GringerJD wrote:

You know, I like the line about it being the journey and not the destination as concerns COIN games. There is some truth to that. But you will find strong players staying closer to the lead that not-so-strong players. Usually...



Glad we got you interested in COIN.

mastergunner309 wrote:

There is a constant struggle between all the factions in the game and even more infighting among those factions in real life. I was there for 12 months training Afghan forces, I can tell you its the most complex and frustrating thing I've ever had to do. Anyway, after reading this I plan on getting my ADP back out on the table, so thank you for that as well.



Curious, were you playing with the new bots or the old ones? Not sure if the new ones are included now or not. If anyone has experience with the new bots, just wondering if it is a game changer enough to purchase the update from GMT.

