ltmurnau wrote:

Eldard wrote:

Outstanding review of this old SPI design.



As I recall, Dunningan/Prados described the challenge of designing a game the subject of which was so current, particularly since the ultimate strategic outcome was unknown. Nonetheless, it has been praised for years for both its playability and its simulation of the campaign.



Dunnigan was fascinated by the ability of board games to explore contemporary and hypothetical conflicts.This wasn’t anything that the American professional military wasn’t already doing, with good reason.He reasoned, why shouldn’t civilians also explore these problem spaces for themselves, with the benefit of some research and tested game mechanics?