Andreas Brueckner



Round 1a - Across the Inner Sea
Game starts with in the invasion of the Belgae (note the original blue Nation of Belgae is now called South Britons). Belgae invade Essex, Wessex, Downlands and Sussex with infantry and chariots. Belgae win all battles loosing one army. South Britons retreat one army into Waeld
The first Roman invasion of Britain sees Caesars Legions in Kent, Wessex, Surrey and Essex.
Caesar wins all battles, 1 auxilliary cavalry is killed by the South Britons one Roman army by the Belgae. He notes his surprise that the British Celts still use chariots in his diary. Caesar armies retreat to the continent.
Welsh occupy empty Wessex. South Britons re-occupy all empty areas. Brigantes take Novant from the Scots Caledonians build a broch on Orkneys.
Round 1 (Blue - 2, Green - 0, Red - 14, Yellow - 18)
Belgae invade, Comius attacks Wessex. Scoring round for south England prior to the Roman invasion (22-16-20-18).
Romans invade. In addition to their fameous infantry armies, the Romans have also Auxiliar Cavalry units. Cavalry prevent enemy armies from retreating in non-difficult terrain. This is especially useful during the Roman invasion and later for William to pin down Harold.
Plautius loose 1 army eliminating the Belgae in the first round. In the second round Romans push as far North as Cheshire and York. Ostorius builds a fort in Devon. South Britons submit. Again only one army lost, this is going to be a very strong Roman performance.
Boudicca revolts, attacking North Mercia with 5 armies destroying two army, one cavalry before dying in front of the Roman fort.
Brigantes defend the Southern Uplands. Caledonians build a broch in Hebrides. Scots attack Eile.
Laigin under Ailill mac Máta attack Scots. Led by Cú Chulainn (in his chariot, who dies in the ensuring battle) they conquer the plain of Brega and (empty) Airgialla.
Romans down to 17 armies
Round 2 (Blue - 50, Green - 18, Red - 20, Yellow - 40)
Across the Inner Seas has more leaders than Britannia. In some turns a Nation may have even more than one leader.
Paulinus arrives with 2 cavalry armies. Cerialis is promoted to legate of Legio IX Hispana.
Paulinus and Cerialis sumit the Welsh and push North loosing two cavalry against the Brigantes Nation, who submit.
In AtIS a submitted Nation removes all its armies and places one Fort in the appropriate color in each area. Romans can only score limes points in Round 5 for intact forts regardless of color.
Agricola attacks Picts and Laigin in Brega and Airgialla. Laigin kill 2 Roman cavalry.
At the end of the round 8 Roman armies are withdrawn from the board to strengthen the Rhine frontier. Romans down to 6 armies in Strathclyde guarding against the Picts.
Round 3 (Blue - 54, Green - 18, Red - 20, Yellow – 46)
Lucius Septimius Severus Pertinax is making a final attempt on Scotland. Romans attack Alban (3:1) and Moray (4:1). Mar(4:1). After one round of battle Picts retreat two armies from Moray and Alban. At the end of the campaign season, all Roman armies retire to Garison areas (i.e. those with forts).
The last one is a special rule, Romans build no forts in the Scotish Highlands, nor in Ireland. At the end of the round, Roman armies must retreat to an area with a fort.
In addition Romans can score touchpoints only in Round 3, therefore it is critical to have armies in the highlands at that time point.
Picts re-occupy lost areas.
Round 4 (Blue - 56, Green - 18, Red – 20, Yellow - 99)
Rome garrisons the South. Picts raid Craven
Scots raid Mull with 4 and Strathclyde with 6.
Laigin raid Mon loosing one army to stiff Welsh defense. Eoganachta loose two armies burning the fort in Dyfed. West Saxons fail in Devon, South Saxons raid Sussex, Northumbrians raid Deira, Mercians raid York, both succesfully. Mercians loose three armies before York, East Angles succed in Lindsey burning a blue fort. Jutes succeed in Waeld.
AtIS has split the Angle Saxon in six Nations, The red West Saxons, the blue Mercians and South Saxons, the Yellow Northumbrians and East Angles and the green Jutes. This allows for a more intense conflict within the Germanic tribes. It is also close to the original number of Kingdoms of the Heptarchy (Essex is missing). To allow for this larger number, additional areas needed to be added in the South of England.
Round 5 (Blue - 74, Green - 24, Red - 26, Yellow – 117)
Romans consolidate around the Avalon-Downland axis.
Picts raid Cheshire. Caledonians take Skye from the Picts. Scots take Sudreys and fail in Novant. Laigin take Mon. Eagonachta take Dyfedd. Ui Neill attack Meath, Laigin retreat into empty Brega.
West Saxons take Kent and Waeld. Mercians take North Mercia. Northumbrians take in Lothian. South Saxons take Essex and Sussex, Jutes take Suffolk. East Angles kick South Britons out of Norfolk. The East of England is lost to the Britons.
Geoffrey Noble




Are there plans to publish this variant
If so who with ? and do you have a rough timeframe ?
Thanks
Andreas Brueckner



Round 6 (Blue - 133, Green - 61, Red - 55, Yellow - 209)
Romano-British concentrate in defense on the Devon-Downlands line. There are more RBs than in the original game.
Ambrosius Aurealiasis counter attacks in Essex. Welsh take Dyfed back from the Irish. South Britons attack East Angles in Norfolk.
Laigin, Scots, Brigantes, Picts and Welsh can build Duns, defensive hillforts in this game in R6-10 to give them some staying power in the middle game.
Brigantes expand into Cumbria, Pennines and Kyle after building a dun (Dumbarton Rock) in Strathclyde. Ceretic Guletic helps in crossing the difficult terrain. Caledonians attack Mull. Laigin construct duns in Brega and Mon.
Nial leads the Ui Neill to victory in Aileach and Brega. On their turn West Saxon conquer Surrey. South Saxons move into Waeld, killing a West Saxon army there. Mercians move into areas abandoned by the British and burn the Romano-British stronghold in North Mercia. Northumbrians advance into Bernicia and Deira. Jutes under Hengist eliminate Ambrosius and the RB host in Essex.
Round 7 (Blue - 133, Green - 61, Red - 55, Yellow - 215)
Romano British send the population from the remaining 4 forts to safety in Brittany (gaining VPs by doing that), Arthur and his companion cavalry attacks the Jutes in Essex and is killed in battle by Hengest.
Welsh engage the Laigin in Mon – burning the dun there.
Urien drives Northumbrians from Lothian. Fergus establishes the Scots in Mull. Laigin build Duns in Dublin and Wexford and attack Ui Neill in Meath. Ui Neill push Laigin out of Airgialla. Cerdic campaigns against the Romano British and Mercians – but meets desaster. At the end of the campaign season more than half of the West Saxon host lies dead.
Ida attacks Brigantes, Scots and Mercians. One Brigantian army escape to Galloway. East Angles eliminate South Britons from the game.
Round 8 (Blue - 215, Green - 135, Red - 107, Yellow - 276)
Welsh builds a Dun in Powys. The 300 follow Mynyddog Mwynfawr to fight for a free Lothian (following a recent interpretation of the Y Gododdin by Philip Dunshea no one needs to march to Catraeth (Deira or York in Britannia is hard to reach for the Brigantes) -
www.academia.edu/574180/The_meaning_of_catraeth_a_revised_ea...), evicting the lone Northumbrian army. Picts build Duns in Fife and Dalriada.
Caewlin attacks South Saxons in Sussex. Mercians attack Downlands and Essex. After Raedwald fails to reign in the Mercians in Outer Mercia.In AtIS controlling the most English areas is sufficient for Bretwalda, no vote is required. Mercia declares Bretwalda.
Wonder if the Scots need some support. An interesting paper on the Political Range of Áedán mac Gabráin, King of Dál Riata might convince me to include this guy in R8 in case Scots are not doing better in future games https://www.academia.edu/304966/The_Political_Range_of_%C3%8...).
Round 9 (Blue - 215, Green - 135, Red - 107, Yellow - 276)
Cadwallon enters York. Picts move into Strathclyde, burning Dumbarton Rock. West Saxons take Downlands from the Mercians. Penda attacks the West Saxons in Essex. Oswiu kills Catwallon in York. Jutes take South Saxons out of the game. Penda declared Bretwalda.
Round 10 (Blue - 219, Green - 147, Red - 107, Yellow - 276)
Picts under Onuist map Urguist embark on a conquest of the Sudreys. Scots evade into Novant. Caledonians use that the Picts are occupied in the southwest and take Moray. Eagonachta take Dyfed in a now or never moment. Once the Viking longships will appear the Irish no longer have the ability of boat movement.
West Saxons take Outer Mercia, Waeld is added to the Kingdom of Wessex by Sigeberht (probably not the most obvious candidate to include from the list of Wessex Monarchs, but as he shares a name with my dad - "Bright Victory" leads his people). Offa conquers Essex. Eadberht of Northumbria moves into York. Offa is declared Bretwalda.
Andreas Brueckner



Round 11 (Blue - 289, Green - 189, Red - 145, Yellow - 317)
Dragonships appear on the horizon. Vikings must raid. Norsemen move first, raid Skye and Hebrides. Danes follow in Bernicia and Norfolk, and Cruthin (Lindsey in Bernicia and Rathlin in Cruthin being the historical first recorded places in England and Ireland). Orkneyingas raid Shetlands.
Brigantes move back into Strathclyde.
Whether Cinaed mac Ailpin (Scots) or Kenneth MacAlpin (Picts)appears in the game is decided by the number of areas each Nation holds in Scotland. This time King Kenneth pushs the Scots out of Mull, one Scot army retreats into a Skye left empty by Norsemen raiding. Laigin take Eile, Ui Neill take Meath. Eagonachta are defeated in an 3:2 attack on Cornwall, West Saxons take Surrey, Mercians March.
The original Britannia was rather limited in the ability to re-create the taking over of much of the North of Scotland by Scandinavians. As evident from archeological finds and Placenames (cf. Figure 3 in https://pure.uhi.ac.uk/portal/files/1102162/fulltext.pdf) , Vikings settled in the Isles, cutting the Scotish Kingdom of Dalriada from its Irish Counterpart. With three different Viking Nations, AtIS may develope somewhat closer to that historical timeline. To allow for this additional areas were created with Mull and the Sudreys. The Shetlands were included rather late to give the Earldom of Orkney some space. We did not go farther north, one can play Greenland instead.
Round 12 (Blue - 289, Green - 204, Red - 151, Yellow -317)
More Viking raiders appear.The Norsemen conquer Dublin, Aileach, Dalriata, Hebrides and the Sudreys.
Danes in Ireland land in Dublin and Wexford. In England the Danelaw comes into existence. Danes land in Deira, York, Lindsey, Norfolk, Suffolk, North Mercia, Cheshire, Essex and Fens. At the End of the Danish turn, Danes control Cashel, Wexford, Cheshire, Deira, York, Lindsey, North Mercia, South Mercia, Outer Mercia, Norfolk, Suffolk, Fens and Surrey. The East Angles are eliminated from game by the Great Heathen army, led by Ubba, Halfdan and Ivar (and in the second half of the Major Campaign by Guthrum).
Orkneyingas conquer Caithness but fail on Orkneys.
Welsh liberate Dyfed from the Eogonachta.
Picts fail to drive Caledonians from Moray (loosing 3 armies). Scots march into Airgialla and Kyle for want of a more accesible target. Ui Neill drive Laigin out of Meath claiming High Kingship of Ireland.
West Saxons build 3 burhs in Surrey, Downlands and Devon. Wessex take Essex, Outer Mercia and South Mercia from the Danes killing Halfdan (in AtIS, defending leader in a battle with leaders on both sides may not retreat) and eliminates Jutes from the game incooperating Kent into the kingdom of Wessex. Mercians build two Burhs. Aethelfled attacks the Danes in Cheshire, killing Ubba (I am sure Uthred of Bebbanburg helped). Northumbrians take Bernicia back from the Danes.
In AtIS, West Saxon, Mercians, East Angles, Danes and Norsemen may build burhs in the south of England. The number is limited to 2 for the Vikings, three for Mercians and East Angles and increasing for the West Saxons (to allow a reaction against repeated Danish invasions).
Major invasions are replaced by Major Campaigns to allow for on board armies to react to exceptional situations. Alfred and the West Saxons have a Major Campaign in round 12.
Round 13 (Blue - 295 , Green - 240, Red - 180, Yellow - 320)
Olaf Guthfrithsson is crowned King of Dublin but fails to make inroads towards York (clearly red will not win the game). Norsemen capture the Isle of Man and establish a foothold in Craven.
Danes build burhs. Danish armies raid South Mercia and Kent. Welsh fail to move into Devon. Dal Cais advance into Limerick. West Saxons build a burh in Essex. Edgar campaigns in Kent, Mercians in North Mercia and Northumbrians in Deira.
Andreas Brueckner



Round 14a (Blue - 334, Green – 317, Red - 265, Yellow - 353)
Norsemen raid Brega and Mull. Danes build Burhs and raid the Isle of Man led by a young Sweyn Forkbeard. Four armies retreat back home after raiding season is over. The reign of Aethelred, saw an increase in viking activities along the coast of England. The Saxons reacted by hiring some of the raiding Danes as mercenaries (e.g. Thorkel the Tall). Round 14a Danish withdrawal represents Danish vikings entering English service as mercenaries as well as others who simply went home with the money payed by the English.
Picts march into Moray.
R14a and R14 will see the Battle of Clontarf in Ireland. Victory conditions are somewhat different compared for Hastings.
At the end of round 14, the Brian Boru, Mael Morda, or Mael Sechnaill is declared High King if his Nation meets the standard High King requirement. If this requirement is not met and Morda is dead, Brian automatically becomes High King. If there is no High King, Morda and Sigtrygg share VPs.
Mael Mordha challenges the Dal Cais scattering the two armies defending Limerick, then sets up a defensive position in Leister. Mael Sechnail battles the Scots in Aileach. Boru makes war and succeeds in Limerick and Eile. He attacks Leinster in the first MC but is beaten back, only to suceed in the second MC.
In England, Aethelred makes war on the Danes with the help of his viking mercenaries. Royal Danes led by Sweyn Forkbeard manage to capture Essex, Surrey, Sussex and Kent against weak West Saxons (For Kingship only Royal Danes and Danes are considered as one Nation). Sweyn is crowned King but dies shortly after. His young son Cnut leaves England to secure the Danish crown. All Royal Danish areas in the South of England switch back to West Saxon control.
The switching back of control to either West Saxon (in the South of England) or Danes (in the North of England) after Royal Danish departure is one way to deal with the changing nature of the invasions the British faced. Whereas before migration might have been on a people level, starting with Sweyn, invasions were conducted by national armies. If defeated control of the land quickly reverted back to the nobles of the original people (i.e. the English). For that reason similar replacement rules exist for Royal Danish, Norwegian, and Royal Norwegian armies and these armies and the Normans (who do not need replacement as their fate gets decided in the last round) do not need to check for overpopulation.
Round 14 (Blue - 334, Green - 337, Red - 265, Yellow - 353)
Norsemen interven in Irish struggle by taking Breifne (thereby blocking direct access to Boru in MC1 for the Ui Neill. Mael Sechnaill campaigns in the North Brian takes Munster and is declared High King at the end of the round.
Norsemen take the Isle of Man back. Orkneyinga fail in Caithness, Welsh in Hwicce. Scots meet desaster fighting in the Sudreys. West Saxons take Outer Mercia, Mercians North Mercia. Cnut conquers Kent, Bernicia and Pennines, but fails in Cheshire, March and Waeld and does not repeat his fathers success.
After his death, the South of England revert back to West Saxon control, Royal Danish areas in the North of England are taken over by Danes.
Round 15 (Blue - 370, Green - 408, Red - 334, Yellow - 396)
Norsemen take Novant. Danes attack Brian Boru in Munster. Olaf Haraldson raids Wexford, scouting the Irish sea ahead of his fathers invasion.
Welsh take Hwicce, Brigantes in a surprise attack Cumbria. Ui Neill are High Kings of Ireland.
Harald Hardrada marches through Deira, and York into North Mercia, giving battle to the Mercian host. Two Mercian armies escape Harold marches to battle Harald in North Mercia. Harald dies, Norwegians withdraw home, one yellow Northumbrian army each is placed in York and Bernicia. Harold has lost 8 armies in this fight and looks at a bleak future. Treacherous Mercian armies destroy the West Saxon read guard in North Mercia. William lands in empty Sussex, his advance guards battle Saxons in Downland and Surrey (3:1, both loose one army each per battle).
Round 16 (Blue - 370, Green - 416, Red - 342, Yellow - 434)
Norsemen take Wexford and Mon, Ui Neill Aileach and High Kingship.
Harold attacks William, overrunning Surrey with an option to retreat into Waeld.
In AtIS twice the number of armies are needed to allow overrun, but only a matching number of armies needs to stay in the overrun area. All battles are fought in order of ascending number of attacking armies.
Note there is a strong incentive for Harold to attack William, as only the attacking leader gets a bonus in battle. Normans have a major campaign in R16, so there is not much of a chance Harold can hide from the Normans. Norman cavalry kill on a 3-6, so are deadly. There also is a general stacking limit in AtIS of 6 for a non-difficult area. All this put together, Harold has about an even chance to win Hastings if he attacks (simulated in 10.000 hypothetical battles of that configuration). He has, by design, not much chance on the defense.
The battle in Surrey is the smaller and fought 4:3 – everyone dies.
In Hastings West Saxon role (2,6,5,6,4,4 ) with the modifier for an attacking leader all cavalry and 2 infantry perish. Norman roll ( Cav:5,6,3, Inf: 5,6,4), 5 hits too, next round sees Harold and William with 1 infantry each. Harold could retreat (all enemy cavalry are dead), but there is no more infantry to support him (Waeld has a single burh). William cannot retreat, as he is attacked by another leader. After 3 rounds no hit, both armies score (4,5) and both armies and leaders die. The carrion crows do not go hungry this day. Mercians use the result and bring North and Outer Mercia back under Mercian control (two 2:1 attacks against the burhs there). Northumbrians liberate Bernicia. Svein lands beats the Mercians out of Outer Mercia and declares King with the Danish support (again the Danes are considered Royal Danes for Kingship) Magnus Bareleggs lands in Hebrides, Ulaid on the Sudreys in his first Campaign, and on the Hebrides and Isle of Man in his second. Only two of those landings are successful. Remaining Norman soldier retreat at end of turn because Wilhelm is dead leaving Wessex empty.
Final Score (Blue - 443, Green - 501, Red - 391, Yellow - 450)
Probably not surprisingly it is a strong green Win, probably due to weak West Saxon and Norsemen who allowed the Danes to score a large number of points.
The final picture shows the extend of the Viking raids in Rounds 11 to Round 14. Not visible are areas like Novant, where the Norse landed after R15 (and in real history founded the shortlived Kingdom of the Rhinns after being expelled from Dublin by the Irish.)
And VP List for Documentation
Andreas Brueckner



geoff999rugby wrote:
Are there plans to publish this variant
If so who with ? and do you have a rough timeframe ?
Thanks
Hi Geoffrey,
this is a homegrown variant developed over several years. I always felt, Ireland was missing from the original game. I know that Lewis Pulsipher has a B3 design in the making for several years now, but he has taken a different approach to Ireland. I feel, from what I have seen of B3 Ireland is a sideshow of minor interest, whereas AtIS tries to give it an equal place next to Britain.
There is no plan (and I have no rights) to publish this variants. Most of the files are, more or less up to date, in the file section. Rules and scorecards, the Ireland map and Pasteups for the B2 map are up to date. The File with the countersheet needs updating.
I have a real version of the game as is (and loads of variant counters of different Nations in all colors) but most of the playtesting has been done recently with Cyberboard (there is a cyberbox in the file section too).
In my playtests (alone and with friends) all Colors have managed at least one win so far (but not all tests with the current set of rules).
I do not expect the game to be as balanced as Britannia is at the moment. Probably some 10-30 more games would be needed to allow adjustment of the scorecards and VP conditions to do that.
I hope this is helpful to put the session report in context. Thanks for your interest.
Geoffrey Noble




Thanks very much for the information - appreciated
Andreas Brueckner



P.S. Regarding the starting position of Scots and Picts, I find that Alex Woolf in his recent paper on Dal Riata and the Cruthin made a convincing case that Dál Riata were part of the Cruithni and further that they in
turn may have been in some sense derived from Ptolemy‟s Epidii. He suggests, that the Irish language was brought to Scotland by people migrating from Scotland to Ireland (potentially around the time of agricolas campaign in the North). As the Scots represent Ulaid and Dalriada, the migration from Scotland to Ireland would not have an effect in game terms. It would imply however Scots starting areas in the Sudreys and Dalriada. In the current version of the game, this would not work - the Picts would not be able to withstand Romans and Scots. Maybe if the Caledonians were eliminated from the game, having only one Pictish Nation, this might work. So maybe future versions of the game will see more changes. But at the moment, I am happy as it is.
https://www.academia.edu/1502702/Ancient_Kindred_Dal_Riata_a...
https://www.academia.edu/34681572/Woolf_2017_On_the_Nature_o...
