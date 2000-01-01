|
Winter
The new year starts with horrible weather. The Central Powers have the initiative, and with nothing to do on land, all three powers take a naval action. Coincidentially, Germany also has all avilable Subs on map at this point. The Central Powers launch a concerted attack on allied shipping in Operation Paukenschlag.
Sub task forces are sent out, but Germany also sends out their raider groups in the Indian Ocean and the Caribbean. The result is a carnage. In this first impulse alone, the Cw looses 11 Cps. Even the Ottoman navy mamages to score some hits against defenceless Cw merchants in the Eastern Med. Several Cps, including some Us, are aborted. This is a serious strike against the Cw’s shipping, and losses at this rate will be the end of the Cw’s ability to continue the war. Luckily for the Allies, the Us, at the end of 1916, aggreed to contribute to the shipping of resouces. But nevertheless, the toll on allied shipping has been severe. Another 2 Cps are sunk in the strategic warfare segment, bringing the total loss to 13 Cps. All this at the cost of 1 German sub sunk and another damaged.
As a reaction to the horrible loss of ships in early January, the US decides to join the war in mid January, in order to make the seas safe from this modern piracy. With an entry level of 54, and Tesnoin level of 27, the Us needs a die roll of 7. The French surrender brings a -1 to the die roll, so a 80% chance of success, and Wilson manages to get his declaration of war passed. This will bring the Us navy into the battle of the Atlantic, and also give the Us the possibility to take land and naval actions, desperately needed in order to restore shipping routes.
On land, there is little action in one of the harshest winters of the war so far. Some sparring on the eastern front, the Italians repulse another Austrian assault on Venice, and then Italian air force shoots down an Austrian fighter, with its pilot.
Spring.
The Us starts the slow process of building up a force in Europe. The AEF is sent to Britain, as there is nowhere else to go at the moment. But the introduction of Us troops on British soil causes Germany to fear an invasion attempt by the Us and Cw, and will have to take this into account in their future planning.
At Sea, the Central Powers continue to target Allied shipping. Losses are still high, but at least they are halved from the winter losses. The Allies have sent out stronger escorts, and are determined to hunt down the German surface raiders.
On land, the fighting continues. Germany steadily wears down Russia’s army. But the Russians still manage to cause trouble for the Austrians in Galicia, and they have a relatively strong position in this sector.
The Central Powers are also attacking the remaining Serbian army, and have now reduced it to Skopje. In the Middle east, German and Ottoman forces eliminate the immidiate threat to Jerusalem. And in East Africa, the Japanese launch a sucesful assault on Dar es Salaam, the city falls without losses, and the last German stronghold in Africa is eliminated.
Early summer
At sea, the war of attrition continues. Having lost their last base in the Indian Ocean, the remaining German surface fleet (1 SCS) still remains at sea, hoping to score some hits against allied convoys and then base in Ottoman or CP-friendly Persian ports. However, a combined Cw and Japanese fleet finds the lone cruiser and sinks it. The Indian Ocean is now cleared of enemy ships, and massive Cw reinforcements may be shipped to the Med and Atlantic. The German High seas fleet returns to home bases, as there is no reason to risk a battle with the Royal Navy, now that the Us is at war and has cancelled all trade. Instead, German naval strategy focuses on maintaining a large fleet as a potential threat and rely on Subs and 2-ship raider groups to continue the war on commerce.
On land, there is plenty of action. Germany launches an amphibious landing in Estonia, hoping to outflank the Russian line and keep the Russians off balance. The long summer season turns out to be very costly for Russia, and culminates with a disatsrous Russian assault in Galicia, that even with OPs ends in a costly failure. This last assault brings Russian casualties for the May/June turn to a total of 8 corps, 1 div and 1 Art, or 28 BPs. Russia gains 5 bonus build points for some of these losses, but the result is a weakened Russian army entering the summer, and with the weather probably being fine in most impulses, this will spell trouble.
In Italy, Austria launches an assault on Venice. The Austrian fleet is ready to provide assistance, and has also had a demoralizing effect on Italian sailors, who refuse to go to sea. The assault is preceeded by one of the most accurate artillery barrages of the war, and the result is a total Austrian victory and the capture of Venice. Cadorna’s HQ is eliminated, along with an Infantry and a Fd Ftr. An Eng div and Gas div manage to escape, and will return the next turn. Italy now has no means to use its own Ops, and will face a heavy toll on its morale. The Cw later succesfully attacks a lone Austrian corps that had crossed the Po river to destroy a Fd Italian balloon and Artillery.
In Serbia, German and Austrian forces take Skopje, and Serbia is completely conquered. Most of the attacking forces are then being relocated to the Rumanian border.
In Palestine. German and Ottoman forces succesfully attack a Cw force and kill an Inf and an Eng.
Japan has turned its attention to the Pacific. A succesful landing is launhced in New Britain, enabling an assault on Rabaul next turn.
In the politics phase, the Allies establish a joint High command, enabling Cw and Italian forces to cooperate. But that will probably be a short lived affair, as Italy drops 2 levels, and is now at 3. Russia also drops 2 levels, to 7. The Cw increases its morale, and is now at its maximum, while Germany holds its current position of 13. Germany has dropped a total of 2 levels, but the automatic negatives for Germany is now at 9, and maintaining German morale will require a lot of effort in the future.
That’s the first half of 1917, the second half will probably see the collapse of Italy.
Africa, April 1917:
Estonia, May 1917:
Italy, May 1917:
Palestine, June 1917:
The Us build-up in Britain. This will affect German disposals in the future. Germany will try to knock out Italy and Russia as soon as possible.
The Rumanian Foreign Office is a bit concerned these days...
The Japanese continue to attack German possessions overseas, May 1917:
Eastern Front, July 1st 1917. The Czar takes personal command of the Russian army.
Morale, June 1917. France now past Italy, having increased one level each turn since surrender.
Posted Fri Nov 16, 2018 5:17 pm
Thanks, the game is entering a decisive period, I guess, and I'm not yet sure who has the better position.
Also corrected the mismatch between some of the pictures and their headlines, and some mispellings, I was in a hurry when I first posted this
