|
-
Blake Lindsey
United States
Gustine
California
-
The historical USS Sealion (SS-195) ended up being kind of a hard-luck boat. She was launched in May of '39, and after shakedown she was sent to Luzon to operate with the Asiatic Fleet out of Cavite Naval Yard. She did some patrolling in the area, then was slated for a regular maintenance overhaul and went into the docks on December 8, 1941. Two days later, the IJNAS launched a heavy raid on Cavite, and Sealion was struck by two bombs which caused massive damage and killed four of the crew. The Naval Yard was trashed, and the major repairs she needed made her a total loss. When Cavite was evacuated, she was gutted and scuttled pierside to prevent capture.
I thought I would try to break the hoodoo and give her a more glorious career (on paper, anyway). I wrote up my career sheets, which were accompanied by a good omen; I got "Scrounger" when I rolled for the optional special ability, a perk I find one of the most useful and valuable. Note hereafter that I use a lot of variants created by myself and others to enrich what I think is a very good game. Anyway, here's how it went:
Patrol 1: Not a single clear weather day during the whole patrol. Two boxes of Fog, and the rest Rain. In the first box I spotted a Convoy, but lost contact in the fog and failed the Reacquire roll. In the third I encountered a small passenger ship and her torpedo-boat escort and sank both for 3,860t. The rest of the boxes passed with No Contacts; hardly an auspicious beginning.
Patrol 2: Finally some clear days and with it some rich pickings in the Solomons. My To Hit rolls were awesome---I couldn't miss! Take that, hoodoo.
And then, I made the "Dud" rolls. I experienced 14[!] duds out of a total loadout of 24, the worst performance I've ever had in this game. Contacts in three boxes left me with three sinkings for 15,000t, but that was about a quarter of what I should have had. If there was a broom tied to my periscope mast, it was the one I used to sweep up the crumpled Encounter Logs I had thrown around the room.
Patrol 3: May/June '42. This boat's luck has gotta change, right? No Hard Luck Stories in the Transit Boxes, then on to the East China Sea. The first patrol box was No Contacts, and the second...a minefield. Are you f&#*@^g kidding me? I've rolled for a minefield only once since I bought the game at its release. And now, of course, the dreaded Survival roll.
I rolled snake-eyes.
This was the first and last time I will play this particular boat. I guess there are some hoodoos you just can't beat.
-
-
-
Gregory Smith
United States
Pennsylvania
-
Hey Blake,
Just ..... wow.
TBH the dud rolls were the most impressive, but regardless, overall, pretty amazingly BAD luck.
FWIW, I am duly impressed
Cheers! I'd say "good luck next time" but since that's guaranteed, I won't
Greg
-
-
-
Blake Lindsey
United States
Gustine
California
-
Quote:
I'd say "good luck next time" but since that's guaranteed, I won't
Thanks, but being a glutton for punishment I started another career last night which makes it doubtful.
The boat? USS Squalus.
-
-
-
Bret Hekking
United States
Acton
Massachusetts
-
Here's the sad history...
https://submarinememorial.org/lostboatsfinished/ss195sealion...
-
-
|