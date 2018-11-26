Rules



Lincoln Note the rules for this game are full of holes and having failed to get a response from Decision Games, I've had to make my own rulings a few times. Reference to rules are in (parentheses).



Report from my first patrol - Fall 1941.



Leaving Pearl Harbor with Evac orders, my V-Class boat spent several days travelling at a slow pace, drilling the crew until they were Sharp. We then proceeded with all due speed to the Land Battle in Rabaul in hopes of plucking some esteemed personages out of harm's way.



Stalking along the coast south of the battle, we found the sea to be completely empty (no contact rolls) except for a Rescue which turned out to be a VIP! (Note, the rules are vague here, saying to roll for evacuation passenger type if you succeed in a contact roll; I assume this means a Rescue contact which is then assumed to be an evacuation. Further, Evacuation patrols specify you are picking up from a beach whereas a normal Rescue would be in the water as far as I can tell. So I house ruled that the first Rescue contact of each coastal contact roll in an Evacuation patrol would be an Evacuation passenger; if I rolled more than one in a single contact roll, the others would be regular rescues).



With no enemy shipping in the area, we surfaced and made directly for the shore, easily retrieving our VIP! (The rules do not specify how much space Passengers take up other than Raid teams and Special Operations so I again house ruled and said the VIP demanded 2 torpedo spaces. I therefore fired 2 aft torpedoes into empty water to make room).



There was sufficient fuel on board to make another pass at the beach so we withdrew to the south. We were watchful but no enemy patrols had been alerted to our presence (I drew a flotilla marker due to breaking contact but it was a 0 flotilla which, as far as I can tell, has no effect and is just a dummy counter).



We returned to the coast at stalking speed and found the waters almost entirely empty again. There was no further evacuee passengers to collect but there was one High Value Target with no escorts! Even with the questionable quality of our torpedoes, this was too good an opportunity to miss.



We engaged the target head on at periscope depth and scored 1 good hit from our initial spread of 4 torpedoes. This vessel would take 5 hits to sink, however. Our crew was at battle stations but held up well at first (the rules specify being at battle stations "may" fatigue the crew but I can't find a rule for that so decided a fatigue roll equivalent to running down the submerged marker was called for and passed).



As we attempted another pass, the HVT was to our rear (this was, I think, my mistake as I re-rolled for initial target bearing but I'm not sure I should have done). With 2 aft torpedoes remaining we called a full stop and fired both tubes at the HVT which was sitting almost on top of us. Both somehow missed.



The HVT was unable to escape due to damage (failed scatter rolls) and we were able to re-engage, still at periscope depth. We turned to bring the target head-on but over-compensated and had to take a curved shot. Again we fired a full spread of 4 torpedoes at close range, scoring two hits but one of these failed to activate because we were too close. The HVT had now taken 2 good hits and needed 3 more to sink it. We had 4 torpedoes remaining and needed 3 of those 4 to hit straight and true which was unlikely but worth a try.



The crew had by this point become Dull (but by repeatedly calling Battle Stations I didn't need to roll for loading tubes and didn't currently need to roll for them to do anything else) but we carried on.



Night fell and the next pass took place on the surface but resulted in a horrible firing solution with the HVT abeam at medium range. The skipper decided to leave the torpedoes in the flooded tubes and come around again (Torpedoes degraded). The crew were now Panicky but, being kept at battle stations, were still functioning.



Our final pass saw the HVT still at medium range for a curved shot and we took our chances with another full spread. 3 torpedoes should have hit which would have sunk the target but one exploded prematurely and the other two failed due to being degraded from the earlier choice not to fire!



So it was that we stalked away, all torpedoes expended. Enemy craft arrived to aid the stricken HVT (I drew a 2 value Flotilla) and attempted to pursue us but as we made for the friendly Port Moresby they fell back (I rolled for the flotilla to follow us which would normally result in further contact rolls, but as I had moved to a friendly port I again house ruled that the flotilla would not follow into that space).



Arriving in port with an exhausted crew we offloaded our VIP passenger and reported the damaged HVT. The skipper was commended and offered a new boat (rolled a 7 for "Promotable" on the Promotion table, plus a successful new boat roll) and would be spending the Winter of 1942 getting accustomed to the new vessel before heading back out on a new patrol in the Spring; the crew were given liberty but somehow managed to remain Panicky for the entire Winter and would have to be whipped into shape at the start of the next patrol...



(Other notes: I chose not to look at the flip side of any torpedoes that missed so have no idea if I could have sunk the HVT with luckier rolls. I also think that the Promotion table seems too easy to get a good result on so may house rule that you subtract the total of Captain and Crew skills from your tally roll, meaning a fully-skilled Captain and Crew effectively start their patrol at a tally of -6 as they would be expected to achieve more on their patrol). 6 Last edited Mon Nov 26, 2018 5:08 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)

