You may have a point Greg, the 88 seems pretty good at intercepting but poor in forward armament.... considering a switch to njg7 and a Do217



Pip

They all have their pros and cons. The Bf110 starter plane hits like a truck, IF it can find a target. Ju88 is a a little weak, as you mentioned, but does have radar. Do215/217 series is good, but slightly more fragile.Ju88s do get better, with the C-6b I think, iirc offhand. Of course, they -all- get better as time goes by. Lots of different paths to victory.Cheers, Greg