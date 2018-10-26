|
Disclaimer. This review was first published at www.BoardgameMonkeys.com in german. The translation was made with DeepL.com. Enjoy!
Fort Sumter has an idiosyncratic theme, especially for us Europeans. US-American history is - if it is not linked to international events or is particularly topical - far removed from our knowledge horizon. At least that's how I feel. Of course, I am familiar with the war of independence and the civil war, for example, but the understanding of history does not go much deeper. Accordingly, I approached Fort Sumter carefully, which takes a small but essential point of US-American history as the basis for a board game.
It's amazing and great at the same time, what a great game this topic has been wrapped up in. In spite of the challenging (some might also like to say "dull") theme, a round of Fort Sumter is quickly explained and played. Exactly two players, no more and no less, slip into the roles of the northern and southern states and steer their fortunes in the political crisis that led to the outbreak of the war of secession. The game ends with the bombing of Fort Sumter and the beginning of the war. The goal of the players is therefore to achieve a better political/military position than the opponent in the course of the crisis. In other words: Whoever gains more victory points in this way also wins.
In three rounds you alternately play three of your four hand cards to gain control over certain local or abstract aspects of the impending crisis. The fourth card is picked up and used in the "final crisis" to turn the hand, perhaps by a shot of randomness, to one's own advantage.
The cards dealt to the players from the same deck can be played for their numerical value (1 to 3) in order to assign a corresponding number of wooden dice of their own suit to an aspect of the crisis. These aspects include the military, politics, public opinion and secession of the southern states. These aspects are each represented by three squares on the board. Whoever controls all fields of an aspect after one round receives one victory point.
In addition, the players receive a (secret) target card in each round, which instructs them to control a specific field on the game board. At the end of the round, the player who controls the fields gets another victory point, that is, if the opponent controls the area on my target map, he also gets the victory point. In addition, these cards allow players to perform an additional action if it is their own map that they have fulfilled.
Although or precisely because the action possibilities are relatively limited - both round and cross-game - Fort Sumter feels very compact and tight. You have the feeling that every decision is enormously important and in fact it has happened more than once that wrong decisions are severely punished.
The historical asymmetry between the parties to the conflict is reflected in the cards: Instead of its numerical value, cards can also be used for the printed action, provided that it can be used by one's own party. The separatists have more actions available in the aspect of secession, while the northern states can exert more influence on public opinion.
The extensive appendix conveys not only the highly entertaining historical circumstances underlying Fort Sumter, but also the author Mark Herman's claim to make the game as fair and random as possible. And indeed, one can very rarely speak of bad luck if one has the feeling that one has drawn unsuitable cards. And even then this apparent bad luck could be compensated by clever moves. Fort Sumter is easy to learn, but very, very hard to master.
This also has something to do with the high abstraction of some processes, especially the final crisis: The three cards previously dealt are revealed simultaneously in three rounds and the aspects of the crisis depicted on them are compared with each other. If they are the same aspects, the players have to remove dice from the board; if they are different, dice may be moved into the aspect displayed or inserted again. Then the control over the individual aspects is evaluated again. There is an extra point for the control over Fort Sumter and another point if you have at least three or more unused wooden cubes than the opponent.
This mechanics not arbitrarily, but with strategic calculation to accomplish, is extremely challenging and should not be everyone's taste. Of course, this must also be said of the theme and the presentation of the game, which is harmonious, but also very brown and beige.
Nevertheless: If you are looking for a crisp-complex, fast strategy game for two players, which might let you crasp the flow of the game slowly at first, because of its abstract mechanics, should think about buying Fort Sumter. Of course you have to be interested in this time period and theme.
