-
Phillip Good
United Kingdom
London
London
-
II/NJG I St. Trond, Holland
3rd August 1943
Arrived yesterday from home, it’s very modern here and so much cleaner and more professional than the training station. It appears that we have been given one of the newer aircraft here, a Junkers 88 with the new technical addition of the FuG 202 Liechtenstein BC. They still appear to be operating, in the main, the F4 version of the Bf110 but suspect that our arrival along with other new crews may be looking to update that.
I have been introduced to my new crew; Leutnant Markus Kroeger looks about 6’4” and I struggle to imagine how he will get his frame over the electronics station onboard, thank heavens we didn’t get assigned to the F4s after all! My rear gunner is a quiet Unteroffixier who calls himself ‘Etti’, no wonder as his mother christened him Germund which makes him sound like a farmhand. He has a brother in a Fallschirmjager battalion in Sicily at the moment and a father who fought with the imperial army in the first war. Both seem like reasonably grounded chaps and I am convinced we will get on fine.
4th August 1943
First Op tonight and somewhat of a disappointment. Himmelbett pointed us out towards Nuremburg but we ended up flying around in the dark, picking up absolutely nothing. However, as a bedding in flight, all went reasonably well and we returned in clear skies to touch down at about 4am.
7th August 1943
First taste of action! Still no moon tonight but Markus worked his magic well and we picked up a Lancaster on it’s way back from Mannheim. I opted to get in close and see what the Junkers’ guns could achieve which, in retrospect, may have been an error on my part as he spotted us and started firing immediately and performing evasive manoeuvres before I could get my finger on the Loffel button. Despite being showered in bullets we pushed on and I could see my fire now starting to rake his port wing from outboard engine to the tip. Seconds later I heard Etti cry out as the glass shattered alongside him whilst I pushed my attack home from close range; the Lancaster stopped it’s corkscrewing and slid sideways into the dark below. We followed him down and saw him crash somewhere west of Mannheim and I checked on Etti who had escaped with bruised knuckles. As we began our return Markus discovered that the FuG was starting to play up and consequently that we had received damage to the nose of the Junkers. We got down OK and had a couple of schnapps in the mess before turning in for the night. So, first kill for me and my Eisernes 2 in the post.
11th August 1943
Nothing much to report today. We were hoping to get out for the sortie but our blackmen are still working on the damaged FuG. Shame really as the moon is in it’s first quarter already.
14th August 1943
Full moon and we excitedly pulled our flying suits on as if we were children on Christmas morning. Waited up for a potential scramble until 2am when we were finally stood down though as the British opted to not fly tonight. On the positive side it means we all got some shuteye.
16th August 1943
Just back from a couple of steins with Markus and Etti. Etti told us that his brother in Italy has received orders to withdraw to the mainland and to set about defending Naples and the ports against possible Ami attack. This is a blow to us as a nation as we are starting to retreat from the Mediterranean front where, once, we looked to assured in Feldmarschall Rommel’s hands. I sleep a troubled sleep for the men there.
17th August 1943
It is an hour before we are due off and we have started to hear reports of massive Ami raids over Regensburg and Schweinfurt and that steels us for revenge. Tonight we will try and catch the British as they carry on the Ami’s work. Lucky for them that the weather is clear is lucky for us too hopefully.
Directed towards Berlin as raid was expected there but understand that all British bombers followed up on Regensburg and Schweinfurt as I suspected they would. A night lost to poor detection and a zero in my logbook. We all went straight to bed on returning. All disappointed with the missed opportunity tonight. Not helped by the radio reports that say the Italians are fighting a valiant rearguard at Messina…. Even they might not hold onto Italy!
21st August 1943
Damnit! We picked up a Wellington heading for the Frankfurt area immediately after takeoff and were looking forward to the fight only to have the canons jam on the first pass when the Englanders returned fire. Tried my best to free them but could not so disengaged and returned to base. There was no way I cold shoot down a spring hatchling by relying solely on the damned machine guns. We look towards later in the weak although I see the moon is on the wane.
23rd August 1943
My cousin Luthi has sent me a letter to say that his unit is returning from the Kuban. It appears that the Soviets are, once again, massing for the offensive around Karkov and that the wehrmacht command are taking an opportunity to withdraw and lick their recent wounds. He says he is still confident of a future offensive and that the Russians are being lulled into a false sense of security. If I know Luthi then he will be at the front of the first battalion the day the Southern Army retakes the city.
25th August 1943
Success! Despite the darkness of he night Markus vectored us in on a Wellington much as in the same area as we discovered the one on Saturday. I had barely opened fire on him when he exploded in a fireball; I suspect I may have hi his payload as he was still inbound at the time. I was beginning to become depressed as the night wore on as we saw no further aircraft but was lifted to find the Kommendant was present when we returned at dawn. I now have the EK1 and feel that maybe, as September dawns, that we may be turning a corner and moving upwards. Very happy Harald!
29th August 1943
Last sortie for August, we are all expectant!
Despite there being no moon at all we were vectored successfully onto a Wellington that was starting it’s approach above Peenemunde. At medium range I could see my cannon fire tracing all over the length of the aircraft and was sure it was moments from snapping in two. Unfortunately the issue with the cannons occurred again along with the MGs as well; this time definitely due to the bombers return fire… we trudged home dejectedly, knowing that we were so close to kill number three. I think all of us are looking forward to September now and I know that certainly I would welcome a clear bright night for once!
2nd September 1943
We have been refitted! New aircraft have arrived over the last couple of days and Markus, Etti and I are now the proud owners of a new Junkers 88 C-6b which we have decided to name her ‘Catrin’. Markus, in particular, is over the moon with the new FuG 212 Lichtenstein C-1 and tells me it will make us the best team in the geschwader. We will go out tonight and see if he’s right.
Another night after so much build up. We picked up a Stirling on it’s way back from Mannheim (Markus was right, this new set is good!) but then, after causing a reasonable amount of damage to the Stirling’s port wing we received returning fire which, once again, resulted in a collective jam of the forward firing weaponry. I am seriously thinking of having a word with the blackmen to see if they can effect some kind of armour around the gun mounts… this is getting a touch frustrating.
6th September 1943
We were meant to fly tonight but the autumn weather has finally arrived and wind and rain has assaulted the airfield. It doesn’t help that as soon as it rains in Holland the ground turns into a quagmire! I think the Hauptmann went up to see if anything was about but he found nothing either so I wouldn’t be surprised if even the Englidsh think these are terrible conditions. So, once again, we find ourselves waiting for later in the week.
8th September 1943
We will fly out tonight knowing tat our allies, the Italians, are no longer fighting. After four long years standing shoulder to shoulder we are now on our own with only our Balkan neighbours for support. To this end we must double our efforts and do everything we can both day and night.
The weather has finally cleared! Using Catrin’s improved radar set we pick up our first target before we get to Bremen but it is moving faster than us and, after a short and fruitless pursuit, we assume that the plot was probably a Mosquito of some mark and turn back from the coast, heading back towards Bremen and then our destination at Hannover. On approach we can see a Lancaster list by the searchlights below; in theory an easy target for us. Opting to go in at close range I engage the port wing and can see the cannon fire pounding the engine and control surfaces. As the Lancaster starts to corkscrew I have to turn sharply to port and circle for another run, luckily Etti keeps his eyes open and lets me know when to keep turning. Closing on the Lancaster again I take another shot at longer range and see the port wing flex and fold as I turn away from the target again. We pass no further aircraft on the return leg and land without issues, something I seem to be getting better at doing every mission.
12th September 1943
News has reached the geschwader that Mussolini has been airlifted to safety and that the Italians will keep on fighting, hurrah! This raises our spirits immensely and bodes well for a successful operation tonight given that we also have the moon on our side.
Our night started well but unfortunately went downhill from there…. Upon takeoff we Markus detected a large plot heading towards the Ruhr and we picked it up easily within thirty minutes. We attacked a slightly out of formation Lancaster at close range which, in the light of the full moon, spotted us first; causing hits to our port engine and, unbeknownst to me at the time, landing gear. Once again, we also found our MGs jammed so I only had a split second with the cannons before I knew the Lancaster would outdistance us. As luck would have it I may have hit it’s payload as the Lancaster exploded rather spectacularly causing us to pull hard to port and straight onto the tail of a Stirling. Unfortunately, once again the tail gunner was waiting for us and as the sparks flew around the cockpit I found that the Loffel button was useless in my hands. Frustratingly we had to turn for home with one kill from what could have been many, touching down on what I was to discover afterwards, was a very bent undercarriage leg. I am starting to think that I may need to address my approach methods as we should be achieving more than this.
16th September 1943
Catrin’s repairs are taking longer than expected and we opted to sit out tonight rather than take another aircraft. Are we becoming superstitious?
20th September 1943
Wet and miserable. No flying tonight so are going into St Trond in search of some steak and a few glasses of burgundy.
Just back from St Trond and warming myself by the mess stove. From tonight’s conversation I can tell we are all impatient for the next full moon again although I am conscious that the weather may be worse for us by mid October.
24th September 1943
The weather the last week has been dreadful but has improved today, although it is coming down in sheets again now. The Hauptmann has asked us to go up and take a small trip over to Hannover as, if the British do come in, they will come from the North Sea,
Our tenth sortie ends in no interceptions; we didn’t see a thing in the two hours we were up. Despite the weather closing in we got down fine and are back in the mess with a glass of schnapps and the log heater again, drying out. We are hopeful that the sky will soon run out of water to keep dropping on us!
28th September 1943
Weather is still no much improved and there is no moon tonight. This is not encouraging but up we go.
As I said, not encouraging! Two hours and nothing from flying to Mannheim and back. Cannot wait to get this month over with!
Gregory Smith
United States
Pennsylvania
-
Harald needs to stop drinking wine and start bugging his bosses for a better plane!
Phillip Good
United Kingdom
London
London
-
You may have a point Greg, the 88 seems pretty good at intercepting but poor in forward armament.... considering a switch to njg7 and a Do217

Pip
Pip
Gregory Smith
United States
Pennsylvania
-
rosepip wrote:
You may have a point Greg, the 88 seems pretty good at intercepting but poor in forward armament.... considering a switch to njg7 and a Do217
Pip
They all have their pros and cons. The Bf110 starter plane hits like a truck, IF it can find a target. Ju88 is a a little weak, as you mentioned, but does have radar. Do215/217 series is good, but slightly more fragile.
Ju88s do get better, with the C-6b I think, iirc offhand. Of course, they -all- get better as time goes by. Lots of different paths to victory.
Cheers, Greg
Sturmer wrote:
rosepip wrote:
You may have a point Greg, the 88 seems pretty good at intercepting but poor in forward armament.... considering a switch to njg7 and a Do217
Pip
They all have their pros and cons. The Bf110 starter plane hits like a truck, IF it can find a target. Ju88 is a a little weak, as you mentioned, but does have radar. Do215/217 series is good, but slightly more fragile.
Ju88s do get better, with the C-6b I think, iirc offhand. Of course, they -all- get better as time goes by. Lots of different paths to victory.
Cheers, Greg
Question/Clarification:
Except for the He219 you can fly every aircraft (Me110, Ju88, Do215/217 and Ta152) in every unit/NJG , you don't have to transfer to a fitting unit/NJG from the starting list ?
