|
-
-
I managed to get a table that could stay up for a while in a cat-free environment, so I thought: "Lets' play a big wargame solo"
FF:GD Scenario 5, a 2-map monster. let's see how it goes..
Russians set up the bulk of their forces first, then the Germans, then the Russians have a reinforced rifle company and two KV-1 heavies to add afterwards.
Initial Dispositions:
On the eastern flank the Russians have gone trench happy. The objective hexes have red outlines and are worth 6 VP’s to the Germans. Russians get VP’s by eliminating German tanks (3VP’s each) and infantry (1 VP each). The Germans can set up in the woods at the bottom left, just 2 hexes from the Russian line in places, so no chances were taken. There are a lot of sighting markers as well as real units under those Entrenchment markers. Note the T-34 covering the stream and the wire to slow down attackers.
A frontal assault here would be messy, because the German tanks would have to set up to the South (the right side as seen here) and could only fire into the southernmost woods hexes. The stream and marsh hexes would slow the infantry down so that fire and move would be difficult. The sighting markers without entrenchments can also hide more entrenchments, so the Germans can’t assume they are an easy target either. Only 6 sighting markers actually conceal real units. There are two that conceal roadblocks, and the rest are false sightings. Sighting markers can be revealed by scoring a hit on them, they have a “morale” of 13. Infantry has either 11 or 12 so the sighting markers are harder to hit.
In the centre, there is a bulge with a load of wire. It is clearly a good place for AT weapons with all the open ground to the North (to the bottom of the picture). There’s nowhere to hide in hex-row A, which is the only place the Germans can set up apart from the woods on their left.
A close-up reveals lots of sighting markers in entrenchments, and a T34 unit hiding in the houses.
The Russian right flank looks under-defended in comparison. The German player does know that the Russians have another set of units still to deploy, and they could easily be deployed on the western edge of the map (the right as we look). So he assumes that will happen. However it is still the least awkward point to attack. Apart from one detail, that is. The Order Matrix has a total of 7 cubes on the “1” spot. 6 from the scenario setup and one random cube. The “1” spot allows the play of cards, and both sides have quite a few. The German ones are largely artillery and air strikes and are probably what the Axis player should use at the beginning as he has 7 initiative To play with. Sadly the Russian left is on a hill, and the German player cannot see on to the plateau.
So if the Germans want to bombard the village they will have to risk a command marker away from their troops. Command markers are valuable and are destroyed by the enemy simply moving a unit into the same hex, if they are unaccompanied. It’s probably worth risking one for this as the Germans do have 8, and as long as it is covered by German guns it will probably be safe. I note the rules don’t specify that the command marker has to be near friendly troops, so you could place on in the middle of the enemy lines if you chose to. It would be vulnerable, because you can’t remove them from the map voluntarily. You can carry them with any unit that moves through the hex though.
So the German player decides that this area is the place he wants to hit, and in the time-honoured way he will throw his entire force at this flank in an effort to overpower the defences before the Russians can call up reinforcements from their right and centre.
The German setup:
There are no stacking limits in Fighting Formations, but when a hex is hit, all units will be attacked, so it generally makes sense to have a low unit density. The German player therefore does have to string his units out a fair bit, otherwise Russian artillery may cause a few problems once it is the Soviet turn, if the Germans have used all their initiative on bombardments without moving units.
I would post more, but image upload is failing atm.
-
-
- Last edited Wed Nov 14, 2018 4:34 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Nov 13, 2018 3:41 pm
-
-
-
A close-up of the first obvious strong point. Germans better hope that sighting marker isn’t an AT gun, but even if it is, they can smash the area with arty before it can shoot back, as there isn’t any return fire from a bombardment.
The German player unleashes his artillery and air attacks. He uses 6 cards, each time taking a cube from the “1” level of the Order Matrix.
His accuracy rolls are terrible, but he does manage to see off a T34 unit with 2 air attacks. The Stukas and fighter-bombers are the most effective against armour, plus most of the time you get to choose which unit gets hit. Here’s the situation after all attacks, the T34 has just been hit for a second time. It’s a squad not a platoon, so it is eliminated.
Now the German spends 5 initiative to move. He would rather move than assault as he needs to get his troops as far as possible into the Russian area before the Russians can bring over reinforcements. Plus, he doesn’t need to shoot now, he would rather return fire should the Russians use a fire order on him next phase. So move order is better than an Assault order, which would halve all MP’s for all units. He places two more Command Markers so that he can move all his units, wondering if some smoke barrages might have been more effective than the HE bombardment:
more to come when I can upload again
-
-
- Last edited Wed Nov 14, 2018 4:33 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Nov 13, 2018 10:29 pm
-
-
-
Here’s the situation after he moves. The Soviets used opportunity fire, one unit managed to shoot 4 times before becoming spent. German was lucky, not drawing any really bad hit markers. He is still vulnerable next turn though, as the Russian is almost certain to hit some units for the second time, thus eliminating them and getting some VPs. If they get hit again, they get replaced by 2 squads, but the eliminated platoon counter counts against the victory conditions.
On the right the Germans pushed up their armour so that the KV1’s movements are restricted, and they will be fired upon if they move into view. Note the Germans picked up the Command Markers and moved them with their units. Only one German unit is out of command.
The Russians first take the last “1” from the Order Matrix and use an AT rifle shot at the rear of the PzIV F2.
-
-
- Last edited Wed Nov 14, 2018 4:33 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed Nov 14, 2018 7:17 am
-
-
-
It’s a fail. Then they use a fire order, taking one of the “7”’s.
The Russians deploy their Rifle platoons into squads. This makes them weak and vulnerable to return fire, but all they want to do is cause casualties to gain VP’s. The local position is going to be overrun anyway, and they just need to take as many Germans down with them as they can. Deploying reduces their individual chance of causing a hit, but they get three times as many chances. As two platoons are within 1 hex and are rolling d12’s this is well worth doing. It’s not worth doing with d10’s.
The maths: a platoon with 13FP shooting at a 12 morale unit with no cover (hindrance is still 1) gets a hit about 60% of the time if using d12 due to adjacency. A squad with 8 FP gets a hit about 34% of the time. You get 3 chances at 34% or one at 60%? The platoon has 40% chance of causing no hits. The squads have 28% chance of causing no hits. With d10 it is almost a wash so it is situation-dependent.
The Russians blast away and cause two casualties. They take a couple of hits from return fire from the MG42’s on the hill. They are beastly strong at 17FP.
The Russians just hope to have another blast next turn. Does the German player press home the attack and hope to wipe out the Russians or use a phase to rally his troops, who are mainly just shaken and easy to rally? If they rally the Russians will find it very hard to make any VP’s, but rallying does waste time.
The German player spends the last “7” to flip the sniper marker, and then does a Fire order, successfully wiping out the last resistance in the houses but failing to affect the entrenched rifle unit on the objective hex. Still, he still has the 2 MG42’s for that next turn. Unfortunately he has lost another unit to return fire.
-
-
- Last edited Wed Nov 14, 2018 4:33 pm (Total Number of Edits: 3)
- Posted Wed Nov 14, 2018 9:40 am
-
-
-
The turn ends. The sniper action is ineffective, so we flip all command markers over, then re-seed the Order Matrix. Lots of cheap moves available for the Russians. It’s what they need to get their troops from their centre and right into the battle:
The initiative pawn is now on the Russian side, and they need to move. A lot. They could move twice as a movement order costs them just 2 initiative (and that is if the Germans don’t use opportunity fire thus handing them more initiative), but they must decide how many new Command Markers to spend to get their right and centre into the battle. They have 5 spare markers. The scenario shows two markers as with the reinforced rifle company, but the rules do state that command markers may be placed anywhere, so we took this to mean they are not restricted to being used just with that formation.
The Russian plays two Command markers plus a Commissar card:
This allows them to set all the infantry on their right in motion towards the attack point without spending a Command Marker:
-
-
- Last edited Wed Nov 14, 2018 4:32 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed Nov 14, 2018 3:05 pm
-
-
-
Then they use one on the centre to move the big AT gun to engage the PzIV F2. The F2 op fires which is a mistake. It misses but that’s not the point. It is spent so this enables the T34 squad to zoom up to it and get to point-blank range behind it.
Now it is caught between 2 AT assets, so one is getting a rear shot, that’s for sure
On the German right, the Russians move up their heavy tanks. The Germans pop off several op fire attacks but only succeed in giving the Russians initiative points. The far left Pz III op fires so that it can turn to present front armour, knowing that it is unlikely to get a hit, but not wanting to gift an easy side/rear shot. Enough initiative is lost to give the Russians 7 Initiative in total. No effect on the thick KV-1 armour.
The Russians bring their MG’s along the road after the German tanks are spent. Lots of German shots lost to the 2 hindrance of the fields. SMG units fill the edge of the village out of tank gunshot range. They are awaiting the infantry assault in ground of their own choosing. Having gifted the Russians so much initiative, the German tanks get outflanked by one KV-1 so that they are certainly going to give up a rear shot. Both KV-1 use APCR… Boom! 3VP’s
In the centre, the flanking T-34 also hits, as does the entrenched infantry on the MG34 platoon. ZIS misses. Casualties are mounting, as are the VP’s. Russians now have 13 VP’s
-
-
- Last edited Wed Nov 14, 2018 4:32 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed Nov 14, 2018 3:25 pm
-
-
-
The Germans have 1 initiative only, so next phase will be Russian unless the Russians use initiative to op fire. Germans decide to tempt them into doing just that and choose to Move for 3 initiative. They also place another 2 Command markers to avoid having to spend 20 initiative on activating all their units for 1 each. The thinking is that they need to move to press their assault and destroy the local forces pronto before the Russian reinforcements arrive from down the line of battle.
The Germans activate and prepare to run the gauntlet:
Ganging up on a KV-1: note one Pz III got nailed in the rear by op fire from the KV-1 as it tried to race around the rear of the Russian position behind the other KV-1. Germans took a victory hex in the process. Russians now lead by 7 VP’s
German infantry moves up, but not too close to the SMG horde. They want them softened up by armour before they will engage them in the woods.
They get only one tank platoon behind the second KV-1.
-
-
- Last edited Wed Nov 14, 2018 4:32 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed Nov 14, 2018 3:32 pm
-
-
-
Then they flood the strongpoint, taking a few hits but surrounding the infantry and threatening close combat to the T-34, so it has to choose whether to try to kill the Pz IV and maybe get close assaulted to death, or take on the infantry. It’s called overloading a defence.
Over to the Russians, with only 2 Initiative, so they can’t Fire and keep their turn. They Snipe and Fire. The Germans spend initiative to return fire, and get a T-34 after losing another tank and 3 VP’s
In the middle the return fire shots bounce off the KV-1, which missed its shot on the crippled Pz IIIJ in the field
The northern KV-1 bites the dust surrounded by 3 tanks, but does kill another Pz III unit.
-
-
- Last edited Wed Nov 14, 2018 4:31 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed Nov 14, 2018 3:38 pm
-
-
Chad Jensen
United States
SANTA ROSA
CA
Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.
-
Nice reporting, Paul. Keep it up!
One thing:
Quote:
The Russians first take the last “1” from the Order Matrix and use an AT rifle shot at the rear of the PzIV F2.
Note that Anti-Tank Rifle assets are reactions: they can be done during any order -- most likely an opposing Move/Assault. They don't require an order of their own.
-
-
-
-
yeah I knew that just must have misreported it. There's a lot to remember!
Though I did not put it together that it can be done in an enemy order...
-
-
- Last edited Wed Nov 14, 2018 7:02 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed Nov 14, 2018 7:01 pm
-
-
-
This is such a cool game and works really well solo for me (and apparently I'm not the only one!) You're report is enticing me into posting up one of my own!
-
-
-
-
It is hard to play solo, given the sighting marker mechanic. Not impossible, but hard.
I don't own it, but I understand that the Kharkov expansion addresses this somewhat as well as the issue that most scenarios are attack/defend.
-
-
-
Russ Williams
Poland
Wrocław
Dolny Śląsk
-
peaveyyyy2 wrote:
It is hard to play solo, given the sighting marker mechanic. Not impossible, but hard.
FWIW I soloed through the scenarios of Band of Brothers: Screaming Eagles, which proposed a fairly decent way of dealing with the solo problem of concealed units, so I want to go back to try soloing FF after that experience to try applying the BoB idea.
-
-
|