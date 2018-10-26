|
Ryan Kelly
United States
South Dakota
Overview:
Diplomacy was the only game designed by postal worker Allan B. Calhamer in 1954, and saw commercial release for the first time in 1959. Considered by some to be a early version of a modern war game, Diplomacy stands as a rather unusual example of a game that uses no cards or dice and determines success or failure entirely based on players' simultaneous actions. In this regard, Diplomacy is less a simulation of war and more of a simulation of the act of diplomacy itself.
For the purposes of this review, I will assume that the reader is not already familiar with the game. Should a reader wish to pursue play of Diplomacy further, rules and strategy resources can be found here at BGG.
Gameplay:
Ideally, Diplomacy is played with seven players who each represent one of the great powers of Europe (powers) at the dawn of the 20th century. These powers include Turkey, Germany, Italy, England, France, Russia, and Austria-Hungary.
Each power starts with a predetermined number of territories marked to denote "supply centers." Each power will start with two land-based armies and one sea-based navy, except for England which has two navies and one army, and Russia which has two each of armies and navies. Placement of these initial "units" is the same for every game played on the basic European map.
At the beginning of the game, players may speak among each other freely for a 30-minute "diplomatic phase." There is no limit to what may be threatened or promised (outside of certain house rules), but nothing said in a diplomatic phase is binding. When the 30 minutes are up, each player will submit "orders" in the hopes of being able to move their units onto or closer to additional supply centers.
Movement is complicated by the fact that all armies (which can only move on land territories) and navies (which can only move on water territories or coastal land territories bordering water) are equal in strength. Two units that attempt to move to a territory without further intervention will deadlock and both fail to move. Likewise, a unit that attempts to move to a unit which has orders to stay in its territory (hold) will fail to move.
Naval units may also engage in a "convoy" movement which brings an army over water from one coastal territory to another, provided that each navy along the way has a convoy order matching the desired army movement.
Units need not necessarily remain equal in strength, and this is where the "support" mechanic comes in. A unit may essentially give up its move into a certain territory to support another unit's move into that territory. A unit's strength is 1 plus the total number of successfully supporting units. While a valid support order may not normally be declined, it is possible for a support order to be "cut" by a third-party attack. It is also possible for an adequately supported unit to "dislodge" a lesser unit, forcing a retreat after standard moves are made.
As moves are adjudicated, each subsequent turn starts with another 15-minute diplomatic phase, and each turn alternates between "spring" and "fall" seasons. At the end of each fall season, players may claim additional supply centers or lose controlled supply centers and will change the number of units they move accordingly in an additional "build/disband" phase.
Pros:
John F. Kennedy, Henry Kissinger, and Walter Cronkite were all said to have been fans of Diplomacy. Kissinger in particular was said to have enjoyed the game's tension which could make it possible to forget that it was only a game.
Diplomacy is also widely played over postal mail and Email. Strategy discussions can be quite deep though the rules are relatively simple. Even if you can't find seven people to blow an afternoon on Diplomacy in person, odds are pretty good you can find a group to play online (BGG yo!).
Cons:
The ability to bluff and engage in behavior which would be considered sociopathic in most contexts is a must in the game of Diplomacy. It is virtually guaranteed that if you accept everything you hear in diplomatic talk as true, you will be stabbed in the back at some point. And it probably won't feel good.
Diplomacy is a game that can end friendships and even be a catalyst for ending marriages. If you want to play face-to-face with people that you know, it's a good idea to be sure that your fellow diplomats can walk away from the game without hating one another. And that can be a tall order; perhaps even more difficult than finding seven people willing to spend an afternoon learning to play.
Final Thoughts:
Diplomacy is undeniably a classic. But it's not for everyone. Though I do own two different editions, I've only played it on a physical table twice, and not be choice. It is much easier to find groups to play with through the online Diplomacy judges and I recommend online play to get to know the game since it feels a lot less personal to me.
But I do think everyone who claims war gaming as a hobby should try Diplomacy at least once. You'll be in good company.
David Janik-Jones
Canada
Waterloo
Ontario
Up Front fan | In ancient times cats were worshipped as gods; they have not forgotten this | Combat Commander series fan | The Raven King (game publisher) ... that's me! | Fields of Fire fan
Slywester Janik, awarded the Krzyż Walecznych (Polish Cross of Valour), August 1944
Slywester Janik, awarded the Krzyż Walecznych (Polish Cross of Valour), August 1944
Brilliant game? Yes. Not played since 1978 when Jim S stabbed me in the back and we violently argued.
Quote:
Diplomacy is a game that can end friendships and even be a catalyst for ending marriages.
This is a ridiculous canard that has somehow gained currency on this website and gets repeated all the time. We played Diplomacy all the time back in the day and nobody ever got upset or God forbid violent.
The secret is to view it as just a game. Just because I take one of your supply centers doesn't mean I hate you as a person. Just like when I capture one of your chess pieces it doesn't mean I hate you as a person. BUT...I suppose there are people out there who can't separate the two. Worse, there are a small number of people who really do carry real-life grievances into games and use the game as a venue for settling grudges. If you're one of these people, don't play Diplomacy. Or any game with conflict of any kind. Stick to cooperative Eurogames, or better yet don't play any boardgames at all.
Sean McCormick
United States
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
Just started up my yearly game with my Modern Euro class today. They loved it.
M. B. Downey
United States
Suitland
Maryland
jumbit wrote:
Quote:
Diplomacy is a game that can end friendships and even be a catalyst for ending marriages.
This is a ridiculous canard that has somehow gained currency on this website and gets repeated all the time. We played Diplomacy all the time back in the day and nobody ever got upset or God forbid violent.
The secret is to view it as just a game
. Just because I take one of your supply centers doesn't mean I hate you as a person. Just like when I capture one of your chess pieces it doesn't mean I hate you as a person. BUT...I suppose there are people out there who can't separate the two. Worse, there are a small number of people who really do carry real-life grievances into games and use the game as a venue for settling grudges. If you're one of these people, don't play Diplomacy. Or any game with conflict of any kind. Stick to cooperative Eurogames, or better yet don't play any boardgames at all.
There are. I have a friend who could not believe I lied to his face and violated our alliance. He still won't talk to me, and that was 13 years ago.
The game is not for everyone.
Russ Williams
Poland
Wrocław
Dolny Śląsk
downeymb wrote:
I have a friend who could not believe I lied to his face and violated our alliance. He still won't talk to me, and that was 13 years ago.
The game is not for everyone.
It's weird; someone has to be really unclear on the concept of the game to cut off a friendship for 13 years over something like that in a game which is about deal-making and deal-breaking and deciding how much to trust other players etc!
Max DuBoff
United States
New Brunswick
New Jersey
"My name is Ozymandias, king of kings: / Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!"
Habeo in animo vivere in perpetuum aut mori dum conor.
downeymb wrote:
jumbit wrote:
Quote:
Diplomacy is a game that can end friendships and even be a catalyst for ending marriages.
This is a ridiculous canard that has somehow gained currency on this website and gets repeated all the time. We played Diplomacy all the time back in the day and nobody ever got upset or God forbid violent.
The secret is to view it as just a game
. Just because I take one of your supply centers doesn't mean I hate you as a person. Just like when I capture one of your chess pieces it doesn't mean I hate you as a person. BUT...I suppose there are people out there who can't separate the two. Worse, there are a small number of people who really do carry real-life grievances into games and use the game as a venue for settling grudges. If you're one of these people, don't play Diplomacy. Or any game with conflict of any kind. Stick to cooperative Eurogames, or better yet don't play any boardgames at all.
There are. I have a friend who could not believe I lied to his face and violated our alliance. He still won't talk to me, and that was 13 years ago.
The game is not for everyone.
Yeah, I strongly maintain that there are some people who just shouldn't play Diplomacy. And that's ok, they can still be great people. But the game is only fun with a group that won't take it too seriously.
downeymb wrote:
I have a friend who could not believe I lied to his face and violated our alliance. He still won't talk to me, and that was 13 years ago.
How do people not understand it's just a game?
I really lack understanding here.
Ryan Feathers
United States
Madison
Wisconsin
I too have always been a little confused at how some people really cannot separate what happens in the game versus real life, but it happens.
Then again I have likened it to the reality game show Survivor--every season there seem to be a few contestants that really get truly upset and shocked that someone would betray them or lie. Yet they are all playing a big game of alliances and deal making, so of course it's going to happen.
Ultimately most should be able to handle the game, although plenty may not like that element. But there are a few who truly should not play the game as they will not handle it well and it can impact relationships.
With that being said I last played live Diplomacy at a game convention (WBC) during July and wound up in a game with another Madison WI resident who has gone on to become a gaming friend and we get together reasonably often now. So while the popular take is that you lose friends playing Diplomacy, my experience tends to be that I gain them.
Ben Delp
United States
Franklin
Tennessee
jumbit wrote:
downeymb wrote:
I have a friend who could not believe I lied to his face and violated our alliance. He still won't talk to me, and that was 13 years ago.
How do people not understand it's just a game
?
I really lack understanding here. :what:
It’s not that hard to imagine. “That person, that I’ve come to trust for years, just lied to my face with an ease I never thought them capable of. Over a game, no less. Have they lied to me before? How can I trust them again?”
For some folks, betrayal is betrayal. A game, a girl, money, no matter.
David Janik-Jones
Canada
Waterloo
Ontario
Up Front fan | In ancient times cats were worshipped as gods; they have not forgotten this | Combat Commander series fan | The Raven King (game publisher) ... that's me! | Fields of Fire fan
Slywester Janik, awarded the Krzyż Walecznych (Polish Cross of Valour), August 1944
Slywester Janik, awarded the Krzyż Walecznych (Polish Cross of Valour), August 1944
downeymb wrote:
jumbit wrote:
Quote:
Diplomacy is a game that can end friendships and even be a catalyst for ending marriages. This is a ridiculous canard
that has somehow gained currency on this website and gets repeated all the time. We played Diplomacy all the time back in the day and nobody ever got upset or God forbid violent.
The secret is to view it as just a game
. Just because I take one of your supply centers doesn't mean I hate you as a person. Just like when I capture one of your chess pieces it doesn't mean I hate you as a person. BUT...I suppose there are people out there who can't separate the two. Worse, there are a small number of people who really do carry real-life grievances into games and use the game as a venue for settling grudges. If you're one of these people, don't play Diplomacy. Or any game with conflict of any kind. Stick to cooperative Eurogames, or better yet don't play any boardgames at all.
There are. I have a friend who could not believe I lied to his face and violated our alliance. He still won't talk to me, and that was 13 years ago.
The game is not for everyone.
No, it's not a ridiculous canard. 13 years ago MB says? My Diplomacy rage has lasted since the 1970s. I never saw violence but I've seen some pretty nasty words, and very very long-held grudges. Jim S can still go jump off a tall building.
The game is not for everyone. Definitely, betrayal and backstabbing is not for me when gaming.
I should clarify as a 45 year wargamer ... one-on-one conflict sims where we're battling mano-a-mano are fine. Abstract ones like chess, or ASL, whatever. It's the multiple player games where trust comes into play where I get terribly lost and emotional. Broken trust is a very difficult thing to repair. Diplomacy is the king of them.
Nick West
Scotland
Edinburgh
Midlothian
"Only two things are infinite; the universe and human stupidity....
....and I'm not certain about the universe." Albert Einstein
I agree it is weird to take Diplomacy stabs personally, but maybe there is a Darwinian process going in that the only people that continue to enjoy to play it are those mature enough to handle it.
It is unforgiving and I suspect the absence of luck has something to do with the hate it gets. If you are going to stab somebody in Diplomacy you had better ensure it is pretty much fatal. That can be hard to swallow as the no luck feature means it had to be so carefully calculated and arranged.
I suspect my liking for chess, another brutal no luck dog flight, is something to do with my love of this game. That said, I hate it when the meta-game takes over some players. Whilst it is great to be known as having certain characteristics, and yes you can be known as being trustworthy even in Diplomacy, the key is to tell your ally in advance that "there will be trouble if you do X". If he then goes and does X, well....
What I really hate is when a player you have stabbed in an earlier game refuses to consider working with you in the current one, irrespective of the board position and his own advantage. I've played with folk you have allied in the same game with people who stabbed them three years earlier - and they are a joy to work with because they realise that it is now currently in their interests to work with that player again. Play the game, but do not offer up too easy a target!
When you encounter such players who will not play the game in front of them it is best to simply refuse to play with them in future games, or find another group.
Peter Strait
United States
Sacramento
California
notquitekarpov wrote:
I agree it is weird to take Diplomacy stabs personally, but maybe there is a Darwinian process going in that the only people that continue to enjoy to play it are those mature/sociopathic enough to handle it.
FIFY.
Ryan Kelly
United States
South Dakota
jumbit wrote:
Quote:
Diplomacy is a game that can end friendships and even be a catalyst for ending marriages.
This is a ridiculous canard that has somehow gained currency on this website and gets repeated all the time. We played Diplomacy all the time back in the day and nobody ever got upset or God forbid violent.
The secret is to view it as just a game
. Just because I take one of your supply centers doesn't mean I hate you as a person. Just like when I capture one of your chess pieces it doesn't mean I hate you as a person. BUT...I suppose there are people out there who can't separate the two. Worse, there are a small number of people who really do carry real-life grievances into games and use the game as a venue for settling grudges. If you're one of these people, don't play Diplomacy. Or any game with conflict of any kind. Stick to cooperative Eurogames, or better yet don't play any boardgames at all.
This "canard" has gained currency on this website because it is true. I said it in OP, and it's worth mentioning again: the skillset required for successful serious play of Diplomacy is considered sociopathic in most other contexts.
I can handle that exactly because I do view Diplomacy as just a game. Not everybody does. Not everybody is capable of doing so. Different strokes for different folks.
This review ought to be very gratifying for the "How come no one ever does negative reviews" crowd around here.
Ryan Kelly
United States
South Dakota
notquitekarpov wrote:
I suspect my liking for chess, another brutal no luck dog flight, is something to do with my love of this game. That said, I hate it when the meta-game takes over some players. Whilst it is great to be known as having certain characteristics, and yes you can be known as being trustworthy even in Diplomacy, the key is to tell your ally in advance that "there will be trouble if you do X". If he then goes and does X, well....
Chess may be a brutal no-luck dogfight, but the skillset for chess couldn't be more different than that for Diplomacy. In any given situation in chess there is one best move. There is nothing about chess skill that is sociopathic, unless maybe you count Bobby Fischer, but that's kind of a stretch IMO.
Nick West
Scotland
Edinburgh
Midlothian
"Only two things are infinite; the universe and human stupidity....
....and I'm not certain about the universe." Albert Einstein
I simply disagree - I play both (chess at local and National team level) and the skill sets overlap greatly.
First computationally; as the tactical options and possible reactions can be calculated exactly in both. Tactics are important in Dip. Also the size, land/sea split and tessellation is familiar territory to a chess player.
Secondly, psychologically; you have to be resilient and not give up. Come backs with very limited forces are possible.
Fisher was an outlier, after all when asked what he enjoyed most about chess replied, “crushing the other guys ego.” He was clearly psychopathic but that is nothing to do with my point, other than your ego needs to be strong but under control.
It is not personal in any game played well, and diplomacy is no different.
P.S. ...and if you think there is always only one best move in chess then you don’t know much about competitive chess.
Russ Williams
Poland
Wrocław
Dolny Śląsk
gryph202 wrote:
This review ought to be very gratifying for the "How come no one ever does negative reviews" crowd around here.
I'm uncertain what you mean; do you consider your review to be particularly negative (or positive)?
(FWIW: To me it seemed neither very negative nor very positive.)
Ryan Kelly
United States
South Dakota
russ wrote:
gryph202 wrote:
This review ought to be very gratifying for the "How come no one ever does negative reviews" crowd around here.
I'm uncertain what you mean; do you consider your review to be particularly negative (or positive)?
(FWIW: To me it seemed neither very negative nor very positive.)
Neither. I just consider it realistic. And I have seen my share of complaints around here that most reviews (of all games) are too positive, a sentiment that I don't necessarily agree with anyway.
Max DuBoff
United States
New Brunswick
New Jersey
"My name is Ozymandias, king of kings: / Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!"
Habeo in animo vivere in perpetuum aut mori dum conor.
notquitekarpov wrote:
I simply disagree - I play both (chess at local and National team level) and the skill sets overlap greatly.
First computationally; as the tactical options and possible reactions can be calculated exactly in both. Tactics are important in Dip. Also the size, land/sea split and tessellation is familiar territory to a chess player.
Secondly, psychologically; you have to be resilient and not give up. Come backs with very limited forces are possible.
Fisher was an outlier, after all when asked what he enjoyed most about chess replied, “crushing the other guys ego.” He was clearly psychopathic but that is nothing to do with my point, other than your ego needs to be strong but under control.
It is not personal in any game played well, and diplomacy is no different.
P.S. ...and if you think there is always only one best move in chess then you don’t know much about competitive chess.
Both of you seem to be correct
(One best move perhaps in theory... But no humans are even close to that level, and computers aren't yet either.)
