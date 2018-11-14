|
Great game design makes the complex simple, replayability maximum, and abstraction credible.
It’s not how well you roll that counts but how well the dice suit the game.
“No, no. No, no. I do not need this game. Wife’s taken the voodoo doll out on me already from last year’s haul,” he said a couple of months ago. (Cancels his preorder. Ignores the GMT Sale. Sees it on his local store’s shelf last week. Hugs his sides while he stares at its box. Reads a glowing review here just a few hours ago and buys it immediately. It's mine.)
What I’d like to do here is give an out of the box glimpse that captures and supplements some detail possibly missed in video form, because if what’s inside matches its promise, we should all be happy grand sandbox strategists.
Manuals
Blessedly printed on matt paper stock. Whoever made this decision knows their stuff. The thick gloss paper GMT uses every now and then (most notably for me in Skies Above the Reich) not only glares under lights and is impossible to pencil up, it shows every crease received in perpetuity. But not so this matt stuff. You can even glue errata on it if you wish, I’ve found it that user-friendly in the past.
Charts
These full-sized and multi panel charts are as robust as they come. Thick is the word. GMT didn’t skimp on the card stock for these. They’ll take quite a beating without any plastic protection.
Bits and Pieces
The mass of wooden blocks is standard GMT fare, yet, tinted in a way that should be kind for color blindness. The 9 dice are useable. I’ll swap mine out for some Chessex alternatives but their tri-factional coloring for a set per player (red, blue, black), is a nice touch. Smaller factional cards and reference charts are quite robust too; I’d reckon 1/2 to 2/3 the weight of their larger brethren meaning they’ll fit under plexi without any perceptible lift just fine.
Maps
Ok. There’s a review here that mentions the game’s twin standalone 17 x 22 inch maps are delicate. This was no understatement. They are nowhere near the paper thickness GMT used to offer a few years back nor do they match the top quality of some other publishers of late, notably Compass Games’ exceptional matt treatments.
Don’t despair though—simply unfold them when ready for use and place them under plexi straight away. I feel the only way they’ll last repeated unfolding is with extreme care. Though sturdy enough to have survived manufacturing and initial folding in good shape, their seams still look vulnerable. Thankfully, a P500 mounted map set is already on offer for 2019. Note to GMT—don’t wait for your numbers, just rush these out asap please. They’ll sell.
Counters
On the other hand, the game’s two counter sheets are GMT Deluxe thickness. They’re push-out eager and clamouring for a 3mm rounder: though a few of them, while perfectly centered, are printed close to their corners, meaning a 2mm might be the way to go. I’ll confirm this later.
In summary
The components of Cataclysm are gorgeous. Not as wabi-sabi as the recent Hitler’s Reich and that’s a good thing, just take care of your maps.
I hope this short coverage supplements the in-box information already out there. Pics, of course, come from mine I've just unwrapped from shrink.
Folks all up, I couldn't be happier with this unique offering.
Happy gaming,
Adam.
There's mounted maps and a 3 inch box on the P500 right now, which I quickly pre-ordered. This is a very good game that is crying out for a deluxe treatment.
Excellent game. One of the few I would bother to get an upgrade for.
I put my preorder in last night too
As promised here's the game under prep using the Oregon Laminations Standard 3mm Rounder.
No problem with these well-centered counters. 2mm, 2.5mm and 3mm will look fine.
