Tomislav Cipcic
Croatia
Split
This article is a part of "Brotherhood & Unity - Designer Blog" series. Previous part can be found here, and part one can be found here. Cards, Counters, Map sections and Rules shown here are from a playtest version of the game, and are subject to change.
Strategy Cards And Events
Since this is a Card Driven Game, strategy cards play a central role in it. Each card simulates a certain event in the war or action that each side took, and difference between sides is reflected in cards. For instance - Serbians have many combat-oriented cards, which reflects their superior firepower, organization and overall military advantage. Bosniaks have more diplomacy and defence-oriented cards in the early war phase, which reflects their unpreparedness for war and their diplomatic and media campaign. In Late war period their cards become more combat oriented, as their army becomes stronger and better organized. Croatian cards have many events reflecting their close connection with neighbouring Croatia and support they provided them with.
Each card has a value ranging from 2 to 4, which signifies the amount of actions a player can perform. The bigger the number - the bigger the action. This standard CDG rule presents the player with a choice which cards to use for which actions. The cards are divided into the historical period of their events: Early War and Late War cards. Some cards are marked as „Early/Late War“ and can be used in both periods. I've used the hand size to simulate the amount of preparedness of each side. So initially Serbs will get more cards per turn then their opponents, but that will change as the game progresses. Since cards are drawn randomly, each game will give different actions to players. Players deck has around 35 cards, and a player gets around 24 cards per game (with some of them being used twice - in Early and Late war period). So, a lot of cards are left outside each game, which adds to the uncertainty.
Initially I thought of connecting the cards in cascading events. I could've used several cards to create an event which is played over several rounds (e.g. 3 cards played during 3 or more rounds). During the playtesting that's shown to be too time-consuming. Wasting a card is costly, and in a game with such a great tempo any time loss can make a difference between victory and defeat. I've also felt that those cards would make the game look scripted, and I didn't want to force players to play cards in predefined sequences. So, there are no cards which NEED to be played in combination with another one, and each card is valuable by itself. But there's more to it - some cards can be played in combination with others during the same round (e.g. any card used for combat can be boosted with Combat card).
I've grouped the events in several categories - so called Card Types. By creating card types and defining main rules for each type, it is easier for the player to learn the rules for each card and to recognize their use. These types are printed on the cards which makes them easily recognizable. I've divided the cards into following types:
Izet Nanić - a Bosniak hero, commander of the elite 505th Bužim Knights Brigade.
Combat Card: These cards can be used as a bonus during combat. They are played immediately before a combat, and modify the combat calculation for the duration of the round. I created these cards to represent famous generals, special tactics and valuable military equipment (such as M-84 tanks).
Posavina Corridor Offensive - great victory for the Serbian side. It connected the western part of Republika Srpska with the Serbian mainland.
Offensive: These cards are used for Operations, and they give many benefits for the Attack: DRM bonuses, extending the movement and advance length, ignoring terrain effects, and artillery preparation. They represent the detailed planning and preparation for the offensive operation.
Interrupt: These cards can be played by an inactive player, during the opponent’s active round. They interrupt the active player and cancel his event, or reduce its effect. Inactive player plays his Interrupt card before or after the opponent’s action (as defined in the event text) and discards his card.
Serbian Intervention - Serbian Volunteer Guard or 'Red berets', an elite unit of the Serbian Security Service used throughout the war.
Foreign Units: These cards allow players to deploy Foreign Units. They can be deployed at once, or placed in the Foreign Unit box to be deployed later. They represent help from foreign countries (Yugoslavia, Croatia and Islamic countries), in a form of volunteer or mercenary units.
Operation "Storm" - this operation changed the scale of the war dramatically towards the Croatian-Bosniak side. As powerful as it is, cards with lasting effect like this one are carefully balanced, and there is few of them.
Other Events: These include all other types of events, which do not fall into some specific category. They represent all kinds of events that happened during the war: conflict between Bosniaks and Croats, UN arms embargo, Serbian sniper attacks and shelling of Sarajevo, destruction of Mostar bridge etc. They have no type symbol printed on them.
To conclude: Strategy Cards are the heart of the game. Playing them wisely and combining their effects make a difference between winning and losing a game.
End of part six. Read about new details of the game in the following part of the series. Until then, have fun!
Alan Carlson
United States
Minneapolis
Minnesota
-
Great post.
Will transliterations/translations be provided (maybe in the rules book or playbook) of the Serbian Cyrillic/ lokalni jezik (local language) text on the cards?
Tomislav Cipcic
Croatia
Split
-
Thanks Alan! Yep, there'll be an extensive Card Notes section describing each and every card's historical background, together with translations of the names and titles. There'll also be a section explaining the historical background of the war. And in the player aid I've added a short "phonetic legend" explaining how to pronounce some of the more frequent local names.
Gordon J
United States
Eagan
Minnesota
Print and Play Gamer
-
This looks good. Can't wait to play it.
Mike Whittemore
United States
Coronado
California
-
These cards look great! I'd love to see descriptions on the actual cards as "flavor text" (e.g. "Commander of the elite 505th Bužim Knights Brigade"), but maybe there is no room for that.
Tomislav Cipcic
Croatia
Split
-
Thanks Mike! I tried to make them as visually attractive as possible
And you're right, there's not enough room for the text on the cards. Also, I wanted the card text to be clear and to the point. All other card details can be found in the history section of the rulebook.
Cezary Domalski
Poland
Szczecin
-
Little suggestion to he card notes: maybe using some italics one, two word text in small font, similar as in COIN event cards.
For example "Izet Nanic", could be "elite commander, for "Operation Storm" - Operacija Oluja or something similar.
Waiting with impatience for release and fingers crossed at playtesting hard this title.
Tomislav Cipcic
Croatia
Split
-
Dziekuje Cezary on your suggestion! I'll give it a go. Hope you'll like the game
Stig Morten
Norway
Kvernaland
Thunder Alley: Crew Chief Expansion - Coming soon to Kickstarter!
Evil lurks here!
-
This game sounds really interesting, but I am waiting for the info on how it plays 2 player vs. how it plays 3 player. That will have an impact on my decision.
Jeffrey Miller
United States
Fayetteville
North Carolina
-
The ad on Compass Games says 2-3 players, but I don't see easily how it would play as a two-player game.
Its not a COIN game, so I don't see how you would design a BOT.
Would you have the Serb vs the Croat and Bosniak?
I have a feeling that this will end up being simply a 3 player game. But it appears to be one of the more interesting three player games I've seen since Churchill.
Tomislav Cipcic
Croatia
Split
-
Hi Jeffrey!
The 2-player variant of the game is played as Serbs vs Croat-Bosniak alliance, just as you presumed. It represents the firm alliance between Croats and Bosniaks (which didn't exist in that form or shape).
To quote the rulebook:
"The two player game represents a war between Serbs on one side, and permanent Bosniak-Croat alliance on the other side ... Permanent Bosniak-Croat alliance is the biggest “what-if“ of the war in BIH. Most sources speculate that had this alliance existed since the beginning of the war, it would have ended the war a year earlier, and with a major Bosniak-Croat victory."
This variant plays differently from the 3-player game, since it resembles a standard tug-of-war kind of wargame. In that variant there is no back-stabbing between players (since there is only 2 of them), and diplomatic gameplay is more straightforward. But that leaves more space for military manouvering.
When you look at the board with the units set-up, you'll see that there is no clear frontline .. with units and enclaves scattered all around. So you have quite a problem of keeping the situation from breaking apart. If you go into offensive on one part, the enemy can surprise you on the other side of the board.
This variant was balanced carefully, to provide both players with decent chance of achieving victory. But again, if you want to win - you need to play this variant differently.
Thanks for asking, I think this question is interesting for many players
