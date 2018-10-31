|
I've picked this up second hand many years after release, but I love the scale of the game and OB. US troops are fairly uniform in battalion structures. The Germans are presented in their respective Kampfgruppes where applicable and this is very interesting to see the varied mixture of different troop types the Germans used to make up their battlegroups. These are not the Panzer Divisions of 1940!
What the game does well is demonstrating how the perimeter was held for days on end out in clear terrain in many cases. I've only played one game but don't know how many times it looked like it was curtains for the 101st, only to see them bolster the line and counterattack key points with limited reserves. The perimeter is HUGE in the beginning, running from Noville to Wardin, but when the Germans get a huge turn in, it becomes necessary to give ground to cover every hex.
The road move is novel and this is truly a game to be played for the sake of fun! As mentioned, the OB is very interesting and I feel this is particularly accurate in measurement against the resources I've read on Bulge OB's. There are a few mistakes on the entry dates and I'm not sure if this was done for play balance purposes. The only change I feel is necessary is to introduce KG von Fallois and the two KG901 troops on December 19th, rather than December 20th. However, I've limited this to appear in F from 49.12 or north of it. If they don't show up on the 19th, they can enter on the 20th as normal. Lehr was attacking in strength with these units plus elements of KG902 on the 19th against Task Force O'Hara. As that area can be well protected, I can't imagine this is a much risk to play balance.
I played both introductory scenarios and this is perfect for getting your feet wet with the mechanics of play. The rules are not challenging at all for an old grognard, and if you've already played another title from the SCS series, then this will be second nature. The style of SCS is somewhat different from other tactical/operational games with the emphasis being on overruns at lower odds and the sheer lethality of artillery. I own Ardennes and remember how severe the artillery can be on standing troops and assaulting alike. I need to do some more research on this, and know that artillery in all its forms was the cause of more ground troop casualties in the ETO. However, the instance of Kills seems a little too generous, especially against armor. The DG ratio's seem alright but a 50% kill rate sounds far fetched. I opted to house rule this one to limit kills on armor on a 6, and soft targets on a 5-6.
The Noville scenario is a quick intro, though it has been tweaked a lot for play balance. When playing the full scenario, the US gets a move on T2 before KG Coch lands heavily on the town. Thus, you can rearrange the defense into something more effective, whereas Scenario 1 out of the box is going to lead to some heavy losses to Desobry early on.
Scenario 2 is a bit meatier, and is fun enough. If you are still wanting to learn the game, this is probably the better bet. However, after a few turns I just wanted to go for the full campaign!
The campaign has a been a real roller coaster and attached is the situation at the end of Dec 25th. The US got a big batch of Christmas presents in 6 airstrikes, a Team Snafu company, and of course the Abrams spearhead. There was a thin screen of Volkgrenadiers around the SW forest, which were steam-rollered by the TF as it rolled into the perimeter! Maybe this is a mistake to not leave them roving around as a threat, but they are sorely needed to patch up the problems still being caused by German thrusts towards town. KG Kunkel has fought a tough fight from the West, but has since been reduced heavily. Successful aistrikes were able to nullify the EZOC's around the forest to allow the armor to get into position for attacks and exploitation.
The Germans have 7 VP's from withdrawn KG's, plus what looks like another 9 VP's for certain control of Victory Routes A and C once they patch up the front. At 16 VP's they will have a minor victory, unless they can get into Bastogne for a Major victory.
Great game! If you can get a copy, I'd highly recommend it. I've always enjoyed the scale of Panzer Leader and Panzer Grenadier, but company unit level gaming is very appealing. The new GTS Race for Bastogne looks good too!
How ad hoc is ad hoc? Task Forces and Kampfgruppen in Last Blitzkrieg (Part II) by Carl Fung is a great blog article about the German Kampfgruppen in the Battle of the Bulge. Carl does much of Dean Essig's OOB and map research for the more recent SCS games and BCS series. Enjoy!
Bastogne: Screaming Eagles under Siege is one of the better SCS games. The unlimited movement rule causes a bit of weirdness but a lot of fun to play.
I really like this game too. That road movement system is easy and fun, but after reading several books on the topic seems a little generous.
My only complaint is the German unit withdrawal schedule. Once you play the game, you know next time you play the game when and where you can stop taking the advance of a German unit seriously. It will disappear right on schedule. So replayability suffers.
I have often thought that some kind of random unit withdrawal would make the game more replayable.
But it has been years since I have played the game, so as long as I don't peek, I have forgotten that withdrawal schedule, and I'm ripe for a replay.
