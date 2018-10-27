|
Another half year (and several hundreds of emails) has passed in this campaign.
Now I can tell what my super secret experimental plan was.
I wanted to test what would happen if FWA starts US division rotation before reaching 150 commitment.
I had calculated that I should be able to have the entire ARVN force pool on the map, with five US divisions and a respectable amount of support points when I reach 149, and then I can withdraw air/further rotate to keep me at 149 for a long time.
The hope was that together with the leadership training program, I might be able to utterly deny the VC any chance of starting offensives before the historical date of the TET Offensive.
Well, Claudio was extremely aggressive with the VC. And the downside of the plan I had was really bad - rotating units means I lose tempo - put a division in ports - move to combat area - do something with it - withdraw. Every rotated division basically lost almost half of its effect because of that. And I lost population. And had to scale down my plan somewhat.
Yet, at the start of Spring 66, I had almost all of the ARVN on the map (YES!) (a couple of the 175mm were missing)
And I had 5 good US divisions on the map too. And 71 air points. Even a couple of US 175mm. And almost all ARVN leaders were loyal and useful. On everything but a 6, almost all of ARVN would be effective. At that point I was at 149 commitment.
Well, you know, if ARVN is effective here, I will be able to mop up the map of most VC units.
Leader loyalty would only catastrophically fail if I roll a snake eyes for them (1,1).
1,1
My B leaders became rebellious in Spring 66 (-3 for B). A very large portion of my leaders belong to the B (Buddhist?) faction. At least I will get a single good turn of full, almost fully effective ARVN. Unless I roll a 6 for effectiveness.
6
Oh.
So, in Spring 66, I used US troops absolutely recklessly, to kill VC in an attempt to stop the population losses. That was expensive.
But, for Summer 66, karma paid back - I got a substantial population increase to 210 (I had no business of getting that, but I already had got the similarly impossible "B leaders betray you fully and ARVN decides to stay out of the conflict", so that was only fair (we use ACTS for dice except a live VASSAL online connection for pacification).
So, I was kicked to the curb by the dice, and then saved by the dice. Whoa.
Based on these impossible rolls, I cannot say if my plan of rotating before 150 was good or not. I guess it is not as good as I hoped for, or possibly not good at all, but maybe some minor rotations might be useful.
Winter 65
This was a short season, I passed early, and Claudio passed after me, ending the turn.
Start of Winter 65:
End of Winter 65:
Stats after Winter 65:
SVN Population 202
SVN Morale 83
US Morale 503
US Commitment 131
Losses:
NVA Repl 0
VC repl +5 (from dispersals)
US repl 5
ARVN repl 1
Air 0
Trans 2
16 NLF bn equivalents eliminated: 2 conduit, 2 pol sec, 8 bn
No FWA units eliminated
Spring 66
Start of Spring 66: (Aargh, those leaders, that ineffectiveness!)
End of Spring 66:
Stats after Spring 66:
SVN Population 201
SVN Morale 91
US Morale 496
US Commitment 149
Losses:
NVA Repl 2
VC repl +9 (from dispersals)
US repl 13
ARVN repl 8
Air 1
Trans 6
23 NLF bn equivalents eliminated: 1 conduit, 4 pol sec, 16 bn
No FWA units eliminated
Pacification for Summer 66 raised the population to 210
