A collection of Pel War games

Background

Play one of these if you like op(operational) strategic 4 dimensional wargames



Back to this week's story....

Mano a Mano: 2P Pericles

Unitatum Specialium

Campaign supplies remaining from last weeks Athenian debacle

Turn 1: Athenian Expansion

Draw of the Unitatum Specialium

Worried Spartan

Turn 1 ends on the BIG BOARD

Turn 2: Spartan Victory at Boeotia

Battle of Boeotia

Turn 2 planning

Turn 3: Sparta's Hellespont Gambit

Turn 4: Peace Breaks Out...and Athenian Strategy Pays Big Dividends

End of game: Sparta in its little cage

Athens was avenged!

Spartan loser

Athenian winner

Wrap Up

Post game greek dinner someplace in Chelsea

