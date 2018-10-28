|
The First Flight of Grace's Wings, B-17F of the 8th US Air Force, 3rd Air Division, 92nd Battle Wing, 487th Battle Group, 837th Battle Squadron.
The 1st orders came in for the Grace's Wings, the target was an airfield in deep southern Germany at Lechfeld (Zone 11), approx. 30 miles west of Munich. Going to be a long 1st flight!
Takeoff/Zone 1: Poor Weather over England. Alarms go on for engines 3 and 4 as we lift off, but 10 seconds later, they go off. False alarm. Whew. (Thought this might have been a REALLY short 1st mission!) We're airborne!
Zone 2: The weather has affected air support, the Mustangs are only lightly protecting us. (Poor support zones 2-5). The formation rises up into scattered clouds over the Channel. No fighters present.
Zone 3: We are over Belgium! Welcome to Europe boys! The coast is fully clouded. Unbeknownst to the bombers, the Luftwaffe is having Communications troubles. (Random event). -1 Fighter from each wave rest of mission. Nice!
Zone 4: Further into Belgium we go. Clouds break up some. Although there is radio chatter of some fighters in the area, none have dared come straight into the formation so far.
Zone 5: Clouds have cleared into a light haze, revealing the countryside below. Unfortunately, the tail gunner has reported contrails forming in the formation. A line of fighters rip through the formation, and while our plan is unscathed, the Lead Cmdr. orders a reorganize and we end up in the dreaded "Tail End Charlie" position. (Random event)
Zone 6: We're over Germany. Clouds take over again and our contrails remain. Yet we remain lucky and there are no fighters. Our Mustang fight escort has increased (GOOD)
Zone 7: Clouds cover the landscape. A mysterious German caputred B-17 is shadowing our formation. And there we've kicked the hornet's nest! Heavy German fighter presence. 3 FW-190s scream down at our bomber from front-high positions! Mustangs drive off 1 (or maybe 2?, rules question).
Left cheek and left waist gunners open up on the 10:30 High fighter, scoring 1 hit, resulting in FBOA (Fighter breaks off attack); Superficial Fuselage damage, but it spooked the Green pilot.
Right cheek, right waist, and top turret fire on the 1:30 High, resulting in the rt. cheek jamming and 1 hit, also resulting in an FBOA; superficial right wing damage.
Good job gunners!
The Germans both miss, possibly shaken by both being hit by defensive fire.
On the pass, the Tail Gunner hits the Green Fighter from 10:30 High, knocking out a gun on the left wing!
Both fighters scream off into the distance and that 30 seconds of terror on the bomber are over. (Which, since this was my 1st time, took me like 20 minutes to play out. Hah.)
Zone 8: Uneventful flying! (The best kind.) Although the Right Cheek gun was permanently broken while trying to fix the jam.
Zone 9: Some cloud cover and more uneventful flying.
Zone 10: More uneventful flying right before the target zone has the mean nervous. In we go!
Zone 11: Only a light haze in the zone, but once we reach the target airfield, bombardier reports mostly obscured vision.
German fighter waves!
Mustangs drive off the lone FW-190 from the 1st wave.
They return and drive off 2 ME 110s from the 2nd wave.
Bad Luftwaffe Comm. event from earlier also removes the tail end Charlie fighters. Good luck all around!
Light FLAK on the approach but nothing hits us.
Bombs are ON TARGET, 30% accuracy.
Medium FLAK on the turn-around, and some close booms, but nothing hits us.
No fighters hit at us on the way out!
Zone 10: Uneventful!
Zone 9: Heavy air resistance! Escorts drive off most, but we're left to face 1 FW-190 from 3:00 High. Top Turret and Right Waist score FCA and FBOA hits against a Green Pilot, destroying the flaps and ailerons on the right wing and cause a leak in their fuel tank.
The German predictably misses our plane, wildly and he breaks off.
Still no actual Kills for our gunners! But they're doing a helluva job disrupting attacks.
Zone 8: 2 ME-109s race up behind us, but a trio of Mustangs chase them off.
Zone 7: Fighter escorts leave us with a single Fw-190 from 12:00 High to deal with. Nose gunner and Top Turret open up and score 2 FCA hits, both causing superficial nose fuselage damage. The German misses. The tail gunner misses him on the pass through.
Zone 6: Fighter escorts drive off 1 wave of fighters. Bombers close up into an Extra Tight Formation for the rest of the flight home, now crossing into Belgium.
Zone 5: TROUBLE! 3 Me-109s converge from all directions on us, and we have POOR air escort over Belgium. They do drive off 1 plane, but that leaves us attacked from 6/Low and 1:30 High.
1:30/High (Green pilot) takes 2 FBOA hits from Right Waist and Top Turret, piercing the cockpit glass, and leaving some holes in the right wing.
6/Low takes 2 Destroyed hits from Tail Gunner and Ball Turret (his 1st action in flight). 1/2 kills each! Both ripped their lines of fire straight through the fuselage of the plane, practically splitting it in two!
Greenie misses wildly and dives to safety.
Zone 4: More trouble! 2 ME109s and an FW190 are swarming us, taking advantage of our crap air cover over Belgium.
12/High FW190, nose gunner misses the Green pilot.
6/High ME109, Green pilot takes an FCA and FBOA hit, leaving holes in the fuselage and destroying the tail horizontal stabilizer.
6/Low ME109, Ball Turret gunner misses.
FW190 misses the head on dive attack.
6/Low ME109 strikes home! 2 shots just leave superficial damage, but one hits the right tail plane root, which can take 2 more hits before we're in trouble.
6/High ME109 misses.
2 of the planes peel off, but that 6/Low ME109 has tasted blood and swings around for another pass, coming in from 1:30/Level.
The Top Turret takes a shot, but misses. But so does the 109.
He comes back a 3rd time this time from 6/Level. Not a terribly smart idea.
The Tail Gunner scores an FCA hit, hitting the fighter's engine causing an oil leak.
The 109 scores hits, 3 shells, 1) Superficial damage to the #2 engine on the left wing; 2) Walking hits on wings, 2 hits on each wing: 2a) Left Wing Root; 2b) Left wing Superficial; 2c) Superficial right aileron; 2d) Right Wing Root; 3) Superficial Waist hit
WHEW! That could have been SO MUCH worse. The 109 breaks off, frustrated that he's riddle us with shells and hasn't taken us down.
Zone 3: The crew reaffirms with each other that everyone is okay, and they're all praying to their various saviors. Dastardly Germans drop bombs through the formation, but they were light and scattered. No effect on us.
Zone 2: 4 ME109s?! Seriously! German Air Command clearly got their shit together. 10:30/High, 12/Level, 1:30/High and 6/Low (Tail End Charlie!)
The B-17 bristles with heavy MG fire in all directions, literally every gun firing at some target. 2 of the 4 are piloted by Aces!
Round 1:
Tail and Ball Turrets get FCA and FBOA hits against the Ace 109 tailing us, damaging the right wing and right wing gun.(-1 shell hits)
Right Waist scores one FBOA against the 1:30/High, knocking out the tail horiz. stabilizer.
Nose Gunner misses the 12/Level.
Left Waist and Left Cheek miss the Ace 109 at 10:30 High.
6/Low lands 3 shell hits (even with the damaged gun): 1) Superficial Waist; 2) Superficial Tail; 3) Superficial Waist. Whew.
1:30/High lands 2 shells: 1) Both Waist Gunners hit (Knox: Serious, severing his left foot ;; Zegar: Light, Torn Gastrocnemius Muscle (calf muscle)); 2) Tail Gunner hit! (Kruger: KIA, Shattered ribs and ruptured lungs)
12/Level misses
10:30/High (Ace): 3 shells: 1) Superficial Fuselage; 2) Ailerons (-1 to Landing); 3) Superficial Nose
Round 2:
2 109s roll around for more attacks:
12/Low (Ace) is missed by the Nose Gunner and Ball Turret
9/Level is missed by the Top Turret
9/Level misses his shot.
12/Low (Ace) lands 4 hits: 1) Left Wing Superficial; 2) Superficial Fuselage; 3) Superficial Nose; 4) Superficial Bomb Bay. WHEW!
Round 3:
3/Low takes an FBOA from the Right Waist, doing Superficial Nose damage and the Ball Turret misses.
The Ace 109 is coming in 6/Level, having seen that the tail gunner was out...
3/Low misses and breaks off his attack.
6/Level lands 3 hits: 1) Superficial Waist; 2) Superficial Fuselage; 3) Walking Wing hits, 2 each: 3a) Left Inboard Fuel Tank, self-sealed; 3b) Superficial Left Wing Aileron; 3c) Superficial Right Wing Aileron; 3d) Right Wing Aileron Inoperable (won't have an effect)
That one Ace pilot landed 13 hits on my plane.
And with that, the last German Fighters streak off back to their bases in Belgium.
Zone 1:
GOOD weather for the landing.
And somehow, despite flying a block of swiss cheese, the pilot and co-pilot perform an absolutely perfect landing.
Summary:
WOW! I mean, I get this game doesn't have a ton of choices, but I felt like I was watching this movie, seeing everything happen.
The Bad Luftwaffe Communications, beside the game effect, seemed to keep resistance just light overall all the way to the target, which I might remind, we successfully bombed. But boy howdy, on the way back, especially once we got right to the Belgium border, and all the way through there, we got absolutely riddled. I'm not sure how we survived honestly. A hell of a lot of Superficial rolls.
Final damage:
Tail Gunner Kruger: KIA
Right Waist Gunner Zegar: Lt. Wound
Left Waist Gunner Knox: Severed Left Foot, Honorably Discharged.
Ball Turret Gunner Martin: 1/2 Kill.
Aileron Damage that affected Landing.
Left Wing Root and Right Tailplane Root damage, 1 apiece.
_18_ Superficial hits. That's a lot of bullet holes through the plane.
And that was their 1st of 25 missions.
Good luck gentlemen.
Thank you for sharing. A well written AAR.
