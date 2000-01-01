|
Paul Brown
United Kingdom
Short session report of a play through with the 2nd Edition game but using the old GDW La Bataille de Moscowa ruleset. By way of thanks to Mr Ellis who kindly sent me missing markers and replacement counters for this and it's sister game Ligny
12.20pm - BACHELU LEADS THE WAY
1.40pm - HOORAY FOR PICTON AND VAN MERLEN
Anyway, Allied reinforcements pole up in the nick of time with both van Merlens Dutch-Belgian cavalry [1] and one of the brigades from Picton’s 5th Division [2] making a welcome appearance. Meanwhile the Prince of Orange has garrisoned Quatre Bras [3] and is nervously watching Perponchers 2nd DB troops [4] withdrawing under severe pressure.
Pires light cavalry division of 2nd Corps [5] has burst out of the Bois de Bossu looking for its next target. Bachelu’s infantry [6] stream past Gemioncourt farm trying to reach the crossroads ahead of the British whilst Foy’s 9th Division [7] assault the Dutch-Belgians to the East of the high road; his 4th Light Infantry Regt takes heavy casualties. Reilles last Division, the overstrength 6th commanded by Jerome Bonaparte [8] also streams onto the battlefield marching straight up the high road in march order. Finally the Guard Light Cavalry Division [9]finally decide to make a move and support the Line troops…how good of them!
Comments: GDW rules have very few morale checks so the fire and melee combats normally end up as attritional fights. The regroup mechanic (50% casualties = remove to the regroup chart) effectively simulates the loss of morale on the back of extended combat. Flanking or rear attacks are the way to break an enemy line and that is why the 2nd DB Div is withdrawing.
I’m seeing how they work compared to the modern versions of the La Batt Rules as they seem to (nearly) hit the sweet spot for me regarding complexity. I have issues with the power of infantry squares and of skirmishers…cavalry can race around the battlefield to gay abandon…few other things but nothing that I can’t reconcile by having out a few house rules.
Edited to add 1220pm photo & correct the time of the Hooray shot
