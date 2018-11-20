|
You can’t be all things to all people said Frederick the Great before anyone could fully understand that’s what he meant by “he who defends everything defends nothing”. Yet, the drive to satisfy the largest audience possible lives inside many creative hearts.
GMT is having a stellar year with its designs this 2018, and until this past month I’d steered clear of any new purchases—from any publisher—as life threw other priorities at me.
But Mark Herman’s Fort Sumter The Secession Crisis was among that pack. This, despite me being a solitaire wargamer and his game having the lowest solitaire rating possible.
What drew me to it though, was a mixture of subject matter, price, components and the yearning for a beer ’n’ pretzels filler. Its mounted map, the novel US Secession Crisis and a rapid playing time made the incentive strong. And that last year I’d scored gold with two other of GMT’s light, non-solo gaming releases in: Time of Crisis and my “game of 2017” 1960 The Making of the President, grew the temptation even more.
Public Reaction
But wow, when I checked the forums I was shocked by the mix of reactions to it, some utterly scathing. I put this not merely to taking a unique approach to a sacred wargaming epoch, but to the design maybe trying to achieve too many things: assuaging the Grognard used to complex Mark Herman Card Driven Game designs and drawing in the non-wargamer looking for a fun, easy to run outing.
The best example of this negativity came from The Dice Tower’s, Tom Vasel, whose video review stated:
“The map doesn’t even need to exist, just pieces and spots around the board … Way too much streamlined a game … The game itself brings no historical baring at all … What the cards did, did not feel historical at all … Nothing in the game … made me care.”
And then:
“He (Mark Herman) spends more pages on strategy than not. It’s almost like a treatise on ‘please accept the fact that there’s strategy in this game even though it doesn’t look there’ … It’s almost like rock-paper-scissors … If you took off the word Fort Sumter and the pictures I wouldn’t know I’m playing a Civil War game at all.”
A strong minority of voters at BoardGameGeek seem to agree. But there’s a dose of positivity too. Said another video reviewer, Marco Arnaudo:
“I like this game a lot … You really have an intense range of decisions to consider … Every element of the design leads to more decisions … The game may feel too abstract to some players … I didn’t get that sense … To me it works … The overall result is convincing … More than that it’s fun to play … I don’t know if everyone will like it (i.e. if it will be) a crowd pleaser.”
And then you have the cutest reviewing couple I’ve ever seen, Paisley and Grant, wife and hubby from The Players Aid, who took the game for a 40-minute video spin and where early on Grant explained to Paisley:
“Grab two (cubes) and two go into your pool.”
“Yes I know,” Paisley said with a confidence that threw Grant. She then played a card on the map.
Thinking about it. “So tricksy!” he said looking askance just for a second at his competition.
But Grant, especially, loved the game.
“A fantastic twenty minute experience … Anyone can play this, the rules are very easy to understand … The terminology can be a little tricky … Great game.”
So with trepidation I succumbed knowing a box had newly entered my local game store’s inventory. If all went wrong $52 AUD wasn’t a bad risk and the promise of something quick-playing while pedigreed was strong.
What I Got
I won’t spend time explaining the game in full. The rules are merely 8-pages in a booklet smaller in dimension than the typical GMT manual, illustrations galore. I’d suggest that anyone interested download them and spend a relaxing half hour reading.
But the game, in a nutshell, is predicated on placing cubes representing political will in map spaces representing the 12 key issues of the Secession period. These issues are grouped into 4 equal thematic “dimensions”. Your goal is to hold a superiority of cubes in more dimensions than your opponent having played Strategy and Objective cards to place them there. These then generate “victory points” throughout the game and by its end.
You Need the Right Attitude
Whether the game achieves its goal in simulating the lead up to the US Civil War, I feel, is largely dependant on the attitude of the players approaching it.
Look, Tom Vasel is right in that take away the artwork and you just have a game of shapes, cubes and goals that could represent anything. But what Tom fails to appreciate is that the same could be said of many best selling-series on the market.
GMT’s COIN series boils down to games of map spaces and cards with tokens and mathematical instructions. “Take 8 widgets from Player X, give 4 widgets to Player Y”.
DVG’s Air Leader Series is equally an exercise of cards with numerical values, firing markers with numerical values at targets with numerical values.
The success of all though, comes with how well they suspend disbelief in porting their players into an epoch and making them care about their outcomes.
In other words, Fort Sumter will be a classic if players want to explore a much overlooked political aspect of the US Civil War era and imbue themselves with their side’s aims leading up to the outbreak of hostilities.
Can it be Played Solo?
When asked this question on the forums, Mark Herman stated “yes” but the drama will largely be lost. Hence, GMT has been honest in rating the game’s solitaire suitability as zero.
Ah, but I disagree. There are indeed 2 game mechanics that put obstacles in front of the solo player:
1. The game is broken into 4 rounds of play but the final round, the “crisis”, is based on the secret setting aside of 3 cards during the previous rounds. It very much resembles the “debate” phase in 1960 The Making of the President. Players don’t merely set a secret card per round aside. During round 4 they then secretly sequence these cards too, revealing them one at a time to obtain benefit.
2. The game’s first 3 rounds also ask players to secretly draw 2 Objective Cards from a separate deck. They select one and return one. Achieving an objective (by having more cubes in its space than your competitor) earns victory points and bestows advantages by round’s end.
So how did I handle this? On point 1, I tried a random selection of each round’s cards followed by a random ordering in round 4. I also tried prioritizing the issue dimensions for each side and setting aside cards on that basis. Both systems have worked and I’ve lost more games than I’ve won! But I’m still experimenting.
As for point 2, I’ve gone with rolling a d12 to manually select an objective card per side (recall there are 12 issue spaces on the map). That seemed to work well too. The randomness of the draw creates a challenge given the fluid state of the map. But I’m sure there are better approaches yet to trial.
So Have I Had Fun?
The answer to that is surprisingly, yes. As a kid I once had a game called something like “fox and hounds” which was merely a grid and a puzzle attempting to corner a fox with chess-like moves. It was small in layout, you could play it on the floor and loose yourself in it for hours. As a solo experience, that’s what I wanted Fort Sumter to be.
Fort Sumter is indeed small enough to live on my table and not get in the way. It takes 3 minutes to fire up and about half an hour to play. Set it up again, go. Set it up again, come back another day.
As for theme, it’s definitely there if you submerge yourself in its surf. Treat it like a general gaming outing and I think its mass appeal will fail. As a Grognard, I can find this easy to do. The Players Aid’s, Grant, definitely did. Yet, Paisley, who indeed liked the game, might come back to it less often.
Will this game eventually wear itself out? Absolutely.
But one of my all time best titles, Herman Luttman’s (also US Civil War), In Magnificent Style, played itself to death in just half-a-dozen outings for me. Yet, what a magnificent investment of time that gave me. Utter brilliance.
If Fort Sumter can furnish anything close to that in value, I’ll have no complaints. A few games in already and I can see me hanging on. And if I persevere, I’ve a hunch a few of its nuances will open up even more.
Epilogue
I will say this though. In his designer’s notes Mark Herman laments not imbuing the game with a more thematic nomenclature. He especially regrets the use of the term “victory points” rather than the term he favored, “strategic will”. He made the concession, he says, based on the feedback of non-gamers in his playtest groups who couldn’t grasp the historical concept.
So Mark, if you want to call your points ”strategic will”, go with your gut choice next time! I'm calling them strategic will from here on in. It's the entire story of the game.
You were right. You can never have too much theme in a game.
Game end, I win by a point.
Happy gaming,
Adam.
My main gripe is the ridiculously large box. However, it can fit both this game and 13 Days: The Cuban Missile Crisis, so I can bring it and then decide which theme we should play... (And perhaps even squeeze in Iron Curtain for an even more distilled experience.)
There is that!
I was surprised by how light it felt in hand the first time. My issue was prising the thing open being a "deluxe" box with no heft to help it loose
At least it's one GMT game where I won't have to throw out the protective insert. Everything fits.
In my parlance, there's a difference between a "thematic" game, and and game which uses a theme for its "setting". Ft Sumter is the latter. But there's absolutely nothing wrong with that, and as such, it's much more of an Euro than it is an Ameritrash wargame.
A thematic game incorporates mechanics which are newly designed for the sole purpose of enabling that specific theme, and that theme only. I.e, any such mechanic would not work if dropped into another game without some modification and rules changes. And note that very few "thematic" games use mechanics which rise to this standard.
And that's why most "thematic" games are the latter category I mentioned above... games that use a theme merely for the game's setting, and use "off the shelf" mechanics for the game play. This category is where most games lay. A good test for this sort of game is, can it be re-themed without any changes to the rules other than cosmetic changes?
So I agree with both Tom Vasel and you. When boiled down, everything in Ft Sumter can be reskinned without having to change any rules. Thus in this sense, Ft Sumter is not a thematic game. But it does do a very good job of using the Succession Crisis as its setting! Thus it is rich with theme, but isn't thematic. I hope that makes sense! I think that's why the reviews are bi-polar.
It can be argued that the "Final Crisis Track" was designed specifically for Ft Sumter and is used specifically to enable the theme in the game. And that may be so. Yet another reason for the bi-polar reviews. But in the end, the Final Cris track can be implemented for any theme without having to modify the rules for its use, other than changing some terminology.
Regardless, I really enjoy Ft Sumter. It's in the same ballpark as 13 Days: The Cuban Missile Crisis. I think Mark Herman hit another design out of the park! It's just so different from his normal fare, that it threw many for a loop. Except Tom Vasel, as I'd actually be surprised if Tom would recognize Mark Herman's name without having to dig through his memory banks for a few seconds.
Actually, Frederick the Great did design wargames with thousands of miniatures and huge playmats, all 1:1 scale.
Adam Parker
Australia
Unspecified
Great game design makes the complex simple, replayability maximum, and abstraction credible.
It’s not how well you roll that counts but how well the dice suit the game.
-
Nice insight Barry. Talking of thematic inclusions to this game, the thing that really surprised me was how much design nuance is hidden in the strategy notes of the Playbook.
Nuance like the absence of the yellow Political Dimension at the bottom of the Strategy cards for the Final Crisis; the skewing of the Strategy deck towards the Succession Dimension for the "Successionist Player" and the Public Opinion Dimension for the "Unionists"; yet, how critical the Armamaments Dimension is to all due to Sumter.
I'm usually not one to bother reading play books and strategy guides. The former are typically full of errors and I hate hints! But indeed, these are examples of attention to theme that might help players appreciate the design better, if laid out up front.
Equally, something else to consider from an aesthetic point of view. Tom Vasel's comment about the map serving no purpose as a holder for spaces may have been obviated had the game taken a page from the Churchill or even Pericles designs. The conference table, the forum, maybe a simple ledger rather than floating shapes on a map.
I say this only due to general criticism that the game may seem hollow due to its eye candy, when in fact there is deep curation inside.
-
Even nicer insight!
Chrysm wrote:
Actually, Frederick the Great did design wargames with thousands of miniatures and huge playmats, all 1:1 scale.
But not one wooden block. Euro-fail.
-
Adam Parker
Australia
Unspecified
Great game design makes the complex simple, replayability maximum, and abstraction credible.
It’s not how well you roll that counts but how well the dice suit the game.
-
Ah also would be nice if I spelled "Secession" properly.
So edited
