David Dockter
United States
Minnesota
Vercingetorix surrenders to Caesar.
HBO's Rome (outstanding!) mini series has this scene in episode 1. Just starting rewatching that after playing the game.
ALESIA! Background
Alesia: What a battle. What a campaign. What a story. Love the topic.
I think my tribe will play about every game on Alesia. Favorite game on the topic by a country mile? Caesar: Epic Battle of Alesia . AAR here: 2,063rd Anniversary Rematch at Alesia: Team Roma vs Team Gaul
Also gave The Siege of Alesia a toss. Like it, respect it, but didn't make us gaga: XMAS 2012 at Alesia: AAR of The Siege at Alesia
Have not managed to play Alésia, 52 Av. J.-C.: César contre Vercingétorix : if someone has a version with English rules, drop me a line.
Worthington Games has a P500 title in the pipe: THE EPIC BATTLE OF ALESIA now available for pre-order on Worthington Publishing's website
Falling Sky: The Gallic Revolt Against Caesar covers the whole campaign.
So, when I saw Alesia: Last Stand of the Gauls on the stand at The Complete Strategist in NYC, I bought it in flash. Called a mate. Said the word, "ALESIA!"..and arranged a game.
A Bit about this Game
Small footprint, minimal counters (64 Gauls, 59 Romans) , little chrome, very accessible rules, easy set up. Action starts quickly. Combat easy to resolve. Let's look at the components and mechanics...
Terrain
Map is functional (minus the missing outer works!). Nothing to frame, but, this is a magazine (less production time to make a Mona Lisa).
Units capabilities
Counters are functional. Again, nothing special. Colors are ugly, but, that is just my taste
CRT
Rules are fine. Easy to read, accessible. It's basically an activate a leader and they activate units within their radius game. Each side tosses chits into a separate cup, pulls one out. Chit determines how many leaders may activate: 1, 2, 3 or all ... or every unit on your side. There is also a groovy mechanic (really like the idea of it, just not the execution) that causes you to make a morale check. Fail it? You are stuck for the turn. In a siege game, if you are manning the walls vs the orcs, you are screwed. I think this effect is too severe, since, any decent attacker of the castle knows to divert on a number of fronts, isolate on one and overwhelm the defenses. I'm not sure that such a variability in activation (1 leader of ALL units) works for a siege game. But, hell, it's ALESIA! so it's worth a toss.
ZOCs are severe - a friendly unit doesn't even negate them. If in a ZOC, you are forced to attack (that's fine in a game like this).
Only rules quibble we had was trying to find out what happens if a unit is disrupted twice. Didn't find it in the combat results section, but somewhere else (section 15.0). Bummer was that we got held up five minutes after the second combat roll and searched for quite awhile. Oh well, no biggie. Rules are fine.
Mechanics. Ugh. We had five major issues :
1) CRT. It works this way: Consult the combat factor of the unit firing/melee'ng . Apply some shifts. No die roll modifiers; only shifts. Roll a die. With a combat factor of "1", on a roll of a "1" you are disrupted (the only negative effect) - while a roll of a big "6" disrupts the enemy.
So, if an ant takes on a giant, there is a 1/6 chance that ant is disrupted and a 1/6 chance that giant is disrupted. There should be some impact in the differential of relative strength/capability of the respective units accounted for. Otherwise, one lines up the ants and keeps rolling vs the giant. The expected value equation is WAY OFF.
Gardens of Death/Outer Works sadly missing in this game
2) Lack of any impact of "the outer works". There are no outer works/gardens of death. Just walls. Huh? Ok, so even if you don't show them on the map (why not?), there should be SOME effect. Not in this game. That really rubbed us the wrong way. More on that later.
3) Leadership: Any capabilities except activation range and mod to combat are missing in this game. No ability to reinforce a threatened hex. No ability to cancel retreat. No personality (unique capabilities). Nothing.
4) Ranged attacks don't have much ability to impact enemy units. Essentially, no softening up of the orcs as they hit the walls.
5)Turn sequence. Gauls move, conduct range attacks, melee. What, no defender response while Gauls have just move next to the wall? Nothing to break up their perfect formations? The missing effects of the outer works (which the whole purpose was to slow them down/break them up while you rain hell down on them) again rears its head.
Oh well, it's a magazine game, from a designer that covers interesting topics in interesting ways. We love the topic. The rules are good. Small footprint. Not many units. We got beer. Ok, let's push some counters! In fact, despite these reservations, after setting up the game, my mate logged on to immediately purchase a copy. So, despite the reservations, the pre play vibe was good....
Day 1: Destruction of Evil Empire
It was an arse whipping...due to the game mechanics.
Gaul split it forces basically two hammers (70% of the force) and two diversionary forces; the idea being to create some misdirection that hit at two points...cut that section of the wall off and create a pathway for our comrades in Alesia to beat cheeks out.
Rome used Caesar's fort locations (nice touch to add to the map!). Rome tried to cover all walls with a ZOC (except those that can't easily be quickly reached). Spread the leaders out. Had a few flying columns that could be pressed into the inevitable breaches.
Gauls plan
Roman setup ... blocks are fort locations...red inner wall, white outer wall
One thing The Siege of Alesia did very well was to introduce variable arrival/withdrawal of the orcs by tribe. This keeps both players guessing. Would have been cool to see some simple mechanic like that.
Anyways, after completing our setup, grabbing a couple of beers, we were ready to rock.
My Roman opponent prepares for battle
Turn 1: Impulse 1: Gaul. Gaul draws a chit that allows it to activate every leader in the game. Gaul entered the two diversionary forces and sent out the inner forces from Alesia in force. The Gauls created a breach in both the outer and inner wall turn 1! The way the combat mechanic works became quickly apparent: just keep attacking (an attack is NOT combined on one unit/stack). You'll roll some disrupts...just need 2 to kill a unit. A whole will be created. Exploit.
Something else bothered us...there were no dead Gaul units vs 4 dead Romans. What da? Gauls just ran across open ground, thru gardens of death, huddled at the wall while Romans were roasting a pig evidently. Since there is no effect of the non existent outer works and ranged combat is a nothing burger, the Gauls were close to perfect shape despite storming the Roman entrenchments.
Lowly roman opponent responds to turn 1 bum rush
Turn 1: Impulse 1: Rome. Rome draws the worst chit: 1 leader activation. So, the line is threatened at three points: Northwest outer, Northeast inner and Southwest outer. Caesar could only respond either North or South. Choose North. Tried to plug and counterattack. However, failed to dislodge the breaches. Only 1 dead Gaul at this point.
End of Day 1: Impulse 1
Turn 1: Impulse 2: Gaul. Draws a morale check. Since Gaul had only 1 loss the entire first impulse (from rushing the wall, combat and counterattack), they automatically passed the morale check. Since they passed the check, Gaul then got to activate ALL units. Orcs swarmed. Swarmed!
Gaul entered the board with its two hammers (each with about a 1/3 of Gaul units).
In the South, since Rome had no activations, Gauls poured over the walls. Giving the game mechanics, no way for the the Roman player to respond. (yuk).
The one Roman bright spot: a hero holds back a horde
The initial attack in the North was stalled by a glorious and heroic Roman unit. However, the outer Northern wall flood gates then burst. In fact Caesar elite flying column was isolated with ZOCs. This was going to end badly, and quickly, for the imperial storm troopers and the Italian Darth Vader.
The death of Caesar
In the inner north, Gaul grand poopah Vercingetorix led an attack on Caesar. Caesar was stacked with the two best Roman units. Gaul hit Caesar stack three times (could have hit it five times...remember each unit attacks separately). On the third attack, a retreat was forced. Since friendly units do not negate enemy ZOC, Caesar and his two big boys were eliminated (could only retreat thru enemy ZOC). If only that Caesar counter had the ability to cancel retreat or withdraw on a die roll or interfere with an attempt surround...oh well.
My Roman opponent's response to the death of Caesar...Day 1: Impulse 2.
It got worse from there. At that point, my mate's morale broke. Caesar dead...10 Romans dead (about 1/4 of the force when you count combat factors) ... 2 Gauls dead. Consider that...2 Gauls dead...I think 1, maybe, died next to the walls. I'd guess I put at least half the Gaul force...30 units...on the walls and maybe 1 dead? It's that lack of outer works/gardens of death and the associated effect in this Alesia game that allows Gauls to have a walk in the park to and over the walls - at least that's what happened in our first go with this game.
We briefly discussed restarting but, just couldn't get pass our five issues with the game. Consequently, so ended our toss with Alesia: Last Stand of the Gauls
Wrap up: Verdit? Nah: not for us
Love the topic. Love the idea of this game. I like a number of Joseph Miranda 's designs: Ancient Wars Series . Really want to get Storm of Steel on the table (if anyone can point me to a copy of the expansion, much appreciated). Like what he did with the update of Russian Civil War 1918-1922 (second edition) . Heard good things about Belisarius , Caesar XL
AAR: Herman the German: Counter Insurgency in the Ancient World: 1st MN dive's into Miranda's Germania
Tip of the hat to the designer for giving us another title on this fascinating battle. However, the issues cited (CRT, turn sequence not allowing defender interference with rushing the walls, lack of the impact of outer works, leadership limitations and pinprick range attacks) will likely prevent us from trying this particular title again. Bummer.
Link to other 1st MN/Sawatdee/Herr Dr AARs: 1st MN/Sawatdee/Herr Dr Session Reports
Last edited Sat Oct 27, 2018 4:47 pm
Posted Thu Oct 25, 2018 11:06 pm
Wayne Hansen
United States
Springfield
Missouri
Fun AAR! Totally disagree with multiple points. But that's gaming for you, people need to have things to disagree about or what's the point?
David Dockter
United States
Minnesota
-
Absolutely. Mr Hansen; us wargamers disagree about many games, how history should be modeled, etc.
We had fun, engaged our minds and discussed history... and it cost about $35: the cost of two drinks in the big apple.
David Dockter
United States
Minnesota
A simple what if regarding how many poor Gauls died on approaching the walls/scaling them. Data is hard to come by!
