September 1939. With my final exams looming, I, Herr Munchberger, yielded to temptation, bought a used copy of the U-boat command boxed set "The Hunters" and set sail. I found myself at the helm of U39, a type IX-A.
My first patrol was a minelaying mission off the British coast. Easily accomplished, I then sunk the Sagadahoc, a 6300T freighter steaming solo, with two torpedos and two hits. The rest of the patrol was quiet until during the trip back a long range recon plane radioed the location of the Cheyenne, a 8800T tanker also steaming alone. 4 torpedos, 2 hits, 1 dud. I finished it off with deck guns. Total tonnage sunk 16100T.
December 1939. Second patrol was prowling the British waters again. A lone freighter, the Davanger (7100T) sunk at night on the surface. 4 torpedos, 4 hits, 1 dud. The next day I encountered the tanker Caledonia (9000T) unprotected. 4 shots, 2 hits, no duds, and sunk. I returned to port without further incident. Total tonnage sunk 32100T.
March 1940. Hopefully my luck holds out and I continue to encounter unprotected ships! My final exams shouldn't be too hard so I decide to set out to sea again, again to the waters of the British Isles. As I head out through the bay a crash dive is required to avoid a patrolling Sunderland. I encounter the freighter Esmond (5000T) with an escort and attack at night submerged. 4 shots, 4 hits, but 3 of them are duds! Only 1 damage. I go undetected and follow the damaged ship. The next day I launch 4 tubes and hit 3 times. This time none of the eels are duds and the Esmond sinks, and again I am undetected by the escort.
A few weeks later I find my first convoy. The freighter Stonepool (5000T), the freighter Baron Blythesward (3700T), the freighter Scottish Maiden (7000T) and the freighter Bassano (4800T). I make a close range night surface attack, fore and aft salvo. 3 eels at Stonepool, 2 hits, 1 dud, only 1 damage. 3 eels at Scottish Maiden, 3 hits, no duds, and it sinks rapidly. Again, I was undetected. I followed the Stonepool, which retained an escort. 2 aft tubes both missed and this time the escort managed to knock out my deck gun with a depth charge before I escaped. The next night I attack the Stonepool again with 2 tubes, hitting once and putting an end to things. Heading home again I encountered the freighter Surrey (8600T) but am unable to sink it after missing too many shots. An aircraft spots us and we crash dive deep into the Bay. Total tonnage 49000T.
June 1940. By now I am hooked and my exam study can wait. I sail again. My luck holds - I encounter the CV Eagle (22600T)at night and launch all fore and aft tubes from medium range on the surface. 5 hits, 2 duds, 4 damage, and as the Eagle limps on I slip away from the escort. Later that night launch 4 tubes in another night surface attack - all 4 strike home and the CV Eagle is sunk, and again I slip away into the depths. The Knight's Cross will be mine! And hopefully not posthumously.
A week later I sink the solo freighter Santore (7100T) in a close range surface attack using just 2 tubes. I then encounter a convoy: the freighter West Notus (5500T), tanker Barbro (6300T), freighter Cedarbank (5200T), and the freighter Aeas (4700T). I make a daytime close range submerged attack with 2 tubes at each of the Barbro and the Aeas. Both are damaged but neither are sunk. I follow the damaged ships and strike again from close range at night on the surface - pushing my luck again. If I'm going to fail my exams I'd better damn well have some imaginary tonnage to show for it! Two tubes again at both the Barbro and the Aeas. Again I am betrayed by poor marksmanship and worse manufacturing, and no more damage is done. At least my luck is holding and the escorts miss me again. The next night I again attack from close range at the surface with my final two eels. The Barbro is hit but again it is a dud. The Aeas is sunk though, and in my joy I neglect to dive fast enough and the escort's charges damage my hydrophones, wreck the radio and the flak gun, and cause minor flooding. I exceed test depth and slip away into the briny. Total tonnage 83400T.
We arrive back in Kiel to a hero's welcome. As I predicted the Knight's Cross is awarded to me, and during the lengthy refit I am also promoted to KorvettenKapitan, and I request transfer to a newer boat, the U64 - a type IX-B. Winter comes and our orders are back in. Back to the British Isles again. The Hunt continues...
James Megee
United States
Edgewater Park
New Jersey
Great After Action Report!! BUT... as a parent of a College student... GET TO WORK STUDYING! As a game guy... GREAT read and keep up the FUN!
I have this game on P500 with GMT along with the "sister" games The Hunted: Twilight of the U-Boats, 1943-45 and Silent Victory: U.S. Submarines in the Pacific, 1941-45.
Jim
Blake Lindsey
United States
Gustine
California
As a player, I say "Well done!"
As a teacher, I say, "I hope your grades aren't sunk as badly as those ships were."
Good hunting.
Mircea Pauca
Romania
Bucuresti
As a fomer teacher, I'd say instead: make your teaching as interesting to keep 'competitive' with a hobby like this! ;-)
Edward Kowynia
United States
Bedford
TX
Great AAR. I have this game myself and have enjoyed many hours playing. It is a good one especially for telling narratives of the game. You did a good job.
I am looking for Silent Victory because I like this one so much.
As a former teacher, the tests are just a snapshot. If you have applied yourself all along, you will remember what you need. Hope you passed though.
