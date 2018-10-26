|
Today my buddy and I got the chance to play QMG: The Cold War from Ian Brody. The game was released just recently and since we enjoy wargames in particular and already loved the QMG series we gave it a shot.
After a quick chat with Ian we got the chance to test the game with him as our third player.
The rules:
Like every QMG game the rules are pretty straight forward. Known mechanics from predecessors are found again in this version. Cards no longer have a prepared effect, so they can only be played in a single way. An example for this would be your standard build army card which can no longer be prepared to defend instead of building an army (armies now also generate points in each scoring phase). On top of this you will also have WMD (weapon of mass destruction) cards that must be prepared face up before they can be played, WMD cost you victory points to play but get cheaper as the conflict escalates between the different blocs. All in all the rules are very easy to grasp and well thought out.
The theme:
As you might have guessed already, the theme of the game is the cold war. Befitting for the cold war, this game is about the arms race between the different blocs (Soviet, West, Unaligned-countries).
The gameplay:
Like the other QMG games, the setup is static. Ian insisted on playing the Soviets, my buddy played the Western bloc and I choose the Unaligned. The Soviet player focused on Europe for the first two turns and managed to destroy a Western army in Italy. The Western bloc managed to gain control of Germany and pushed the Soviet out of Eastern Europe. The Unaligned spread out in the Middle East, Balkans and Central America. Throughout the game the Soviet and West continued to fight over Europe and the Unaligned player managed to spread out further and lay down a few status cards, that provided him with a small advantage in points. Towards the end of our game the West fell behind a few points while the Soviets tried to remove the Unaligned bloc from China. The game was very interesting and took a few unexpected turns due to the prepared espionage cards of each player. The game ended with the Soviet player winning a few points ahead of the Unaligned bloc, with the West even further behind.
On a side note, as soon as the Soviets started to gain the upper hand in the game a Russian TV crew showed up and crashed our game for a few minutes to interview Ian and show the world how great mother Russia is. Seriously though, if you live in Russia you might see the interview on RTVI.ru
Finial thoughts:
After playing the game twice, we would definitely recommend it to anyone who enjoyed any of the previous QMG games as it is similar to them but still has enough new mechanics to make it stand out as a different game. For anyone who hasn't played a QMG game before it is still an excellent starting game for anyone interested in wargames. The game is perfect for three players as it is extremely well balanced through a well thought out system that makes sure the players that fall behind join forces to ensure the first player doesn't get ahead too far.
On top of all of this Ian is a really cool guy and we had a blast spending the hours playing his game. Hopefully we will get another chance to someday play against him again to crush the Soviet bloc.
Ian, if by any chance you happen to read this review, we want to take the opportunity to thank you again for taking the time to play a game with us, even though you were quite busy on the fair.
Ian Brody
United States
Woodstock
New York
I had a great time playing with you guys!
