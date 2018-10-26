jumbit wrote:

Quote:

Diplomacy is a game that can end friendships and even be a catalyst for ending marriages.

This is a ridiculous canard that has somehow gained currency on this website and gets repeated all the time. We played Diplomacy all the time back in the day and nobody ever got upset or God forbid violent.The secret is to view it as. Just because I take one of your supply centers doesn't mean I hate you as a person. Just like when I capture one of your chess pieces it doesn't mean I hate you as a person. BUT...I suppose there are people out there who can't separate the two. Worse, there are a small number of people who really do carry real-life grievances into games and use the game as a venue for settling grudges. If you're one of these people, don't play Diplomacy. Or any game with conflict of any kind. Stick to cooperative Eurogames, or better yet don't play any boardgames at all.