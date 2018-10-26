|
|
|
-
Robert "Smitty" Smith
United States
Unspecified
Pennsylvania
-
Dinner set - up and cat protected. Petunia naps on Germany.
Much of life and gaming is about tertiary or even third and fourth order effects. How I came to own Victory and Glory from Forbidden Games is a case in point. The Global War on Terror is a case in point for my gaming life. I had very little interest in Napoleonic warfare, perhaps slightly above that of the mid-evil period. We could then have summed up my knowledge in a pithy paragraph (and a bit tongue in cheek). Napoleon lost at Waterloo - end of game and gets stuck on a god forsaken rock. If Napoleon had a B-52 at Waterloo he would have won. But then teaching terrorism I got interested in the guerilla warfare in Spain, which seemed generally ignored - hence the intersection.
Invading Russia is not a primo idea to solve your other strategic issues. Napoleon had "ulcers" from Spain, hence the term the Spanish ulcer. And Goya did a bunch of painting from Spain where the JV French Team fought. As well unlike Wellington he never had a food named after him that gained traction ala Beef Wellington. And yes, I learned to loved the sound of La victoire est à nous. But since then I worked hard to overcome my history gap, and found it a fascinating period. Thanks to my good gaming buddy C. Hudson who alerted me to Forbidden Games Victory & Glory, I took a chance on this game.
Critical cards for Game Turn or Round 1 - the Royal Navy mutinies really hurt.
COMPONENTS
Victory & Glory is among the top 1% of games I have seen in terms of visual appeal. Heavy French cavalry breaking a British square - yow! The dusty swirling feel to that front cover feels like a battlefield of that era and simply draws you in. The game very much has that Euro feel to it. There are no units in terms that we like to think of units. There are the 3 arms: Infantry the Queen of Battle, artillery King of Battle and cavalry and of course the naval units. They instead call them military tiles - whatevah but I liked them. These range in strength points from 1 to 4 with generally close looks to uniforms of the period. I was surprised the Austrians were not white though across the board. I always wondered why the Austrians chose White uniforms for a profession that required so much time in the field. They are nice thick pieces and will seemingly hold up to a lot of play.
Think the disastrous Austerlitz Campaign
I rather liked the map. It's big and colorful though I'm not certain if I like it as much as the map from Worthington's Games War and Peace. What is odd is in the bottom right corner we see an Ottoman ship in naval combat. Is this a leftover from when the game was to be bigger and include more? It's a nice touch I suppose but it felt out of place within the context of the overall package as the Ottomans are NOT in the game mix. But terrain at this level doesn't matter or figure into game play, for here anything is solely for aesthetic purposes.
As this is a card driven game, how do they fare? They simply get excellent marks at a number of levels here. We played the game repeatedly for a number of days and the cards suffered not a whit. They held up exceedingly well - in fact as I'm writing this review I pulled the game down again to check the cards to ensure I was not misremembering their overall sturdiness.
Oh yes lot of little wooden influence cubes. Blue for French - Red for British. These is also a nice tracking board spread across the map board through the Balkans and the Ottoman Empire. It enables players to see where they stand in terms of their economy, their Leadership and Tactics Rating and overall Victory Points.
GAME PLAY
Card play.Card Play. And Card play, Well yes and no because it is about card play but it's keeping always in mind your short term tactical goals vs. the overarching strategic plan you have. The game is divided into three historic periods that correspond pretty well to the breakdown of French Ascendency, the Empire and the Fight to survive. The actual three periods cover 1796 to 1801 (Blue Cards); 1802-1807(Green -why not white to have made up the French Tri-color) and 1808-1815 (Red Cards). There are within those decks two card types. One is an event& alliance card and the other is a campaign card.
The game is played 3 rounds per time period. In each round you are dealt ten cards. Once each player has played six cards, that round is over. Once a card is played it is removed from play. Unused cards from a round are placed into a discard pile and are used to make a new draw deck if needed. Once an era ends, those cards are removed from play. The only card that is handled differently are campaign cards. When a campaign card is played, it is handed to the other player who may or may not choose to play it.
Now how you use that card is critical as cards will offer you various opportunities. Cards will impact your economic status, your political influence, allow you to "purchase" units, improve your leadership and tactical abilities and build alliances. Interesting how a Euro style wargame so cleverly incorporated all of these key factors with out a lot of convuluted game mechanisms. What one finds is units don't zip around the map, for they tend to have a campaigning season. It's not a blitzkrieg era for certain folks. As such, you need to carefully decide how much to allocate to any campaign and how much of a reserve to hold back. It's a neat balancing mechanism of sorts that operates without any rule mandating you can only do such or so.
Winning battles matters as it helps solidifies your influence generally. This is where the cubes come in. If you have played say any of GMT's political games or Bull Moose, you know cubes are often used to denote influence. Same principle here for influence matters at the end of an era when you see what nations you have the most influence in and score that appropriately. You find Spain isn't worth a lot of effort in terms of Victory points until the 1808-1815 era. For the French Player, you must maintain Germany and Italy, so many of your cubes will be spent there. Again, the victory conditions reflect a good rough feel for the history while affording each player different opportunities and strategies to get there.
There are some things though one could quibble over that may not be to your overall conception of the key elements that need to be included for a game of the Napoleonic era. This was an era of great men, from Napoleon, to Nelson, Wellington, Czar Alexander and lesser lights such as Blucher and Archduke Charles. So to make Russian seemingly a player than only dances in thrall to British wishes seems a bit off. Czar Alexander on and off from 1804 aggressively chose a foreign policy suited to Russia's needs. The game doesn't reflect that and perhaps is a little poorer for that. There is also the fact that the French Navy can be absurdly better than what happened historically. But folks it is a game and not to give the French a chance on that skews things, for despite the opinion of Howarth in Trafalgar: The Nelson Touch that victory was inevitable, things can happen. In general I found the French still lose but let's just say that Royal Navy mutinies card is a headache unlike any other in the game for the British Player.
CONCLUSIONS
Even with my niggling comments, I have had more fun playing this game and the choices it forced me to make and the challenges it presented with every play of a card. I might feel different if I had been part of the Kickstarters who thought they were pledging for one game to have it becomes something so vastly different, but again that's outside the scope per se of the review. I do suspect though the feelings engender by those decisions to so revamp the game will color other reviews and folks reactions. That is a shame for this is a really fun game that within my understanding of the era approximates enough to do not to feel like Glory and Honor could be overlaid elsewhere and work - it replicates in a broad context the ebb and flow of the period to me. I kept it and suspect it is a game that is more likely rather than less likely to be pulled down as it met the twin tests of approximating history close enough while being pleasurable.
END GAME - a big FRENCH VICTORY....but had France not got 10 points for controlling influence in France and Britain losing theirs at 8 points....Final board - the French were patch working but it was just enough to hold on for the win.
-
-
-
-
Re the white Austrian uniforms, I recall reading that white was not (quite) as odd as it looks today. Yes, campaigns exposed uniforms to lots of dirt and all but...
1 White wool is bleached wool and bleach was a lot more readily available in the late 1700s and early 1800s than really any colorfast dye. Remember, the synthetic dye industry did not get going until well after the invention (discovery) of aniline in 1826. Commercial synthetics did not go on sale until the 1850s. The famous British redcoats of the Napoleonic era were notorious for fading into a weird pink. Pretty much every dye available in 1800 would fade, often quite badly, over time. Hence white wool -- bleached wool with essentially zero dye component -- did not suffer from fading as much.
2 Camouflage is not really an issue when you have to get within 80 yards of your opponent to have much of an effect.
3 White can be restored by the liberal application of pipe clay.
That said, excellent review. Thanks for doing.
-
-
- Last edited Fri Oct 26, 2018 1:59 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Fri Oct 26, 2018 1:58 pm
-
-
Robert "Smitty" Smith
United States
Unspecified
Pennsylvania
-
Joe:
Thanks for reading. I know it just seems odd. We know the idea of camouflage for uniforms was simply as you note not critical then. A lot of pipe clay - uniform care was time consuming for these folks in garrison.
Smitty
PS - I't funny I came across something about the pink uniforms recently - was it in reading on the French & Indian War?
-
-
|