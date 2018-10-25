|
Our first full session of All Bridges Burning was great. After a little fiddling with the rules the game flowed very well with the 3 player eligibility system, that’s unique for this game, working perfectly. This report is from my perspective as the Red faction player and as such details on Senate and Moderate actions might be lacking, but also reflects my experience.
The game is divided into two phases, phase I is “passive” and phase II is “war”. There is a special card named “Red Revolt” that when triggered takes the game from phase I to II and it enables the Reds and Senate factions to do actual attacks and marches. Our phase I played like a preparation for the war to come with both “war” factions rallying cells and putting up fortifications, positioning for the war that was certain to come.
The Red Revolt triggered after the second propaganda card resolved but no faction was really close to winning at that point. The Polarization track was surprisingly low and in theory that made it possible for someone to win on the next propaganda card, however now the war had broke out and the conflict was just really getting started. The first two propaganda cards are divided by 1917 event cards, the next two are 1918 cards. When the 1918 cards started showing up they triggered the German bot faction which in turn deployed German troops into the forests of Finland and they were on a “kill the reds” mission. The germans started wiping out the Red cells as the peasant and worker revolutionaries were no match for trained german troops. The Reds were losing the war fast and white terror was abundant, sending the Polarization sky high.
In retrospect I as the Red player should have been more concerned about Russian vassalage or the Russian troops to be more exact. By letting the Russian vassalage level slip for each propaganda, which automatically happens because Russia is in disarray, the Russian troops were slowly leaving Finland one by one. Had I kept the vassalage level up and managed to move some Russian troops into better positions I could have maybe slowed down the German troop carnage, but just maybe.
Here the Reds are looking good, just before war breaks out and the Germans activate
The Germans appear in Karelia and the Senate as massed against the Reds in Häme
Reds are wiped out in Karelia by Germany and severely reduced in Häme by the Senate
Germany marches to Uusimaa and destroy 5 Red pieces with a perfect throw
Meanwhile the Moderates had managed to make a stronghold in Helsinki with two networks, plenty of hidden cells and even a personality. They were able to snag up news from the conflicts and started to pump out money and perform political actions, suddenly booming towards victory.
Senate marches to Helsinki
Final showdown in Helsinki, but it was not enough
Third propaganda was resolved without victors and now the Red and Senate factions were trying to wind down the conflict and instead focus on victory. Senate had let the Germans decimate the Red board presence and also managed to reduce Red influence down to non-victory levels. The Senate now needed Helsinki to have a chance at winning and started to march. But now it became clear that the Moderates had gained a position in Helsinki that was nigh impossible to remove before the game would end. The networks and personality combined with more news gave the Moderates a lot of resources, more than enough to win, and even though they did not win on the first check on the final propaganda card they had enough margin to take the victory on final scoring.
It had taken us about five hours to complete this first full ABB session, we estimate that three hours should be possible when everyone is familiar with the game and the faction they are playing. After the game we could not stop talking about it and could not stop thinking about it. The gameplay was amazing and the storytelling was possibly even better. I have my P500 order in and I cannot wait for the final product to arrive.
Quote:
Admittedly, German troops are the uber weapon in the ABB world.
Remember that in order to win, Red Vassalage + Polarization <=5, so if you crank up Red Vassalage to defend against Germans, you are hurting your chances to win. Probably best to let Red Vassalage decrease with each Prop card.
There is at least one Event that allows you to adjust German Vassalage, if you can get that you can reduce the number of Germans you are facing.
One fun ploy that some time works is to Rally 1 Red cell in the path of the Germans, they will spend a turn attacking them, hopefully gaining time for your other Reds.
Keep in mind that this is a 3 faction game, if the Senate and their German mercenaries are pounding on you the Mods have the most to gain. Point out to the Senate that if you are reduced to jelly he will have to take on the Mods by himself. That's at least part of what happened in your game, the Senate took his eye off the long term ball and the Mods took the victory.
You can always threaten to take a poison pill and jack up Polarization through repeated Terror actions. If Polarization is too high the German NPC faction will take the victory from the Senate.
Good luck next time you play.
A wonderful discussion of the equation faced by the Reds in the game: how to defend against the Senate/German wave while simultaneously building up a working socialist society and fending off the Moderates.
I always say the Reds are the most frustrating faction to play in ABB, yet also the faction that‘s a lot of fun —in that excruciating kind of way.
I‘m going to shy from other commentary in order not to ruin anyone the fun of exploring themselves the kind of interactions the moving parts in this game can give rise to.
SBGrad wrote:
Remember that in order to win, Red Vassalage + Polarization <=5, so if you crank up Red Vassalage to defend against Germans, you are hurting your chances to win. Probably best to let Red Vassalage decrease with each Prop card.
This was exactly my strategy as Red for this game, but I underestimated the German forces and should have done something to mitigate the worst of it. Decoy Red cells or even just dragging a single Russian troop to strategic locations could have swung the outcomes my way.
Now failed strategies asside, how the German faction works and interacts with the game is something I really like about ABB. They are brutal in combat and must be considered, not just by the Red faction but also by the Senate as the fights will bring up polarization and can cost the Senate the game if not handled correctly. I was afraid the bot would be fiddly to manage, but it was very sleek and easy to run in the game.
The Russian and German Vassalage aspect of the game is something I really liked, felt like yet another complex vector to play with and has that dual-edged sword feeling that COINs often brings to the table.
