[The post was initially published on my boardgames blog HERE]
So, the French Army expansion to the The Great War really grabbed mine and Marcin’s interest – no surprise then that we continue with the Verdun scenarios. Today another four session reports, enriched with many pictures where you can see the scenarios set-ups, situation development and final results. As well as appreciate the beauty of the game – both in its graphical dimension as well as interesting game-play!
Scenario 45 – Verdun (Across the Meuse) – 6-9 March 1916
45 is the first scenario in which the river terrain hexes are used. My German forces are like “sitting ducks” ready to be shot so the only way would be to push forward ASAP. The initial shelling however was not the most fortunate, especially on my right:
It is true that Germans forces were in overwhelming numbers:
But even very precise shelling on French positions (see below Reserved Artillery roll!) did not helped me:
Below final situation with main areas of action:
- Hard as I try, I was not able to do anything with 3 recon cards played by Marcin; time really was running against me
- My strong attack in the left was easily repulsed by Marcin…
- …while in the Center and on the Right I managed to eliminate French unit and take over the woods
However, that was all what my forces were able to accomplish that day and had to suffer staggering defeat 2-7!
Scenario 46 – Verdun (Le Mort Homme) – 13-20 March 1916
Ok, being so badly beaten in previous scenario the German forces were readying for a revenge. In complete contrast to the scenario depicting crossing the Meuse, once on the other side of the river, the Central Powers dig in:
- It was a shooting contest – being well entrenched I did not plan to move unless French forces were appropriate “soften-up”; the spotter Special Personnel not only was very helpful but became our favorite enhancement to standard forces
- Once the forces on the hill were weakened, the Infantry Assault card led Germans forces forward. They were unstoppable.
- And even two Recon cards were not able to save the day for Allies
Scenario 47 -Verdun (Fort Vaux) – 7-8 March 1916
Another scenario with Fort – I like those, as you have clear target and a lot of fun who gets there in sufficient numbers on time to hold it.
Let us see what happened during our game – not to keep you in suspense, despite significant effort, the Germans did not succeed:
- I started with quick advance on fort – Assault Left, Infantry Assault, Order from HQ cards
- In the meantime the lonely MG was quickly overrun:
- In third round my forces converged on Fort and… mutual slaughter began – really, hard to call it in any other way – units were falling in scores:
- In the end, thanks to two recon cards as well as counter-attack in the center, Marcin and his French troops prevailed!
Scenario 48 – Verdun (Malancourt) – 20-22 March 1916
Another scenario, which looks extremely tough for Germans. But despair not! We have three mortars and as we will see – they are extremely well suited for weakening the fortified positions. Set-up:
And now main actions during our game:
- We both had opportunity to choose 1 Special Personnel; Marcin went for Light Machine Gun while I took Engineer
- I advanced with Engineer on the left, cut the wire, attacked but was repulsed and killed. Another French victory? No way!
- After careful preparation, I launched two Mortar Barrages, one with Storm of Fire. My units were firing with 5 dices, using the spotter for better accuracy. The result was inevitable – fortified positions were simple cleared from all human presence:
- Marcin again was putting a lot of pressure on me, scoring three VPs by Recon cards
- To finish the game, I attacked the forest on my right and cleared it from French presence, narrowly winning the game!
Wow, that was a lot of fun with those 4 scenarios – they are pretty varied, with different objectives and initial situation. They also require using specific tactics and combos to succeed. I have feeling that 45 and especially 46 are slightly unbalanced. However, this is not a problem as you can always switch sides.
More to come! Cannot wait to get to the Tank scenarios
Mayor Jim
United States
Fort Wright
Kentucky
Vote Often!
Well done, thanks! ...too bad there aren’t many pics
Michal K
Poland
Otwock
Mazowieckie
MayorJim wrote:
Well done, thanks! ...too bad there aren’t many pics
Thanks. I am trying to do some pictures but at the same time provide you guys with full map so you can have an overview of the main actions.
Jon Snow
United States
New York City
New York
Great, great views for someone who is still waiting on his copy! Many thanks. Just a few technical questions:
1. Did you have any trouble with reading the scenarios? Some people are saying its hard to distinguish the sides unless you use the PSC site copy.
2. Are you using the green side of the map for clearer photo display, as the scenario books do? Do you usually play on the brown side?
3. Are you using wire pieces for the bridges because you don't have the bridges from the Tank expansion?
4. Do you feel both sides can win the scenarios?
5. Would you expect things to go differently upon replay?
robert tunstall
Canada
Guelph
Ontario
As far as distinguishing the sides go, people really should look at the top and bottom of the scenario map.
It will say which side goes where and has a country victory token symbol after it.
I think their maps are great. Far superior to the GMT fare of C&C N & A. It may be to finely detailed for some but I think it works great with the detailed minis. An all round solid package which visually portrays the conflict.
-
StevenE
United States
Torrance
California
robert t wrote:
As far as distinguishing the sides go, people really should look at the top and bottom of the scenario map.
It will say which side goes where and has a country victory token symbol after it.
I think their maps are great. Far superior to the GMT fare of C&C N & A. It may be to finely detailed for some but I think it works great with the detailed minis. An all round solid package which visually portrays the conflict.
I think the map and terrain tiles are the weakest part of this C&C title.
The board components are too dark for my taste...
I own two of each base and expansion sets... the tiles and boards are no where near as vibrant as the images above...
Michal K
Poland
Otwock
Mazowieckie
chas59 wrote:
Great, great views for someone who is still waiting on his copy!
Many thanks. Just a few technical questions:
1. Did you have any trouble with reading the scenarios? Some people are saying its hard to distinguish the sides unless you use the PSC site copy.
2. Are you using the green side of the map for clearer photo display, as the scenario books do? Do you usually play on the brown side?
3. Are you using wire pieces for the bridges because you don't have the bridges from the Tank expansion?
4. Do you feel both sides can win the scenarios?
5. Would you expect things to go differently upon replay?
Thanks! Answering your questions:
1. Yes, I had some issues with crater/hill hexes as well as differentiating the French from Germans. In the end I figured it out but really, the print was not the best.
2. Exactly - using green part gives me much more clear picture. From time to time I use brown (I am planning to Neville offensive)
3. Yes, I do not have tank expansion thus need to use the wire as bridge.
4. Surprisingly, in many scenarios both sides are capable of winning. Not every, but the game is well balanced. Of course, as in C&C, there is always time to switch sides.
5. The game gas a great replayability:
a) different shelling each time
b) different starting cards
c) in scenarios where you can choose 3 or 4 special personnel - completely different strategy can be chosen
All in all this is great expansion!
