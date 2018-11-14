Ron and I had a chance to meet up on Veteran's Day for some conversation and a go at Pub Battles: Monmouth
After explaining the rules... we were off
I took the Colonials... Ron had the British
Turn 1 Colonials on the march...
Turns 2 and 3 {maneuvering}
Turn 4... All belligerents have entered the field of battle British Dragoons move into the woods The colonials have the woods and high ground... and the Ker farm
Turn 4 (mid-turn photo...) The British Dragoons moved to engage while the main force advances Colonials flanked the Dragoons and moved to prevent the British from circling around to the north... American cannons on the hill open fire damaging Grey's block and forcing him to retreat
Turn 5... forgot to take a photo... Somewhere in here Lee was relieved by Washington
Turn 6...Start
Turn 6... - Washington orders Scott/PA into the open to prevent the British from advancing to the farm. - Cornwallis orders Scott/PA to be engaged... he also orders Grey to engage the Americans in the woods
Turn 6... FIRE!!! Colonials take fire... Dickinson's/NJ Militia in the woods is lost... Scott's/PA is forced to retreat into the woods. Maxwell's/NJ is damaged by artillery while screening the American artillery in position at the farm. (picture is from the end of turn 6/start of turn 7)
End of Turn 7 - Maxwell's/NJ has been forced to retreat... as well as Scott's/PA, into the woods
End Results The colonials gain a major victory The Ker farm has not been taken Colonials lost one block British lost two blocks
It was a good time, interesting game and I am happy we were able to meet up. I agree that the game would shine much better if there were two commanders per side... this would better illustrate the dynamic of turn sequence by chit/disk pull. Can't wait to play Pub Battles:Gettysurg!!!