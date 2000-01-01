|
-
Robert Leonhard
United States
West Virginia
-
The White Tribe is a solitaire game from White Dog Games designed by Ben Madison. It is somewhat similar in design to N and Don't Tread on Me, but I like this latest design even more than those titles.
Components: The game comes with an attractive map showing Rhodesia and surrounding nations (Zambia, Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique, and the province of Tete.) You also get a highly functional Game Turn Table that tracks the turn, money, pending legislation, UN Sanctions, popularity of the Rhodesian Front Party, current political balance in the House, and (if you ever get there) the political status of Zimbabwe Rhodesia. There are also two player aids that include the "Herald"--random events--a combat table, and details on a number of interesting events that may occur. These include American election events, atrocities, coups, etc. The counters are colorful, attractive, easy to understand, and extra thick. Finally, the rulebook is detailed, and--most important for me--the rules are clean. I saw no need for errata.
Game Play: Each turn is one year, from 1966 through 1981--again, if you get that far. My first game ended in 1980, and I was glad, because I had just suffered a catastrophic military defeat across the map. The sequence of play is highly structured, as you often find in Ban's designs. At first glance, I would almost say "over-structured" with random events grouped together and a very detailed sequence of little steps you must proceed through. But it works like a charm. Each turn you work through a group of random events. These are always fun, frustrating, exciting, and important to game play. Next, you collect income, which depends on your international partners, who's in power in Washington and London, and a variety of other conditions. You then have the opportunity to bribe black politicians, spend on public diplomacy, and so on. Then comes the legislation phase. Each turn, you will have to deal with a bill in the House. Some bills are liberal, some conservative. You have to manage the politics of it and decide whether you want to back the bill or not act on it, with significant consequences either way. Next you manage your military, deciding what to spend on, how to deploy, and whether to conduct cross-border operations. Then the ZANU and ZAPU terrorists generate, depending on the rising or falling terror level. If they manage to get past your military, they terrorize the black population, forcing them to oppose your government. In the Cosmopolitan Phase, you deal with American political swings and, if you are not lucky, watch your country start to come apart.
This continues until you pass the right legislation to try to form a new republic--Zimbabwe Rhodesia, usually late in the game. By this time, you're running short on funds, the terrorists are beating you up, the world hates you, and so on. But if you've bribed the right politicians, you just might pull it off. Once the new republic is formed, you keep playing and await the final Lancaster House Agreement, which ends the game. At that point, you work through the conditions on the map, in the House, in the world, etc., and get your final score. In my first go, I achieved a Marginal Victory...and was glad to have it!
Thoughts: I love this game. First, it's just plain fun. The wild swing of events, the international politics, managing the internal politics, and fighting the guerillas is a hoot. But the other reason I love the game (and similar games) is that it teaches history as you go. If you're like me, you won't be able to play this game without taking a break to go read up on Rhodesian history. The story the game tells follows history somewhat, but not slavishly. Outcomes will vary a lot as you play multiple times. I also like the sequence of play, because it's one of those games that urges you to take one more turn. This is because the random events phase is first each turn--and those events are way fun.
If you happen to be a teacher in high school or college, this game would make a splendid classroom exercise. It shows the delicate balance that political leaders must maintain between the minority white (but influential) population, the impoverished, disenfranchised blacks, and the international community.
In all, this is a splendid effort. The price is reasonable, and you get your money's worth. You will come away knowing a lot more about the Rhodesia conflict than when you started. And you'll be aching to give it another go to see if you can do better.
-
-
-
Gordon J
United States
Eagan
Minnesota
Print and Play Gamer
-
I just printed this out and I'm going to craft it soon. Can't wait to play.
-
-
-
Christian van Someren
Netherlands
Groningen
Groningen
-
You took the words right out of my mouth, this is an excellent game.
-
-
-
-
I need to pull the trigger on this one. I already own Ben's Mrs Thatcher's War so I know what I will get quality wise in relation to product and game play. As mentioned earlier the price is a snip to gamers in the states, such a shame we get shafted by import duties in the UK. Will just have to take that in my stride as I feel that this is a must own for me.
-
-
-
Robert Leonhard
United States
West Virginia
-
Yes, I also own Mrs. Thatcher's War and should have mentioned it in the write-up. If you liked that one, you'll like this one, too. It's packed with historical detail and lots of little subroutines and events that tell a compelling story as you go.
-
-
-
-
Robert Leonhard wrote:
Yes, I also own Mrs. Thatcher's War and should have mentioned it in the write-up. If you liked that one, you'll like this one, too. It's packed with historical detail and lots of little subroutines and events that tell a compelling story as you go.
I reckon it will have to be a Christmas present from me to myself.
-
-
|