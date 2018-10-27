|
Yes, that's right, a one man parade here. The earth is flat and the Browns are due.
First, let's get a couple of things out of the way: Skies Above the Reich is a good game and Mark and Jerry seem to be good guys well worthy of all the praise and success.
On to the review: I now have around 50 solo- and 2P-missions under my belt and thus feel I have enough experience with the game to give an informed opinion about it.
I rather admire the simplicity of the design and understand the designers' intentions to make the game as streamlined as possible. Aside from the designers' notes, I have also read pretty much everything they have written on these forums about their ideas behind the design. That said, I feel there are quite a few rules and mechanics that could have been made in a different way, keeping the game simple but improving the overall experience.
In summary, I feel it's a good game that could have been better. It reminds me of a typical DVG game in that it has a good original idea but is then "over simplified" to appeal to as many potential customers as possible. It's understandable from an economic point of view but unfortunate for nerds like me who are looking for a more "complete" experience. Just like with DVG games, I fail to see why more attention to detail would necessarily make a game too complex or expensive.
I should point out that I have only played with the Advanced rules and have not tried any Short campaigns. This makes quite a big difference and brings me to my first complaint:
The Victory conditions and "Automatic Loss" rules feel very clunky. For some reason they are the same for the Basic game and the Advanced game and are also the same regardless of if you play a short or long campaign. This makes no sense to me since it's clearly a much easier game when you are playing the Full campaign. The Advanced rules also makes winning somewhat easier thanks to the abundance of Staffel EP's. Yet the points you need to win and avoid loss are the same.
On the subject of Staffel Experience Points: this is one of the weakest parts of the design. A system where you earn Experience for the sole purpose of choosing your mission conditions makes little thematic sense and makes the Full campaign too easy and predictable, as well as very repetitive. Perhaps it would work if you could modify battle conditions, but being able to choose just isn't a good idea. It would probably be best to remove SEPs altogether and instead expand the rules for how OPs are gained and used.
Another part that I'm not fond of is the Pilot replacement system. First of all, I find it unfortunate that the designers chose to put names on the individual Bf 109s. I would have preferred designations instead, leaving the naming to the players. It's rather annoying to have replacement pilots in the game using another, dead, pilot's name. I also have a problem understanding the choice to only have one replacement per pilot instead of using a "replacement pool". It feels like a very artificial way to create some kind of replacement limit. I'm not sure how this made its way into the final product.
Then we have combat. A couple of odd choices are that Experten are treated the same as Regular pilots in air-to-air combat. So while your 5xLuck, 3xAim, 3xTiming, BreakAway Ace is impossible to hit while in a bomber formation and usually brings down a bomber in one pass, he has no impact whatsoever on air-to-air combat? Even if you say that air-to-air combat is simplified, the enemy units could include Green and Ace pilots etc. it really doesn't explain why there are modifiers for Inexperienced German pilots but not for Experten.
Another oddity is that it's often bad to have more aircraft in air-to-air combat. How does that make any sense? For instance, if six of your 109's, as usual equipped with cannons, are jumped by a couple of Mustangs, you're more likely to get a negative result than if you had had half as many 109's. All those negative modifiers are also "overkill" since even a minus one to the dr usually means you are certain to be driven off.
The Me 262
It seems to me this aircraft was treated a bit harshly. I doubt anyone could find any value in using these jet fighters in the game considering what you get for their OP cost. Why doesn't this aircraft have better fire power? It should at least be considered as having cannons for attack purposes without having to pay extra to add a Rüstsatz. Also, wouldn't it make sense that they would have an easier time evading Escorts since that was what they did well historically? Catching up with the bomber formation would surely also be easier with a jet fighter. Since you decided to include the plane, at least make it something to look forward to in the Full campaign.
Regrouping
This rule is basically fine, but why not exclude Dogfight boxes and Approach boxes as regrouping areas? Coordinating attacks while in a dogfight? This is a good example of when simplifying a rule goes breaks theme for no gain in play time.
There are also a handful of minor issues (e.g. "flying coffins") that I think could have been solved in better ways, but they don't bug me enough to get their own paragraphs in this review.
Let's finish with some ratings because numbers are fun!
Maps - 8
Mounted maps of good quality with nice, simple art.
Counters - 7
The aircraft blocks are nice, the stickers are good but should have had designations on both sides instead of names on one. Other counters are good to great. Instead of the blue blocks I would have preferred more markers.
Rulebook (layout) - 8
The glossy, full colour rule book work exceptionally well with the Player Aids to ease a beginner player into the game. Some information is a bit spread out and some parts take too much space, but in general a very good rule book.
Player Aids - 7
Generally well made and informative but a couple of them are rarely, if ever used. Logs/Rosters could be better.
Game play - 5
The core system, including the movement boxes and hit and damage markers, is good. Some parts such as pilot progression, air-to-air combat, replacement system and victory conditions are not that good.
Designer support - 9
An important part of today's board game experiences. Jerry and Mark are very helpful.
I'll admit that I'm not sure why I spend all this time writing a somewhat critical review of a game that clearly is a big success. It's probably because out of the hundreds of games I've played, this game is one of only a few (looking at you Fields of Fire!) that frustrate me, but that I still care about. I can only hope later installments improve on what is in essence a good game mechanic.
Popular and successful games (or anything, for that matter) benefit from thoughtful critique. Thank you for your effort. I have been on the fence about this game, even passing up the recent GMT 50% sale because I am undecided. Your post gives me something to think about.
One comment: "the Browns are due"?! You mean to tell me a Swede is aware of the pitiable and fruitless venture that is the Cleveland Browns?! Do the reindeer and immigrants hold no more charm for you?
I don't agree with everything said in this review, but I do definitely agree that I would have preferred that the aircraft simply have letter or number designations and the pilot names be left up to the player to choose, particular since, as I understand it, the game isn't supposed to be representing a specific, historical staffel. That said, I recognize it's a small complaint, but, since we are getting a sequel to this game, perhaps it is something the designers could bear in mind.
There's a thread for another game where somebody was questioning the motivations of the people leaving ratings. My addition to the discussion was that I don't pay any attention to numbered ratings, but I am dearly interested in review threads, AARs and the like.
Your review is EXACTLY what I like to see. Somebody that has an opinion and can back it up with well reasoned examples are worth their weight in gold on this site.
SAtR is a game that I've been contemplating getting, but have been on the fence with it. I still don't know which side I'll end up on, but your review has been one of the most valuable pieces of info out there.
Thank you.
Good review, Martin. Much appreciated.
Thanks for taking the time to write a very thoughtful review.
I found your review to be informative and nicely written.
Thanks!
However, I found it interesting that for a game you've obviously played quite a bit, (50+ missions), and that you consider to be "good", you've only given the "game play" a rating of "5".
(To me, the game play is worth more than all the rest of categories combined, IMHO anyway.)
To me, (and maybe I'm the one off base here), but based on your review, (and the impressive amount of time you've spent playing it), I would have thought the game deserved a game play rating of "7", maybe more.
To me, a rating of "5", is for a game that is average, at best.
(i.e. Just an Okay game. Life is too short, and there are plenty of really good games out there, to spend playing a game that's just "Okay".)
Again, thanks for the review, I found it illuminating, and very good.
(I'll give your review a rating of "8".)
One thought, or correction. Martin, you state that the player is penalized for having more fighters rather than less, when tangling with enemy escort. That is not true. If you have more fighters than there are escort, you resolve Aerial Combat on the higher CRT row. That is an advantage, not a detriment. Of course, that's not really what you meant.
I think you are referring to the problem of attachments. If you have one fighter with an attachment, that counts as a -1 modifier. If, however, you have four fighters laden with attachments, that's a -4 modifier. In that case, you are correct, more penalizes you.
Here is the rationale: Let's say you have two Bf109s without attachments and four Ju88s with attachments. Let's say they are attacked by four Spitfires. You have numerical advantage (higher CRT row), and you may choose to use the Bf109 section of the CRT (heckuva lot better than the Ju88 section). The Bf109s are engaging the Spitfires to protect the Ju88s. Now, the attachments reduce the effectiveness of this. Those Ju88s are easy prey. The effect is that, most probably, one Ju88 will be destroyed. Had they not been laden with rockets or whatever, they would have had a better chance of escaping without a loss. In either case, the four Spitfires will force all six of your fighters to leave the party as the formation of heavy bombers lumbers along its trajectory.
The key here is that the CRT will result in no more than a single casualty. That limit is simplistic but important, since it makes sure that the negative modifier for attachments does not get out of hand. Simplistic, yes. Quick and easy, yes.
-
Jerry,
I think I was quite specific in my combat example. I wrote that it's often the case that you will be penalized for having more planes. I'd argue that this is a correct statement.
In my example, I compared having six cannon-armed 109s vs. two Mustangs. (Of course, I could have used a number of other examples, but I found this one illustrated my point well.)
In my first example, the 109s outnumber the Mustangs 6 to 2. They will use the better table but with a -6 modifier. If they were half as many, i.e only 3 vs 2 they would in fact improve their situation significantly. It's even true that a single 109 would do better despite having to use the worse table. So I disagree, at least in part, that the negative modifiers for attachments don't get out of hand.
Instead of using this example, I could of course have said that it's equally strange that 1 Bf 109 with Cannons + 5 Ju 88 with bombs is slightly better than 6 Bf 109s with cannons. The combat result will be the same but you can choose to lose a Ju-88 instead of your precious 109.
I realize that this is all a result of your effort to make combat simple and quick. I just wonder if it hadn't been possible to accomplish this in another, better way. Perhaps by using just one, larger, air-to-air combat table.
Right now, all the tables give an illusion of variation of outcome when in essence it just boils down to either being chased off or losing a plane and being chased off.
First, I'll note that I largely agree with OP in his review. That said, I think that on this point, the game is working as intended. Air combat isn't the focus. Your job is to AVOID air combat first, and MITIGATE its effects when you can't (exception - when P-38s show up, you may be able to grab some easy Pilot EP even with 109s). When practical, send a single Fw-190 at an escort to clear it out. It's their job, and unless they're up against Mustangs they'll probably be OK. The problem comes when you have Above Trailing escorts, and they could drop in ANYWHERE (generally the least convenient place - "box with most fighters"). This is part of why I don't worry about giving all of my 109s cannon once 1944 rolls around. In the end, though, the only real defense against Above Trailing escorts is to spread out and not give them a juicy target.
BTW, here's a trick for employing the 190s that I've found helpful - when they aren't busy engaging escorts, DIVE them through the formation (probably Evasive) looking for a Bounced result.
As for the 262, I totally agree that they should come with cannon (though buying them is a relatively small increase in cost, I don't think armament actually varied for 262s for the most part). I will say, though, that although they are definitely useful for chasing off escorts, they're also quite handy against bombers that have dropped out of formation. Tail Low 0 Evasive or 1 Determined is actually not that bad an attack, and those attacks don't expend very many precious TP. I haven't tried sending them against the formation (just haven't gotten them into play often, and usually against escorts).
