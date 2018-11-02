|
Ran Stu
For the Lock 'n Load tactical system you must get these Core rules for Version 5. They are done right. Which means the rule books that come with the game are not.
The way these rules are written would be the way I would write the rules. I don't like a lot of wording in the rules as I just want to get to the exact procedures. I usually make up a condensed rule set for these type of games to avoid all the verbal garbage in the rules. In fact, I did that for Version 4.1 of the rules set that is under the Band of Heroes game. This type of rule writing is just what I like. Excellent.
The core rules start out with a nice table of contents. Very deep and involved. Excellent. They even use a hexagon coding system that is quite nice.
There is an extensive index included too near the back of the booklet. But indexes should be at the end of the booklet, not a few pages in. The reason of using an index is for quick reference. Kinda defeats the purpose by having it a few pages in as you can't quickly reference it. You have to flip some pages to get to it, frustrating, instead of just going to the end of the booklet. Ummm....
One thing I really don't like with the rule set is they used a different type of paper compared to their rules that come with the Heroes games. This paper is non-glossy and feels cheap and fragile. You better take very good care with this expensive rule set booklet because it won't last after much use. And don't get it wet. I wish they would have use the same glossy paper as with the regular rules that come with their Heroes games.
The printing is large and easy on the eyes but the terrain charts at the back of these rules defeat this philosophy of being easy on the eyes. See the end of this review for more on that.
One can always argue with the actual rules themselves and there are some rules I would change. So I do, in my own house rules. 2 examples I will be using my version of house rules, are how a Leader can only rally their own hex but they can influence the firepower of adjacent hexes. So I will have them rally adjacent hexes too to keep their influence consistent. The other is rule 15.1.2 Rubbling Buildings and Huts. A tank can smash up wooden buildings but has to roll 2D6 to see if they have to abandon their vehicle or not. But the problem is you use your front armor factor. If you roll over the front armor factor you abandon your vehicle. That means on a tank like a Grant or a T-34 you have a great amount of odds that you will abandon your vehicle. That is too harsh. A Grant tank has an armor factor of 3 and a T-34 a armor factor of 5. Yet I can roll up to a 12 with two dice. Too steep for rolling over a wooden hut or house in my opinion. I will use 1 die instead of 2. Makes more sense to me. But what the hey.
These rules have a lot of pages to them, 275 to be exact. But unlike the ASL rule book, not all of these pages are full of rules. Up to page 135 are the rules with numerous examples and important information. This section is the meat of the rule set. I found it easy to read and wonderful to have.
From 136 on are examples of play. Now the first part of the examples are the same information in the rules but more condensed. I don't know why they repeated the information again but they did. That's about 10 pages or redundancy. The actual training starts for infantry on page 145 and goes to 181. Now that's a lot of training.
For the Vehicle and Ordnance training it starts of Page 182 but again the redundancy of the rules goes till 188. The actual training starts on Page 189 and ends of 208. Again, a very thorough training section like no other game I have seen or played, and I have played a lot of war games.
Then the Core rules has from page 210 to page 211 the Outline of Play, which is very useful with explanations. I would photo copy this section for quick reference if you are starting out. From pages 212 to 221 are the charts and tables as you will find in the any Heroes game. No explanation, just the charts. I rather use the charts from the games. Better paper!!!
A great glossary follows for 2 pages and then the all important index that goes from page 224 to page 251. Can't get much more indexed than that. Excellent index. Covers, I think, everything. I didn't check them all but man it is complete.
The terrain charts are a big let down as the printing is too dark and too small. The Core rules start out saying that they printed the rules in big print for ease on the eyes. Yet the terrain charts, which go from page 252 to 253 are very hard to see the icons and read the print. They are just too dark. So forget using this section unless you use a light or something.
The core rules then has 2 scenarios and a WWII and Modern era turn track. Not really needed but doesn't hurt anything.
Then 2 more pages of dark and hard to read Modern Era terrain charts. Sucks.
Lastly 2 modern scenarios with a page of counters that you would have to cut out and 2 maps you would have to cut out to play the scenarios.
All in all, this Core Rule Vers. 5 booklet is a must to have. Highly recommended.
When this system started out, the full rules including an example or two, were only 25 pages . I think 4.1 version was pretty solid in covering the newer stuff without getting to the "scary" level in terms of size. Of course, what's scary for one person might not be scary for another, and once you pick up the ASL rule book, can you ever really be scared again by a set of rules . I was just reading the 5.0 rules, as a matter of fact, and I gotta say that the examples of play are awesome, and will really help folks to learn the system.
I have one MAJOR bone to pick with the system now, though, which is the line of sight rules that disallow a shot down the hex spine *between* two houses with a gap big enough to drive a Mack truck through. No...No...No...just a thousand times NO lol.
I have to scenarios set up now that I'm about to start on today (well, one of them at least). One is from Heroes of the Gap, the other from Heroes of the Motherland. I'm going to use the Solo system for the HotG scenario.
Other than that, I don't house rule it much anymore. When I first started playing it, I was a little salty about the lack of ROF on machine guns, but I got over it lol.
Randy, helpful observations, though I disagree with your opening statement that the 4.1 rules in the module are not done right. For many of us, who were introduced to the system a long time ago when V5 wasn't even on the radar, we got on just fine with 4.1 and earlier and I would even argue that even today, a new player is more likely to engage with v4.1 than they are V5 simply due to the relative concise size of V4.1. I see V5 as being something that those that like the system will definitely want to move to early, but when initially buying into the system, it would not be high on my budget plan.
V5 does add a few useful rules, but in truth, you can tag those onto your V4.1 with ease. V4.1 is absolutely adequate and appropriate for the modules. It is good that a new player has a choice between v4.1 and v5. I know there have been proposals that modules should each have V5 rules, which is unrealistic and V5 is available on free PDF anyway. If there was an insitance that v5 should totally replace v4.1, I would envisage L'nL going the way of ASL in which the modules contain no rules and the players simply have a single purchase rulebook (v5).
I think a heavier paper in V5, would make it much heavier and a thicker book, requiring a more substantial binder. The whole thing would be much more ASL like in terms of quality and size and I am guessing that the company would actually have to reduce some of the bonus content, so that the rulebook would remain manageable at the table and not look like an ASL product.
I tend to play to the written word in all games (L'nL has 10 years of maturity in it) and so am not a fan of house rules in general, but when playing with friends, it matters not as long as everyone agrees and as is often quoted, we can all do what we like with our games to make them more conducive with our own take on tactics and capability.
When rolling against the armour value with 2 D6, you have to remember the bell curved effect of two dice and so across the range of armour values in the game, 2xD6 is a good device.
I have several tactical systems and in truth, none of them give me everything I want 'done right', but I understand napoleonic enthusiasts feel the same about their rule systems :-) I think L'nL is a very good game, but I am not keen on opposed die rolls from a streamlining point of view, but every tactical game I own and have played (lots!) has something in the core mechanics that I have wished were done differently.
On the flip side .... wow! we are so lucky in this strange hobby to have so much material and choice and the L'nL community in general is very friendly and super helpful.
madDdog67 wrote:
I have one MAJOR bone to pick with the system now, though, which is the line of sight rules that disallow a shot down the hex spine *between* two houses with a gap big enough to drive a Mack truck through. No...No...No...just a thousand times NO lol.
Not so. This is from pg.59, relating to rule 10.3.2:
"LOS traced along a hexside with separate Buildings, Bamboo Huts or other dwellings/structures on both sides is not blocked. This is an exception to the rule that states: LOS traced along a hexside with blocking/degrading terrain on BOTH sides is blocked/degraded. Instead, in this case, there is a limited LOS, and it affects fire combat as follows:
• Subtract two (–2) from an attacker’s DFT die-roll (5.0).
• Add two (+2) to an attacker’s OFT to hit roll (14.1).
• The above are in addition to any other modifiers."
S.
The rules for shooting between buildings has been relaxed in v5 compared to v4.1, without going all the way that designer (Jeff Lewis) feared would impact on other design considerations such as movement i.e. the dilema raised that you can fire through a space that you cannot move through, hence fire comes with penalty modifiers. The fire allowed is also via any angle as well as precisely down a hexside. From what I had been reading in posts prior to V5, this was a pretty big concession by Jeff Lewis.
Hi Randy,
Norman pretty covered most of my views in his comments. We never claim we are the best tactical system but I do think we are the best at supporting our tactical system. I want to give a player as much information as possible before about our games before they pay any money. We do repeat some small sections so we were able to break out some sections and make them into there own separate downloadable PDF so players could read what they wanted.
There are a lot of other LnLT Resources that are available for free as a download as well. You can find them at the link below.
https://forums.lnlpublishing.com/resources/categories/lock-n...
Remember you can also take the free PDF and have a print shop print only the sections you want and on any paper type. Again we want the power as much as possible in the player hands.
I wanted to thank you for the comments and keep them coming. I try to read each and every post and take them into consideration.
David
Norman, good points you make. We obviously have a difference of opinion on some of your points you make and that is alright with me.
I do wish the paper was heavier to protect the integrity of the paper itself. To me, it is just too fragile. There are areas in the Core rules that could be cut out if weight or amount becomes an issue. I have the ASL manual and love the thickness of that paper. Didn't think much about it being too much though.
I did a condensed rule set for 4.1 that Lock 'n Load asked for my permission to use it with their graphics, which they did. You can find it under Band of Heroes in the files section. To me, they followed it somewhat in making 5.0, could be wrong, doesn't matter cause I love the way 5.0 is laid out. They used bullets I used more of a grognard style numbering system.
This is actually my second go around with Lock 'n Load tactical and I love it very much. I started with the earlier rules and loved the 4.1 version of their rules. But I do not find much value in flipping through multiple pages to find out about 1 subject that is loaded with a lot of wording. What they did with 5.0 is more in line with what I did with my condensed set whereas the rules get right to the point of procedure with a small explanation to start the section. For me, this is the best way to write rules, not as colorful, but for me it gets to the heart of playing the game which is what I want to do more than read through a rule book. I should have said for me, they were done as I would have liked. Sometimes I can be too direct.
I do agree 4.1 is a version that is well matured and developed and you don't need 5.0 if you got 4.1 down and are playing away. But if you are learning from scratch, 5.0, for me, is the way to go.
I, too, have many games like this and I agree not one fulfills all, hence my reason to house rule sometimes. Just makes the game work better.
I am somewhat confused about your bell curve analogy. I used to teach so I know all about bell curves, but with a bell curve and dice odds, 6,7,8's are most common and armor factor on tanks usually don't go that high, so wouldn't the bell curve show very little chance of success to not have to abandon your tank?
Anyway, we can agree to disagree on some of our points and I do appreciate your input and thoughts. It makes for a lively debate.
Thanks
Randy
David,
I think you did a hell of a job with 5.0 core rules. I think you nailed it but for the small, and I mean small, points I brought out. That's why I recommend them so strongly.
Your right we do have that option to print out what we want. I have the pdf and that is a good point.
I have just about every game you made with the Lock 'n Load tactical system so I obviously love what you do. I even enjoy your other company level games like World at War and Nations at War. Have most of those too. Hope you get more of the World at War 85 out soon. I'll be buying. And I hope you keep developing Lock 'n Load which is one of the best for me. By the way, I have most of Avalance Press Panzer Grenadier, ASL, ATS, Tide of Iron, Conflict of Heroes, Heroes of Normandie, most of the Civil war systems done by Gamers, GMT, MMP, Grand Tactical series, OCS, and many others. I think I know a good designed system when I see one and yours is one of the best, IMHO.
Keep up the good work. If not the best, your system is one of the best for this style of gaming.
Randy
randystu5417 wrote:
Norman, good points you make. We obviously have a difference of opinion on some of your points you make and that is alright with me.
I am somewhat confused about your bell curve analogy. I used to teach so I know all about bell curves, but with a bell curve and dice odds, 6,7,8's are most common and armor factor on tanks usually don't go that high, so wouldn't the bell curve show very little chance of success to not have to abandon your tank?
Thanks
Randy
Hi Randy, yes, I think there was a very deliberate design intention there and the bell curve has an impact in this instance on the extreme results, so the difference between a 2 and a 4 on 2D6 is significantly different than between a 6 and a 7, and much more than a 2 point swing (at the lower and higher scores) that a D10 would give.
I have the ASL folder and agree it is a lovely thing to have, but I also have the handbook, which is lighter, smaller and convenient to use, but the price paid to get that is the thinner paper that makes everything much less sharp and visually less attractive and the print is much smaller, noticable to these older eyes, but on the functional Vs aesthetic consideration it wins for me at the table. But in the evening, the folder on your knee and a coffee, just having a browse through is its own experience that the booklet will never even comeclose to.
I worked on a sort of Captains Edition of another rule set many (many) years ago with a fellow blogger / gamer / poster to simplify the set to give a 'starter' experience. We came pretty much from the same direction in thinking, so it was a good partnership and it was working well, but was a ton of work and towards the end, the company just came out with another edition / version of the rules, which pretty much blew holes in our work - so I can stand in line and fully appreciate the work / effort / commitment etc that you would have put into early L'nL.
There is, thankfully, a ton of creativity in this hobby and at the community level it shines through and like yourself, I have no issue with differing opinion, if we only had one opinion there would only have ever been one Gettysburg or Bulge game :-)
-
normsmith wrote:
The rules for shooting between buildings has been relaxed in v5 compared to v4.1, without going all the way that designer (Jeff Lewis) feared would impact on other design considerations such as movement i.e. the dilema raised that you can fire through a space that you cannot move through, hence fire comes with penalty modifiers. The fire allowed is also via any angle as well as precisely down a hexside. From what I had been reading in posts prior to V5, this was a pretty big concession by Jeff Lewis.
Hi Norm! I see that they did change it a little...I'd still quibble with that -2 penalty though. I guess I'm just too old school for that...if the LOS doesn't clip the artwork, it's clear. Luckily, I play LnL 99% solo, so I'm not gonna argue with myself .
LNL Publishing wrote:
Hi Randy,
Norman pretty covered most of my views in his comments. We never claim we are the best tactical system but I do think we are the best at supporting our tactical system. I want to give a player as much information as possible before about our games before they pay any money. We do repeat some small sections so we were able to break out some sections and make them into there own separate downloadable PDF so players could read what they wanted.
There are a lot of other LnLT Resources that are available for free as a download as well. You can find them at the link below.https://forums.lnlpublishing.com/resources/categories/lock-n...
Remember you can also take the free PDF and have a print shop print only the sections you want and on any paper type. Again we want the power as much as possible in the player hands.
I wanted to thank you for the comments and keep them coming. I try to read each and every post and take them into consideration.
David
David, my minor quibble with the LOS rules in LnLT in no way detracts from what I think you've done with LnL Publishing since taking over. At this point, your products pretty much set the bar in terms of quality in the industry, from the artwork, component quality, and sheer amount of stuff you get in each module. If I don't own *everything* LnL published in the days before you took over, I've got 99% of it. Quality varied significantly from module to module, even within the same series, and misprinted counters, moldy/warping boards, different board finish/coatings, and other quality control issues were common, unfortunately.
I'm replacing selected ones here and there, but trust me, if I had the $$, I would happily buy them all again to get the upgraded components, better production values, and overall consistency. Oh, and the X-Maps are genius! I have almost all of them now...I think I only need Day of Heroes.
Is there a mistake on page 211 under the section of On-board Mortars (18.1)? It says "to attack, roll 2d6, add it to the mortar's IFP and resolve the attack".
Shouldn't it say, "to attack, roll 2d6, pick one die, add it to the mortar's IFP and resolve the attack".
Randy
