy units moving into ZOC are ignored in this count. Also, does this limit count only at the end of the movement segment, e.g. can cavalry ride through any number of enemy ZOC during the turn, but as long as they are in a maximum of two ZOC by the end of movement, this is ok? Do reaction charges that take place during enemy activations count when working out this two unit limit?



************************************************



‘12.2 Defend…May only enter ZOCs and attack units in hexes within the target location that were controlled by friendly units when Defend order was given.’



I took this to mean 'when the Defend order came into force'. For instance, Napoleon orders a French formation to Attack/Defend Ligny which currently is held by the Prussians. Once the Attack order has been successful and the Defend order then becomes activated, since no Ligny hex was controlled when Napoleon gave the Defend order, the French formation could not attack any Prussian units that subsequently entered Ligny.



A different question is what counts as ‘within the target location’? ‘12.2 When complying with order, the leader must move towards the target hex until within 2 hexes of target. Once the leader is within this radius or prevented from going closer by enemy units, can only move out of the radius (from target or closest hex) by retreat in which case the order fails.’ I assumed that the leader can move anywhere as long as he stays within a two hex radius of the target, but his formation may move outside of this radius as long as they stay within command range of the leader.



************************************************



‘12.9 Order Cancellation and Failure…If an order fails, the formation immediately retreats 3 hexes.’



I presume that this is involuntary retreat so all units disrupt.



************************************************



‘12.13 Divisional Orders.’



As I understand it, these rules allow a player to ‘detach’ units from a formation so that they can operate beyond command range; for example, to take part in a special mission to defend a Chateau. However, I had problems applying these rules to the Allies whose divisions are also formations. In rule 26.3 (scenario doc) all Allied orders are divisional orders given by Wellington, unless William of Orange is beyond 5 hexes of Wellington, and then William commands the divisions under his command (I Corps). Do all parts of 12.13 apply to the Allied divisions? 12.13 states ‘[t]he division is freed from command range requirements, but all counters of the division have to be moved to be within 3 hexes of each other at the end of movement’. Limiting the spread of an Allied division to only 3 hexes places it at a disadvantage compared with formations of other nations, whose command range allows units to extend out to 3 MP of the formation leader (potentially occupying a front of 13 hexes along trails/roads). Some of rule 12.13 does not seem to make sense when applied to Allied divisions, e.g. Units on divisional orders…cannot stack or join in an attack with other units of their formation.



************************************************



‘19.1 Disruption and Retreat: Units that voluntarily retreat have to pass a morale check or they are disrupted…[t]he last unit exiting a ZOC hex also must check morale.’



Does this mean that the last unit to voluntary retreat from a hex in an enemy ZOC checks morale twice? A different query is does the voluntary retreat morale check take place before or after a step loss (which can affect morale)?



************************************************



‘19.2 Disruption removal.’



With the ‘in terrain that reduces attackers’ mod in the Morale Modifiers table, I assumed that this includes hexes whose hexsides were Crests or Streams, even though attacker reduction is dependent on the direction of attack. A different query is what is the order for removal of disruption – which side goes first - because this might make a difference. I.e. with respect to the ‘adjacent to undisrupted enemy unit’ mod in the Morale Modifiers table, when there are two disrupted units of different sides, the mod may affect one and not the other if one undisrupts first.



************************************************



‘19.3 Remote support. An artillery unit within range of an enemy attacking unit can fire in support. It does not suffer hits or retreat as a result of that combat. It cannot have bombarded this turn, be itself attacked, or be adjacent to enemy units not activated by the current chit. It must be activated by the same chit as an attacked unit and have LOS to the attacker (one cannot fire remote support across a crest). Remote support does not affect morale or the order of retreat, but it can use enfilade fire (8.5).’



Remote support is very similar to bombardment, is it a type of bombardment? If yes, do all the bombardment rules previously discussed above apply? For example, it can only remote support once per turn.



************************************************



‘20.13 Artillery opportunity fire. When enemy units enter a hex within range and LOS of friendly artillery that has not moved this turn, the artillery can bombard them in that hex at halved fire value. The enemy stack can keep moving. A given artillery unit may only fire at a given moving stack once, but can fire at multiple stacks passing through or into its field of fire.’



This rule implies that opportunity fire is a type of bombardment. If yes, do all the bombardment rules previously discussed here apply? If I understand correctly, opp fire is the artillery version of reaction charge, one difference being that a single artillery unit can opp fire unlimited times (at different stacks) while cavalry can reaction charge just the once.



************************************************











QuickReply QuickQuote Reply Quote

[+] Dice rolls M St M St) Australia

Unspecified Great AAR, thanks!



There were some points in that list that seem to be more in the nature of discussions so I've left them out and will answer them separately.



Meeduluk wrote: NLC rules questions (see references in the above AAR).





‘2.2 Morale and Pursuit Rating. British infantry on the defense…have a morale of 5.’



Does this mean when they have Defend orders…or simply when they are the defender during an assault?

When they are the defender during combat (which includes charge and bombardment, though defender morale doesn't matter during bombardment). (Note that all reference to orders in the rules explicitly refer to a defined [and underlined] order status. "On the defense" is not an order status; that would be "with Defend orders".)



Quote:

‘4.5 III. Formation Movement Segment. The units belonging to the activated formation and its leader (except artillery that bombarded and cavalry that charged in this Stage) may be moved according to the formation’s orders.’



Does this prohibition on movement also include artillery that previously bombarded as opportunity fire during an opponent's activation, or cavalry that reaction charged?

Note the restriction to "in this Stage" - it doesn't apply to the Formation Activation Stage of a previous activation chit. So, no.



However, it is possible for friendly cavalry to execute a Reaction charge in response to an enemy Reaction charge, in which case the friendly cavalry can then not move in that same movement segment. Finally, the rule only works one way. It is theoretically possible for friendly cavalry to be moved, and later in that segment execute a Reaction charge to an enemy Reaction charge.



Quote:

‘5.2 Terrain. To use the road/trail/bridge movement rate, units move one by one, must have March or Fall Back orders…[t]he hex entered may not contain friendly units under March or Fall Back orders nor may the next hex along the road.’



When on March or Fall Back orders, because units move one-by-one, and the hex entered may not contain friendly units under March or Fall Back orders, does this mean that stacking is one per hex?

Well, you can always move using the non-road movement rate. Otherwise, not just can there be only one unit per hex, but there must be a free hex between them (because road column in reality takes more space).



Quote:

‘5.4 Exception: Units that enter a ZOC during their move, and units under Fall Back. Reserve, and General Retreat orders (see 20) can leave a ZOC hex by paying +1 MP.’



Does the +1 MP apply to entering a ZOC during their move and units under Fall Back. Reserve, and General Retreat orders

Yes, and that seems to be the same wording.



Quote:

‘7.6 Flanking: Defender morale is reduced by 2 if the defender is adjacent to at most one friendly stack and adjacent to an enemy unit (attacking or not) that is not itself adjacent to at least one attacking unit.’



Taken literally, this would mean that a single attacking unit could flank a defender which I am sure this is not Markus’ intended meaning.

The intended meaning is that there is at least one other such attacking unit, but I can add that to clarify.



Quote: ‘7.7 Cavalry Charges. Charging cavalry is automatically disrupted after the charge...’



Does this include cavalry that has reaction charged? If yes, this would mean that a cavalry unit could only reaction charge once per turn (unlike artillery opportunity fire).

Yes, as written. They are different types of combat.



Quote: Also, if a cavalry unit disrupts during a charge does that mean it cannot pursue, since pursuit is ‘…normal charge resolution’.

End of 7.7: "Charging cavalry is automatically disrupted after the charge (including pursuit or retreat) is over".



Quote:

‘7.9 Reaction charges. Friendly units in the charged hex are ignored for reaction charge resolution; enemy units count.’



I assume that all enemy units in the target hex are attacked by the reaction charge, not merely a unit that has just moved there and caused the reaction.

As the rule says, enemy units in the hex count for the resolution.



Quote: ‘8.1 Bombardment Attacks. Foot artillery that bombards cannot move in the Formation Movement Phase.’



Does this include artillery that opportunity fired, which is a form of bombardment (20.13).

Sure. Note though that the only situation where this can occur is if that opportunity fire was conducted against an enemy reaction charge earlier in the Stage, because normal enemy movement would have been a previous Stage.



Quote:

‘8.1 Bombardment Attacks. The first hit caused by bombardment is always a disruption (the target stack is disrupted).’



Confirm that the entire stack is disrupted? If yes, quite a powerful tactic.

Yes, as the rule says.



Quote:

‘8.2 Adjacent combat. Artillery can assault adjacent units…only in conjunction with friendly infantry or cavalry.’



Can the friendly infantry or cavalry be in a different hex to the artillery unit? Or does the artillery unit need to be stacked with them?

There is no requirement stated, so can be in a different hex.



Quote:

‘12.2 Attack: Units (i.e., all units) must move at least one hex closer to attack target until they are at most 2 hexes from enemy units…once units are in enemy ZOC, some units must enter ZOC every turn until the target is occupied or the order is cancelled.’



If units on Attack orders are not yet within 2 hexes of the target but are all locked in enemy ZOC and cannot get closer to the target, does the order fail? (I assumed not because of what the second part of this sentence is implying).

Correct.



Quote: ‘12.2 Attack…. Units in ZOC cannot exit except by retreat.’

I presumed that a unit on Attack orders entering an enemy ZOC during the movement segment ignores this ruling and can continue moving as per the exception given in 5.4.

The intent is that they can move into another ZOC hex after the first but they cannot "bounce off". (In terms of effects, they can penetrate into gaps in the enemy line but they will then have to attack and can't simply continue running into his rear.)



Quote: A different query is since the rules for Attack also apply to Probe, does this statement mean that once cavalry on Probe orders enter enemy ZOC they cannot exit? I interpreted it as not, and that 5.4 takes precedence (cavalry ignore ZOC effects for all purposes except assaulting).

Correct.



Quote: ‘12.2 Probe…the number of units in ZOC is limited to at most two…’



Does a Probe order fail if enemy units move forward so more than two of the units under Probe orders are in enemy ZOC?

No. The restriction refers to units that voluntarily move into ZOCs. Reaction charges are not affected.



Quote: ‘12.2 Defend…May only enter ZOCs and attack units in hexes within the target location that were controlled by friendly units when Defend order was given.’



I took this to mean 'when the Defend order came into force'. For instance, Napoleon orders a French formation to Attack/Defend Ligny which currently is held by the Prussians. Once the Attack order has been successful and the Defend order then becomes activated, since no Ligny hex was controlled when Napoleon gave the Defend order, the French formation could not attack any Prussian units that subsequently entered Ligny.

The definition of a single Defend intentionally says "given" - you can't order a formation to now defend something that's enemy held, or it would turn into what is effectively an attack order. You are referring to an Attack / Defend sequence and there it makes sense to say "complied with" instead.



Quote: A different question is what counts as ‘within the target location’? [...] I assumed that the leader can move anywhere as long as he stays within a two hex radius of the target, but his formation may move outside of this radius as long as they stay within command range of the leader.

Yes, the rule only constrains the leader.



Quote: ‘12.9 Order Cancellation and Failure…If an order fails, the formation immediately retreats 3 hexes.’



I presume that this is involuntary retreat so all units disrupt.

No, involuntary (or voluntary) retreat happen as a result of combat. In real world terms here we have the leader deciding to pull his whole formation away from contact. They can just move out. When playing with advanced Disruption (19.1), they do have to check for disruption.



Quote: 19.1 [t]he last unit exiting a ZOC hex also must check morale.’



Does this mean that the last unit to voluntary retreat from a hex in an enemy ZOC checks morale twice[q/]

The intent in that sentence was to refer to units moving out of a ZOC hex, not retreating.



[q]A different query is does the voluntary retreat morale check take place before or after a step loss (which can affect morale)?

Per 7.4, retreats take place after the round of assault (which is when hits happen).



Quote:

‘19.2 Disruption removal.’



With the ‘in terrain that reduces attackers’ mod in the Morale Modifiers table, I assumed that this includes hexes whose hexsides were Crests or Streams, even though attacker reduction is dependent on the direction of attack.

That's worth consideration as a houserule, but for simplicity the rule was intended literally: only in-hex terrain qualifies.



Quote: A different query is what is the order for removal of disruption – which side goes first

Consider all attempts to be simultaneous.



Quote:

Remote support is very similar to bombardment, is it a type of bombardment?

No, as the rule says it's participation in assault combat. (Note that this still means that an artillery unit can only provide support to one assault since one stack can only assault one defending stack.)



Quote: 20.13 : [...] This rule implies that opportunity fire is a type of bombardment. If yes, do all the bombardment rules previously discussed here apply? If I understand correctly, opp fire is the artillery version of reaction charge, one difference being that a single artillery unit can opp fire unlimited times (at different stacks) while cavalry can reaction charge just the once.



[+] Dice rolls M St M St) Australia

Unspecified OK, second part of the response.



Quote: ‘8.3 Line of Sight. Only blocked by Forest, Chateau and Town hexes, units, and Crest hexsides (even when it is a hexside of the hex the unit is in and including its endpoints). Blocked if running along a Crest with blocking terrain to the right and left of Crest. Blocked if running between a Crest and other blocking terrain.’



Although this section is highlighted in grey which indicates rules are unchanged from Zucker’s 3rd Ed, there seems to be some changes.

Well, the gray is a guideline. In the end, you play by one set of rules or the other. It must be clear that if the rule states that units block LOS, then units block LOS. You can count the fact that "units" was grayed out as an erratum; the rules here are the way I expect the system to be played.



Quote: The word ‘units’ as blocking terrain means that artillery is unable to bombard over the heads of friendly units, and is a significant departure from Zucker’s rules

So is the rest of the system. Either way, follow the actual rule. It was intentional since firing across heads for hundreds of yards just was not done. The exception might be howitzers but they made up a small part of the composition of the artillery and I did not want to introduce an explicit distinction.



Quote:

Considering ‘endpoints’ (vertices), the concept of Crests as blocking terrain differs from the Zucker rules which state a crest vertex does not block LOS unless there is blocking terrain on the other side (see 8.34 example picture in 3rd edition). However, if LOS runs along a crest hexspine, or crosses a crest hexside (not just clips the vertex) then it is blocked. The sentence ‘Blocked if running along a Crest with blocking terrain to the right and left of Crest’ might imply that looking along a crest hexspine with clear terrain on either side would not block LOS; however, Zucker’s rules state a Crest hexspine blocks LOS. I think the way this sentence is written might possibly be an error, and it might mean that when LOS runs along the hexspine of Forest, Chateau or Town hexes, LOS is only blocked when both hexes either side are of this type. If you replace the word 'crest' with 'hexside' in this sentence, it makes more sense.

Good point, will amend.



Quote:

‘12.2 Orders…All orders except Reserve must specify a target location. This can be an inhabited location (e.g., town, village, chateau), traffic path (e.g., road, trail), map edge road hex, intersection, crest, stream, or shortest traversable path between two target points)…’



This is less a rule query, more a point for discussion. I was not sure why targets for orders would be limited to these types of terrain. Perhaps it is because they are obvious points on the landscape so in reality a formation commander would be able to find them easily on the ground, removing any ambiguity.

That is essentially it.



Quote:

I was wondering why other types of terrain such as woods, or even clear hexes, could not be target locations. No terrain, even open ground, is featureless. There might be a lone tree in the middle of a grassy plain that a commander can use as a reference point. Perhaps this would only be relevant with face-to-face orders where the OC can point out these minor features in person, or orders taken by local decision. That said, early 19th Century map reading proficiency would have been be good enough that these orders may not have to be face-to-face, e.g. ‘March west until you are 1 mile from Quatre Bras, then Defend that ground’.

No, I think that's exactly the type of order that in general was not possible. This is where we're led astray by sitting above a map organised by a hexgrid.

Yes, it might be possible in face-to-face orders, pointing out reference points within view. But that's exactly where the default "get closer to the enemy and attack" orders are sufficient, or "defend the left flank from here to 2 miles out" which is possible just by keeping the leader within 2 hexes and placing the units within command range.



Other than such close in stuff, pretty much everything was done in relation to specific reference points. Different commanders had different viewpoints, so there was no way to determine "this tree" in the middle of a grassy plain, nor would it make sense to look for a single tree with a system that is oriented towards moving corps. Different leaders might also not have the same maps or even any maps. If anything, I think these rules still give too much flexibility to the player who moves all units on one side. I think the features used here are at about the right level to produce about the right degree aof accuracy.



Compared to the Gamers rules on which much of the order system is based, there is one specific mode of expression that I explicitly omitted, and that is orders that relate multiple corps. "Attack on the left flank of X". "Wait until Y is moves and then support him." In this system those have to be approximated by sending roughly matching geographical orders and seeing how the timing works out. But that is perfectly fine; support or alignment orders often failed and it would be crazy to try and draw up a new subsystem of ways in exactly which they can fail. That's also why my rules are 12 pages and CWB or NBS are 25+. One has to know where to stop.





Quote:

‘12.13 Divisional Orders.’



As I understand it, these rules allow a player to ‘detach’ units from a formation so that they can operate beyond command range; for example, to take part in a special mission to defend a Chateau. However, I had problems applying these rules to the Allies whose divisions are also formations. In rule 26.3 (scenario doc) all Allied orders are divisional orders given by Wellington, unless William of Orange is beyond 5 hexes of Wellington, and then William commands the divisions under his command (I Corps). Do all parts of 12.13 apply to the Allied divisions? 12.13 states ‘[t]he division is freed from command range requirements, but all counters of the division have to be moved to be within 3 hexes of each other at the end of movement’. Limiting the spread of an Allied division to only 3 hexes places it at a disadvantage compared with formations of other nations, whose command range allows units to extend out to 3 MP of the formation leader (potentially occupying a front of 13 hexes along trails/roads).

Well, these "formations of other nations" are generally corps (with the exception of special units such as the Austrian Light Divisions). It's not a question of what nationality it is, it's a question of what the level is where independent command is executed. A corps had a corps staff, even if that was only a couple of officers, and it had multiple divisional commanders that kept the individual divisions under control. The rules as they stand manage that difference without increasing the counterset by 30% by including every divisional commander a la CWB/NBS, and doubling command tracing by requiring tracing to them and then to their units. A corps works as a corps. Only a division requires controlling as a division.



This is exactly the price Wellington paid by not having corps commanders in charge. He was willing to pay the price since in the end he wanted to move every brigade by himself if he could, anyway. But there's no such thing as a free lunch. It is the price for micromanagement.



Quote: Some of rule 12.13 does not seem to make sense when applied to Allied divisions, e.g. Units on divisional orders…cannot stack or join in an attack with other units of their formation.

