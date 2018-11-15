|
This is a brief session report of our second game of Fire in the Lake. Our first game was the Medium Campaign, and I made a few brief comments on it here: https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/2090004/best-coin-series
For this second game, we decided to play the Short Campaign [24 cards instead of 36], and we swapped sides, so I played the NVA/VC while my opponent [Barks] played the ARVN/US.
In the early game, the NVA felt the weight of responsibility to play or mitigate many events, so their on-board position didn't change much [aside from rallying once or twice to bring on a few more guerrillas]. Instead, the VC were most active in using Ops and Special Activities, and they built up a few bases near Saigon, they brought on more guerrillas, and they tried a few hit and run tactics against the US [ie. Ambushing the occasional US Troop to inflict casualties]. In response, the US and ARVN Swept effectively in combination with a series of assaults, and they managed to keep the VC population in the south fairly low.
In the mid-game, the VC began to push up north around Hue. They gradually pushed a few Troops and Guerrillas across the border and again focused on inflicting US casualties. They gained control of Quang Tri and Quang Nam [near the border] and built a base in each location. Meanwhile, the VC sent 7 Guerrillas on a risky march into Saigon. This removed COIN control and risked stability in the region. This latter move forced COIN forces to respond by rushing Troops into Saigon to secure the city. All the while, there were a series of skirmishes throughout South Vietnam. The VC kept rallying and attempting to spread, but COIN Rangers and Irregulars were clearing out those VC pockets almost as quickly as they could appear. In the north near Hue, US Troops were also making short work of the NVA Troops that had crossed into the south.
By late game South Vietnam was mostly secure. The NVA still had two bases near the border, but they only controlled Quang Tri. At one stage the VC were reduced to just five guerrillas and four bases in the south [focused on Quang Duc and Pleiju], but a quick rally and subvert brought their forces back up to strength. Heading into the final few card draws, the NVA were largely hamstrung by a lack of Troops. A handy NVA event secured 'Opposition' in a few spaces in South Vietnam, but aside from this all the pressure on the VC to handle the COIN forces. They sent out a march order to spread their forces throughout South Vietnam to deny 'control' of provinces to COIN forces. This pushed the ARVN 'COIN + Patron' marker down a few points. As the final Coup card was drawn [with no March or Sweep allowed], there was little COIN could do to re-secure those provinces.
At the final VP count, the NVA were on -8, the VC were on -6, the US were on +2, and ARVN were on -13. The image below shows the situation at the end of the game [note that we moved a few counters a round to discuss hypotheticals, so Quang Doc is missing 4 VC Guerrillas [and thus is uncontrolled] and we also moved the COIN + Patron marker.
In the post-game chat, we discussed how COIN continues to confuse and amaze us. This was our second game of FitL, and about our 10th play of a COIN game, and yet we still don't know effective strategies. The NVA did very little all game. Note the Mekong Delta, where I struggled [and failed] to chain move the VC moving out, and the NVA moving in to secure control. I tried to sabotage a few LoCs, but this only worked once and I only knocked off 3 ECON. As a result, ARVN Troops were transporting all over the place!
We also discussed the power of having Eligibility heading into the final Coup card. In both this game and the last game, those final few actions were critical and turned the tide of the game. Last game, the US used their final few actions to cut back a heap of VC support to send the VC VP marker down. In this game, with COIN forces ahead of VC, the VC used their final action to Subvert and deny the COIN forces control of certain vulnerable areas [see Quang Tan and Phu Bon in the image above - I think there should be one less VC guerrilla as we moved some about], and the COIN forces couldn't respond. In both cases, despite the limitations on March and Sweep, eligibility during that very final card in a scenario (and the card before it) was critical and we discussed the possibility of some more advanced warning, and further limitations on what can be done just prior to the Coup. Perhaps when the final Coup card is drawn, it is placed below the next card [so you know it is coming, but it is not the very next card], and on the current and subsequent card, you can only do Limited Operations and no events [some of the events can be very powerful]. Although maybe this is just us speaking from inexperience, and veterans of FitL are probably saying we should have just secured those provinces more ahead of time. In response to that, I'd just say, sure, but I also had LoCs to manage, bases to build, guerrillas to recruit, ARVN Troops and Police to Subvert, civilians to terrorise and pacify, NVA military forces to move and manage, AID to content with, ARVN Patronage to downgrade, US forces to kill off, Irregulars and Rangers roaming around the countryside...etc, etc... What I love most about FitL is the mass of 'stuff' all going on at once!
To develop a feeling for strategies (and hopefully at some point effective strategies ) I'd recommend finding the COIN game you like most and focusing on that. I too initially tried jumping from one to another, but while the rules tend to be similar the strategies are much less so.
Note that strategies will be different in a 4 player game VS a 2 player game. Knowing that your buddy faction isn't going off on their own mission makes a big difference.
Regarding the Coup card timing: I like the version where no one gets any time to react to it. I'm not sure which COIN game first introduced it, but some of them have you immediately execute the Coup (or equivalent) card when it comes by switching it with the card everybody thought was next.
No need to remember what commands/SAs are not allowed on the final card, and no chance for moves only designed to secure/deny immediate victory without considering the position down the road.
I haven't tried that in FitL myself though.
Oerjan Ariander
Sweden
HUDDINGE
"Sudden Winter" was introduced in Liberty or Death and Falling Sky. It works in terms of game mechanics, though I'm not particularly fond of it thematically in those games - we're not in Westeros after all, so we know pretty well not just that Winter is coming but also when...
For FitL, "sudden Coups" would work well thematically: Coups are unpredictable almost by definition! (Monsoons OTOH are about as predictable as winters are, but with a "sudden Coup" variant the Monsoon rule would be both unnecessary and inapplicable.)
Oerjan wrote:
For FitL, "sudden Coups" would work well thematically: Coups are unpredictable almost by definition! (Monsoons OTOH are about as predictable as winters are, but with a "sudden Coup" variant the Monsoon rule would be both unnecessary and inapplicable.)
I think you could still have a Monsoon "season", even with "Sudden" Coups, it just wouldn't be tied to the Coup Card, at least not directly. Since Monsoons are predictable (I'm taking your word for it, I have no reason not to, and I know nothing of this personally), you could just have a rule that states something along the lines of "After playing 10 non-Coup Event Cards (whether the event was played or not), the next non-Coup Event Card triggers a Monsoon season. Place the Monsoon marker on this Event card and all Monsoon effects are in play until the next non-Coup Card is played". Obviously, the number of Cards could be different, maybe even variable by some die roll mechanism. Could even have a "Monsoon Season Approaching" track on the board.
Sorry to hijack the thread, just a thought.
Tony
Oerjan wrote:
"Sudden Winter" was introduced in Liberty or Death and Falling Sky. It works in terms of game mechanics, though I'm not particularly fond of it thematically in those games - we're not in Westeros after all, so we know pretty well not just that Winter is coming but also when...Thematically it is indeed a bit wonky, but I'm satisfied with the explanation that everybody knows roughly when winter is coming (by counting how many cards are played) just not exactly when it will get bad enough to prevent further military action.
For FitL, "sudden Coups" would work well thematically: Coups are unpredictable almost by definition! (Monsoons OTOH are about as predictable as winters are, but with a "sudden Coup" variant the Monsoon rule would be both unnecessary and inapplicable.)
tpholt wrote:
Oerjan wrote:
For FitL, "sudden Coups" would work well thematically: Coups are unpredictable almost by definition! (Monsoons OTOH are about as predictable as winters are, but with a "sudden Coup" variant the Monsoon rule would be both unnecessary and inapplicable.)
I think you could still have a Monsoon "season", even with "Sudden" Coups, it just wouldn't be tied to the Coup Card, at least not directly. Since Monsoons are predictable (I'm taking your word for it, I have no reason not to, and I know nothing of this personally), you could just have a rule that states something along the lines of "After playing 10 non-Coup Event Cards (whether the event was played or not), the next non-Coup Event Card triggers a Monsoon season. Place the Monsoon marker on this Event card and all Monsoon effects are in play until the next non-Coup Card is played". Obviously, the number of Cards could be different, maybe even variable by some die roll mechanism. Could even have a "Monsoon Season Approaching" track on the board.
Sorry to hijack the thread, just a thought.
Tony
Monsoons are seasonal, just like ice and snowfall are here in the north, so pretty predictable.
If you want to keep track of how exactly many cards you've played, you could implement periodic Monsoons; but if you miscount by a single card, the players that get their Operations incorrectly crippled will inevitably be annoyed with those who got to make their actions unfairly unhindered
Since the entire purpose of the FitL Monsoon rule is to limit the advantages of knowing for certain that you're the last (or next-to-last) Faction to act before the Coup, and the "sudden Coup" variant removes that certainty, there is little reason to keep the Monsoon rule if you use "sudden Coup".
Oerjan wrote:
"Sudden Winter" was introduced in Liberty or Death and Falling Sky.
I'm playing in these days "A distant plain", and the "Sudden Propaganda" rule is present in the 2nd ed., then I suppose it wasn't in the 1st.
hieronymus62 wrote:
Oerjan wrote:
"Sudden Winter" was introduced in Liberty or Death and Falling Sky.
I'm playing in these days "A distant plain", and the "Sudden Propaganda" rule is present in the 2nd ed., then I suppose it wasn't in the 1st.
Correct.
