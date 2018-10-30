I read A War Like No Other and Song of Wrath a few years ago. Great reads. Really gave me a new perspective on the Peloponnesian Wars (Pel Wars): A war about honor and a war involving poly, mil, econ and war by other means. War on the edges using a WIDE variety of means.
I'm always in search of wargames that involve all four elements of conflict: military, political, economic and war by other means: Op (operational)/ Strategic 4 dimensional games.
We grew up with Risk : military only...well, I suppose a minimal element of econ (production as a function of countries owned and cards), but, no politics or war by other means. Risk isn't a wargame; it's glorified checkers/chess (no complaint, spent many a wonderful evening during my teenage years playing). No historical conflict...no politics...almost no friction...no personalities. It is what it is.
It has been great to watch our hobby evolve towards including the other non military operations dimensions of conflict. The first two games, that I remember, that really blew my mind to the possibilities were Empires in Arms and Days of Decision II which included heavy duty politics. Persian Gulf: Battle for the Middle East included the prewar component of attempting to secure various factions/countries as allies. During the 90s, a few more began to appear (ex: For the People ). After the turn of our century (was that 18 years ago?!), a few more. A few grabbed many, many play sessions: Carthage: The First Punic War in particular.
In 2016 (time flies!), Mark Herman asked that 1st MN playtest Pericles, after the success of our playtest of Churchill . We jumped at the chance. We gave Mark feedback and suggestions. After bitchin and moanin about his crummy playtest map, he said, "Okay, big boy: design a playtest map for the game". I did.
Herman's original sh*tty Pericles playtest map...
...received a 1st MN upgrade
I remember those Pericles playtest sessions. I like to think we're a whip smart wargaming clan in god's country. However, although I really liked what Herman was doing with the subject, it just didn't click for me. I think I had too much on my plate at the time. Fast forward to this summer at the WBC convention...
Had a blast. Played it with Herman, my mate Gentleman George Young and a few others. Went all day. Late in the day, the fog cleared and I sort of began to understand how to actually play the game to accomplish goals that might result in winning the game. I decided I needed to get Pericles back on the table soon.
Last week, Herman suggested play on a Saturday. Got some beers, Herman lined up some players and stacked the icebox. Agreed to start at high noon on a miserable rainy day in NYC. BIG map version of the game was setup. Punters appeared. Sinatra began crooning. The trash talking began. Cards were dealt...
We played on a wonderful oversized big board with BIG counters
..secured the beer supply...
...and ole blue eyes provided the background soundtrack
A Bit About the Game
Overall look/feel of the what comes in the game box? Fantastic. The package drips with theme: someone put some love into this game.
The rules are good/clean. Since Pericles demands we think differently about gaming this conflict with all four dimensions (mil, pol, econ and war by other means), the concepts are tough to get your head around. Luckily, there are extensive playbook and playaids.
Cards
Cards used in the political phase
Cards explained.
Cards fuel the political game, provide random events and generate Will of the Assemblies (think mandatory political missions).
The Spartan Assembly
The game board has two sections: the political arena and a map of the locations where Sparta and Athens will duke it out. Each side has an assembly (the political part of the game map). It is used to track a faction's control of an issue: essentially, each player on a side is trying to pull an issue onto its side of the track. If the issues stays in the middle, the issue is unresolved (a foregone capability for the operational {Theater} phase).
No one will play with you? Use the bots; very cool.
Issues
A decent bit of the game occurs in the political arena. The two factions for a city state attempt to win issues (think of operations) by playing a card with a higher value than your frenemy. If you tie, the "juice" is wasted: it is unresolved and may not be used during the upcoming operations (Theater) phase. Essentially, it reflects a lack of political consensus. I LOVE the idea that a political infighting reduces a side's military operations, while consensus increases a side's capabilities. Players are also awarded strategos (each city state has a pool of 26). These strategos are the fuel for the operations (Theater) phase. You want to do something? Pay the strategos. Very cool mechanic.
There are three primary issues (operations): military, league and diplomatic. And, a few minor ones (games, oracle, etc). During the theater phase, sides alternate placing issues face down on top of one another on a geographic area (think of it as a stack of activations that will occur in a geographic area). Once all issues are placed, the issues are revealed & resolved (alternating player selection) one at time. There is almost no downtime between plays: a great engagement mechanic for a multiplayer game.
Player Pieces
Wood; no military counters in this game. RED=Sparta, Yellow=Their allies, BLUE=Athens, White=their allies, blocks=armies, rectangles=fleets, spheres=bases
Player pieces
No counters (besides issue markers) in this game (burn the heretic!). Wooden land units and naval units. I got no issue with wood in a wargame. Like it in fact. Given that color, shape and size can signify owning side, type (and by implication - capability/quality and quantity) - a player can quickly look at a game map and ascertain where the horde is...where the opportunity/threat is. It also makes our wargames more accessible.
Sadly, no leaders (grumble!...come on Herman, get some leaders on the board with special capabilities...perhaps something in c3i). No ability to interfere/react with your opponents move. Herman says, "Not in this period and not at this scale". I was quite skeptical if a lack of that ability to interfere/react would still generate compelling operational game play. Having played a few times, I no longer worry about it.
COMBAT!
Combat resolution
Combat? I HATE deterministic combat resolution. I usual pass on any game with them. I avoid them like the plague.
I need column shift/die roll modifiers (god bless Richard H. Berg )...and chaos...variability that reflects real life - not chess! And a beloved die roll.
During playtest, I bitched and moaned soooooo much that Herman finally agreed to at least use a card flip (the value of the card) to modify the otherwise deterministic battle outcome. In hinsight, I wish he would have had the value of two card flips for the larger battles. Having played a few times, I've learned to live with a lack of significant variability in determining combat outcomes given the SIGNIFICANT ability to impact that combat prior to it occurring via a WIDE range of military, political and war by other means mechanisms.
Logistics
Supply? Not much here. Bummer. There is a bit about granaries, of course...and some Persian bases for the Spartan. I do wish that the number of forces would have been more restricted by number of bases & granaries (each base maintains 4 factors); might have to house rule a lower capability.
One can argue that the strategos reflects logistics (resources committed to an operation). You want to do something? Spend the logistics in a theater (geographical area) to do. Simple and it works well.
Honor
Extensive honor mechanic.
I really dig the honor model. Think strategic will or political stability. An extensive and well integrated model to player actions and outcomes.
It's Opaque
3 dimension chess has got nothin on 4 dimensional well integrated op strategic wargames.
Let's get this out of the way: Opaque...THAT is one of the adjectives I would attach to Pericles. Some of the meaning of "opaque" does not apply: there is none (at least I haven't encountered any) blurriness in the rules: they are crystal clear.
I am using opaque more in the sense of "difficult to grok". It has taken me a few sessions to operate this machine...a few to understand how to get the machine to accomplish goals...and a few to understand what my goals should be. Much longer than most games, but, when the light finally went off, I was hooked. Worth the effort. So, patience, fellow pilgrims.
Why would I call Pericles opaque?
1) It is a VERY innovative mil/poly/econ/war by other means design. It challenges us to think differently about how war is modeled. Not many designers attempt to produce such meaty games, let alone ask us to get out of our comfort zones of hexes and counters. Making such bold efforts accessible even to the hairiest arsed grognards is a quite a challenge. With Pericles, you are primarily competing for honor (what da?!). This is not a simple seize the flag or break your opponents strategic will game. And, it's not just push some counters and see what the hell happens game. No, you've got to actually do some serious planning (eeeeegads!)...each turn...to accomplish a goal (in a LONG series of goals) to win.
2) MANY, MANY choices of what your goals for turn are and how to accomplish those goals. You REALLy need to plan out what you are going to do: I MEAN REALLY PLAN IT OUT. And, despite that, you will live with the frustration of "sh*t happens" (and a lot of sh*t happens), your boneheaded mistakes and the unpredictability of how things will turn out.
Think of standard card driven wargame...you have a set of cards...each can do a few things with each. You're trying to take territory and inflict enemy losses. Move your pieces (in some games they may not move or the enemy may intercept/stop you). Most us can handle that. Although the nominations of one hand of cards and capabilities are infinite, we can quickly eliminate 99% of them.
Or take GMT COIN Series: you want this card or that one? Ok, choose one and then select a few choices possible with the card. Move some wood. Don't bother with a CRT, modifiers or dice: combat is deterministic (YUK!). Next player goes.
Or a traditional wargame. You got some units. They have some values. Move whatever you wish...and the units will always do exactly what you want them to do. Declare combat...apply some modifiers...roll a die. Read a book while your opponent moves.
Or a silly worker placement/euro weenie game. Take this worker, place here, build your little perfect machine/solve your puzzle. No chaos. No dice. No sh*t happens. Repeat with another soulless game you just received from Kickstarter.
Pericles challenges us run a different gauntlet: four technically related & interconnected sets of dials and lever: spin them/pull them. An integrated military, political, economic and war by other means game...set in the Pel War (AND THERE WAS MUCH REJOICING!). Let's hope Herman takes this to Ancient Rome next.
3) The issues (operations). There are three primary operations for a side: Military, League and Diplomatic. From a design perspective, these would have been probably better handled with cards instead of chits, since, players need to refer to playaid that explains them. Or, oversized chits would have been cool with associated icons on the chit explaining what they do. Basically, you are building units or bases, moving pieces, fighting or attempting skullduggery.
Let's address one at time:
A) Military: In the space it is placed, build units at a base, or move units to (1 per strategos committed), or raid (costs opponent strategos) or battle.
B) League: {friendly or contested theaters}...build a league (a side's minor ally) base , upgrade league base to City State base, build league units or remove a treachery (minor quibble: would have liked to see a variable result this as a function of a card draw). It is important to remember this option can NOT be utilized in an enemy theater. You maybe want to think of League as "logistics".
C) Diplomatic: convert enemy base, place or remove up to 3 treacheries or build a friendly minor base. You maybe want to think of diplomatic as "a bag of nasty tricks". A quibble: I wish there would have been more options with this choice. Maybe in v2 of the game.
4) Order of resolving issues (ops) in a particular theater. Both sides alternate placing issues face down on a theater. Soon, you have a stack of the buggers. Good luck remembering what you placed (think Nuclear War ). Plus, toss in the variable effect of your opponents hidden issues. Laughs, "oh sh*t" and various debacles result.
5) Movement abilities. You move space to space as far as you want as long as with two speed bumps:
A) Movement from one space to another, in some cases, requires that you have a base in an originating space
B) When moving thru a contested theater, you must match the value of the enemy units; excess friendly units can keep moving. The "matching" requirement varies depending upon naval or land unit and type of connection.
6) How do I win? Seize the enemy City State, be the controlling faction with 3x the honor of any faction on opposing side) or win thru most honor at end of the game (bonuses for friendly bases and controlled theaters at the end of the game). Since it is not a simple count the victory cities or highest victory points wins game, Pericles takes awhile to integrate your actions/plans to generating honor points.
The dials and levers in this game are relatively simple. The issue is attempting to spin/pull them and to what end...and in what order. Together they simulate this VERY interesting war. A Cold War, fought by proxies, all over creation, that occasional went hot.
7) The game expects you to know something about the Peloponnesian Wars. Sparta rules the land. Athens rules the sea. Each fights proxy wars in a WIDE variety of ways all over the place. Some places more important than others (ex: grain).
OPAQUE doesn't scare me or my mates. We've played the most dense beasts in the hobby (Europa Universalis anyone?). In contrast to dense beasts, this has an outstanding rulebook, playbook, playaids and bots. No counters, just wood. No crappy supply or naval rules (REJOICE!). 20 spaces on the game map. Non complex mechanics. Nah, the opaqueness results from the innovation challenging our comfort zones. Enough with that noise, on to the game session!
Turn 1: Athenian Folly
Political Phase of turn 1 resulted in 21 strategos for both sides. Again, strategos are the fuel for the operations (or Theater) phase: you want to do something? Pay the strategos (very cool). Sparta ended up with one unresolved issue. Will of the Assembly (think a mandatory offensive...a task the political idiots have demanded) indicated that the sides build a base in Hellspont (Sparta) and Sicily (Athens).
Action occurred at Hellspont, with Athens attempting to thwart Sparta's plans. Athens managed to win a battle. None-the-less, Sparta's minor ally managed to build a base.
Athens flubbed their Will of the Assembly mission. In order to build a league base, a theater must be contested or friendly controlled. The only way that happens is that a friendly military force must be in the area (military first, then league!). Sicily begins the game empty, so Athens must conduct a military operation there BEFORE the league issue is resolved. Athens was able to get the military force there. However, due to poor strategos planning, it lacked the 4 strategos (the controlling faction had only 3) to build the base. Much whining resulted. Athens consequently suffered a hit of 5 honor points and a subtraction of 5 strategos (out of a pool of 26) for next turn. Grumble.
Athens also was able to build a base in the East Med and implement The Peace of Callias. Failure to do so results in a honors hit.
Honor total end of turn: Eurypontid (Orange) 19, Agiad (Brown) 15, Aristocrat (Blue) 11, Demogogue (Purple) 3. So, Sparta at a combined 34 and lowly Athens at 14.
End of turn 1
Turn 2: Athenian Glory
Athenians plotted. Aristocrat suggested an operation to interfere with Sparta's Will of the Assembly mandate for Ionia. Ionia is an important space on the map for a number of reasons: Sparta needs it for some Persian gold dynamic and it secures the Aegean Sea for Athens. Consequently, the Athenians concentrated on military, diplomatic and a league or two issue set.
At the end of the Political Phase, Athens had 21 strategos vs Sparta's 18.
Placement of issues was a hoot. Both Sparta and Athens piled issues into Ionia. When the placement phase settled, half of all the issues, 12, on the game map were piled high in Ionia. Fireworks would result.
Ionia issue stack: going to be a rumble, boys and girls
Ionia issue resolution order
Athens was able to amass a force of 15 combat factors (a combo of treachery markers, bases, military units and strategos) vs Sparta's 13. Card were drawn, with Sparta crapped out a "1" value card vs Athens "2". Sparta suffered a major land defeat, quickly followed by a major naval defeat. Sparta was left with no forces in Ionia and no bases. Athens taunted the lowly Spartan players.
Athens was then able to build a base in Ionia (more salt in the wound). Turn ended with Sparta suffering a Will of the Assembly failure. When we counted honor, there had been a significant reversal in fortunes:
Blue 25, Purple 17 for an Athenian total of 42 honor points.
Brown 11, Orange 7 for an embarrassing 18 honor points.
Needling of Team Sparta began in earnest. Pictures were taken.
Ionia battle
Lowly Spartan losers at Ionia
Glorious Athenian winners at Ionia
Turn 3: Athenian Debacle
frickin plague!
Political Phase/Cards
Athens was looking quite strong. I decided to get some fresh air. When I returned, the event card (called a Aristophanes card in the game) had been drawn: PLAGUE! Plague hit Athens hard. Most critical effect was to dilute its naval forces in Athens. We had a laugh. Sadly, the effect of the dilution of naval forces in Athens did not register with the two dunces running the country. However, it did register with the Spartans...
Sparta had a side conference and decided to go ALL IN on a crazy arsed attempt to win the game by taking Athens. Normally, this is would be a fools errand. However, the Athenians had only two naval fleets and two bases in Athens. If Sparta could pull off raising enough fleets to give it a fighting chance, Athen's goose would be cooked.
The blissfully unaware Athenians decided this was the turn to consolidate its position. They selected issues unrelated to pressing Sparta: Oracle, Games and Colony. A side note on the Colony choice: it can only be played when at Peace. Given that War had not yet broken out between Athens & Sparta, the choice was selected. However, in during the Political Issues segment, WAR is resolved prior to Colony...and thus Colony was a wasted selection.
Toss in the fact that two other issues were unresolved, Athens was short on issues - or ops - for the turn. Sparta went all in on league, diplomacy and military: Seven of their issues/ops vs three of those for Athens. The effect would be dramatic: an emboldened Sparta and a hobbled Athens. This, plus plague and Athenian blissful ignorance set the stage for a debacle at Athens.
Strategos were distributed: 16 for Sparta (Sparta down 5 from failing their Will of the People mission last turn) and 22 for Athens.
The Theater (or Ops) Phase began.
If a side resolves all issues during the Political Phase, it ends up with 11 chits (7 issues plus 4 rumors) to place. Since Sparta had all their issues resolved, they placed 11 issues. Athens only placed 8 (due to the wasted Colony selection and a couple of unresolved issues due to political infighting).
Since players alternate placing issues, Sparta placed the last 5 (Athens placed both first and second due to their honor positions and then ran out of issues to place). This allowed Sparta to place a heap of league issues on their base at Corinth and build 6 navies. Toss in two more built at Sparta (to add to the existing 2)...a Spartan fleet of 10 navies. Sparta also prep'd the ground (something you need to do before fighting for control of an area) with three treachery markers in Athens. Poor Athens lone military marker was deeply buried in the issue stack at Athens. So, they could only drink beer and watch the build up.
When revealing Athen's issues, the Oracle appeared. A debate ensued between the Demogogue and the Aristocrat. Should honor be selected or treachery counters placed? The Aristocrat suggested, "Perhaps we should place one treachery counter on Athens.". The Demogogue responded, "An attempt by Sparta would be folly. Quit listening to fake news, you weenie.". That would turn out to be another fateful mistake: 1 force point here or there can make a big difference in this game.
Battle of Athens
The time had come for Sparta to launch its Pearl Harbor. Sparta revealed a military issue. The critical naval battle for Athens began. Athens had 17 factors (two bases, two fleets, the home fleet and 8 strategos) vs the Spartan armada of 22 factors. Cards were drawn. Athens generated a "4" and Sparta a lowly "1". Sparta won the battle 23 to 21. A win, but marginal effect.
Given the Spartan victory, Sparta then elected to fight a land battle. This time Sparta drew a "5" and Athens a "3". Although Sparta prevailed, there were no Athenian land units to eliminate, while the remaining Athenian fleet shield its bases. Perhaps Athenian blissful ignorance would not be punished by the gods...
Nah, the gods would punish the bonehead Athenians: it is how they teach us to play wargames.
Sparta used the next military issue for round two. Athens had 14 factors and Sparta 15. Sparta revealed its card and then reached across the table and revealed the Athenian card. Pandemonium resulted.
Athens cried: "WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU DOING, lowly Spartan! You can't touch our deck!".
Spartans shouted, "What Difference does it make?".
Athens responded, "You've disturbed the deck god's luck continuum! A player shakes their own dice and turns their own cards." Much laughter.
Athens declared, "Since you've got no dice in combat, we're going to shuffle our cards and flip one for such dramatic moments". After much laughter, cards were shuffled and flipped...
Sparta rolled (turned a card) a "4"... Athens would need a "5"...drum roll... Athens flipped a "2". With the 2nd Spartan naval victory of the turn (THE SHAME!), the critical final land battle would occur. Sparta had 16 factor vs 12 for Athens. The only way Athens could survive was with a 5 - 1 split.
Drum roll...cards shuffled...flipped... Sparta rolled (turned) a "5". Much shouting. Game over. Spartan victory dance. This game had produced a narrative: the primary goal of any wargame.
Victory dance began...
...and continued...for quite awhile
Wrap Up: Big Thumbs Up: Rematch Demanded ASAP and Scheduled
We had a blast. Great discussion about history, music (a Pink Floyd story), mates and life.
Like decoding the legendary Pink Floyd Publius mystery, you are going to need to work a little to grok this outstanding game. Learned a lot about to play and not play Pericles. Some tips:
1) Maintain operational capabilities: There are three basic issues (options) you want use in the Theater (ops) Phase: Military, League and Diplomatic. You need to generate enough of those in the Political Phase such to not give your opponent a big advantage in tempo/capabilities.
2) Economy of action: You can really conduct one major operation (go after one theater) a turn. Which one? Are any of yours vulnerable? How can you distract opponent from the target?
3) Order placement of issues. Damm important. In our game, if Athens could have had their military issue occur in Athens before the second Spartan military operation, they would have saved Athens with a naval build. Given Athens was so short on issues (relative to Sparta), Athenian military option got buried and did not occur prior to epic battles.
4) Guard Athens (or Sparta). A plague can really hurt you if you've went cheap on protecting homeland.
5) Goad opponent into committing enough force to a theater to get embarrassed...then overwhelm them with strategos and forces. Think of it as a three step process: prep the ground, conduct an initial battle and then conclude with the real attack.
6) Strive for consensus in political phase. Every unresolved issue is one significant less action for the Theater Phase. If your side is at a significant deficit of issues in the Theater Phase, play defense. So, somehow, you'll need to avoid needless fighting with your fellow city state faction. Remember, there is no discussion about optimizing card play among city state players.
7) Seize your opportunities and laser beam the mil, poly, econ and war by other means tools at your disposal. And, some misdirection helps also. Athens pulled it off turn 2 in Ionia. Sparta did it turn 3 to take Athens.
We're planning a rematch this week. Need some Athenian revenge. Frickin plague...and damm costly blissful Athenian ignorance. Athens will be avenged!
Correct: The Source Comics and Games in St.Paul is our lair. Every Friday.
The clan gathers early and plays until late. Post on this board, First Minnesota Historical Wargame Society , in the "I Want to Play this Friday" weekly thread and you'll find a player to play what you wish. We've been a strong club since 1982.
Or, just show up and introduce yourself. Usually, a crowd of 30+ wargamers.
And, if you are a pilgrim on a quest to play one of the monsters, like Empires in Arms or World in Flames or anything else that is epic, you'll find a subgroup in MPLS/STP: a bastion of wargaming. Enjoy.
You may also want to listen to a few episodes of Guns, Dice, Butter : conversations with members of the wargaming tribe, including a few from the 1st MN. Available here on BGG or iTunes.