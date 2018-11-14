Recommend
Ron and I had a chance to meet up on Veteran's Day for some conversation and a go at Pub Battles: Monmouth

After explaining the rules... we were off

I took the Colonials... Ron had the British

Turn 1
Colonials on the march...


Turns 2 and 3
{maneuvering}

Turn 4... All belligerents have entered the field of battle
British Dragoons move into the woods
The colonials have the woods and high ground... and the Ker farm


Turn 4 (mid-turn photo...)
The British Dragoons moved to engage while the main force advances
Colonials flanked the Dragoons and moved to prevent the British from circling around to the north... American cannons on the hill open fire damaging Grey's block and forcing him to retreat


Turn 5... forgot to take a photo...
Somewhere in here Lee was relieved by Washington

Turn 6...Start


Turn 6...
- Washington orders Scott/PA into the open to prevent the British from advancing to the farm.
- Cornwallis orders Scott/PA to be engaged... he also orders Grey to engage the Americans in the woods


Turn 6... FIRE!!!
Colonials take fire... Dickinson's/NJ Militia in the woods is lost... Scott's/PA is forced to retreat into the woods. Maxwell's/NJ is damaged by artillery while screening the American artillery in position at the farm.
(picture is from the end of turn 6/start of turn 7)


End of Turn 7 - Maxwell's/NJ has been forced to retreat... as well as Scott's/PA, into the woods


End Results
The colonials gain a major victory
The Ker farm has not been taken
Colonials lost one block
British lost two blocks


It was a good time, interesting game and I am happy we were able to meet up.
I agree that the game would shine much better if there were two commanders per side... this would better illustrate the dynamic of turn sequence by chit/disk pull.
Can't wait to play Pub Battles:Gettysurg!!!
