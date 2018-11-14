|
-
Phil Campeau
Canada
Montreal
Quebec
Brazilian Jiu Jitsu brown belt under Bruno Fernandes.
-
I'm not a wargamer by any means, though I do enjoy Twilight Struggle and War Of The Ring. After hearing about GMT's Counterinsurgency (COIN) series several times over the last few months, I was curious. The final push came from a recent episode of the Punching Cardboard podcast, where Jim and Joe discussed several COIN games they had played recently. I tend to share a lot of the same game tastes as them, so I decided it was time to explore.
The System
The first thing that really intrigued me about these games is that they aren't just a series, they're a system, much like 18xx games. Once you've learned one COIN game, you have a very solid footing for learning the other ones. I like that idea a lot. As I'm getting deeper and deeper into the gaming hobby, I find I'm less interested in learning a whole new rule set every time I sit at the table.
If you're already familiar with the COIN system, feel free to skip ahead to the next section. For the briefest of brief explanations, here's how the COIN system works. There are generally four distinct and fairly asymmetric factions in the game. Some factions are Insurgents, some are Counter-Insurgents. Each faction has a win condition based on two separate criteria, and often one of these criteria is shared with another faction, or is in direct conflict with the win criteria of another faction. Because of this, players will often find it important to make arrangements and deals with each of the other factions at various times in the game.
Each game comes with an event of deck cards, which govern the play of the game. Unlike card-driven games like Twilight Struggle or Sekigahara, in this game players do not get a hand of cards. Instead,the top card of the deck is revealed and placed beside the deck, and the next card is also revealed. The cards will often have two options: one appealing more to Insurgents, the other to the Counter-Insurgents. At the top of each card are symbols representing the four factions, and this, in my opinion, is the true heart of the system. The four symbols indicate the order in which the four factions may operate, but each round, only two factions may take actions. Players do have the option to pass, which will generally give them extra resources (money). If players pass, it is possible that a faction appearing 3rd or even 4th on the card may still get to take an action. Also, if a faction takes an action on the current card, they are ineligible to act on the upcoming card. I'll get into the nitty-gritty of why this is so brilliant during the gameplay discussion.
My first experience
I got my hands on a copy of A Distant Plain, and dove right in. I read through the rulebook a couple of times, watched a video from GMT, and set up a game day with three other friends who were interested in the system. The day of the first play, I showed up to the cafe a little early, did the standard game setup, and set up the top of the deck to do the Playbook play-through, which walks you through the first 8 or 9 turns of the game, explaining the reasons and concepts behind many of the game's actions. We had all decided this would be the best way to get a feel for the game.
We made our way through the play-through somewhat slowly, but felt like we knew how to move forward from that point onward. We might have overestimated our understanding of the systems at play. We spent the next four hours getting through 16 event cards. This was a very, very different play experience for all of us.
It felt like every decision was critically important. Do I take this event, or use this opportunity to do an Operation and Special Activity? Is it worth tacking on the special activity, or would I be smarter to only do the Operation so that the next player can't take the event? Heck, sometimes it could take a couple of minutes to choose between doing something, or passing for a prime acting position on the next card.
Even once the decision is made, there are still a pile of additional decisions. You're rallying? Where? Is it better to Rally in fewer spots to save some resources? Should I also do a Special Activity, or should I block the next faction’s ability to do the Event? There are so many questions to explore on each turn, it's hard to wrap your head around the impact of them at first.
Some (very preliminary) preliminary final thoughts.
This is a heavy system, no doubt. Much like Francis Tresham did with 18xx, Volko Ruhnke has developed a framework that has the potential for endless exploration. While my first play was exceedingly slow, I played again with one of the other players, and we made it through 3 Propaganda rounds in about 3 hours, which felt more realistic.
I’m a little concerned that the games may just amount to a back and forth tug of rope, with an almost arbitrary winner at the end, but I’m fairly certain these concerns are unfounded. To keep coming back to the 18xx reference, I often find the last set of ORs in 18xx to be somewhat anticlimactic, but it’s usually the journey that matters most in these games, rather than the destination.
I’m eager to explore this game and others in the series to see where they can take the system.
This post first appeared on my blog at aboveboardgames.ca
-
-
- Last edited Wed Nov 14, 2018 5:07 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Nov 13, 2018 5:31 pm
-
-
Jason Lindsay
United States
Soquel
California
Totally randomly Braxton...
-
Nice write up. ADP is still my favorite COIN volume. In my 10 plays, the games have been closer and more interesting than any other COIN volume.
-
-
-
Jeff Gringer
United States
Alexandria
Virginia
COIN Grognard
-
You know, I like the line about it being the journey and not the destination as concerns COIN games. There is some truth to that. But you will find strong players staying closer to the lead that not-so-strong players. Usually...
Glad we got you interested in COIN.
philcampeau wrote:
I’m a little concerned that the games may just amount to a back and forth tug of rope, with an almost arbitrary winner at the end, but I’m fairly certain these concerns are unfounded. To keep coming back to the 18xx reference, I often find the last set of ORs in 18xx to be somewhat anticlimactic, but it’s usually the journey that matters most in these games, rather than the destination.
-
-
-
BRANDON PYE
United States
Gastonia
NC
-
Great write up and thank you for taking the time to post your thoughts. ADP is a beast of a game. I play solo mode, so working my way through the flowcharts, with the shorthand writing, can be a bit of a chore. With that said, nothing takes me back to the mountains of Afghanistan more than ADP. It nails the theme and the factions perfectly. I can't speak to the other COIN games ( I do own Liberty or Death ) factions, but ADP it right on. There is a constant struggle between all the factions in the game and even more infighting among those factions in real life. I was there for 12 months training Afghan forces, I can tell you its the most complex and frustrating thing I've ever had to do. Anyway, after reading this I plan on getting my ADP back out on the table, so thank you for that as well.
Curious, were you playing with the new bots or the old ones? Not sure if the new ones are included now or not. If anyone has experience with the new bots, just wondering if it is a game changer enough to purchase the update from GMT.
Thanks,
-
-
-
Phil Campeau
Canada
Montreal
Quebec
Brazilian Jiu Jitsu brown belt under Bruno Fernandes.
-
GringerJD wrote:
You know, I like the line about it being the journey and not the destination as concerns COIN games. There is some truth to that. But you will find strong players staying closer to the lead that not-so-strong players. Usually...
Glad we got you interested in COIN.
I had a feeling that would be the case. I realized there was very little negotiating in our game, and we were all being way too blatant with our actions. Kind of like whitebelt martial artists: telegraphing every move and plan.
mastergunner309 wrote:
There is a constant struggle between all the factions in the game and even more infighting among those factions in real life. I was there for 12 months training Afghan forces, I can tell you its the most complex and frustrating thing I've ever had to do. Anyway, after reading this I plan on getting my ADP back out on the table, so thank you for that as well.
Curious, were you playing with the new bots or the old ones? Not sure if the new ones are included now or not. If anyone has experience with the new bots, just wondering if it is a game changer enough to purchase the update from GMT.
That’s really amazing to hear that from someone who actually experienced the conflict. I was amazed when I saw the rulebook had a full bibliography of books and sources on the subject.
When we played 2 player, we each controlled two factions, so no bots were used. The update pack is pretty cheap though, probably worth getting.
-
-
-
Tim K
United States
Palatine
Illinois
-
GringerJD wrote:
You know, I like the line about it being the journey and not the destination as concerns COIN games.
This echoes my thoughts, too. I think all the COIN games suffer from the leader-bashing problem, but the journey they create is as good as any game I know.
-
-
- Last edited Wed Nov 14, 2018 5:00 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed Nov 14, 2018 4:58 pm
-
-
Darrell Hanning
United States
Jacksonville
Florida
We will meet at the Hour of Scampering.
-
"...but it’s usually the journey that matters most in these games, rather than the destination."
Kind of sums up my whole approach to strategy games of all types. I like winning, but I like a compelling game experience more.
-
-
|