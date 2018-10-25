Quote:

In retrospect I as the Red player should have been more concerned about Russian vassalage or the Russian troops to be more exact. By letting the Russian vassalage level slip for each propaganda, which automatically happens because Russia is in disarray, the Russian troops were slowly leaving Finland one by one. Had I kept the vassalage level up and managed to move some Russian troops into better positions I could have maybe slowed down the German troop carnage, but just maybe.