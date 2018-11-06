|
A collection of Pel War games
Background
Last week we played some 4P Pericles. AAR here: Pericles on a Crappy Rainy Day in NYC: Fab 4 Dimensional Op Strategic Game: 1st Mn and NYC Hooligans Refight Peloponnesian War
To recap, my 1st MN mates play tested this game. It really didn't grab me back then. This summer at WBC, I tried again and got the bug. Played a few times now this fall, did the AAR last week and want to keep it on my table this fall/winter. Really impressed. Even tossed into a matrix of some of my favorite op strategic games:
Play one of these if you like op(operational) strategic 4 dimensional wargames
Back to this week's story....
After suffering a humiliating defeat (Athens fell...the HORROR!), the Athenian yo-yos were committed to revenge. They demanded a Saturday rematch: Sparta agreed. Restocked the beer and snacks.
Additionally, we decided to use the special units from the upcoming 2P Pericles variant, Mano a Mano: 2P Pericles. The Unitatum Specialium, or special units, allow a side to toss in a little extra juice (or not) to influence battles. The units add a few more dashes of historical color to this game: a little more tabasco never hurt anyone. Whenever a Will of the Assembly (WoA) occurs, each side flips a card. High card value wins a Unitatum Specialium (US)for the turn. Keep it hidden. Use it or lose it. There are number of different US, each with unique capabilities. More on that at a future date, pilgrims.
Campaign supplies remaining from last weeks Athenian debacle
Around 1PM, we renewed hostilities between glorious Athens and evil Sparta. We agreed to again play as much as the Pel War as we could, starting with turn 1 and trying to at least get through Turn 5.
As play commenced, the Athenian Aristocrat proclaimed, “The Athenians are perfectly in agreement”. The Spartan Agiad faction responded, “Sparta is also in agreement: Athens is led by incompetent boobs”.
Turn 1: Athenian Expansion
Political
The turn began with a Will of the Assembly mandating Sparta establish control of Amphipolis, to which a droll Spartan remarked, “Ahhhh…an Amphiblion invasion”. Athens was required to secure her grain supply by building a base in Sicily. Sparta exited the political phase with 23 strategos and 7 issues vs Athens 25 strategos and 8 issues. Sparta also conducted its draw of the special unit generated by a WotA by winning a card flip and held the gift close to their vest.
Draw of the Unitatum Specialium
Operations
Each side engaged in extensive planning. Herman provided some very handy single page game maps on which we could plan out our respective turns. Grab a screen, place the issues on the single page game map in the order desired ...and then during issue placement, place on big game map - makes it much easier to track things.
Essentially, a side faces a decision each turn regarding allocation of issues (operations) between:
1) Building: forces and/or bases
2) Securing: strengthening its position to prevent geographical expansion by the enemy
3) Sniping: attacking an opponent’s weaker areas
4) Attacking: going after an opponent’s home city state (a game ender) or a particular critical theater.
Once that is decided, sides then debate how:
1) Where: What operations where?
2) Strategos: How much juice for each operation?
3) When: What should be the order of the operations?
4) Direct or indirect approach? Perhaps the most critical decision. Or, more importantly, how to misdirect your opponent?
5) Degree of concentration: a side can usually launch 1 and 1/2 attacks during a turn. How should the operations (issues) be concentrated in the theaters?
Toss in the usual short term vs long term decisions complicated by constraints the issues and strategos shortage has placed upon side. Many permutations result…MANY!
Now that we’ve played Pericles: The Peloponnesian Wars enough to understand the well integrated game engine, we had lively planning discussions. It reminded me of Empires in Arms (EiA), although on a much smaller scale. I mean this as a strong compliment.
A big part of the charm of EiA, is the mulling of possibilities...debating a course of action...and attempting to execute it. Whereas EiA involves a bundle of critical die rolls, Pericles does NOT. Instead it relies on the endless permutations of issues (various operations), when they occur during a phase and capabilities of units to move and inflict pain. Critical die rolls (card flips) are infrequent. I think think missing "crack" keeps some gamers away. However, the "crack" is there...
I got a some of that wonderful EiA buzz of mulling through the campaign planning possibilities; trying to develop the incredible plan, that, would occasionally end in disaster, but, sometimes bring glory. I think both sides spent about a half hour exploring the pro's and con's of operational options.
Regarding Athens, we decided to:
1) Build: Build up force in Corcyca and establish our base in Sicily. Build our powerful Athenian navy.
2) Ignore: Ignore the requirement to build a base in the East Med (doing so would cost a pip of honor, but, we thought the trade off would be worth it)
3) Thwart: Prevent Sparta from accomplishing its Will of the Assembly
Surprisingly, the turn went according to the Athenian plan: they accomplished all their goals (vs the debacle Turn 1 was last week). Best move was a series of issues (and the associated operations) that thwarted Sparta at Amphipolis. Sparta was also kept in its Sparta/Corinth/Boeotia box, as Athens stuffed Boeotia with treachery and naval units.
Worried Spartan
As the turn ended, one Spartan remarked, “…Poor turn...and we even forgot to utilze our Unitatum Specialium…”: an omen of things to come.
Honor: Athens with 31 combined vs Sparta’s 10: a good start for Athens.
Turn 1 ends on the BIG BOARD
Turn 2: Spartan Victory at Boeotia
Political Phase
Sparta experienced some internal political difficulty (had the in-fighting already began - unlucky - or boneheaded playing?) and exited the phase with only 6 issues and 15 strategos vs Athens 8 issues and 22 strategos. One Spartan remarked, “Well, it’s looks like a defensive turn given the issue/strategos relative shortage”.
Pericles does an outstanding job of building into its game engine the cost of political infighting and its impact on military operations. Herman reflected this internal political friction in Empire of the Sun with inter service rivalry and in For the People with political ratings and strategic will costs. Given what we know of history, I'm not sure any decent op strategic wargame can ignore this friction in its game design model. Chess would have been a MUCH better game if both players had to manage political divisions and dynamics between their own bishops!
Battle of Boeotia
Operations
Sparta outplayed Athens. Despite their few strategos, Sparta utilized guile and bluff to dissuade Athens from capitalizing on their immediate advantage in position and resources. Athens decided to attempt too much (forgot the importance of just 1 1/2 attacks) and overplayed their hand.
Athens did manage to build up its forces. Athens also decided to contest Boeotia.
Athens thought that if it could keep Sparta occupied in Boeotia (part of the "Athenian Graveyard": Corinth and Boeotia), it would effectively neuter Sparta expansion. Doing so, has an important impact on end of game honor awarded for bases and controlled theaters. The question is how much cost of short term forces and honor for long term reward?
In this session, Athens decided to utilize a combo of treachery and allied forces to hold the line and perhaps tempt Sparta into committing the actual Spartan army (at least a small portion of it). This is a key dynamic in Pericles: can you tempt the opponent to commit just enough force to suffer a significant defeat. Think Saratoga: get those redcoats to send a large enough force that doesn't dominate the theater, but, suffers a big defeat.
Unfortunately, Athens did not retain quite enough strategos to out fox the wily Spartan players. When we counted strength of respective forces at Boeotia, Sparta had 22 and Athens 17 (6 of which was treachery). Given that Sparta had a net “5”, an imbalanced card flip result would really cause issues for Athens.
Instead of just turn the top card on the pile, we decided to utilize the infamous “Minnesota Shuffle”: while trash talking, shuffle all the cards, drag out the moment of uncertainty and then toss a card on the table. This time, Sparta pulled a “1” vs Athens “4”. Although a lowly minor victory, Sparta did secure Athenian hostages.
When we counted honor at the end of turn, there had been a significant narrowing of the turn 1 gap: Athens now had 23, while Sparta had 19.
Turn 2 planning
Turn 3: Sparta's Hellespont Gambit
Political Phase
Will of the Assembly (WoA) demanded that Athens convert a league base into its own at Sicily, while Sparta received a mission in Hellespont. Given a WoA, a Unitatum Specialium (or special unit) was generated. This time, Athens was the lucky side. The Athenians examined the unit and tucked away for a potential Turn 3 battle.
Both sides suffered political instability and generated only 6 issues each. Strategos again favored Athens: 19 vs 16. Sparta utilized the Kryperia issue (Spartan secret police!) to eliminate the heap of Athenian treachery markers at Boeotia: Sparta sensed they needed to get out of their cage.
Operations Phase
Again, the Will of the Assemblies had favored Athens. Sparta was still bottled up in Corinth and Boeotia. In fact, Athens still retained their Corinthian and Boeotian bases and blocking forces. Athens maintained their effective block on Sparta. Much planning ensued. The internal Athenian debate involved whether to go for a direct Hellespont showdown or an indirect attempt to block Sparta’s ability to push significant forces into the theater. Athens decided upon the indirect approach.
TIMING of how the issues are resolved is EVERYTHING in Pericles. There is a SIGNIFICANT metagme surrounding that. Very unique dynamic. Love it. It really simulates at a strategic level that both you and your opponent are somewhat in control, somewhat not in control of how the operations unfold. You'll frequently find yourself saying "SNAP" (or your favorite expletive). Such is war.
The Athenian plan to block Spartan forces from making it to Hellespont didn’t quite work. Sparta deployed its proxy navy to the area. If fact, they forced a battle. When we counted respective forces, both had a strength of 11. It was time to flip cards. A victory by Sparta would probably ensure their ability to build a base. Time for another Minnesota shuffle. In this case, the card gods smiled on Sparta: they drew a “4” vs Athens “2”. Much Spartan hollering and jumping resulted.
Athens did come away with a minor victory at Amphipolis and eliminated any remaining Spartan presence from earlier in the game.
Through some deft Athenian play and Spartan muck up, Athens maintained their bases in Corinth and Boeotia. With Sparta bottled up, the fight for honor narrowed: Sparta at 43 and Athens at 37. Oh, as an aside, the special unit that Athens had drawn was sadly, Cowardly Allies: no effect. The Spartans remarked, “We knew you bums were bluffing”.
Turn 4: Peace Breaks Out...and Athenian Strategy Pays Big Dividends
Political Phase
Things change sometimes quite quickly in Pericles. There is this great point in a game of Pericles where an individual player decides to go for victory. The event card forced the war/peace issue into play. If a player is the faction that wins the peace issue, they receive 10 honor points. Additionally, a player receives points for control of the government. So, a player within a side can vault ahead or there frenemy. That all takes place within the context of both players on a side still having to worry about the enemy side.
The Spartans thought (as it would turn, in error) if the game ended with peace breaking out (we had earlier in the afternoon decided to only play the 1st Pel War – which ends between turn 3 and 5 when/if peace breaks out), that Sparta – specifically Agiad – would prevail. It appeared that the Sparta Agiad could perhaps pull off a victory. He led all players with 25 honor (2nd place was the Athenian Demagogue). So, they played it that way: an attempt to grab victory through peace.
The political phase was a blast on both sides of the table.
While the Aristocrat managed to win the peace issue, some sneaky late play by the Demagogue wrestled control of the Athenian government.
At that point, we counted up the honor changes from the Political Phase: Agiad at 36, Demagogue at 25, Aristocrat at 23 and lowly Euryipontid at 17. The Spartans shouted, “VICTORY!”.
The Athenian Aristocrat smiled and then commented, “We still need to award honor points for control of theaters and number of bases, nabobs”.
Herman, the lowly Spartan Euryipontid faction, remarked, “The bald man is correct”. We proceeded to count honor points for bases and controlled theaters...
End of game: Sparta in its little cage
Bases:
Athens 13…3 pts each = 39 (those are then split between factions – odd point to leader of the government).
Sparat: 7…3 pts each = 21
Controlled Theaters:
Athens: 9 … 3pts each = 27
Sparta: 1 (YES ONE!)…3 pts each = 3
When we did a final count, we ended the day with these results:
62 Demagogue, 54 for Aristocrat… 54 for Agiad and 30 for Euryipontid. Athens at 116 to lowly Sparta’s 84.
Athens was avenged!
Spartan loser
Athenian winner
Wrap Up
Post game greek dinner someplace in Chelsea
Very fun session: much strategy, drama. Certainly learned the importance of bottling up Sparta. This one turned out to be a control of territory and base building game – as I suspect most games will be unless there is a decisive battle or two. Implication? Much maneuver…war on the edges…cat and mouse…guile/bluff: my type of game.
Keep it hidden. I'd also make a suggestion for play: hidden strategos reserve (the amount not claimed for each side during the political phase) and unknown issues selected for each side (and the number). It will make for MUCH more guessing as to the capabilities of each side.
1st MN: 2nd Day: Gettysburg
During break for lunch, a fun discussion regarding Gettysburg... Herman’s has three big mounted maps of the battlefield: one for each day of the battle. That led to a quest (accomplished!) to find out where the 1st MN appeared on the battlefield map. Herman consulted a book buried in a crevice… The 1st MN regiment was apart of Hancock’s II Corps…Gibbon 2nd Division…Harrrow 1st Brigade (which included the 1st MN, 19th ME, 15th MA and the 82nd NY). We also asked Herman the story behind the three mounted maps. Mark indicated he had secured somewhere and that they had been framed as a gift.
While looking at the framed maps, the Demagogue asked, “Were those framed at the same time?”.
Herman said, “Yes they were”.
The Demagogue smiled and said, “Then, I suspect one was broken and reframed. What is the REAL story, mate?”
We all looked at The Demagogue as if he was mad. “What the hell are you talking about, mate?”.
Puzzled, The Demagogue responded, “Are you all blind? Check out the width of the black framing, grasshoppers”.
We did: he was correct. One frame was thicker by maybe an eight of an inch.
“WHAT THE HELL? Are you Sherlock Holmes?”.
Herman then gave us the skinny. “Well now that you mention it, one map was bumped off the wall and we had to have it reframed…a few decades ago!”. No wonder the perceptive Demagogue won this game of Pericles.
Post game, I had some outstanding Greek food in Chelsea with some friends.
We are all really looking forward to game 3 of our NYC Hooligan / 1st MN series when the snow arrives in late December. Until then, Sparta
delenda est!
Gang of 4 Pericles
Postscript
JFK today
So, I'm going thru JFK security today. Bag gets pulled aside. What do they want to look at? A copy of Pericles!
An agent pulled it out and said, "What's this?".
I responded, "Have you ever played Risk? Similar, but a hell of lot funner."
The agent said, "Really. I played that back in the day."
Another agent walked up. "What's this?"
Me: "A historical boardgames regarding the Peloponnesian Wars."
Agent 2: "I LOVE historical boardgames! Where can I get one?".
Me: "Check out boardgamegeek".
Agent 2: "I know that site. I will. Thanks!"
Agent 1: "Cool hobby. Have a great day sir". I even got a fist bump.
I thought I heard that humorous epilogue music they used to play on the old Star Trek episodes. Made my way to the gate and back to the Republic of Pirates. Maybe we even enlisted another Pericles player today.
Link to other 1st MN/Sawatdee/Herr Dr AARs: 1st MN/Sawatdee/Herr Dr Session Reports
Re: Athens Avenged! NOV 3 2018. An Pericles Rematch between an Assortment of Various NYC Hooligans and one 1st MNer
Herr Dr wrote:
Chess would have been a MUCH better game if both players had to manage political divisions and dynamics between their own bishops!
My favorite line of the whole AAR! I laughed pretty hard at this...
Awesome report!
Re: Athens Avenged! NOV 3 2018. An Pericles Rematch between an Assortment of Various NYC Hooligans and one 1st MNer
Great time, its nice to finally have a Pericles crowd so the game is now getting to the table regularly.
The rematch comes around XMAS...
Mark
