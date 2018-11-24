Strategy Cards And Events

Izet Nanić - a Bosniak hero, commander of the elite 505th Bužim Knights Brigade.

Posavina Corridor Offensive - great victory for the Serbian side. It connected the western part of Republika Srpska with the Serbian mainland.

Serbian Intervention - Serbian Volunteer Guard or 'Red berets', an elite unit of the Serbian Security Service used throughout the war.

Operation "Storm" - this operation changed the scale of the war dramatically towards the Croatian-Bosniak side. As powerful as it is, cards with lasting effect like this one are carefully balanced, and there is few of them.