Robert Pollard
United Kingdom
Bristol
Avon
MBT Review
Just completed my first game and thought I'd write something up whilst it's still fresh in my mind.
I played the 2nd scenario with all the advanced and optional rules.... Mostly... (I'll discuss later!)
The big caveat to this review, is that I have only played this one game - though I have played the original MBT some time ago. In additional have also played Tobruk - which is somewhat similar.
I enjoyed the scenario - but perhaps not as much as I thought I would.
There were a number of little things that just didn't sit right with me. Maybe a lot of my observations will disappear as I get more games under my belt but who knows!
If you are a solo player - like me - you will be pleased to know that it does play pretty good solo :)
In terms of mechanical complexity I felt the game was more complex than ASL. There I said it! Part of this could be down to the fact that I jumped in with all the rules for a first game - perhaps not the recommended approach.
There are more moving parts than in ASL and many of the tables are non-intuitive to look at. ie One must read and understand the rules before using them. In many other systems one can read the rules once and kind of let the tables guide you through the mechanics. But many of the tables in MBT are exceedingly opaque.
That said, toward the end of the scenario I had no problems with them whatsoever. But at the beginning they do force a lot of rules lookups to work out how to use them!
As mentioned above, there were a number of rules or game design decisions which I felt hindered the flow of the game somewhat.
The first one is the spotting phase.
You need to spot units to shoot at them. You also need to have spotted at least one unit before you can issue a fire order.
I was using the optional spotting rules, but the game has no spotted counters, which given the non-deterministic nature of the optional rules (they use dice) there is no way to easily identify what has been spotted and what hasn't.
To add to the complication, units can only keep track of a specific number of enemy units at once - this necessitates additional note taking. In the end I just abandoned the optional spotting rules as they weren't very practical to implement.
Shooting the main weapons turned out to be a lot of fun, but again, there were a few things that felt odd.
The first one is the generic hit location chart. This chart doesn't really take into account all the various vehicles' shapes and sizes. As a result many additional rules have had to be added - such as small turrets - to make up for this shortcoming. I found these additional rules to be pretty fiddly!
I'm pretty sure that in the original game each vehicle had its own hit location charts - which to me, makes more sense and is a lot easier to use - far fewer rules to keep track of.
The other issue I had with shooting are the hills.
In this game they have a profound impact on combat. They increase your own armour and provide you with partial hull down, whilst at the same time reducing your opponents armour. The net effect is that whoever can get shooters on a hill will more than likely dominate the battle ground.
I think these effects are way too over the top - especially when one considers that the hills in this game have height profiles lower than the trees.
I also found that certain statuses like the Nato acquired advantage required additional note taking as there are no counters in the game for this. For people that play a game in one sitting this is not an issue - but alas, I'm time constrained. So a typical game can end up taking a week or more! Hence I forget things.
In fact note taking is one thing that one has to do a lot of. This ranges from which infantry units are which, to who has which weapon and also which vehicles are the CHQs. Other things like cohesion and some ammo expenditure had to be tracked by notes too.
In all, a lot of writing!
I feel that with a larger counter mix all of this note taking could have been completely eliminated.
Another issue I ran into and has been raised by numerous players is the initiative system. Having an entire side shoot first can prove to be devastating.
In some ways I think this could all be simplified by dropping the spotting phase and over-watch orders and simply having a singular fire order. Spotting can take place at the point a shot is to be taken, which reduces having to remember who can see who – much like a minis game. In this system, the side with the initiative can shoot first, but this shot could trigger counter shots, which themselves can trigger other shooters. (You could even link the ability for a countershot to go off with unit quality)
A side could shoot back with as many counter shooters as could see the original firer. But as per current game rules the player must declare up front how many units are shooting at the target.
I feel such a change would streamline the game and remove the one sided initative problem and reduce memory overhead.
Beating the enemy's command loop could simply be simulated by the number of commands made available to each side – as it currently is.
Of course, I'm no game designer - so I would take all this with a pinch of salt!
On the other side of the firing coin is General Purpose fire.
This felt a little jarring too. Unlike direct fire, you need to shoot high dice and not low dice. It's almost like the two subsystems are not part of a coherent whole. For example, in ASL, you always aim for low dice, no matter what you are doing!
In addition, there are many rules associated with the final outcomes of GP fire. So much so, that the back cover of one of the rules booklets has many paragraphs covering each potential situation. I can't help but feel that this whole area could be streamlined.
I know this review sounds kind of negative - but I did genuinely enjoy the game and do intend to bring it back to the table. There isn't another game out there (other than Panzer) which provides such a detailed armour mechanic and certainly not for the modern period. I'm a big fan of British Armour - so can't wait to see how it holds up to a Russian assault!
With regard to the materials provided - it was all of a very high standard. Top notch large colour counters and a set of very configurable maps.
I know there are many out there that have problems with the map colours - but I find them reminiscent of the old Panzer Blitz/Panzer Leader games but at a more zoomed in scale – a good thing in my book.
I think my only gripe is with the scenario book's pagination. Each scenario takes two pages. One with the description and maps and the other with the units. These two pages are printed overleaf from each other. This means that when one opens the scenario book, the units shown on the left are not for the scenario shown on the right - they are for the previous one. This actually caught me out!
Overall, this is a good game, but I can't help but feel that it's a little rough around the edges.
Even if the mechanics were kept the same, the inclusion of more counters to represent specific infantry types and their weapons systems, as well as CHQ and spotted counters would make all the difference (every other unit type has it's own specific counters - why not infantry and their kit?).
Add a cohesion track with counters and perhaps some ammo level counters and you are left with a game that requires no note taking!
As for who won scenario 2? It was a draw, with both sides suffering some pretty heavy casualties! Hint – the game is brutal. Hills are your friends and don’t dismiss your .50 cals on the M113’s they can punch pretty good holes into those BTRs….
RobP
Norman Smith
United Kingdom
Thanks for the review, with many good points raised. I am impressed that you absorbed so much of the system for your first play (though I am guessing from what you say that you have some Panzer playing experience), but I wonder whether some of your observations fall out of doing exactly that. I would be interested in seeing this particluar post develop with more of your impressions as you delve deeper into the scenario set.
Hi Robert
Good read.
First thing I did was use optional rule 7.5 staggered initiative, it makes quite a difference.
I found hill domination about right, although an obvious position becomes an artillery magnet!
Doing it all in one go with the rules is something my old brain can’t do. I had to try it in chunks. As a once keen modern miniatures player I looked at it almost as a miniatures game. Guess one of the reasons I like it so much!
I must say my play is solo so man be they are just an isolated perception.
Stay at it, I hope like me you find the more you play the better it gets.
I look forward to more posts.
Dave
True North Gamer
Canada
GTA
Ontario
Thank you Robert for such an interesting review of MBT.
I have been looking at getting into the system as I like Modern / Cold War+ and one of the future expansions will bring the Canadian 4CMBG into the mix!
Marcus
Canada
Toronto
Ontario
Thanks for the review.
My copy of MBT and MBT: FRG still remain unpunched and gathering dust on my shelf. I'm inspired to take out MBT for a test drive and look forward to MBT: 4CMBG, like many Canadian wargamers.
Fernando Sola Ramos
Spain
Pilar de la Horadada
Alicante
The Panzer Pusher gives you prestige!
Robert, you've made an interesting review, but what impresses me most is that you have been able to play your first game with basic+advanced+optional rules all at once. Maybe if you had played only with basic rules first and then with some advanced rules, such as advanced command, advanced AP fire and GP fire, you would have had a more rewarding game experience. Adding advanced rules slowly makes the game much more easy to understand and more enjoyable, and tables this way truly become second nature.
Try the game again. I'm sure your vision of MBT will change positively after a few games.
By the way, here you have a design explanation of the initiative rule:
http://talk.consimworld.com/WebX?14@@.ee6dc88/682
Joe Donnelly
Canada
Unspecified
BC
I agree that the spotting rules are problematic. For me, they suck a lot of the fun out of the game. And GP fire is a rules and tables nightmare.
Nadir Elfarra
United States
Pasadena
California
Don't make me throw this thing!
"...there is no way to easily identify what has been spotted and what hasn't."
Sorry, I fail to understand how you came to this conclusion. There are markers with "Spot -Move/Fire" on them and their placement during the turn and use the following spotting phase quite clearly shows which units are spotted and which are not (i.e. those that are spotted retain their Spot markers, and those that aren't, lose it).
What isn't present in counter form is a unit that can be spotted at "base" spotting ranges, but in that event, only the unit with base-spotting-range can see it, not everyone else on his/their side. This is typically range-based, so it's again (to me) fairly clear who can see what.
Having played the AH version and play-tested the GMT version, I found little difficulty coming to understand how the spotting in the game works.
"...whoever can get shooters on a hill will more than likely dominate the battle ground."
Welcome to modern combat. This has been true for quite some time and the game accurately reflects the value of high ground both for kinetic fire and line of sight.
I like the idea of the cohesion track and may DYO one for my next game.
Finally, as a long-time ASL player, I'll disagree (my opinion, not saying you're wrong) that MBT is more complex than ASL. The number of rules exceptions in the ASL rule-book alone makes it more difficult to master.
Robert Pollard
United Kingdom
Bristol
Avon
Nadir_E wrote:
"...there is no way to easily identify what has been spotted and what hasn't."
Sorry, I fail to understand how you came to this conclusion. There are markers with "Spot -Move/Fire" on them and their placement during the turn and use the following spotting phase quite clearly shows which units are spotted and which are not (i.e. those that are spotted retain their Spot markers, and those that aren't, lose it).
Looks like I have been using the spot-move-fire counters incorrectly! :)
I added them to units that either moved/fired and tended to leave them with the unit irrespective of whether they are spotted or not. My thinking being that they would be used to determine spotting modifiers for any unit wishing to check spotting.
I was only removing them as per the rules - normally when the unit is completely out of LoS from enemy units. Otherwise they stayed on the board with a Fire-Spot superseding a Move-Spot.
Will need to break out the rules for spotting so that I can get this right for the next game :)
Nadir Elfarra
United States
Pasadena
California
Don't make me throw this thing!
Robert:
On turn 1 of a game, no one will -start- with a spot-move/fire marker, so the only eligible targets would be any that are so close they're within 'base' spotting range (i.e. can be seen even without the modifiers for firing or movement).
During turn 1 however, -every- unit that moves or fires will be marked with a spot-move/fire marker (even if, for example, it destroys the only opposing unit with line-of-sight to it). Those spot markers remain throughout that turn. In the spotting phase of turn 2, units with a spot-move/fire marker that cannot be seen (either because no enemies are in LoS or the range is too great, etc.) will have their Spot-move/fire marker removed (and thus aren't eligible targets for an enemy Fire command). They may, however, prove to be eligible targets for OW fire, depending on their actions during the turn.
A very quick note:
The expansions include counters for the NATO target acquisition bonus
I actually found the GP rules quite easy - GP attack factor, cross reference with GP defence factor, look up a couple of modifiers, roll, see what the modified number is. The only tricky bit is whether an effective result on a vehicle is actually effective (the 'rule of 5 and 0')
Cracky McCracken
United States
Ohio
monstrooper wrote:
Thanks for the review.
My copy of MBT and MBT: FRG still remain unpunched and gathering dust on my shelf. I'm inspired to take out MBT for a test drive and look forward to MBT: 4CMBG
, like many Canadian wargamers.
Did that make the cut yet? I gotta go p500 that one...
Rory McAllister
Ireland
Derry
Electro1 wrote:
Hi Robert
Good read.
First thing I did was use optional rule 7.5 staggered initiative, it makes quite a difference.
I found hill domination about right, although an obvious position becomes an artillery magnet!
Doing it all in one go with the rules is something my old brain can’t do. I had to try it in chunks. As a once keen modern miniatures player I looked at it almost as a miniatures game. Guess one of the reasons I like it so much!
I must say my play is solo so man be they are just an isolated perception.
Stay at it, I hope like me you find the more you play the better it gets.
I look forward to more posts.
Dave
I just got this in the GMT sale but I have played Panzer quite a bit and I doubt if I would want to play MBT without staggered initiative because I know I won’t play Panzer without it. It improves the play of the game exponentially for me.
True North Gamer
Canada
GTA
Ontario
Cracky wrote:
monstrooper wrote:
Thanks for the review.
My copy of MBT and MBT: FRG still remain unpunched and gathering dust on my shelf. I'm inspired to take out MBT for a test drive and look forward to MBT: 4CMBG
, like many Canadian wargamers.
Did that make the cut yet? I gotta go p500 that one...
The MBT: 4CMBG count is sitting at 463!
