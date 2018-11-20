|
-
Norbert Chan
Canada
Calgary
Alberta
Wow, so this is what you get for 100 pieces of gold.
-
It was April 2017 when I last played this, as a couple of people in the game aren’t fond of it, and they weren't around; I enjoy the game. Don was Corinth, Craig was Delian League, I was Sparta and Gary was Athens. On turn 1, Corinth places a city in Lesbos, the Delian League prepares 2 cards, Sparta places a city in Ionia and Trireme in Dodecanese through an event card, while Athens removes the city in Lesbos.
On turn 2, Corinth sea battles the Delian League fleet in the Ionian, which the Delian League rebuilds, Sparta plays a Hoplite in Argos, Athens musters a hoplite in Naxos. Sparta will end up losing Ionia, and the Demos team takes a 4-2 lead after the first round.
Now, as Sparta, I had discarded one of my two muster trireme cards, as I had forgotten that the Demos team earns their VPs with islands on the east. But by losing a presence in the east completely, the game is going to swing quickly in favor of the Demos. So I should have made a stronger effort to keep a presence on Ionia to prevent those 2 VP status cards of the Demos team from kicking in.
Sparta quickly marches up and takes over Athens, but Athens easily moves their capital. The 2 VP status cards are starting to pay off for Demos. The Oligarchs have no island presence in the east whatsoever. By the third scoring round it is Demos 20, Oligarchs 13.
The game is over on the 4th scoring round, with the Oligarchs having no response to the 2 VP status cards. It is an autovictory for Demos 29, Oligarchs 13.
The sun sets on the Oligarchs as Demos win by autovictory.
Game 2: I was Corinth, Gary was Delian League, Craig was Sparta, Don was Athens. On turn 1, Corinth sea battles into the Ionian Sea, The Delian League prepares cards, Sparta plays a status card that gives 1 VP per Demos hoplite removed, while Athens prepares. On turn 2, Corinth musters into Leucus, the Delian League places a city in Samos, Sparta places city in Ionia and a fleet in Dodacenese, and Athens musters a trireme into the Eubeon Gulf.
The city in Samos is removed by an event card, and the score is Demos 4, Oligarchs 3. The Oligarchs are trying to delay the status cards from taking effect on the eastern islands, while delaying the march onto Athens, which leads to a tight game. Corinth puts down a status card to score 2 VP in the Gulf of Corinth if no Demos unit is beside the Gulf, but Athens puts a unit into Boeotia to deny the 2 pts. The score is tied 8-8 on the second scoring round.
It is about here that Sparta marches up and clears out Boeotia and Athens. But the Demos start scoring their 2 VP status cards and the score is Demos 16, Oligarchs 13.
In the fourth round, the Oligarchs get a single city in Chalicidice to try and put pressure onto the Athenian triremes, but any Oligarch trireme is easily sea battled out. The Oligarchs desperately stretch a line of hoplites to Troad to deny the Aegean Sea for 2 VPs, but on the last turn, with Sparta having no cards left, the Athenians land battle into Athens to clear out Sparta and deny the 3 VPs for the square. It was quite a close tense game and the Demos prevail 38, to 35 for the Oligarchs.
Demos win by 2 VPs at the end. Note the Spartans had a unit in Perinthus, and there was a bribery token(s) to support the hoplite in Troad, so Athens battles out the Spartan hoplite in Athens. There was extensive dicussion at the end to figure out the points, resulting in pieces being moved about and a setup that doesn't appear legal, though everything is legitimate.
It was fun to play this game again, and explore the different cards. I know some people didn’t like it as they thought there was too much luck in the status cards and when they show up, but the game is balancing in that if an opponent plays down a status card for VPs, you can always take action to deny them the points, which the Oligarchs tried to do in this game, but weren’t quite successful and it still resulted in an exciting game down to the wire.
-
-
-
-
One of my favorite quartermaster game! A bit hard to get to the table unfortunately. Keep the good work!
-
-
|