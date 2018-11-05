|
Ricardo Dubcek
Spain
Barcelona
Hi folks,
Yesterday I played a solo game as the joint Roman-Aedui alliance against the bots in the 53 BC setup, that is, four winters. As a disclaimer, I consider myself fairly experienced in Falling sky when it comes to playing humans, but I may have made a mistake or two with the bots (actually, that’s one of the reasons I often choose the Romans, as I find their flowchart rather hard to navigate, specially when they March). So, although this AAR will not be super thorough and card by card, feel free to let me know if you spot any errors, I’m always happy to learn. Here it goes!
As the song says, it started out well and all right. My trusted Aedui managed to grab Convictolitavis (I mean the one which lets them Suborn in two regions, I think that’s the one) as one of their first actions, which they used to great effect throughout the game. My strategy was basically to squash as many Arverni, Belgae and German allies under my sandals as possible for maximum Roman score, coupling that with Suborning said allies away with the Aedui, rather than placing their own. This worked quite well, as they just need to stay ahead of the rest and not reach a specific number of allied tribes like the Arverni. I’m aware that someone playing just the Aedui (or an Aedui-bot) would not have done that, but I tried to make both factions act as a team.
On to the action. The Belgae were up first in I think the second card, so Ambiorix marched with his warbands out of Nervii (as the fort there prevented him from making more losses than he would sustain) and into Treveri. I used my Limited Command to March Caesar from Provincia with four legions and some auxilia to join the forces already in Treveri (leaving some auxilia behind to secure my Supply Line), hoping to get lucky with the play order in the card after the next and engage the Belgae before they could flee. This was the situation:
And indeed, I did come up before them! I Scouted Atrebates with one of my auxilia (previous pic was actually half-way through my Scout action, apologies for that) to deny them control of that region, so there was nowhere they could retreat to; their pleas for asylum to the Arverni-bot went unheard as per bot rules. So I Battled them and what can I say, it was pretty gruesome:
In fact, as the legions were enough to do the job (thanks to Caesar doubling their power), I sent some auxilia across the Rhine to wipe out the undefended German allies (I love the Scout+Battle combo, it allows quick and surgeon-like strikes right where you need them) and some others to Nervii to Scout their warbands there, lest they get cocky and Raid my Aedui in winter.
A couple cards passed, the Belgians took Germanic horse (which by the way they could never use, as they were not able to recover from my onslaught) and along came Forced marches as card number 6, if I recall correctly, with the Arverni up first. Now, as I understood the special instructions for that card, they were supposed to move Vercingetorix and all available warbands to the nearest region possible (which was Treveri), but if Caesar were there, as was the case, they would only do so if they could have at least twice as many mobile pieces as the Romans. I only had my five legions and Caesar himself, as my auxilia were off annoying Belgae and Germans, so enter the Arverni with 21 warbands:
I guess they were not expecting my reinforcements, but I was up next with full Command + SA, so I Scouted my auxilia back to Treveri from nearby regions and Battled the Arverni. As for the Belgae, Treveri proved to be a deadly trap for them, since they could not retreat anywhere. The already bloody plains and forests became bloodier still, this time also with a few auxilia casualties (something the Belgae did not accomplish in the previous battle), but still vastly higher losses among Vercingetorix’s army:
By then the Arverni had almost no resources left, so thanks to the Aedui Raiding the remains away when they were up, Vercingetorix became stuck and could not pay to March away from that (for him) accursed Treveri. So next time I was up I finished the job with another Battle and killed him, along with the few warbands he had left.
To make a short story shorter, in the next few cards the Aedui kept on Suborning Belgae and Arverni allies away (with a last-minute Roman loan, as they never Traded and were running short on funds) and occasionally placing their own. The other three factions did nothing deserving particular attention, except for the Belgae taking Oppida (letting them place an ally that, undefended as it was, did not last long) and another event which allowed them to place allies in Treveri in Germania (the nerve… those I had no time to wipe out). The first and last Winter came in card number 12, with the Aedui barely over their VC with 4 allies to the Arverni and Belgae 3 each and the Romans sitting comfortably on 19 subdued tribes.
Final thoughts… I was lucky to nail Ambiorix on the 50% chance of being up before him in card order; getting Convictolitavis early was also instrumental to quickly getting rid of enemy allies and waste their time trying to Rally them back. The other crucial and epic event of the season was the Arverni force-marching to their doom, thanks also to the Aedui sabotaging their economy to bog them in place and allow the kill. Something which probably had some influence as well was that the bots took a lot of events, which prevented them from using their prerogative of trading Limited Commands for full Commands + SA’s.
Anyway, hope you found that interesting, I certainly enjoyed all that Gaul-bashing, hehe. As mentioned, feedback is welcome if you spotted any mistakes or just want to let me know your thoughts!
Niko
Canada
Calgary
Alberta
-
Thanks for the report and the pictures!
I can spot one mistake though; The Belgae would have retreated, and since they are fighting against the Romans they could just have stayed in the region with the hidden warbands and their leader (and would indeed have done so as per 8.4.3 last paragraph)
I can't tell if the same would have applied in the Arverni battle.
Not sure how that would have impacted the rest of the game, but the bots are definitely at a disadvantage if they are up against a player controlling multiple factions. Human players would ramp up their cooperation in a two/three player game, but the bots don't.
Ricardo Dubcek
Spain
Barcelona
Shoot, you’re right, I forgot that those pesky rabble-rousing Gauls can climb up the trees and hide when they confront the forces of law and order. Thanks for pointing that out!
I guess the Arverni would have retreated in place as well (don’t have the rules at hand, but I imagine that who controls the Battle region is irrelevant for that, right?). I think the main effects of those battles would have been that:
a) Ambiorix would not have died (but with a greatly decimated army I still believe he would not have done much).
b) Vercingetorix would not have died either; as he had a huge army to begin with, even with the heavy losses it would have remained a force to be reckoned with. That would have had a bigger impact on the game, as although I doubt he would have tried to storm my fort, he might have been left in a position to Devastate and thus kill some of my auxilia. With a follow-up Roman attack his army would have been all but neutralized, so not much more he could have done after that.
Still, that would have had ripple effects on my economy (which ended up at 0 for both factions in the original game), so I think I could have nevertheless gone above my VC with the Romans but probably not with the Aedui, at least in the first winter. Unless of course I had just hid behind my fort walls, ignored the green horde beyond, and gone on with my business… We’ll never know.
So much for the glory of killing both Gallic leaders
