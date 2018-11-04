|
The French surrender provides Germany with the opportunity to focus on Russia and send more military aid to its allies. All land reinforcements are sent east, and in the Sept/oct turn, Germany may relocate the units that were figting in France.
Eastern front.
Germany resumes offensive operations. They gradually push the Russians back, and capture Vilna in late autumn. Progress is slow however, despite the reinforcements recieved from the west. But in November and December, despite the winter weather, Germany inflitcs heavy losses on the Russians, and Russian morale ate the end of the year is 8.
In Galicia, the Austrians have a harder time pushing Russia back. But with German assistance, Lemberg is recaptured in December, having been occupied by Russia since 1914. Only Cernauti remains in Russiand hands, reducing the morale strain on Austria. German units moving south from Brest_litovsk now threaten to cut off the Russians, and a general withdrawal from Galicia is ordered.
Italy
Austria launches several attacks on Vneice, but all are repulsed, even an attack supported by extra supplies in December. The German advance down the Brenner has stopped, as the Italian position is too strong and there is no room for manouvre. But Italy is unable to launch attacks of their own, and the Italian population grows increasingly dissapointed with the defensive war. Italy enters 1917 with a morale level of 5. Germany has also demanded further concessions from France, and if this continues, they will soon be able to totally outflank the Italians by sending forces to the French-Italian border. However, the Cw has now sent in military support, and Italy now recieves generous supplies from Britain.
Balkans.
Germany and Austria try to take out the Serbs in and around Skopje. Austrian units take Tirana in Albania and severs Serbia’s connections to its final redoubt. But the Serbs hold out and repulse the Central Power’s assaults, this time.
Middle East
In an effort to speed up the Ottoman collapse, the Cw assaults Amman. This fails, and with German support, the Ottomans are instead able to recapture Jerusalem, killing Kitchener in the process. The situation on this front has changed radically, but a heroic defence by a lone, FD Indian unit halts any further advances towards the Suez, for now.
Caucasus.
Again, not much to report. Russia enters Turkey, but no real military action takes place here.
Africa
The Cw conquers Togo and Cameroun. The Japanese are finally deployed, and make an assault on Dar es Salaam. One unit is killed on each side. Japan and the Cw will continue to press on, at the same time guarding the neighbouring territories so that Lettow is unable to relocate.
The Americas
The Us sends an expedition across the Mexican border to take out Pancho Villa. The attack is succesful.
At sea
The war at sea continues, with German raiders causing constant losses to allied shipping. One action sees the link from South Africa cut completely off. In the North Sea, there is finally a major engagement between the German and British fleets. The battle ends in a tactical draw, but a strategic Cw victory. Both sides loose 5 SCS, but more German ships are damaged, and the battle confirms the Cw’s supremacy. Germany remains at sea, hoping to avoid combat and preserve the American trade. This succeds, but Germany will have to reconsider going out to sea again in the future, instead relying on subs and smaller raider groups.
As 1917 dawns, the war is far from decided. Itlay is in serious trouble, but Russia is still holding, even if their abilities to wage an offensive war is damaged. But the morale strain will increase in 1917, and if Russia drops just another level, Lenin will probably be sent in to speed up the collapse. The Us will most definetly join the war in 1917, but at the moment, it’s only a 50-50 chance of success. The British are still going strong, and the Us has now aggreed to use their merchant fleet to transport supplies to the Allies, dramatically improving the shipping challenges for the Cw. 1917 seems to be a dramatic year.
Military situation at the start of 1917:
Eastern front, north:
Galicia:
Italy:
Balkans:
Middle East:
Caucasus:
East Africa:
Mexico: With little else to do, the Us marines go for live manoueuvres across the Mexican border. The stick was big enough to drop the soft talk.
Morale and politics: Italy at 5, OE at 6, Russia and A/H at 8. Rumania and Denmark inchin towards the Allies, while Chile is under heavy influence from German immigrants.
