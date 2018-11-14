|
I can't imagine anyone would want to read all this, but we wrote it for our own entertainment, and I'm just posting it up here in case some of you old grognards are very, very bored. :D
This is the first time we have played US:E, and is the very first hex-and-counter wargame for two of the players!
An experienced player will spot where we made horrible strategic blunders. A careful reader will spot areas where we got some rules wrong and had to fix it or come up with a plausible story how it happened. We think that's okay: we figure the historical actors also made horrible blunders and also got the "rules" that "everyone knew to be true" quite wrong.
BACKGROUND:
We started in Sept 39 but didn't start writing this until April '41. Below is a quick recap of the first 18 months of the war, to set the stage:
THE CURRENT SITUATION: MARCH 1941
Germany declared war on Poland in September 1939 and France & the UK responded by declaring war on Germany. German forces overran Poland in just 7 weeks and then turned their attention to Southeastern Europe.
During the winter of 1939-1940, Hungary allied with Germany and joint Hungarian-German forces conquered Yugoslavia, while Denmark joined the Allies.
Germany attacked France, Denmark and Romania in the Spring of 1940 with massive troop concentrations. After a prolonged battle, France collapsed in the fall of 1940. Meanwhile, the UK landed the BEF in Denmark and held out in Copenhagen. German and Hungarian forces conquered Romania and Bulgaria, and Italy joined the war, forming the “Axis” powers with Germany and Hungary. Apparently Mussolini was persuaded to change his long-term plans, because he immediately withdrew all Italian troops from North Africa, dispatching them to southern France and Eastern Europe.
Turkey joined the Axis in the late fall of 1940 and, together with the 2nd Panzer Army, swept aside light British covering forces to capture the Middle Eastern Oil Fields, Egypt, and all of North Africa except the Tobruk fortress.
In Spain, Franco joined the Axis powers and swiftly conquered neighboring Portugal, and Germany launched an invasion of Norway, collapsing the Norwegian government in just 3 weeks.
As of March, 1941, the Axis Powers of Germany, Italy, Turkey, Spain and Hungary control nearly the entire European continent, the Middle East and North Africa. Only Sweden, Finland, Ireland, Greece, Vichy France and French North Africa remain Neutral. Britain alone refuses to buckle under the Axis onslaught: alone and increasingly outnumbered, her future looks bleak.
FOREIGN AFFAIRS WIRE SPECIAL REPORT: IRELAND COUP SHOCKS WORLD
30 APRIL 1941
Unbeknownst to the UK, the Third Reich made formal (although covert) contact with the IRA on Feb 13, 1939, opening conversation about future cooperation. Germany began supplying the Irish Republican Army with weapons and funding shortly after the fall of France. In a bold move that shocked a world already reeling from similar events elsewhere, the IRA staged a bloody coup on April 20th, taking over the Irish Government.
Sean Russell declared himself “President and First Minister” (a title not defined in the Irish Constitution, and immediately declared marshal law during a “temporary state of emergency”. In a prepared statement, Russell announced on April 27 that he looked forward to ‘close economic ties’ with Germany, and that the government would pursue reunification of all Ireland by peaceful means. However, he darkly added that if a peaceful settlement could not be promptly arranged, his government “would not stand idly by while racially pure Irish were subjected to daily and brutal oppression by the English”.
The IRA secured the large aid it received by agreeing to join Germany in a joint attack on the UK. Specifically, the leader of the paramilitary branch of the IRA Seamus (Jim) O’Donovan committed to invading Scotland across the North Channel, with assurances that they could easily occupy Glasgow and Edinburgh and perhaps march as far south as Liverpool.
The German Foreign Minister Joachim von Ribbentrop thus was shocked to receive a formal communique from the new Irish Government on April 30th, renouncing the earlier commitment. The Irish Government flatly stated that the IRA would not leave the island of Ireland under any circumstances, although they offered to coordinate an attack on Belfast with a presumed German invasion of southern England.
As of 11pm on April 30th, ReichChancellor Burke has not yet been made aware of the reversal. Coming so soon after Mussolini’s inglorious retreat after a single attempt to force the Straits of Gibraltar, Von Ribbentrop is sure that Jobie will fly into one of his characteristic rages and may take drastic action…
WAR UPDATE LOG MAY 1941 – DECEMBER 1941
MAY 1941
IRISH NATIONAL SOCIALIST REPUBLIC FALLS; UK FORCES IN EGYPT BATTERED; JERUSALEM FALLS
The Battle of Britain escalated dramatically as 3 Luftwaffe air fleets and the ITA 1st Air pounded radar stations and airfields in southeast England. Fighter Command and the 1st RAF wing are running desperately short of pilots and spares for their few remaining operational Spitfires and Hurricanes.
The Irish 1st army marched on Belfast and quickly overwhelmed the two local home defense brigades. Glasgow is virtually undefended and just 90 miles away across the North Channel. An Irish invasion of Scotland appears imminent, and Glasgow residents began a panicked attempt to create defensive positions along the Clyde river.
In a surprise move that demonstrated the British Fleet’s total command of the sea, the BEF landed in Dublin. Local Irishmen opposed to the Nazi-friendly IRA regime battled Greenshirts in the streets with bats and butcher’s knives as 4 Royal Navy destroyers sailed straight up the River Liffey and landed Royal Marines at Trinity College. A Conradh na Gaeilge resistance cell led personally by former Irish president Douglas Hyde forced their way into Aras an Uachtarain, the President’s residence and center of the IRA Regime. Armed only with shotguns and hunting rifles, they fought through Mr. Sean Russell’s personal guard with heavy losses. Mr. Russell and his cabinet apparently did not survive the fighting. The Irish government collapsed, and most of the the IRA 1st army in Belfast scattered into the countryside. By month-end, the only remaining resistance were a group of IRA hardliners based in Cork and 2 regiments of IRA troops in Belfast.
Under heavy attack by Guderian’s 2nd PZR Army, the UK Western Desert Force and UK 9th garrison made a fighting withdrawal from Palestine. Turkish forces captured Jerusalem late in the month.
In other ominous developments, Franco’s forces have surrounded the landward approaches to the fortress of Gibraltar. Also, rumors out of Finland indicate that the Finnish Army has been equipped with a large number of German MG-41 machine guns, 37mm anti-tank cannon and a number of PzKpfw II tanks.
Donitz’s U-boats continue to dominate the Atlantic. With oil supplies from the Middle East cut off, Britain is dependent on fuel supplies from the US, but a ‘wolfpack’ located convoy 2313 out of Halifax and on successive nights May 19th-24th, sank 2/3s of the large tankers and scattered the rest. 114,000 tons of shipping were sent to the bottom along with the near-total loss of their many brave Merchant Mariners. Despite eliminating the civilian petrol ration completely 2 months ago, UK operational oil supplies are at an all-time low.
JUNE 1941
WDF SURRENDERS; BATTLE OF BRITAIN; BATTLE OF THE ATLANTIC; STALIN CANCELS NAZI-SOVIET PACT
The Spanish Army opened the month on the 3rd with an all-out assault of the UK garrison at Gibraltar. Despite the warning provided by weeks of buildup during May, the garrison was not completely prepared, some howitzers and machine guns were not sited in and ammunition stocks were low. The assault nearly succeeded when the SPA 1st broke through the outer defensive line in the east, but they were pushed back by fierce counterattacks by 32nd Company (Liverpool). By the time Franco called off the assault on the 6th, the lines had returned to their starting positions.
Also on June 6, Rommel put on a master-class in combat maneuver as his 7th Panzer Div. punched through the Western Desert Force’s lightly-held left wing, capturing Port Said and then swinging back south to cut off the WDF, while the GER 14th mounted a frontal assault from the east. Surrounded and desperately low on ammunition, the WDF surrendered after 6 days of fierce fighting.
Functioning airfields in southeast England were in such short supply in early June that Fighter Command was forced to rebase to the north. Meanwhile, Luftwaffe 3rd Air Fleet and ITA 1st Air continued to hammer southeast England. The 1st RAF put up a valiant defense but increasing shortages of everything from aviation petrol to spare tires left only 37 Spitfires and 52 Hurricanes airworthy across all squadrons by June
10th. The vulnerable Ju-87 Stuka dive bombers were able to operate largely unimpeded, and on the 10th and 12th, they made pinpoint attacks on Chain Home and Chain Home Low radar towers. Although these towers were extremely difficult to put out of operation for any length of time, they would be out of service for a few days at least.
In the Atlantic, tonnage losses continued to climb at an alarming rate. In the UK, the Ministry of Food announced the suspension of all imported meat products, and all domestic meat products were diverted to the military. Lord Woolton was quoted as saying “If 400 million Hindus in India can live on bread alone, so can we”.
GERMANY INVADES UNITED KINGDOM!!
June 14th 9:30pm: Since April, Germany had been confiscating every civilian cargo craft longer than 20m in France, Belgium and the Netherlands, in some cases even coastal barges and tugboats not designed for blue-water sailing. Anything that could make 10 knots on calm seas was gathered in Cherbourg. Just before midnight on June 14, with calm seas and a gentle 5 knot offshore breeze, this unlikely patchwork armada set off in secret from Cherbourg carrying most of the 3rd Panzer army commanded by Generaloberst Reinhardt. It was the most ambitious amphibious attack since Gallipoli: the 100-mile journey to Southampton would take 13 hours, and the 2nd Luftwaffe was tasked with somehow providing air cover for the crossing.
June 15th 4:00am: German paratroops of the 1st Fallschirmajager Div. landed around Southampton at first light, capturing 2 key airfields and the critical radar installations on the Isle of Wight. The 1st Sturmtruppen landed using DFS-230 gliders in Southampton Commons in city center, throwing the entire city into confusion and disarray. With reports of German units everywhere, the 192nd Home Defense regiment counterattacked the assumed German HQ at Southamption Commons but was quickly repulsed.
Because of key gaps in the Chain Home Low radar coverage from the paratroopers and Luftwaffe attacks, Coastal Command did not spot the invasion fleet until it was already 30 miles out of Cherbourg. The capital ships of Force-H were unable to reach the invasion fleet in time. Nonetheless, Vice-Admiral Sir James Somerville sortied every aircraft from the Ark Royal and the Illustrious and the RN pilots pressed their attacks with near-suicidal abandon. However, the B-24 Skuas and Fairey Fulmars were no match for the Luftwaffe BF-109Es flown by Battle of Britain veterans, and squadron after squadron was turned back with heavy losses. There were at least three instances of pilots of damaged aircraft attempting to crash them into German transports, but none succeeded.
A few destroyers were able to fight their way through the defensive screen of BF-110s and JU-87s but although they disrupted some formations and sank some transports, they were ultimately unable to turn back the invasion fleet.
By the time the 3rd PZR landed at Gosport just outside Southampton at 11am, over 20% of the army’s tanks were adrift or at the bottom of the English Channel, but it remained a potent fighting force and quickly brushed aside local resistance to capture the East Quay at Southampton Port intact. Worse, the 2nd Luftwaffe was able to keep the 1st RAF from destroying the docks, and the German Navy was able to keep the 3rd PZR supplied by using fast merchantmen to cross the channel under cover of darkness.
In the East, German troops continued to concentrate on the German-Soviet border, and Stalin canceled the Nazi-Soviet pact.
SPECIAL REPORT: The Saga of HMS Glowworm
HMS Glowworm, Lt. Cmmdr. Gerard Broadmead Roope [Victoria Cross, DSO, posthumous] commanding, was one of 7 destroyers able to directly intercept the Invasion of Britain. The Glowworm took 2 direct hits from 250kg bombs, on her approach, but pressed the attack. Slashing diagonally through the convoy while trailing smoke and flame from amidships, the Glowworm fired it’s 4.7 inch guns port and starboard at point-blank range into the German transports. Incredibly, the Kreigsmarine captains and tug pilots did slow or even break formation, simply steaming around damaged ships and barges. While coming about in front of the convoy to make another pass, a flight of 4 BF-110s attacked the Glowworm, raking her from bow to stern with 20mm cannon fire. The aft boiler ruptured and steering was damaged such that Roope could no longer turn to starboard. The ship began to lose speed and would not be able to fight on much longer. Roope then ordered emergency speed and a hard turn to port, intentionally ramming the lead tug of 14th Pzr Div’s formation, shattering the bow of the tug and ripping a 35 foot gash below the waterline in the starboard side of the Glowworm. The tug immediately began to capsize at the bow, and dragged the first barge down with it. The second and third barges were able to cut the connecting cables but were left adrift in the channel. The Glowworm’s fore boiler then exploded, and the ship broke in half, taking 109 of her crew with her. About 40 British sailors were recovered, some 12 by the passing German invasion fleet who picked them up and released them to British local authorities in Southampton with congratulations on their valiant attack.
JULY 1941
EGYPT FALLS; SEIGE OF GIBRALTAR; REINHART MOVES BASE TO PLYMOUTH
The UK 9th garrison, out of fuel and running low on rations, laid down arms in Cairo on July 18th. GER 2nd PZR and GER 14th captured Suez and Alexandria unopposed, closing the Suez Canal.
Fierce fighting erupted throughout SW England, as Churchill called for every Englishman to take up arms against the German Invaders. The 3rd PZR moved SW to Plymouth, allowing the Home Guard to advance and re-take Southampton. The BEF, caught badly out of position in Dublin when the invasion happened, rushed back to England.
In fierce monthlong fighting, the Kriegsmarine was able to protect transports bringing supplies to Reinhart’s 3rd PNZ sailing through the teeth of the Royal Navy. Heavy Cruisers Blucher and Prinz Eugen sustained heavy damage and Light Cruisers Konigsberg and Emden were lost, but between the gallantry of the German Navy and the UK’s acute shortage of fuel oil, Admiral Raeder was able to keep the German army in southern England fully supplied.
Convoys continued having difficulty making it across the Atlantic unmolested. Most food imports were suspended in favor of fuel and ammunition. Late in the month, the first signs appeared that public morale was starting to crack: food riots broke out in Manchester lead by parents of schoolchildren. In response, the Ministry of Food increased the food ration for children under 10, but warns that supplies will not last through the fall: England cannot feed itself and must choose food or fuel.
In Spain, Franco’s forces outside Gibraltar settled in for a siege and began daily bombardments of the town and fort.
AUGUST 1941
DEFENSE OF CARDIFF; CORK LIBERATED
UK troops moved into Cork and arrested the last of the Greenshirts. All of Ireland is now under British Marshal Law. Given that zero food imports are earmarked for Ireland, there is some debate whether this is better or worse than being under IRA Marshal Law.
Spanish forces renewed attacks on the Fortress of Gibraltar, but were easily beaten back by the battle-hardened British garrison.
Reinhardt moved north and attacked the 10th garrison in Cardiff, pushing them out of the city in only 3 days. However, local citizenry had constructed extensive defensive works in the hills north of the city, and the 3rd PZR was unable to maneuver on the narrow dirt roads. In 2 weeks of heavy fighting, the 10th garrison was pushed back 30 miles but with only minor losses. Reinhardt calls for reinforcements.
SEPTEMBER 1941
BATTLE FOR BIRMINGHAM; LEND-LEASE SUPPLIES; INVASION BROADENS
On the 5th, the 3rd PZR brushed aside local resistance and captured Birmingham. Meanwhile, the British Army was assembling forces for a powerful counterattack. The BEF and the 6th and 9th garrisons surrounded and cut off the 3rd PZR in Birmingham and on the 18th mounted an assault to capture the city and eliminate Reinhart’s forces. Ignoring collateral damage, a full artillery bombardment shattered Birmingham’s city center and the BEF pushed forward. However, the Germans displayed their expertise in mobile defense, and forward elements smoothly withdrew through their own lines to prepared defensive positions and the BEF was unable to make any significant progress. The British attack stalled on the 20th without seriously impacting the 3rd Panzer.
On the 23rd, the German 15th Army landed in Plymouth, more than doubling the number of troops in southern England.
With all hopes of a quick victory over the Germans fading, the Ministry of Food increased food imports again at the expense of fuel oil for the Royal Navy. But the Kriegsmarine’s U-boats operating out of Brest continued the near-total blockade of the UK, and the Royal Navy was unable to mount an effective attempt to interdict Reinhart’s supplies, now coming through Plymouth Harbor.
US sympathy for the UK’s plight grew weekly, and “Lend-Lease” shipments continued to increase. However, there was still widespread opposition in Congress to sending any US troops to support what many viewed as a “lost cause”.
Charles Lindburgh delivered a speech in an America First Committee rally in Des Moines, Iowa on September 11 blaming the Roosevelt Administration and American Jews for pulling the US closer to war. The speech was highly inflammatory and full of overt anti-semitic language, prompting a backlash against the isolationists. An excerpt:
“Instead of agitating for war the Jewish groups in this country should be opposing it in every possible way, for they will be among the first to feel its consequences. Tolerance is a virtue that depends upon peace and strength. History shows that it cannot survive war and devastation. A few farsighted Jewish people realize this and stand opposed to intervention. But the majority still do not. Their greatest danger to this country lies in their large ownership and influence in our motion pictures, our press, our radio, and our government.”
OCTOBER 1941
WINTER ARRIVES EARLY; BATTLE FOR SOUTHERN ENGLAND; US SYMPATHY
Record rains and cold temperatures across England in October dramatically reduced mobility for both sides in the desperate struggle for southern England.
GER 15th and 3rd PZR pushed the UK Home Guard back into the ruins of Cardiff.
As the Siege of Gibraltar entered its 5th month, Spanish Army mounted another series of probing attacks on the Gibraltar garrison, but the staunch defenders continued to hold out.
On October 27th, the Washington Post published an inflammatory article claiming that Charles Lindburgh was a Nazi and the America First Committee was knowingly accepting payments from the German government and passing those on to key US Senators as donations to their campaign funds. For now, the Post has refused to reveal their sources.
NOVEMBER 1941
2nd BATTLE OF BIRMINGHAM; GIBRALTAR SEIGE; US AFC SCANDAL
German and British forces became locked in a brutal struggle for Birmingham in south-central England. General Alexander, commanding the BEF, and General Reinhardt, commanding the 3rd Panzer Army both conducted hastily-organized assaults in the western suburbs of the city but remained deadlocked at the end of the month.
The Spanish siege of Gibraltar entered its 6th month.
On the day after Thanksgiving, the New York Times reported that someone claiming to work as a research assistant at the Washington Post anonymously sent photographs purporting to be of documents showing payments made from a German firm to the America First Committee.
Generous AFC contributions to many prominent Isolationist Congressmen and Senators are well known. Anti-Nazi rhetoric and claims of fraud between war hawks and isolationists exploded in newspapers across the country.
DEC 1941
US DECLARES WAR; 2nd BATTLE OF BIRMINGHAM
On Dec 2nd, The Washington Post published the photographs leaked over the weekend, and claimed they were authentic. Congress immediately established a committee to investigate, and called the leader of the AFC, Douglas Stuart, and their most visible spokesman Charles Lindburg to testify.
In an electrifying public session on Dec 7th, both Stuart and Lindburg admitted to accepting cash payments from the Nazi German government via a shell corporation. They further admitted to funneling some of those funds to the re-election campaigns of Senators Burton K Wheeler (MT), David Walsh (MA), and Gerald Nye (ND).
Congress erupted in pandemonium as 4 ‘new deal’ Democrats attacked Sen Wheeler with fists and a cane and the gallery had to be cleared of the public. While Sen Wheeler was being treated for his injuries, the Senate voted to Declare War on Germany and her allies by a vote of 95-3.
The Second Battle of Birmingham continued unabated through heavy rains turning to light snowfall later in the month. The 3rd Panzer deftly fought off Alexander’s assault by the BEF, 9th Gar and Home Guard, with heavy air support. Reinhardt’s forces continued to have the upper hand, although they were down to 50% of their tank strength by the end of the month.
--------------------- END 1941 -----------------------
I need to read this fully later, but at first glance this is great. Thanks!
On a side note, are the first time players having fun with it?
Sal
Thank you so much for turning the game into prose! The same thing happens in my head when I play, but getting it out so everyone can see is quite challenging. I really do appreciate your efforts!
Out of curiosity, how did Ireland join the Axis? West pulled a Political Failure, applied it to Ireland, and then the Axis activated it with a Political Success later?
-
-
-
I may have glossed over some parts, but seems a curious lack of action on the Eastern front?
-
-
svasta wrote:
On a side note, are the first time players having fun with it? Sal
Sal, they are having a ball. The most complex thing they had played before was Axis and Allies and I had not played a proper wargame in 20 years, so obviously the learning curve was steep and long. But we've played every Sunday night since Aug 5 (we're currently in June '44).
Andrew is 40 and has started reading WW2 history books. His son Jobie is 20 and says "I look forward to this game all week because it is the most [mentally] challenging thing I do all week.". Grandma lives with them and looks forward to Sundays "because all week everyone is going their own direction but then on Sunday nights I hear cheers and cries of anguish coming from the basement."
They have already worked out who will play each faction next game.
mark dey wrote:
Thank you so much for turning the game into prose! The same thing happens in my head when I play, but getting it out so everyone can see is quite challenging. Out of curiosity, how did Ireland join the Axis?
Thanks Mark! I started to put in the effort when I belatedly realized that these things did not happen in the other guys' heads like they do in yours and mine, because they didn't have enough history. So I started to write things down during the week in an e-mail, and things sort of snowballed from there. I have found it is a nice way to reflect back on the previous play session.
Ireland went pro-axis when we misplayed either the rules for a political success marker or conquered country, I can’t remember which. I have decided that part of the genius of this game is that, at least with inexperienced players, the game does not break when you forget or misplay some of the less common rules/events. And trust me, we've put that theory through pretty rigorous testing.
Hattes wrote:
I may have glossed over some parts, but seems a curious lack of action on the Eastern front?
Curious indeed! "Unorthodox" strategic choices abound in this playthrough. The Germans elected not to attack the USSR in 1941. Yes, really. Apparently the wiser heads in OKW won some arguments, at least for now...
