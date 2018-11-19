|
Massimo Tristano
Netherlands
So I *finally* managed to get Magic Realm to the table with other fellow brave human beings, after months and months of fussing with learnign the rules and crafting the ideal version of the Realm components.
I was afraid that despite the elegance and depth of the combat system, when actually played as a whole, the game would feel too fiddly and dated, especially for my friends who had never even heard about MR (and they're both hardcore geeks).
After a little painful setup (something that will luckily be greatly reduced when my graphic redesign is complete) and a long rules explanation, we were able to slowly move our first, careful steps through the Realm. We played as the Elf, the White Knight and the Wizard. We decided to play fully cooperatively as our first game.
The game lasted (with setup and explanation) around 7 hours. And we all really loved it.
Time flew. None of us wanted to stop playing, and were bewitched by the "one more day" spell that kept us going for the entire game.
It probably wasn't the most exciting MR game ever, and yet I think some spectacularly unlikely events happened.
The Elf (myself) persuaded the Rogues to join me and the Wizard, and using his knowledge of hidden paths and passages together we found the nearby Shrine. With help of the Rogues and the Wizard, the Elf got a lucky shot and killed the Winged Demon. The Warning chit was Dank, so we were able to happily loot the Shrine. Treasures we found were cool, but not game changers.
The real awesome moment happened when the WK, early in the game, hired a Knight (we played with no optional rules, as our first game, so the Order was allied to the WK) and ventured to the Ruins tile next to his Valley. What did he find? The hoard paired with a Smoke chit! Probably the luckiest start for the WK? With a difficult battle he disposed the T Flying Dragon and the other Dragons and then spent several days happily looting the Hoard. He found amazing treasures that perfectly complemented the WK abilities, including the 100 Gold treasure (don't recall the name). He traded the treasure for one more Knight and the Warhorse, and therefore became virtually invincible.
It was fun, it was addictive, but I understand why the need for optional rules. The game certainly needs those rules to achieve full solidity and not become too obvious or broken. I think indeed the WK should start Friendly to the Order, and though I really, truly love the elegance of the vanilla combat system, I understand why the Fumble and Stumble tables are a thing. If the WK gets his Warhorse, I guess the game stops being fun for him and the others? I am in no position to make judgement for such a deep, complex game in one run, so these are only guy feelings.
I am really happy I discovered this hidden gem of a game, and even happier my hunch in feeling this game might eventually return on time investment paid off.
Thank you all for the support!
Quantum Jack
United States
Kentucky
good job!
and yes, the optional rules add a ton of variability to the game.
Warhorses do make you immmune to many enemies, but remember that horses are inactive in cave clearings, so that cuts off a ton of the map.
Plus, any T monster can just pick you up and eat you. so there's that.
While it makes you stronger, it's not foolproof. (there's always a better fool)
yeah, the knights adjustment is definitely a good thing if you intend to keep playing. that early knight is the least of things you can do. Trade in your armor and sword to get the morning star and then keep rolling till you get a boon (11ish % chance with his ability) on a warhorse. Starting out with T armored horse, zero effort move, and a T3* attack is pretty deadly....
its bad enough when he's friendly. allies are just silly.
Drake Coker
United States
San Diego
California
Awesome to get it played live with multiple players. These days, that's an achievement in itself!
(Sadly, I have not 1, but 2 copies of the original game, bought when they were new, and have still never played it with others).
Massimo Tristano
Netherlands
Quite frankly, I would not be able to play the original game. I dont mind the small counters fiddliness, but if there's one thing I hate is having to check the rulebook or any extra A4 sheet of paper containing all the tables, essential for gameplay.
What I've done (as a temporary solution until I finish the new redesign of the game including the Super Realm with many Quality of Life improvements) is retouching Karim's Confrontation Chart, making it smaller and only include the combat section on one side and all necessary tables on the other. On the other side I put all the necessary tables.
During day, each character plays with the tables face up, and during evening, if involved in battle, they simply flip their mat to the Confrontation side.
Side A
Side B
I don't think I'd be able top play without all the tables available at a glance.
Doug Evans
United States
stroudsburg
Pennsylvania
Massimo,
Your experience gives me joy and hope. I made two copies of Karims redesign and I just can't quite get rolling. I started but then crashed.
I love your idea of the charts on the backside of the fight board. Would you be willing to share that file so I could add it to the back of mine?
Oh I see you modded the front side too
That would be great if your were willing to share
Great job!
Doug
George Ramos
Canada
Montreal
Quebec
Wait, MR isn't a solo game? It's possible to get OTHER PEOPLE to play, too?!
Massimo Tristano
Netherlands
Hi! Yes of course I can share the file. I would love to put it int the BGG files section but I'm afraid I don't have permission from Karim to publish work derived from his. I will send you a PM.
Brad Miller
United States
Seattle
Washington
The Elf should have put some arrows into the other heroes...
NEVER TRUST THE ELF
Massimo Tristano
Netherlands
caric wrote:
Massimo,
Your experience gives me joy and hope. I made two copies of Karims redesign and I just can't quite get rolling. I started but then crashed.
I love your idea of the charts on the backside of the fight board. Would you be willing to share that file so I could add it to the back of mine?
Oh I see you modded the front side too
That would be great if your were willing to share
Great job!
Doug
Again quite frankly, I wouldn't be able to play the game with the original components. It might have been a production limitation back in 1979 to place all vital information for gameplay right on top of game components (or just it wasn't that fashionable yet), but today I think everyone expects all gameplay info to be stated right on the components, rather than the rulebook.
In any modern board game experience, you should never have to memorize stats and never have to open the rulebook to access them. Rulebooks are meant for rules, not content. It's already very tedious to open the rulebook when chosing the initial spells or when a new spell is found.
Karim's redesign improves on this but it is far from solving the issue. With the vanilla redesign you still need to access the rulebook very frequently during gameplay just to know what things do. I found Karim's Player Aid very pretty but rather cumbersome and inconvenient, and that's why I modded the confrontation chart.
Karim's redesign is faithful to the original game layout, but this need not be. Lots of modern improvements can be applied to this game, and although some things can never be really streamlined (it would be practically impossible to replace writing on the Personal Pad with counters, especially in the Super Realm project), these improvements would considerably speed up game setup, reduce table space and make the game more fluid/less fiddly to play.
We are having a discussion on the Super Realm thread on what type of improvements to make. There's a lot of potential.
The only problem with all this is that it requires a considerable amount of time and effort, which I am not sure I have.
Edit: On a final note, I think if the game were put in the hands of professional modern developers, this rough gem would be polished and truly shine. Everything from the rulebook to the components needs to be redesigned/rewritten (without changing rules necessarily) to make the game much less daunting to learn and play than what it seems. But I guess the game is too niche to attract publishers and developers on making a new edition of the game.
Quantum Jack
United States
Kentucky
Quote:
On a final note, I think if the game were put in the hands of professional modern developers, this rough gem would be polished and truly shine. Everything from the rulebook to the components needs to be redesigned/rewritten (without changing rules necessarily) to make the game much less daunting to learn and play than what it seems. But I guess the game is too niche to attract publishers and developers on making a new edition of the game.
Strange times we live in. Turns out there is interest, and there is a competent publisher with developers willing to take this task on.
The only thing holding people back is legal knots tied by avalon hill's breakup, hasbro's acquisition of the brand, and statements made by employees from time to time. It's a huge mess, and would cost more in lawyer fees to untangle than its likely to add in revenue.
There are a number of threads about this topic already if you want more details.
(I happen to be of the opinion that wotc could put their R&D department on the project, contact Hamblen to make sure there would be no legal contest, and put out a new version set in the forgotten realms DnD world.)
