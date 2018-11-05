chas59 wrote:

Many thanks. Just a few technical questions:1. Did you have any trouble with reading the scenarios? Some people are saying its hard to distinguish the sides unless you use the PSC site copy.2. Are you using the green side of the map for clearer photo display, as the scenario books do? Do you usually play on the brown side?3. Are you using wire pieces for the bridges because you don't have the bridges from the Tank expansion?4. Do you feel both sides can win the scenarios?5. Would you expect things to go differently upon replay?