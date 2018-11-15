tpholt wrote:

For FitL, "sudden Coups" would work well thematically: Coups are unpredictable almost by definition! (Monsoons OTOH are about as predictable as winters are, but with a "sudden Coup" variant the Monsoon rule would be both unnecessary and inapplicable.)



I think you could still have a Monsoon "season", even with "Sudden" Coups, it just wouldn't be tied to the Coup Card, at least not directly. Since Monsoons are predictable (I'm taking your word for it, I have no reason not to, and I know nothing of this personally), you could just have a rule that states something along the lines of "After playing 10 non-Coup Event Cards (whether the event was played or not), the next non-Coup Event Card triggers a Monsoon season. Place the Monsoon marker on this Event card and all Monsoon effects are in play until the next non-Coup Card is played". Obviously, the number of Cards could be different, maybe even variable by some die roll mechanism. Could even have a "Monsoon Season Approaching" track on the board.Sorry to hijack the thread, just a thought.Tony