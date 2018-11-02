LNL Publishing wrote:

Hi Randy,Norman pretty covered most of my views in his comments. We never claim we are the best tactical system but I do think we are the best at supporting our tactical system. I want to give a player as much information as possible before about our games before they pay any money. We do repeat some small sections so we were able to break out some sections and make them into there own separate downloadable PDF so players could read what they wanted.There are a lot of other LnLT Resources that are available for free as a download as well. You can find them at the link below.Remember you can also take the free PDF and have a print shop print only the sections you want and on any paper type. Again we want the power as much as possible in the player hands.I wanted to thank you for the comments and keep them coming. I try to read each and every post and take them into consideration.David