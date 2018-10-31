Rules



Solo AAR- 198 A Breezeless Day



Ryan Wolk
Snohomish
Washington

Snohomish

Washington I’ve decided to jump back and forth between the few remaining scenarios from Yanks! and those from Hatten in Flames, but this time I got a dose of both as I chose A Breezeless Day (updated from the original printed in AP1). This is a pretty large scenario set on boards 42 and 43, featuring a heavy German armored force attempting to capture the board 42 village and then exit the map during Operation NORDWIND (the German attack on American-held Alsace that is the focus of Hatten in Flames). The Germans have a powerful OB, including two Jagdtigers (26 AF and 128LL guns mean basically nothing can hope to match it in a straight fight) and a Flammhetzer, with a bunch of assault guns and infantry supported by half-tracks. The task is not easy, however, as the Germans must not only capture the village, but also exit 70 VP, which means they need to keep most of their force intact throughout the whole scenario. After some online research showed this scenario as leaning pro-American, and knowing that I can never seem to win with the attacker anyway, I decided to give the Germans the balance, meaning they only have to capture 5 buildings, rather than 10.



Setup



The American defense focused on the center of the map. An MMG squad, a BAZ HS, and the OBA observer set up in foxholes on the edge of the woods. One lonely squad hid out in the Hänsel and Gretel cottage in the woods to keep any German infantry headed that way from moving too quickly. Most of the rest of the infantry set up in the walled stone buildings on board 43 or near the hedgeline on board 42. These guys were never going to be able to stand up to the sustained fire the Germans could bring to bear, but they could at least force the Germans to slow their advance.

The TDs set up on the northeast hill (the board 43 grainfields are level 1 hills) to keep the lighter German armor from being too aggressive early, behind the wall in N6 to cover the northern road, and behind the board 42 hedge to keep light armor from crossing the open ground (it’s January, so the board 42 grain doesn’t exist). The Shermans set up in the rear, protecting the two approaches to the village. I scattered the AT mines in strategic hexes that the German might have to/want to cross (only 1 AT mine to a hex, although I ran out of 1 AT counters and had to make do with what I had).





Turn 1



The main part of the German force entered on board 43, with the Jagdtigers taking the high ground to force the American TD on the hill to make a motion attempt and leave the hills open for the German StuGs and StuHs. The half-tracks, with about a squad each, stayed in cover behind the hills, waiting for the armor to break through, while some of the infantry entered on foot. The rest of the infantry entered on board 42, heading for the woods, where they hoped to bypass the American defense and sneak into the village. This force was supported by two StuGs and the Flammhetzer, which hung back, waiting for its chance to drive into the village and engage at point-blank range.

German half-tracks discovered the mine in 43Y10, which was quickly and efficiently cleared by supporting infantry. Meanwhile, the American TD that had been on the hill repositioned on the left edge to cover the main road approach, and was promptly shocked and UKed by defensive fire. Some of the American infantry also started moving to oppose the Germans moving through the woods.





Turn 2



The German armor then started moving in a column towards the edge of board 43, led by a Jagdtiger, which stopped at the bend in the road to stay out of deliberate immobilization range of the TD behind the wall. The American TD managed to shake off its shock but failed to use its smoke pots as the Germans approached. A couple assault guns also tried moving across the central hill, which proved to be a bad idea, as the first one to reach the crestline was quickly destroyed the TD in 42M3. The two StuGs near the woods hung back, wary of that 90L. One opened fire on the MMG squad in a foxhole, while the other took up the HD position in W5, afraid to move as it was now sitting on an AT mine.

As the German infantry approached in the woods, the American squad in the building fell back towards the incoming reinforcements. The TD in the walled village bugged out towards the VC village, but the one in the north was not quick enough and fell prey to the 128LL of the Jagdtiger.





Turn 3



The German attack on board 43 then split up, wary of being bottlenecked on the road to board 42. Half the force went along the edge of the board, planning to hit the flank of the village, while the other half, which had been waiting and watching, crossed the hill, hoping to unload infantry and move through the walled stone buildings. Some of the infantry from this reserve force moved to board 42 to try to help clear a path for the assault guns and Flammhetzer that had been pinned down for fear of exposing themselves to TD and BAZ shots. In the woods, the German infantry advanced adjacent to the foremost American defenders, almost ready to try to push past them towards the village.

The Americans then fell back to form a defensive line in the center of the woods, to prevent themselves from being flanked, and the infantry that had been defending farther forward began to fall back to take up positions in the village.





Turn 4



On turn 4, the real difficulty of finding a good approach to the village for the German attack started to show itself. The armor on board 43 found itself bottlenecked between the walled buildings and the large area of brush, wary of advancing into LOS of the Shermans and bazookas covering this avenue of approach. The infantry in the woods, meanwhile, formed up in order to make a concerted push past the American defenders on turn 5, but at this point, it was looking likely they would run out of time before making it to the village. The two assault guns and Flammhetzer got tired of waiting for the rest of the armor to clear their path to the village and decided to try to drive around through the hills, but again, they had already lost a lot of valuable time.

On American turn 4, the infantry in the woods fell back another hex to delay the Germans as long as possible, while the TD that had been covering the open ground on board 42 drove up over the central hill and came in behind the half-tracks that were waiting for the heavy armor to clear a path, threatening to devastate the German rear.





Turn 5



Turn 5 saw the infantry push in the woods, but the Germans couldn’t seem to punch a hole in the defensive line. One of the assault guns came around to flank the American TD that had flanked the Germans, but wasn’t able to prevent it from burning a half-track. The other assault gun and Flammhetzer changed their minds again and returned to board 42, now that the TD had vacated its position behind the hedge. The main armor group pushed forward onto the crestline, supported by infantry, most of which broke under MG fire. One of the Jagdtigers, a StuH and a StuG led the way, trading fire with a Sherman in the village, with no definitive outcome.

The American turn saw a lot of action, but little of it good for the attackers. The flanking TD took out another half-track before succumbing to the StuG behind it. Another half-track fell victim to a bazooka, and, worst of all, the Jagdtiger in the brush was immobilized by the Sherman. That’s a lot of VP lost this turn, and the Germans still weren’t close to capturing the village.





Turn 6



On turn 6 the Germans finally started to make a breakthrough, but it was too little, too late. A HS in the woods made it past the defenders, but had no chance to even reach the village at this point, much less capture it. Several German vehicles started to press in on the defense, including the second Jagdtiger and a StuH that reached the village, where they met a pair of American AFV’s shrouded in smoke. I did manage to get in one shot with the Flammhetzer (I was pretty disappointed not to be able to use this guy more in the scenario), which CR’ed a squad, but the leader and remaining HS with him passed their MCs.

The Americans then managed to immobilize both the second Jagdtiger and its accompanying StuH, and at that point it was all over. Even if they had managed to take the village, which by now was pretty much impossible, the Germans didn’t have enough VP to exit.





I was a bit disappointed with how this scenario turned out. I wasn’t able to properly use all the toys the Germans get (especially the Flammhetzer, which I was saving for an assault on the village that never came). The result was a decisive victory for the Americans, even though I was giving the Germans the balance. There just doesn’t seem to be a good approach for the Germans; the woods take too long, the center of the board is too open and easy to defend from multiple angles, and the hills on board 43, which seem to be the easiest terrain to attack, are a long way from the village the Germans need to capture, and the bottleneck that resulted when the Germans tried to turn onto board 42 resulted in a massive German AFV graveyard.

I wasn’t surprised, given my past results, that the attacker again failed to win, but the fact that the Germans didn’t even get close, coupled with the large amount of time this scenario took to play, left me feeling like I didn’t really get what I had hoped to out of the scenario.

Posted Wed Oct 31, 2018 5:23 pm

