Magister Ludi
Australia
Fremantle
Western Australia
Struggle of Empires made it back to the table a little over a year since its last appearance at our local Perth gathering of wargamers. Each month around 10-12 players have been meeting with a focus on multiplayer games.
After the first play of this game in 2017 everyone came away feeling that this was a great game with lots of choices to be made. In the post mortem of that first play it turned out we had made lots of mistakes ( play order and paying 2 gold for attacks in particular) but it didn’t take away from the feeling that this was a game we would all like to get back to the table.
Within a short space of time after listing for a play in November 18 meet, all seven spots were claimed.
Unfortunately on the day one player had to drop out at the last minute, so the numbers were reduced to six as follows:
Grug- France
Terry- Spain
Colin- The Dutch
John – Russians
Michael ( ?) – Prussia
Steve- Austria.
While each player is aligned to a country it really doesn’t impact where you will build your empire as there is an initial random set up. I had won the first time around as France, more by chance than design and it was due to an extensive colonial empire in America with only limited presence in Europe. This time around the Austrians began with forces allocated to German States and India and I had a vague idea that if I could be the leader in these two areas then at least that would accrue 13 points per period of the game, which lasts for 3 periods.
I decided to bid to go first in the round as I immediately saw an opportunity to smash Prussia in the German States and gain dominance. The other player in the area was Allied with me in this round. I then grabbed both free Bavarian and Saxon alliance tiles which meant that nobody was keen to challenge me in the first round. After this I can’t recall the specifics of each turn, but Russia and Spain soon developed some large Armies in Central Europe and the Baltics. The Spanish were also busy establishing an Empire in Africa and at the end of the first round, Russia was the clear leader, followed by Spain and the other players trailing behind. I only ended up purchasing one special ability the entire game ( logistics) whereas other players were buying tiles that gave advantages such as native levies, mercenaries and the like. I’m not sure it greatly benefitted them and in fact drained their cash to some extent.
This seems to be one weakness of the game in that a ‘bash the leader’ mentality develops if you are in front. The 2nd round alliance phase saw a lot of bidding to change the play order to either get the advantage of a first turn, to ensure a strong player is on your side,or ensure a weaker player was not allied with you so there are territorial opportunities. This is probably the mechanic that really makes this game shine.
Prussia and the Dutch established strong presences in the East Indies and the Prussians and Russians were also causing trouble for the French in the Americas. Grug didn’t establish a European presence until late in the game and this appeared to impact his scoring to a major degree. The heavyweights continued to be the Spanish and the Russians and by this time there were stacks of 6-7 armies in central Europe facing off, but a reluctance to strike first. At one point these bitter enemies were each proposing that they both vacate the area and attack elsewhere, but neither could quite bring themselves to move out first..
At this point towards the end game, each player was looking to try and consolidate their positions but grab areas for an extra point or to knock one of the leaders down. Italy became a hot spot as a result.
The Dutch and the Prussians had both staked their claims in Italy, with the Spanish also looking interested when my Austrians marched in to take on a relatively weak Prussian force. I neglected to consider that the Dutch in the area might ally for the battle which they did causing me to be outnumbers around 5 strength to 7. Fortunately a counterattack by the Dutch after my initial rebuff saw them weakened so I managed to pick up some tokens there.
Going into the last round I was bid into last place, but this is actually a good position to be in , as there is the opportunity to do some last minute land grabs. On my last action for the game I used my sole navy, which had been idling off Africa for the entire game to invade South America and pick off the sole Russian token and gain 2 points while reducing the Russians by 2.
When scoring was completed this had proven to be enough to allow me to take the lead. It seems that having one dominant European area, and one dominant colonial area is a good position with an eye on picking up the crumbs in a few other areas. It’s a game where you don’t have to be strong everywhere, as the budget won’t stretch that far and being the obvious leader attracts too much attention from the other players.
This time around the unrest tokens had been far lower, with Russia and the Spanish buying a lot of Government reform to improve the opposition in the end game. In the first game I think Russia who was in the lead got smashed in the final round with 20 unrest, so it pays to keep the population at home happy.
All in all another greet game although there was another rule oversight that was discovered mid game….when an army was lost the losing side gains unrest. It was agreed by all to enforce from the next round, which immediately impacted Russia ( which was seen as a good thing, except by the Russians).
Game time was around four and a half hours, which left time for other games on the day.
- Last edited Sun Nov 18, 2018 6:28 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sat Nov 17, 2018 4:41 am
Neil Helmer
Canada
Windsor
Ontario
Glad to see this game still getting the love it deserves!
After over a decade and 100+ plays, I still love this game and we break it out a couple of time a year. It is a true gem.
